New Statesman: The House of Windsor is ‘crumbling’ & ‘King William’ won’t save it

Last October, New Statesman published a fascinating cover story in which they argued for the abolition of the British monarchy. They made a very well-reasoned argument, and this all happened during the “unroyaling” of Prince Andrew and the release of the Epstein Files. Well, following Andrew’s arrest less than a week ago, New Statesman is at it again with another bold cover story on the crumbling House of Windsor. It’s worth it to read the full piece, but here are some notable highlights:
Andrew’s arrest: “The call is coming from inside the palace and every single one of us can hear it. Andrew has taken the monarchy and dumped it in an acid bath; a very important role for which he is well qualified. We have learned in recent months that princes can be de-princed by a Labour justice secretary, that it is popularity based on polling, not the hereditary principle, that buttresses the Windsors’ continued survival, and perhaps very soon, that the line of succession is for parliament, not the palace, to decide. What kind of monarchy do we have now? A quasi-elective one?”
The broken House of Windsor: “All the glib fogeyism in the realm – do you really want a President Blair or Farage? – will not put the House of Windsor back together again. Things will never be the way they were. Andrew, of course, strenuously denies all wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. He denies any personal gain from his role as trade envoy. He is no longer a prince, a lord chancellor or a grand master of anything other than his £80,000 Range Rover and the seven dogs and two staff who live with him in mud-flecked, photographer-haunted exile in Norfolk.
The weak king: That pre-emptive cringe before the Windsors was a powerful thing in this country. Was. That force – who knows for how long – is at its weakest point for a generation. The crown sits on the head of a timid, tragic King. Unpopular monarchs in the past could at least use the royal prerogative to bribe, bully and intimidate the elite to fall in line. The hated and hateful George IV was able to create 57 peers between 1820 and 1830. For the people, King Charles III offers yoga classes at Highgrove and tea towels at the Balmoral gift shop. For politicians, he can provide association with his family, whose connections to the world’s most famous paedophile continue to stack up. An alluring offer. At least the future King William V will be able to offer them free tickets to the Earthshot Prize gala. The Crown, then, in the gutter. Who will pick it up?
The heir’s odd moves: The heir has made some odd moves ever since the scandal around his uncle intensified last October. In a recent interview with a BBC podcast, William claimed that his mental health had suffered after a couple of years spent working as an air ambulance pilot. “I’m carrying everyone’s emotional baggage,” the prince recalled thinking. Obscure references to hidden traumas are a predictable part of the bristling public relations arsenal of celebrity. We are probably only a few years away from seeing the Prince of Wales on the Steven Bartlett podcast discussing The Body Keeps the Score with Rylan, Mark Wright and Romesh Ranganathan. What does it tell you about the UK today that some of the highest-paid PR professionals in the kingdom are telling their royal client – whose ancestry can be traced to the Anglo-Saxon god Wotan – that affecting misery is the fastest route to relevance?
William & Kate’s future: At some level, after all this, there will be a great emotional need for him and his wife to just be good. The prince’s father was much-satirised for his moaning during the decades he spent waiting to become a bank note. William’s decision to take up this mantle of depression at a time when direct questions are being asked about the alleged harm done by his family to vulnerable women and girls is, frankly, puzzling. He will be closely watched now. The briefings emanating from his camp against both his father and grandmother suggest a crisis, a lack of “calm” in the heir to the throne that will not be resolved soon.
The threat to William’s succession: Windsorists are yet to comprehend what the threat to William’s succession and the firm actually is, beyond a potential trial of Andrew. In January, the Times reported that Prince Harry had won his fight to regain armed police protection. The newspaper did not spell out the full implications for its readers. Harry can now return home to his ailing father and his unhappy country. Should he wish, he will be able to set up a rival court in the land. The House of Windsor and the House of Sussex will be forced to share our small island while the public watches on. A febrile scenario reminiscent of more unpleasant chapters of the medieval period, loaded with the potential for an all-out popularity war between the houses, with unknown consequences for the monarchy itself. What courtiers call “business as usual” will be at a premium.
This is soooo shady: “He will be closely watched now. The briefings emanating from his camp against both his father and grandmother suggest a crisis, a lack of ‘calm’ in the heir to the throne that will not be resolved soon.” Everything is in plain sight if you know where to look. Open secrets abound. Keep in mind, last fall, NS’s cover story went on and on about William’s lack of preparedness, his illiteracy and the lack of executive function needed to be a king. And NS is correct about all of it – while I think that there is more affection for Charles than most people will admit, the whole royal institution is f–ked.
