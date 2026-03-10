Princess Beatrice & Eugenie are ‘deeply disappointed’ with their Ascot ban

Regarding the current pile-on for Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, I think multiple things are happening at once. One, there’s genuine horror at all of this documentation between Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein, and people are shocked by how many times Beatrice and Eugenie’s names come up. Two, it’s beyond clear that Prince William and his office are bullying the f–k out of Beatrice and Eugenie, and William in particular is exploiting the issues around Andrew and Fergie to scapegoat and punish his cousins. Three, it feels like the British press has figured out that they’re not going to get any pushback from anyone if they throw Beatrice and Eugenie right under the bus. So it’s settled then – B&E are personas non grata, they will be thrown out alongside their rotten parents, and there will be widespread gloating at their “downfall.” Speaking of:

Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie have been left ‘bitterly disappointed’ after being told they would not be welcome at Royal Ascot this summer because of their parents’ links to Jeffrey Epstein, royal sources have revealed. Traditionally the two siblings would have attended the colourful gathering at the famous Berkshire racecourse, which is one of the highlights of the summer season, and would have been pictured sitting in the Royal Box with other senior royals. Officials at Ascot describe the event – and in particular the spectacle of the King, Queen and members of the royal family in horse drawn carriages parading along the course – as a ‘timeless passage through heritage, memory and pride’. In the past both Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, have been regulars at Ascot each summer and have been pictured with their royal cousins enjoying the fun day out on several occasions, but this year there will be no shared merriment – with the sisters feeling they are being made to pay for their father’s sins and being forced to lie low. One royal source told the Daily Mail: ‘The York girls have been informed they can’t be there this year,’ while another source was even more direct: ‘Ascot is out of the question. The royals have been told they can’t be photographed with the girls for the rest of the year.’ Friends say the sisters have been ‘left drained’ by the bitter snub, which comes after both were named extensively in emails written by convicted sex offender and financier Jeffery Epstein, who committed suicide in a New York jail in 2019. But there is also embarrassment due to the fact their parents – Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor the former Duke of York and his ex wife and the girls’ mother Sarah Ferguson – have also been linked to Epstein. According to Palace insiders, The Prince and Princess of Wales have already said that they will not attend ‘if any member of the York family are at Ascot this year’. The source close to the York family said: ‘They’re deeply disappointed. They feel they’re being punished for their parents’ past actions, and that’s very difficult to accept.’

[From The Daily Mail]

At this point, I actually think B&E need to take a page out of their mother’s book and get the hell out of there. Sarah has disappeared and no one knows where or when she’ll pop up again. This is the time for Eugenie to formally move to Portugal and/or get a job with a different gallery or auction house somewhere outside of the UK. Beatrice needs to figure out where she could conceivably go – I guess she could live in America, or maybe Canada, who knows. But they would be wise to think about permanent exit strategies, because this isn’t going to stop any time soon. While I think they’re probably hurt to be banned from Ascot, the larger issue is that the Windsors still control the flow of invitations within the UK. Not only that, but the Windsors control the narratives in the UK. Time to leave!