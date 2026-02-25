Prince Harry & Meghan are on a two-day visit to Jordan, coordinated with WHO

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Jordan today for a two-day humanitarian visit attached to WHO (the World Health Organization). Before anyone says “but why are they doing it this week when all of this other stuff is happening,” just know that this visit was probably planned for months. It’s not like Prince Harry and Meghan rolled out of bed on Tuesday and said “let’s go to Jordan.” Interestingly, People Magazine’s Tuesday announcement of the trip makes a point of saying that the Windsors were “informed” of this visit but that it’s not being done in coordination with the British government or royal family.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are traveling to Jordan for a humanitarian visit focused on global health and mental health support. On Tuesday, Feb. 24, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office announced that the couple will visit Jordan on Wednesday, Feb. 25, and Thursday, Feb. 26.
PEOPLE understands that the royal family has been informed of the trip, which comes almost one week after the arrest of Harry’s uncle, ex-Prince Andrew, and is being undertaken as a humanitarian visit in partnership with the World Health Organization, not on behalf of the U.K. government.
Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, will join Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, for two days of engagements focused on humanitarian health response, mental health and support for vulnerable communities affected by conflict and displacement.
The visit will be centered in Amman and will include site visits to WHO partner organizations as well as frontline health and mental health services. The trip expands on the Sussexes’ existing partnership with the WHO and reunites Prince Harry with Dr. Tedros following a joint engagement in London last September. Their collaboration with the WHO dates back to efforts around global vaccine equity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A source says the couple’s work remains focused on vulnerable populations, mental health and the long-term consequences of conflict on civilians, especially children. Through their philanthropic organization, Archewell Philanthropies, the Sussexes have supported relief efforts for children and families affected by the Oct. 7 attack in Israel, as well as humanitarian assistance for families and children in Gaza.
“The couple are pro-family and pro-children, and their philanthropic work reflects this value and deep-rooted care for humanity,” the source says.
The World Health Organization, a United Nations agency, is leading the visit. While in Jordan, Harry and Meghan will support efforts to highlight Jordanian leadership in regional humanitarian health response and visit initiatives they have financially backed to help facilitate medical evacuations for children affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also visit World Central Kitchen’s regional headquarters, where the nonprofit coordinates and deploys food and humanitarian aid into Gaza. World Central Kitchen was founded by chef José Andrés and was the first philanthropic partner of the couple’s charitable organization, Archewell Philanthropies, which was renamed from the Archewell Foundation in December 2025.
Everything about this has the vibe of a high-level diplomatic mission or quasi-state visit. The photographs are being distributed by someone in-house, not Archewell, but likely WHO. This feels more like the kind of work Angelina Jolie did for so many years as a special envoy for the UNHCR, which is good news because that’s how Harry and Meghan should position themselves. I’m including some photos of Meghan and Harry in Jordan today, where they did a round-table conversation with Jordanian and WHO officials, and then visited a children’s music class. Meghan’s white suit is likely from Veronica Beard.
PS… It’s pretty notable that Harry and Meghan are visiting refugees and humanitarian aid projects in Jordan, while just two weeks ago, Prince William was meeting with Crown Prince Bonesaw in Riyadh. Different priorities for very different global statesmen.
Fashion note by CB: Meghan is wearing the Yves Tweed Jacket in Dove White by Veronica Beard and she may be wearing the Marbeau Wide-Leg Pant. We’ll have more on Meghan’s fashion during this trip in our shopping post tomorrow!
The photos are so different that I strait-up didn’t realize it’s the same country and forgot that William was just there. Whew wonder if that’s why he wasn’t in a calm state at the BAFTAs. Did he know?
Anyways, good for Harry and Meghan on shedding this light on the refugee situation. What a surprise.
I think Wills was in Saudi, wasn’t he? These pics of Megan and Harry are in Amman, Jordan.
It’s not the same country….
Meghan looks well moisturized and gorgeous. I love the color coordination. Harry looks a bit worried (probably about his horrible father), considering all the tabloid new.
Yikes. And that’s what I get for commenting before coffee. Where’s my mind? No wonder the pics felt different. They went to a wedding in Jordan once. And William was just in saudia arabia, not Jordan. Sigh. Sorry yall.