With Chuck there is a level of begrudging respect as he has years of duty and work to back it up – the Kings Trust and all the great work that has done comes to mind. What has the Wails got to show for their privilege – diddly squat.
The chickens are roosting not just for the lot of them but they are now roosting for the Wails – I don’t think William will be King, something is afoot.
Charles did a lot of good as POW and king. His biggest failings were personal. So, yes, I think many in the public still has respect, even admiration or affection, for him. For the public he was hard working and present in a way he wasn’t for his family. He was a good prince and king (which is what he was paid for after all) if not a good father and husband. William has mostly coasted on being Diana’s son and one of the few younger royals in an aging monarchy. Both are faded now and he doesn’t have a professional legacy like Charles to fall back on. The public is getting zero bang for their buck.
Fantastic article.
And very funny – this bit “We are probably only a few years away from seeing the Prince of Wales on the Steven Bartlett podcast discussing The Body Keeps the Score with Rylan, Mark Wright and Romesh Ranganathan” probably won’t translate outside the UK but it is an utterly vicious BURN!. Basically equating him with C- to D- list celebs who are on everything.
Actually, this is a dig at Prince Harry. Because even this article can’t resist having a go at the Sussexes.
@CIOTOG … I don’t think it was a dig at Harry. It seems that William isn’t the only one who sees Harry as a credible rival. I don’t believe for a moment that Harry wants the Throne, but I’m fascinated by the increasing British view of Harry holding such Gravitas.
Harry has discussed that exact book in interviews. It’s a dig at him.
It’s a dig at both and talking about mental health in general. Neither William nor Harry should be mocked about being public about struggles or traumas. No wonder William is still struggling and Harry improved after escaping. To be honest and upfront is to be disparaged.
@CIOTOG … What book?
I don’t subscribe, so I couldn’t read the article, but the title “How the Windsors Betrayed Britain” is telling enough. And if Charles manages to hang on another 4 years, William won’t even have Earthshot tickets to give out anymore.
I think Pegs doesn’t want to be king. And really, what’s the point of this family? They are a drain on society. Peg stumbles around, making pledges he has no intention of keeping, dressing up as the common man, and raging about Harry. How regal, how majestic. I am embarrassed for Salt Isle.
He wants to be king because he thinks it will make him better than his brother who still haunts his dreams clearly. But he is allergic to anything that looks like work, even the undemanding public appearances that royals call work.
William sees that his brother has freedom, charisma and invites. William knows he can’t have the charisma, but may be able to grab the freedom for himself. He may think (as far as he is capable of thinking) that he can still compete with Harry if he abdicates after Charles dies, because I don’t think he wants to be king if Harry isn’t going to be jealous of it.
God it is so refreshing to finally see some truths being published by the BM. (This one was particularly well-written and entertaining!*) Hopefully they’ll keep needling William. And start using some of this same critical thinking on their coverage of his wife, too.
*although the part about Harry returning to the UK to “set up a rival court” is obviously absurd — apparently they can only write critically about the Windsors and/or Wales IF they throw in a random dig at the Sussexes, who no longer have nothing to do with any of this mess and haven’t for more than six years ffs.
It’s always refreshing to see William being called out in print for all the briefing that comes out of his camp. They are calling him out for briefing against his dad, his grandmother the late queen! So it goes without saying how much his camp leaked against Meghan and Harry. The rival court thing is silly but you have to imagine that for William that is something that is probably a very real fear for him. And he will react in a way that everyone will have to bear witness to, even if it’s just for a once a year visit from the Sussexes.
Clearly, it would not be Harry’s intention to set up a rival court, but the BM would report everything as if it were so. As it is, they’re always comparing W&K to H&M – imagine if they all lived in the same country.
The Sussexes won’t be exempt if the person hates the monarchy and royalty in general. We’ve see the Republic go after Harry before.
This whole “rival court” line is so ridiculous. Nobody thinks Harry is going to deploy his newly-restored security to march on Forest Lodge. It’s always code for “Harry and Meghan are so much more charismatic and hardworking and that’s a huge psychic threat to the Waleses.”
“Nobody thinks Harry is going to deploy his newly-restored security to march on Forest Lodge.”
