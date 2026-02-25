Prince Harry & Meghan are on a two-day visit to Jordan, coordinated with WHO

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Jordan today for a two-day humanitarian visit attached to WHO (the World Health Organization). Before anyone says “but why are they doing it this week when all of this other stuff is happening,” just know that this visit was probably planned for months. It’s not like Prince Harry and Meghan rolled out of bed on Tuesday and said “let’s go to Jordan.” Interestingly, People Magazine’s Tuesday announcement of the trip makes a point of saying that the Windsors were “informed” of this visit but that it’s not being done in coordination with the British government or royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are traveling to Jordan for a humanitarian visit focused on global health and mental health support. On Tuesday, Feb. 24, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office announced that the couple will visit Jordan on Wednesday, Feb. 25, and Thursday, Feb. 26. PEOPLE understands that the royal family has been informed of the trip, which comes almost one week after the arrest of Harry’s uncle, ex-Prince Andrew, and is being undertaken as a humanitarian visit in partnership with the World Health Organization, not on behalf of the U.K. government. Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, will join Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, for two days of engagements focused on humanitarian health response, mental health and support for vulnerable communities affected by conflict and displacement. The visit will be centered in Amman and will include site visits to WHO partner organizations as well as frontline health and mental health services. The trip expands on the Sussexes’ existing partnership with the WHO and reunites Prince Harry with Dr. Tedros following a joint engagement in London last September. Their collaboration with the WHO dates back to efforts around global vaccine equity during the COVID-19 pandemic. A source says the couple’s work remains focused on vulnerable populations, mental health and the long-term consequences of conflict on civilians, especially children. Through their philanthropic organization, Archewell Philanthropies, the Sussexes have supported relief efforts for children and families affected by the Oct. 7 attack in Israel, as well as humanitarian assistance for families and children in Gaza. “The couple are pro-family and pro-children, and their philanthropic work reflects this value and deep-rooted care for humanity,” the source says. The World Health Organization, a United Nations agency, is leading the visit. While in Jordan, Harry and Meghan will support efforts to highlight Jordanian leadership in regional humanitarian health response and visit initiatives they have financially backed to help facilitate medical evacuations for children affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also visit World Central Kitchen’s regional headquarters, where the nonprofit coordinates and deploys food and humanitarian aid into Gaza. World Central Kitchen was founded by chef José Andrés and was the first philanthropic partner of the couple’s charitable organization, Archewell Philanthropies, which was renamed from the Archewell Foundation in December 2025.

[From People]

Everything about this has the vibe of a high-level diplomatic mission or quasi-state visit. The photographs are being distributed by someone in-house, not Archewell, but likely WHO. This feels more like the kind of work Angelina Jolie did for so many years as a special envoy for the UNHCR, which is good news because that’s how Harry and Meghan should position themselves. I’m including some photos of Meghan and Harry in Jordan today, where they did a round-table conversation with Jordanian and WHO officials, and then visited a children’s music class. Meghan’s white suit is likely from Veronica Beard.

PS… It’s pretty notable that Harry and Meghan are visiting refugees and humanitarian aid projects in Jordan, while just two weeks ago, Prince William was meeting with Crown Prince Bonesaw in Riyadh. Different priorities for very different global statesmen.

Fashion note by CB: Meghan is wearing the Yves Tweed Jacket in Dove White by Veronica Beard and she may be wearing the Marbeau Wide-Leg Pant. We’ll have more on Meghan’s fashion during this trip in our shopping post tomorrow!