Coffee is the elixir of life……
Cheers, @bean! ☕☕
PW was in Saudi Arabia while H and M went to Jordan.
Scooter was also in the UAE…..
Oh wow this was interesting to wake up to, hopefully this trip can inspire another round of donations to World Central Kitchen. Yeah, you don’t plan a trip of this magnitude with two global organizations over a weekend. This trip has probably been in the works since last summer.
As to your last point I was literally thinking the same thing. But I included all of Harry’s cousins. I’ve seen all of them in the Middle East in the past 24 months, but not for one humanitarian mission. Which is odd considering the fact that they’re all attached to charities. Maybe they have done charitable stuff and we only get to see the Formula 1 racing attendance, but the difference is stark.
It’s very clear, IMO, that the other royals are interested in the Middle East for what the Middle East countries are willing to do for them – host them for racing events, give them bags of cash, give them expensive jewelry, etc.
Trips like this take months of planning and coordination between teams. The logistics alone are huge. This is a good thing that they are doing.
Not to say that they don’t have business interests in the middle east, I bet they do. But I think overall, Harry and Meghan are genuinely concerned about the world so their approeach is more balanced.
Everything over the last two weeks has made me so glad that they got out from under the royal institution. Aside from the obvious corruption and moral decay of the crown, one of the most obvious benefits is their ability to have more say in where, when, and how they show up.
Not only got out from under it but were exiled and ostracized and snubbed and shunned by the institution which repeatedly communicated it wanted nothing to do with them. Now they can’t be dragged back and made to shoulder any blame or responsibility for this mess. I see that as a silver lining
WCK donations increasing would be good outcome. Questscope also looks like a worthy organization operating in that region (USA 501(c)(3) tax deductible PC, EIN 36-3936979). Unfortunately, BRFCo Associates (knee-bending press) are trying to attach the leftover royals to H-M coattails (ooh look Chuck also visited Za’atari Refugee Camp – uh TEN YEARS AGO 🙄). Fortunately more reliable press adroitly avoids yucky comparisons,( eg “Andrew arrest, semi-official trip, copying Kate” etc.)
Focused and intentional. Show up, do good!!
Archewell Philanthropies partnering with on the ground organizations to highlight the needs and encourage funding to support the cause. 👍
The vibe of this article is also high-level, which I don’t usually see from People, making it clear that there are long-standing connections behind this trip.
Even “PEOPLE understands that the royal family has been informed of the trip” sounds formal and official, with no coy suppositions about thawing relationships with Charles or how William is incensed. So interesting.
There’s a very strong UK government goodwill effort about this visit.
Yes, I’m sensing something like that, too.
I agree. This article read almost like a formal press release, not even with any of People’s usual gossipy tone (even when they’re reporting positively on the Sussexes.)
I wonder if the Sussex’s team issued a press release and People was just copying it. But add notifying BP in advance to the list of reasons Willy and Kate dragged themselves to the BAFTAs. Must lay on some Wales work when the Sussexes work!
Great catch I hadn’t thought about it but you are absolutely right.
This is wonderful! As always, the Sussexes are about business and helping people, not (only) listening and learning, jazz-handing and gurning.
I’m hoping they informed the palace when their plane touched down in Jordan and not a minute before.
Big agree with your last point, because the palace does not deserve even the slightest consideration, courtesy or heads-up from the Sussexes.
They’re such a beautiful couple often mirroring each other
Love the picture of them at the round table
Am I wrong I 🤔 I saw James Holt in the background in one of the pictures when their playing ⚽
Like clockwork All the royals are out and about today doing busywork except Catherine
Daily fail lying as usual wills was in Saudi Arabia weeks ago which was a 🥱 but wanted to remind everyone he was in the middle east at the 🔚 of Harry and Meghan article
How else would they get attention
I didn’t see the photo, but you’re probably not wrong. He did say that he would continue to support them in their international trips. So especially if he planned this one before he departed as the executive director, I could see him being there.
Yes, I saw James Holt in the background of a couple of photos.
The entire British people are stuck in the time capsule. Still believing in the evil glory of a long dead empire. That’s why they can’t understand the uproar regarding the Bafta mess.