March on Forest Lodge! 😂 Thank you for the laugh, @Me at home
I made a joke a while back that the obvious REAL reason that the Invictus Games are going to be held in the UK is because it’s a cover for Harry to invade with a force of hundreds of combat veterans. Honestly, I’m kinda disappointed that the derangers haven’t adopted my conspiracy theory!
Lol, I certainly enjoy your conspiracy theory..
Great article but I am still flabbergasted that the British (even clearer thinking ones) think Harry wants a rival court. He wants to visit his homeland with his family. That’s not a rival court. He has tasted freedom from a gilded cage. I just don’t see him going back to a royal way of life. Charities yes, but not the royal way.
Always feel like the rival Court thing is, legitimately William’s fear, but also press fantasy. It doesn’t stand to reason that after being away for six and a half years, Harry would open himself and his family back up to press invasiveness, financial scrutiny and professional limitations by entangling himself back in the working royal, even part-time fold.
Maybe in 2021 or 2022, but not with his father at the helm, and definitely not with his brother potentially at the helm very soon.
The press salivates at the access that they figure they could get, even limited, if the Sussexes were planning to split their time evenly. I think it’s truly just a mercenary fantasy because the Wales’ are giving them nothing, and they are getting desperate for content.
hopefully then real papers and writers (and MPs!) will pick up the rumours and stories about how andrew, william, and charles are accused of bad behavior towards staff and others (being rude, yelling etc). they ran with the lies towards meghan – they should at least try and pick this up for scrutiny of who they want representing them.
https://x.com/GrahamSmith_/status/2026623663752052768
I really think they had plans to strip Harry and Meghan and their children of their titles but Andrew threw a wrench in that. Now Harry and Meghan look the the good guys and the leftovers look like the ones protecting and harboring a PDfile. They threw Harry and Meghan under the bus to protect Andres secrets from coming out. My how the tables have turned. Also people are finding out how difficult it is to remove titles from royals. The Epstein files have the left behinds scared sh-tless. More to come from those files about Andrew. Harry and Meghan are the only decent ones in that family. I don’t think they would dare cause any trouble for them. People are finding out how evil and devious they were towards them all to protect Andrew.
@Angie, I agree with you, except I think they’ll still go ahead with whatever nefarious plans they have for the Sussexes, because IMO this family is both too arrogant and too stupid to realize the situation they’re in, which you explained so well. Time will tell, but the Windsors aren’t known for making the smart choice during a crisis (or ever).
I just returned from my first ever visit to London. We went into pretty much every kitschy souvenir shop we passed. There was not one single piece of Pegs or Keen merch. Queen Elizabeth, Princess Di, and Charles only. But, Keen and Pegs are super popular????
This is very interesting! Aren’t we constantly bombarded by stories about how “polls” consistently show that Saint Kate and her husband are the most popular family members?? 🙄
A friend of mine was in London when George was born and said there was tons of W&K stuff on sale then, but I think their popularity has steadily declined since then. I guess it makes sense— I mean, does anyone really want a tea towel with Charles or Camilla on it? Or William? Please.
I was there last in 2017 and there was a lot of W&K stuff then.
The monarchy is in flames and the lazy heir will do nothing to put out the flames. He will however whine that it isn’t his fault and that it should have been put out before he becomes king so he could sit on his lazy ass and reap the benefits of being king. May it burn to the ground quickly!!
“Should he wish, he will be able to set up a rival court in the land.”
Harry has not indicated that he wishes to permanently reside in Britain and “set up a rival court” but that has been the fear the Windsors have been dreading and a major reason for their continued campaign against the Sussexes after they moved away. He has indicated several times that he likes the lifestyle he now has in the US. The Sussex brand has surpassed the Windsor brand internationally with them have living comfortably in the US so I don’t expect they would move permanently to the U.K. where would be uncomfortable. 🤷🏽♀️
The article is a good assessment of the situation facing the Windsor family and more broadly the royal institution. It is good that they highlighted that the Windsors are concerned about Harry residing in the U.K. because it has been a driving force behind the malignant media campaign fueled by the Windsor family, especially William, and the royal institution. They evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, denied Harry security when he is in the U.K. and also prevented the RMB from conducting any risk assessments analysis 🧐 for him while they took good care of Andrew (housing and security). They claimed the Sussex family’s presence in the U.K. was a grave threat to the institution meanwhile the Yorks who they covered up for and protected were the actual threat. 🤷🏽♀️
“The hated and hateful George IV was able to create 57 peers between 1820 and 1830. For the people, King Charles III offers yoga classes at Highgrove and tea towels at the Balmoral gift shop. For politicians, he can provide association with his family, whose connections to the world’s most famous paedophile continue to stack up. An alluring offer.”
I cackled.
If hapless William is the monarchy’s only hope, then it has no hope at all.
The line about Andrew and the seven dogs and two staff living in a mud flecked cottage haunted by photographers was poetry.
I hope they keep up this clear eyed view, although the bit about Harry for sure coming back and setting up a rival court says it’s a fluke 😂. They’re calling it a crisis of the monarchy and in the same breath suggesting more petty monarchy squabbles.
The line about William being descended from the Anglo Saxon god Wotan was amazing and I didn’t know that.
The heir has made some odd moves ever since the scandal around his uncle intensified last October.
Frankly this is an understatement as Junior been behaving oddly for quite some time. He’s been orbital since Harry and Meghan got married and his jealousy and insecurity started gnawing at him. He’s a dog in the manger but workshy and determined to keep all the goodies to himself. Neither he nor Kate are the saviours of monarchy and things are very rocky as Government debates Andrew ‘s conduct. It’s been obvious since 2024 that Will is not a reliable, safe pair of hands to take over the throne and retreating to the Petite Trianon in the form of Forrest Lodge last year put the wind up the Fail. Wilbur is a let down and a failure as PoW and the title of King isn’t going to change him in any way!
I don’t know how serious these people are when they speak of Harry setting up a rival court ignoring that his wife and children would be miserable with the constant media attacks.
Also the first half of 2024 was an absolute mess for William and also Kate. Just hiding away is not normal, especially not for what they claim happened, months into the disappearance fiasco.
A real journalist needs to dig and get answers because a future head of state sending photos so deceptive that a kill order is issued is a massive problem.
@Nic919 Andrew’s disgrace opens the door to articles like this discussing the unsuitability of Wilbur as both PoW let alone King. Obviously a team of journalists should have been working on the truth behind Will ” s image . It would create an absolute sensation if a dossier of Wilbur ‘s conduct and that of the perfidious Jason were published in a national newspaper but would they print it given the power of the Firm?
Harry doesn’t need to move back to the UK and set up a rival court as long as he can LIVE RENT FREE IN WILLIAM’S BRAIN, hahahaha
For what it’s worth, Romesh Ranganathan is hilarious and intelligent so he would probably agree with a lot of our collective’s view on William!
“ The prince’s father was much-satirised for his moaning during the decades he spent waiting to become a bank note…” I’m ded
We know far too little about this family’s privileges, special treatment, tax returns and domestic and foreign assets. We also know far too little about this family’s influence on politics. The fact that they do not take a public stance – with the exception of this man with the red peaked cap – does not mean that there are not many other official ways to exert influence. Judges do speak for the King, don’t they? And everything ends up in the red breakfast box. I think this whole discussion about titles and succession distracts from the really hidden issues. Responsibility and accountability for everything that citizens want this family to be accountable for. That’s what it should be about.
Both the Guardian and former MP Norman baker have written extensively about the “Queen’s consent” (now King) that allows the monarch to see legislation before most MPs, seek changes, seek their own exclusion, and generally influence the final form of it.
Yes, then it is surely also documented where exactly all this has happened over the last 30 years.
Both of whom were greatly aided in their investigatory work by Dr John Kirkhope, who imho is the premier expert on Cornwall Duchy. Link to his U of Plymouth doctoral thesis: https://pearl.plymouth.ac.uk/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?params=/context/pbs-theses/article/1147/&path_info=2013kirkhope10286390phd.pdf
@MAJA 🎯
The generations of secrecy disguised as royal deference and mystique must end. It has served to foster corruption within in a toxic dysfunctional family and institution the likes of a mafia organization. They have sealed and embargoed royal documents from freedom of information requests. The corruption has been enabled due to the lack of transparency especially financial with regards to the monarchy.
Shakespeare reviled “base spaniel fawning,” a servile quality favored among royalists, the gutter press, and other assorted lackeys and lickspittles, and one expected and relied upon, to their detriment, by the current BRF, most notably the POW, an unaccomplished charisma vacuum who seemingly and inexplicably believes that a handshake, a photo op, and an expression of grandiosity regarding an issue far beyond his knowledge, experience, or training, suffices to make a statesman. The practice leaves him infantilized, incompetent, and incandescent about the burden of reality’s expectations.
These people can’t get over the fantasy that Harry will bring back his family to live in the UK.