Donald Trump used the US men’s ice hockey team as fascist political pawns

I watched absolutely no part of Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech last night. I’m not going to watch anything about it either. Who cares? He’s a repulsive, immoral, adjudicated rapist who is currently hiding hundreds of Epstein Files documents related to his own crimes against women and children. He’s also an ugly fascist with dementia. There’s literally nothing he can say which I want to hear.
What I do want to discuss, however, is the presence of the US men’s ice hockey team. Donald Trump called the men’s team just minutes after they won the gold medal on Sunday. In the call, he mocked the gold-medal-winning US women’s team and all of the hockey bros snickered at Trump’s sexism. The men also partied with Kash Patel for some reason. A lame scene all around. Well, all but five of the US men’s team went to the Trump White House on Tuesday, and all but five attended the State of the Union as well. Keep in mind, several Democrats invited Jeffrey Epstein’s victims/survivors to the SOTU as well, but the Epstein Files were not mentioned by Trump, and the survivors were not given any mention during the SOTU.
Would you like the names of the five men who joined the US women’s team by skipping the White House visit and the SOTU? They are: Brock Nelson, Jackson LaCombe, Jake Guentzel, Jake Oettinger and Kyle Connor. True American heroes. Four of these men are from Minnesota, which probably explains why they skipped. Kyle Connor did give an explanation for his absence, saying that he wanted to focus more on the resumption of the NHL season.
This whole hockey issue has become a huge story among younger women and TikTok ladies are reading those men for filth. Even mainstream sports reporters and analysts are like… wow, this is a horrible f–king look for the sport.
Trump: “I never thought I’d have this on.” pic.twitter.com/N0j9wYBEcq
Ms. Barrett Adair reads the USA Men’s Hockey team the fuck down. Enjoy! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VMsYGwKu67
It’s nice to be feted as a winner, as the U.S. men's Olympic hockey team has been.
But who’s celebrating you – and why they’re doing it – matters more.
Athletes would be wise to recognize that, in this climate, celebration is easily repurposed into political capital. pic.twitter.com/Bk7HT3O3hg
Thankfully Flavor Flav has stepped up and is arranging a trip for the female hockey players(and the bobsleigh/skeleton team for whom he was the hype man) to Las Vegas
He just extended the invite to all female athletes from the Olympics AND the Paralympics! A crazy world we live in where Flavor Flav has more integrity than the president (and it’s not even close).
This just brought tears to my eyes!! Thanks for sharing this!
Flavor Flav has always been a huge supporter of women’s sports. I love him! He sponsored the bobsled team and has done so much to promote women athletes. He’s a real ally! I’m so happy for these women that they’re going to celebrate in style. Apparently StubHub has provided tickets to Vegas shows for them and airlines/hotels are stepping up to the plate.
I saw that! And the airline, hotels, concerts (Sheila E said she’d perform), companies promosing goodies etc! Heartwarming.
Flavor Flav is a REAL ONE! I hope this story gets tons of coverage because THIS event is truly worth celebrating. It’s the feel-good story we all need. Thank you, Flav! ❤️
Also I’m interested to see how this effects the mens sponsorship deals
I honestly don’t think it will affect it much at all because look how many corporations have caved to the Orange Menace. I mean, I guess it depends on who their sponsorships are with, but I’m not holding my breath that the players will be punished by losing deals.
I’m not so sure about this. Corporations hate controversy so they might stay away from these jackasses.
I hope they enjoy their endorsement deals with Trump Bible and MyPillow.
It won’t affect them. It’s qwhite alright with the country right now.
Jack Hughes’s agent is crying right now. For about an hour, they had dreams of multi-million dollar endorsements across the board – Hughes, wrapped in a flag splashed across a Wheaties box, State Farm commercials . . . . And then Bill Guerin let Kash Patel in the locker room. Patel called Trump and that was the beginning of the end.
Bauer will keep giving him sticks. But the big deals that would have appeared in the wake of the big win evaporated. He’s too toxic and clearly too stupid to dig himself out of the trench that he’s in (“I don’t know what I’m allowed to say.”)
On Bluesky, Tressie McMillan Cottom said the men’s hockey team “pulled a Target.” Laughed out loud. Heated Rivalry got women’s attention and the players said “Nope, strippers or GTFO!”