The rest of the world has moved on.
It’s good to see them with James.
The Fail is deleting my pro Meghan comments, I wonder how many others are also being deleted.
Wow this is such a good thing for them to be doing. These two are really a global statesman and a global stateswoman. Let the incandescent rage pillow throwing begin!!
Yeah, this clearly wasn’t some thrown together event, that kind of high level coordination with the WHO would have taken months, if not a full year.
I’m sure that won’t matter to the British media, who will find any number of complaints ranging from “they are copying William by going to the middle east region” to “why weren’t they going outside when we needed them as a distraction? Poor Kate worked her fingers to the bone doing TWO weekend events instead”.
As for the timing, they wisely escaped the Windsor clan years ago, and one of the many good things about that is not needing to think about or answer questions about Uncle Andrew’s arrest. They are just going about their business, which is doing good work wherever they can.
Service IS Universal
'Different priorities for very different global statesmen.'
Yep, the Windsors usually beg for stuff, the Sussexes give things
This is the kind of international humanitarian trip the rest of the royals should be doing…can you imagine William and Kate in a similar round-table? 😂😂😂
We don’t have to imagine. Just remember the round table Kate had with Dr Biden about early years or education or something…
I don’t see anything wrong with Harry and Meghan doing their work this week. They’re not representing the Royal Family. I hate that Harry and Meghan feel that they have to notify the Royal Family. They lost that privilege when they rejected Harry’s half in proposal. And if the British press knows what’s good for them they would stay clear of this and focus on the working royals.
H&M have been on other trips without notifying the RF, so it doesn’t seem like there’s any obligation to do so. But, the fact that they did this time is interesting. Perhaps there’s some particular UK interest that H&M have to watch out for, or help with – I don’t know.
See, I don’t think that they informed the royals of anything. This is just People claiming to “understand” that this happened, the way royal reporters usually say “I would imagine that x or y would have done this or that…” and the narrative becomes that the newspaper “understands” that this had been done.
It’s clickbait, designed to give People a reason to tie in news about the royals and Andrew into what is an independent event by the California royals.
I seem to recall it was reported that this was one thing upon which Harry and Charles agreed, maybe the last time they spoke. Apparently, the Royals were getting in a tizzy when the Sussexes would just show up somewhere and “overshadow” them. All that means is that the Waleses can now quickly schedule things around the same time to try to overshadow the Sussexes. 🤡
It does seem that there was an agreement made when their former PR woman met with one of Charles’ representatives that they would share their itineraries for foreign visits.
I think the Royals were informed because there is some contact/coordination with the British embassy in Jordan. I think that’s why they know and why they didn’t leak it.
@MayPsays Yes, I remember it was reported that Charles asked Harry to inform the RF of their foreign trips. It seems like it should work both ways. Why should Harry and Meghan do the RF any favors after the way they’ve been treated.
The brothers are so far apart. Harry believes in serving others while Will believes in serving himself.
William and Kate were in Jordan but it was a secret trip with the kids that was never really explained but they got that photo done.
Priorities.
They’ve had a few trips to Jordan over the years – they like to pretend that the Middletons are besties with the Jordanian Royal Family when its the Matthews family who are close to them (the JRF often visit their resort in St Barts) plus the BRF are also close to them.
How incensed is William right now, lmao. I’m sure he and Kate believe Jordan is THEIRS! Since Kate spent time there when she was little and they once sent a Christmas card of the family taken in Jordan, in his small, warped mind, he probably views this as H&M encroaching on his territory, right in the middle of a time of crisis for the BRF, no less. Lots of ‘pillows’ being thrown wherever Bill is today.
@Lorelei not just Jordan. The whole Middle East is HIS damnit Because he’s the only one that can bring peace to the Middle East and he was there first!
It’s also just about a whole region. Africa is mine, Harold. The Middle East is mine, Harold. And the fact that this visit fell so closely after William’s. And it’s humanitarian in nature and not tainted in murder and Epstein associations. Yeah, no wonder that William struggles to find calm.
This Christmas photo is a Photomontage image. The background is fake. They could be anywhere, like London.
Never take anything William and Kate say seriously.
