Donald Trump used the US men’s ice hockey team as fascist political pawns

I watched absolutely no part of Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech last night. I’m not going to watch anything about it either. Who cares? He’s a repulsive, immoral, adjudicated rapist who is currently hiding hundreds of Epstein Files documents related to his own crimes against women and children. He’s also an ugly fascist with dementia. There’s literally nothing he can say which I want to hear.

What I do want to discuss, however, is the presence of the US men’s ice hockey team. Donald Trump called the men’s team just minutes after they won the gold medal on Sunday. In the call, he mocked the gold-medal-winning US women’s team and all of the hockey bros snickered at Trump’s sexism. The men also partied with Kash Patel for some reason. A lame scene all around. Well, all but five of the US men’s team went to the Trump White House on Tuesday, and all but five attended the State of the Union as well. Keep in mind, several Democrats invited Jeffrey Epstein’s victims/survivors to the SOTU as well, but the Epstein Files were not mentioned by Trump, and the survivors were not given any mention during the SOTU.

Would you like the names of the five men who joined the US women’s team by skipping the White House visit and the SOTU? They are: Brock Nelson, Jackson LaCombe, Jake Guentzel, Jake Oettinger and Kyle Connor. True American heroes. Four of these men are from Minnesota, which probably explains why they skipped. Kyle Connor did give an explanation for his absence, saying that he wanted to focus more on the resumption of the NHL season.

This whole hockey issue has become a huge story among younger women and TikTok ladies are reading those men for filth. Even mainstream sports reporters and analysts are like… wow, this is a horrible f–king look for the sport.

Trump: “I never thought I’d have this on.” pic.twitter.com/N0j9wYBEcq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 24, 2026

Ms. Barrett Adair reads the USA Men’s Hockey team the fuck down. Enjoy! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VMsYGwKu67 — Annalea 🪷🐝🌻 (@citizengatsby) February 24, 2026

It’s nice to be feted as a winner, as the U.S. men's Olympic hockey team has been. But who’s celebrating you – and why they’re doing it – matters more. Athletes would be wise to recognize that, in this climate, celebration is easily repurposed into political capital. pic.twitter.com/Bk7HT3O3hg — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 24, 2026