I am not alone in working really fucking hard to make this hurt for some of these players. The trick is to go after NHL sponsors–the big ones who are “official NHL” whatevers. In Canada, it’s cars, banking, phones. Hockey players have their own specific endorsements–in Canada Tim Horton’s has Sidney Crosby, Nathan McKinnon and Brad Marchand on their ads. Hyundai has had those POS Tkachuk brothers on ads–so the internet knows what to do there.
Bless that Kyle Connor– KFC as he is known here in my town in Canada where he lives and works… Goalie Connor Hellebuyck is KFC’s teammate and having a crap year for a two time Vezina winner (best goalie award for non NHL fans, named after legendary Georges Vezina, a Canadian of course). KFC, the fastest player in the team, was inexplicably benched for most of the tournament because Coach Mike “American Swagger” Sullivan doesn’t like him. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck is excellent because his natural talent was nurtured by Canadian coaching. Our local fans are educated and I’m not sure there is any redemption for Hellebuyck because of his choice to visit the White House. As for endorsements, Hellebuyck’s in a small market and only appears on the NHL ads themselves. There will be donor backlash against any appearance he makes for charity though. It will not be nice.
I keep seeing Canadians wanting to claim ownership of Michigander Hellebuyck but he grew up in the US and earned best goaltender in college hockey at UMass. Of course Winnipeg wanted to draft him because he had the skills. It’s high time to recognize that parity has arrived in hockey. In earlier games of the Olympics the US men looked like the Harlem Globetrotters passing around the puck away from opposing team’s sticks. US Coach Sullivan has won 2 Stanley Cups. Canada’s men nearly lost in the semis to Finland while the US blew out Slovakia in the semis by 4 goals.
The last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup was in 1993, it’s too bad Hellebuyck can’t play for a contender. I don’t see him airing political views like the villainous Tkachucks. He’s pro choice, pro vaccines and doesn’t want to talk politics.
Those who went seemed more than willing to be “used for pawns”!!!!!!! I give them absolutely no sympathy for going!! They knew exactly what they were doing and they know exactly what the orange bastard is!!
Yes, I 100% agree with you. Saying they were used makes them sound like they are helpless, and I don’t believe they are. They are male white athletes with so much privilege. I am not saying that Canadian athletes would necessarily be any better, but this whole mess is disgusting. I don’t know how you answer in the future for grinning ear to ear in a photo with a man who abused children and protected others who did as well. Who proudly bragged about SA. This brings me back to a comment the other day, Kaiser. If these are the morals of this team, which many could see well before the Olympics, who gives a crap about them staying in the village? That comment bothers me to this day because it sounds like staying in the village absolves them of their actions before and now after, the games.
@Grey – I agree with everything you said except about the Canadian men’s Olympic hockey team. As a Canadian, there is no comparison. This would never have happened with the Canadians – they were playing for gold for the team and for Canada, while the American team was completely open about wanting to beat the Canadians. The Canadian men didn’t trash talk the Americans; they have pride and integrity about being Canadian. And they would not have sold that out to the devil, unlike the American men.
@Bluenoser The US men lost in 4 Nations – remember that? It was recent and it stung. They wanted to avenge that loss, it’s motivation. Next time Canada will want to avenge their loss, and it’s game on. You learn more from losses than wins. All that pride and integrity knocked the teeth out of Hughes, was that the high road that caused that?
McDavid and Mackinnon’s pride and integrity did not score. Mackinnon had an empty net! Celebrini did not score. Makar scored! Canada left Bedard off the team. I know he’s not 100%.but…you didn’t bring Bedsy??
Hey @Bluenoser! That is a valid point, and I do take that, so thank you. I am Canadian and I know that they would be quite different if they had won the gold medal! I think maybe I don’t want to get caught up in the illusion that our hockey culture is any “better” in Canada. Maybe they wouldn’t be buddying up to Trump but hockey spaces in Canada still could see a lot of improvement. I can see it with last summer’s trial and continued , news as recent as this week of teens being charged with SA/hazing happening in Nova Scotia, or with clubs like the Oilers hiring Stan Bowman.
@Susan Collins 💯 These misogynistic bozos happily ***pawned themselves*** and served themselves on a silver platter. These lame-ass “men” are no unwitting pawns. The 5 principled players who opted out prove that this appearance was a deliberate choice.
Those men willingly went there to be used as pawns. I’m sure that they are cognisant of what is happening in the US and who dump is. I’d be surprised if they missed all those other Olympic athletes who spoke up against the horror of the dump administration. So they saw what he and his cabinet are and they are still good with that. They aren’t clueless. They are showing people who they really are. I’m not a fan of any of them and I hope they get the karma that they deserve.
I’m repulsed that they let him try on a medal. Please tell me he gave it back or it was a fake one. He had some medals made for them so I’m hoping it was whatever that was.
The women’s team scored more, defended better and are role models!
You know he kept it. Doesn’t he still have Chelsea’s world cup trophy? CHELSEA.
Crazy. It’s come out that it was GM Bill Guerin – of the Minnesota Wild – who invited the Felon to call in. What a way to make everyone hate the team, like as if the Tkachuk brothers aren’t bad enough. The locker room was full of dead drunk meatheads and Grossly Unpopular Corrupt And Needy Lard Ass gets to phone in.
Go USA women of all sports!
Thank you for naming the 5 who didn’t go.
The video by Barrett Adair was awesome. I don’t know who she is (I’m not on tiktok), but she made so many good points.
I came to ask who she is. I need to know more. Her video is 🔥🔥🔥
ETA: she’s a “digital strategist in progressive politics” turned content creator. She’s also on YouTube so I’m gonna follow.
Is she also on Insta or any other app? I refuse to go on that one, for obvious reasons.
Yes, she’s on insta! @barrettadair and @hellicity_merriman
Just followed her on Insta — thanks for this info. Her video is brilliant.
I’m not in Insta because it’s a Zuck app. What’s wrong with YouTube?
This is such a bummer! As a Canadian, I was gutted by the men’s hockey loss. The American women deserved to beat us in the final- they were faster, stronger, and had more attempts on net. We basically played keep away in that match because we knew we were outgunned.
But the men’s final? Canada dominated the metrics that almost always guarantee a hockey win and still lost. Absolutely brutal. And the thing that was the worst, was that aside from feeling badly for our team almost everyone I know was as upset about the MAGA values held by many players on the team. Ugh. At this point, being on the wrong side of history is a choice.
I spent my life a bridge or tunnel away from Canada so if 🇺🇸 doesn’t win (or play) I cheer for 🇨🇦, after seeing that video sadly I cheered for the wrong team.
The Women’s USA Olympic gold medalist hockey team are the true champions. Deeply disappointed in the men’s team (except for the five) but not surprised evil misogyny is what they actively chose to celebrate now it is what they will be remembered for not the accomplishment of winning the gold. What a difference from the “miracle hockey team” in the past Olympics (sometime in the 80’s) that brought a championship home to be proud of. This Olympics the women’s hockey team are who I celebrate.🎉
I read that the women’s team is going to go now too? Is that true? I have a hard time imagining that. The source probably has it wrong.
Anyway, my husband had this on briefly last night and I just can’t listen to that man talk. Neither could my husband after the first few minutes (and every time we switched back to the news station to see commentary Trump was STILL talking). He’s just so repellant.
I think the women may go to the Vegas trip Flava Flav has invited them to attend. They said they had other commitments and couldn’t go to the WH.
Orange Fooloius said in his address last night that “the women’s team will be coming to the White House at a later date.” This is news to them. Just another lie.
They will be there, on the third Tuesday of next week.
WHAT?? I think my head might explode if they go. Especially after all of this. Why would they go? I really hope that’s just the demented man speaking nonsense and trying to save face.
I will be sooooo disappointed if the women’s team goes. WTF?
There’s no confirmation of an invitation or an acceptance.
Will be interesting the push back some of these guys who play on Canadian teams will get. Auston Matthews is the captain for the Leafs and he skipped the SOTU after the WH visit but he will still get questions by the Toronto media.
The upchuck in Ottawa will too.
You can maybe say the WH visit was customary but attending the SOTU is political. They were used by an old pedo for cover.
I would love to see both of them stripped of the “C”, but that may be wishful thinking.
I would also love to see both of them pelted with their own jerseys the next time they take the ice in Toronto & Ottawa. That would be fun to watch.
Brady Tkachuck is going to be shipped out anyway when his contract is up–he’s a toxic brand and is just too slow for that team. Jake Sanderson is the other douche bro who went to the WH and SOTU. Brady’s mom is from Winnipeg and her parents are quite present but Keith Tkahuck is such a meathead it’s unsurprising his sons are dicks.
Keith Tkachuk was one of the dude bros who behaved so badly in Nagano in 1998. The meathead apples don’t fall far from the meathead tree.
I believe Oettinger is the one who entered the locker room, saw the Patel crack shenanigans, and walked straight back out. Someone correct me if I am wrong. Good on the 5 who didn’t attend this shitshow.