I too had the same vibe than Angelina Jolie work. I think there is an executive aspect like it was with their work with WHO and the covid vaccine. This trip highlight the situation of the refugees and the meeting are to decide of a strategy and how they can help. I love this for them.
An excellent visit. Great focus and outreach. The BBC also covered this similar to People. They added that the UK Ambassador to Jordan thanked H&M for coming, which I found interesting.
Interesting. I wonder what the connection is then. Clearly Harry and Meghan are visiting on behalf of WHO and Archewell. Is the UK government involved with any of the UN organizations Meghan and Harry are visiting? The whole visit is a WHO sponsored one, yes?
HA. “PEOPLE understands…” probably means that someone in the British or Jordanian foreign office told the Windsors, or that a newspaper got wind of their impending visit and sent questions to the leftovers, which is how they were “informed”.
Fairly certain that Harry and Meghan do NOT make a point of telling the Windsors anything about their work trips. If the UK royals had known about the trip before we did, they would have found a way to use the information to distract from the Andrew and Bafta debâcle.
I see that CSC above mentioned that the UK ambassador to Jordan thanked H&M for coming, which I think explains how the British royal family knew (was informed) about the visit.
People Rag is just being its usual shady self, phrasing the “People understands…” to give the readers the impression that Harry and Meghan “reached out” to the royal family *at this junction in time*, without actually saying so. Plausible deniability, as it were.
The royal family needs good headlines so much now. They should thank Harry and Meghan for this.
Absolutely this.
It’s all semantics, isn’t it? The RF were informed of this trip, they knew or were informed of the Nigeria trip, they were not “formally informed” of the Colombia trip – any way you look at it, they knew. I’m sure BP and the UK government are tracking H&M all the time, and I’m sure H&M expect this.
As for, “it is understood,” this phrase is and has been used all the time by the BM, not just for H&M, and means exactly what it says
I know this isn’t Harry’s and Meghan’s intention at all, but this is exactly the kind of counter-programming the left-behinds, especially W&K, should be doing.
Focus on genuinely excellent causes, on genuine service — instead of self-service.
Someone eagle-eyed spotted the words “Rania of Jordan” written on a sticky note in front of Harry in the As Ever video where Meghan brings him some chocolate bars. So the trip has definitely been in the works for a minute, predating the Andrew stuff.
Didn’t the Wales’s have their Xmas card photos done in Jordan some years back? They are probably weeping and gnashing their teeth now, “Jordan is OURS”
Wherever Harry and Meghan go, William shouts, “It’s mine,” but they weren’t in Jordan with the children or taking photos with them. They claimed they were, but there’s not a single photo from that “trip.” The only ones that exist are from the heir to the throne’s wedding in 2023 and from Kate’s childhood.
The 2021 “Jordan” Christmas card is a photomontage, like 99.99% of their photos. They might as well have said they were on the moon.
Harry is such a natural at this type of soft diplomacy. He is charismatic and not awkward/ill-prepared. The smear campaign hasn’t only been about covering the Wails and Yorks many, many debacles. It has also been about making the Sussexes unpalatable to the British public as an alternative to the Wails. I will always, always believe that part of Willy’s hate and rage towards his brother is because someone in his circle pointed out Harry would be a much better King. Willy decided to destroy Harry through the media to make sure he got the POW money. He has no interest in being King other than the money AND it shows everytime he has to sober up and appear in public.
I love seeing both of them out in the field supporting these very worthy organizations. This is a result of connections and partnerships they’ve formed over the years. I’m glad they’re helping shine a spotlight on these issues, especially when the world seems less empathetic and seems to want more conflict and suffering. One of the people they’re meeting is a mental health advocate who was featured in Harry’s “The Me You Can’t See” docuseries. While they may not be officially representing the UK government, the embassy over there seems very pleased they’re on this trip and they’re at a reception there tonight. Can’t wait to see them with World Central Kitchen. No leaks and hit the ground running.
It’s disappointing/dangerous that even the Time screwed up in the article and said that Harry/William are in the same country. While the Times is also full of it and posts lies, they are more reputable and if they can’t even bother to fact check the basics, things are particularly dire for any hope for media education and literacy. how can people trust anything if they make these obvious mistakes.