“Sandra Hüller wore Prada to the Project Hail Mary premiere” links

My German GOAT Sandra Hüller wore Prada to the Project Hail Mary premiere in London last night. My GOAT is not a fashionista, don’t yell at her! [RCFA]
Ryan Gosling at the Project Hail Mary premiere. [Socialite Life]
Donald Trump is totally going to do some variation of “mission accomplished” and then he’ll capitulate to Iran. And honestly, that’s probably the best outcome. [Buzzfeed]
Lewis Hamilton’s comeback after a flop 2025 season. [LaineyGossip]
Mar-kwayne Mullins probably hasn’t killed his family pets. [Jezebel]
Seth McFarlane’s Ted series is actually really good? [Pajiba]
Dakota Johnson wore a Bjork sweatshirt. [JustJared]
Who is the woman who shot up Rihanna’s home? [Hollywood Life]
The Jonas Brothers are releasing a duets album. [Seriously OMG]
Cheyenne Jackson loves a foot in his mouth (ew). [OMG Blog]
I love this dress! The color with the color of her hair and the haircut. It’s really striking. She looks lovely. And nothing better than a gown with pockets.
What do you mean, she isn’t fashionable? That is an absolutely gorgeous dress in a fabulous color.
I like the dress. The color is gorgeous, the dress fits her and she can move around without fear of exposing private parts or cutting off circulation and air flow
And no Prada-standard massive boob darts. Success! This is gorgeous.
Not a glaring boob dart, weird hem nor an apron front bodice in sight, glorious! It looks very regal on Sandra.
What a gorgeous, vibrant color 😊. Also, it’s refreshing not to see (yet another) naked dress. It’s elegant and seems comfortable at the same time – perfect 👍
It’s a great simple dress. It’s so good that it doesn’t need embellishment.
A $10k bond for the accused crime seems… careless?
I think the dress is gorgeous – green is my favorite color. Also love Dakota’s Bjork sweatshirt. I saw Bjork in concert many years ago and really wish I had picked up some merch.
Wait, what? Sandra Hüller AND Ryan Gosling? Sign me up!
I really did enjoy Andy Weir ‘s book, and I assume he was involved with the screenplay (the credit is there, anyway), so that bodes well for the film…heck, I might even see this in the theater!
I love Sandra’s dress — gorgeous color for her! Amaze! (Iykyk) 😉