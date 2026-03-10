“Sandra Hüller wore Prada to the Project Hail Mary premiere” links

My German GOAT Sandra Hüller wore Prada to the Project Hail Mary premiere in London last night. My GOAT is not a fashionista, don’t yell at her! [RCFA]

Ryan Gosling at the Project Hail Mary premiere. [Socialite Life]

Donald Trump is totally going to do some variation of “mission accomplished” and then he’ll capitulate to Iran. And honestly, that’s probably the best outcome. [Buzzfeed]

Lewis Hamilton’s comeback after a flop 2025 season. [LaineyGossip]

Mar-kwayne Mullins probably hasn’t killed his family pets. [Jezebel]

Seth McFarlane’s Ted series is actually really good? [Pajiba]

Dakota Johnson wore a Bjork sweatshirt. [JustJared]

Who is the woman who shot up Rihanna’s home? [Hollywood Life]

The Jonas Brothers are releasing a duets album. [Seriously OMG]

Cheyenne Jackson loves a foot in his mouth (ew). [OMG Blog]