Prior to attending, they all went to a strip club in Miami with their USA hockey gear on and sang the national anthem in the strip club. You can’t make this shit up. So they just decided to double down on the misogyny instead of apologizing to the women’s team and their country.
The Hughes mama bear was then sent out to excuse this whole debacle and talk about “unity” and what a great kid her son is. Meanwhile that great kid dismissed our collective outrage over a pedophile protector, who is responsible for the cover up of the most gruesome and disturbing child r*pe and child trafficking and murder rings ever in history that we know of, and who just committed perjury at a hearing about all of this, being in the room to celebrate with a bunch of douche canoes, by saying we were all “making a bid deal over nothing.”
The NHL responded by posting pictures of NHL dads having tea with their daughters while said daughters are wearing princess dresses. They’re GIRL DADS y’all. They’re good family guys (who excuse pedophilia when it’s not their kids and sing the National Anthem at strip clubs to embarrass themselves and their country). Melanie Hamlett on Instagram has the most hilarious video about the girl dad response and I have to say it gave me life.
You can’t make this up. The NHL and this trash MAGA team needs new PR. Auston Matthews is half Mexican! He has a MLK quote tattooed on his body about standing up for what’s right. Charlie McAvoy is a registered Democrat and really went to that shitsh*w and he plays for Boston. Shameful. Just gross and I won’t soon forget any of it and their gleeful smiles/adoring stares as this fascist rambles on trampling our rights and building more concentration camps. Those pics won’t age well. They embarrassed future generations and themselves.
That girl dad nonsense makes me seethe. It suggests that women and girls are not worthy of respect and care unless they happen to exist in a man’s orbit. So yeah, maybe he loves his daughter, but he still f*#%ing hates women.
This so so gross. And I am so happy to see them being called out for this grossness. I mean how tone deaf can you get? I know you’re mad we celebrated with the pedophile protector who covered up a child r*pe ring, but look, see? I DO love children! I’m having tea with my little girl and some stuffed animals. So I AM a good guy.
The way these men use women and children as props to hide behind when they are called out on their bullshit is disgraceful. So it’s not just a failure to protect women, and other people’s children, they they go hide behind them to deflect any criticisms about their cowardice and moral failures.
“There’s literally nothing he can say which I want to hear.” My sentiments exactly. I understand this lunatic ranted and raved for two hours. To paraphrase my congresswoman, I would rather stick forks in my eyes than sit through that.
I’ve yet to see where any of the five who did not attend attributed their absence to the abhorrence of this administration. I’ve read where at least one said he declined because his NHL team was playing the next day and so the scheduling didn’t work. So I’m not impressed with the five unless and until they denounce the misogyny of this administration and their teammates. They’re letting logistics make it seem like they are decent and respectful men, but their silence confirms they are neither.
(I hope I can be proven wrong, that some of them are decent and respectful, but it’s been three days since the victory and I’m sure it would’ve come out by now if any of them had a modicum of integrity.)
I’m not impressed either. This is truly the bare minimum.
I was relieved to see that Jake Oettinger passed on this bullsh*t. He plays for my hometown team but he’s from MN so that probably had something to do with it.
I spent a relaxing evening watching silly tv, and sipping tea!
Saw someone on Reddit say that they hope Matthews never wins a cup, to which another user replied, “He plays for the Leafs, so he won’t”.
As a Torontonian who’s not especially invested in the Leafs, that made me giggle.
Hahahahahaha yeah, forcing him to stay captain on this cursed team in a city that resents him might be the worst punishment we could ask for!
Everything Trump Touches Dies.
And there’s Tage Thompson from the Sabres right in the middle of that photo. I am so deeply disappointed in him. When they first won, I was so excited because I have tickets to the first home game back and I anticipated they’d do some sort of celebration for him before the game. Now I don’t even want to go. My favorite sport has been tainted. I am beyond sad about this.
I bet an analyst could plot the steep decline in ticket sales for the NHL from the December debut of Heated Rivalry and all the new fans the show brought to the sport to this USA Men’s team f*ckery. It’s so disappointing for so many reasons. I’m glad for the five who gave it a miss: Kyle Connor, Jake Guentzel, Jackson LaCombe, Brock Nelson and Jake Oettinger.
So annoyed they accepted the invite and didn’t support the women’s team.
I’m with you, Kaiser. I’m in no mood to watch that lunatic sundown on live tv.
During the call one player yelled “2 for 2” meaning the women also won gold, not just the men. Does anyone know which one?
Whoo! What Ms. Barrett Adair said. 👏