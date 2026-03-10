“Sandra Hüller wore Prada to the Project Hail Mary premiere” links
  • March 10, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

My German GOAT Sandra Hüller wore Prada to the Project Hail Mary premiere in London last night. My GOAT is not a fashionista, don’t yell at her! [RCFA]
Ryan Gosling at the Project Hail Mary premiere. [Socialite Life]
Donald Trump is totally going to do some variation of “mission accomplished” and then he’ll capitulate to Iran. And honestly, that’s probably the best outcome. [Buzzfeed]
Lewis Hamilton’s comeback after a flop 2025 season. [LaineyGossip]
Mar-kwayne Mullins probably hasn’t killed his family pets. [Jezebel]
Seth McFarlane’s Ted series is actually really good? [Pajiba]
Dakota Johnson wore a Bjork sweatshirt. [JustJared]
Who is the woman who shot up Rihanna’s home? [Hollywood Life]
The Jonas Brothers are releasing a duets album. [Seriously OMG]
Cheyenne Jackson loves a foot in his mouth (ew). [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““Sandra Hüller wore Prada to the Project Hail Mary premiere” links”

  1. SIde Eye says:
    March 10, 2026 at 12:36 pm

    I love this dress! The color with the color of her hair and the haircut. It’s really striking. She looks lovely. And nothing better than a gown with pockets.

    Reply
  2. Drea says:
    March 10, 2026 at 12:39 pm

    What do you mean, she isn’t fashionable? That is an absolutely gorgeous dress in a fabulous color.

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    March 10, 2026 at 1:02 pm

    I like the dress. The color is gorgeous, the dress fits her and she can move around without fear of exposing private parts or cutting off circulation and air flow

    Reply
  4. Goldenmom says:
    March 10, 2026 at 1:07 pm

    And no Prada-standard massive boob darts. Success! This is gorgeous.

    Reply
    • Jay says:
      March 10, 2026 at 10:08 pm

      Not a glaring boob dart, weird hem nor an apron front bodice in sight, glorious! It looks very regal on Sandra.

      Reply
  5. LeaTheFrench says:
    March 10, 2026 at 1:38 pm

    What a gorgeous, vibrant color 😊. Also, it’s refreshing not to see (yet another) naked dress. It’s elegant and seems comfortable at the same time – perfect 👍

    Reply
  6. Mel says:
    March 10, 2026 at 1:58 pm

    It’s a great simple dress. It’s so good that it doesn’t need embellishment.

    Reply
  7. TurbanMa says:
    March 10, 2026 at 2:05 pm

    A $10k bond for the accused crime seems… careless?

    Reply
  8. Ameerah M says:
    March 10, 2026 at 2:21 pm

    I think the dress is gorgeous – green is my favorite color. Also love Dakota’s Bjork sweatshirt. I saw Bjork in concert many years ago and really wish I had picked up some merch.

    Reply
  9. ravensdaughter says:
    March 10, 2026 at 3:27 pm

    Wait, what? Sandra Hüller AND Ryan Gosling? Sign me up!
    I really did enjoy Andy Weir ‘s book, and I assume he was involved with the screenplay (the credit is there, anyway), so that bodes well for the film…heck, I might even see this in the theater!

    Reply
  10. Mrs. Smith says:
    March 10, 2026 at 5:20 pm

    I love Sandra’s dress — gorgeous color for her! Amaze! (Iykyk) 😉

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment