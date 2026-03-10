Princess Beatrice & Eugenie are ‘deeply disappointed’ with their Ascot ban

Regarding the current pile-on for Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, I think multiple things are happening at once. One, there’s genuine horror at all of this documentation between Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein, and people are shocked by how many times Beatrice and Eugenie’s names come up. Two, it’s beyond clear that Prince William and his office are bullying the f–k out of Beatrice and Eugenie, and William in particular is exploiting the issues around Andrew and Fergie to scapegoat and punish his cousins. Three, it feels like the British press has figured out that they’re not going to get any pushback from anyone if they throw Beatrice and Eugenie right under the bus. So it’s settled then – B&E are personas non grata, they will be thrown out alongside their rotten parents, and there will be widespread gloating at their “downfall.” Speaking of:
Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie have been left ‘bitterly disappointed’ after being told they would not be welcome at Royal Ascot this summer because of their parents’ links to Jeffrey Epstein, royal sources have revealed. Traditionally the two siblings would have attended the colourful gathering at the famous Berkshire racecourse, which is one of the highlights of the summer season, and would have been pictured sitting in the Royal Box with other senior royals.
Officials at Ascot describe the event – and in particular the spectacle of the King, Queen and members of the royal family in horse drawn carriages parading along the course – as a ‘timeless passage through heritage, memory and pride’.
In the past both Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, have been regulars at Ascot each summer and have been pictured with their royal cousins enjoying the fun day out on several occasions, but this year there will be no shared merriment – with the sisters feeling they are being made to pay for their father’s sins and being forced to lie low.
One royal source told the Daily Mail: ‘The York girls have been informed they can’t be there this year,’ while another source was even more direct: ‘Ascot is out of the question. The royals have been told they can’t be photographed with the girls for the rest of the year.’
Friends say the sisters have been ‘left drained’ by the bitter snub, which comes after both were named extensively in emails written by convicted sex offender and financier Jeffery Epstein, who committed suicide in a New York jail in 2019. But there is also embarrassment due to the fact their parents – Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor the former Duke of York and his ex wife and the girls’ mother Sarah Ferguson – have also been linked to Epstein.
According to Palace insiders, The Prince and Princess of Wales have already said that they will not attend ‘if any member of the York family are at Ascot this year’.
The source close to the York family said: ‘They’re deeply disappointed. They feel they’re being punished for their parents’ past actions, and that’s very difficult to accept.’
At this point, I actually think B&E need to take a page out of their mother’s book and get the hell out of there. Sarah has disappeared and no one knows where or when she’ll pop up again. This is the time for Eugenie to formally move to Portugal and/or get a job with a different gallery or auction house somewhere outside of the UK. Beatrice needs to figure out where she could conceivably go – I guess she could live in America, or maybe Canada, who knows. But they would be wise to think about permanent exit strategies, because this isn’t going to stop any time soon. While I think they’re probably hurt to be banned from Ascot, the larger issue is that the Windsors still control the flow of invitations within the UK. Not only that, but the Windsors control the narratives in the UK. Time to leave!
If they want to go to Ascot they can just buy tickets or ask a sponsor for tickets. I really don’t get all the agita over this. That said, it’s time for them to take an extended leave to avoid being thrown under the bus constantly. Eugenie has a house in Portugal and Edo inherited a villa in Italy, so they both have easy options.
I agree that they should leave. They may not want to because there will be calls for them to be stripped of their titles if they do.
That threat to “strip the titles” is ridiculous because from what I can tell they don’t even think they can actually get a vote to take Andy’s away from what I’ve read and Peggy’s constant need to be publicly punishing family members is a mental health issue he needs to address, and yes they should get out of the Peggy controlled media in the uk.
There are already calls for them to lose their titles. Nothing will stop Willy and company from a decades long smear campaign. The York sisters have to look at what happened to the Sussexes and realize the Windsors will never stop smearing them to cover their own failings. The Sussexes are better off out of Windsor control and the Yorks will also be better off on their own rather than grubbing for crumbs in exchange for being scapegoated.
Yes they should take cover because Peg the incandescent is having a field day right now with them. I think that of the two sisters Eugenie will fare better. I’m sure Harry will help her in any way that he can. He knows the depths of Pegs hate and incandescent rages. Take a page out of Harry’s book Eugenie and save yourself!
I think the real pain comes from the rejection of their family. We know that the family in this case equals the Firm, but I cannot imagine how this feels for them.
Of course both sisters also could stick it out in London, live well and show they have nothing to be ashamed of and show how petty and vile Scooter and Kant are. Speak on the record instead of all this briefing, wish the royals well and demonstrate you are the grownups and have your own priorities that don’t depend on where you sit at a horse race or garden party.
Leaving also means thinking about where they want their kids to go to school bc that will factor in. Plus they seem to have a wide social circle. Will that dry up? Idk,
Maybe. So I don’t know that they will leave. But they should def take a vacay during Ascot.
Exactly, Mac. These are grown-ass women, not girls. They are fully capable of managing their own lives without the direction from or commentary of the British royal family or media. Their parents were clearly despicable but that doesn’t mean they will be as well. Unless they choose to be.
The point is, they get to choose their path. The beauty of being an adult in the wild.
I think it primarily the wails doing the banning.
This makes it sound like they are more upset about being banned at Ascot than the fact that their parents maintained close ties for years with a notorious sex trafficker and their father availed himself of the trafficker’s services. If true, YIKES! Why would they even want to go to Ascot after all this?
I think they’re upset about it, because even though in the scheme of what’s going on in their lives this should be minuscule, but this type of royalist stuff clearly did matter to them. And they thought that they were playing the game. But, I don’t understand why they put any faith in William? They were never as popular or will liked as Harry, and look what he’s done to his own brother as far as turning the public ( or some portions of it) against him.
William cares about himself firstly, and then he cares about other people in relation to how they make him look after that. If throwing you under the bus makes him look good great, if defending you make him look good great. That’s why he goes back and forth with how he treats his wife.
I agree, they need to get out of there. Doesn’t seem like their standing has taken much of a hit on the European continent, and in the middle east. They will still get invites to parties, and events solely because of who their grandmother was. There’s plenty of people who are ” nobles and royals” from countries that haven’t had a monarchy in a hundred to 150 years, and still get treated like they are special. A key example is Beatrice’s own husband. And besides that given what happened at the Commonwealth service yesterday it’s not like being in the UK as a royal is all sunshine and rainbows right now anyway.
“But I don’t know why they put any faith in William?” Exactly. Idk if they will leave though.
Take a look at the wording – it’s back to front, putting the major Epstein ‘blame’ on B&E.
The article say that B&E are mentioned in emails and then goes on to say “But there is also embarrassment due to the fact their parents – Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor the former Duke of York and his ex wife and the girls’ mother Sarah Ferguson – have also been linked to Epstein.”
Use of ‘also’ after putting B&E first means that B&E played a major part in the Epstein business and it caused AMW & Fergie to be dragged into it. From everything i have read this is the opposite of what happened.
It seems to me it’s worded so B&E can be thrown to the wolves and everyone will figure they know why and the RF is justified in whatever behaviour they exhibit towards B&E.
There is nothing that epitomizes the strange deeply silly Royal life as leaving a country because you weren’t invited to sit in a box at a horse show….Sorry, but there’s just something so evocative of the existential problem of modern “Royalty” in this situation that I find really fascinating. The stakes are soo very low, so wtf to anyone else’s struggles in life. But, from a “Royal” perspective, it’s devastating, huge.
Yes, I feel bad for the York sisters because it is the “life” that they exist in. But, still….
So cozying up to the likes of Piers Morgan and the odious Clarkson did not end up saving them from bad press. Hope they learned their lesson.