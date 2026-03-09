There was a huge Republic protest outside the Commonwealth service today

Embed from Getty Images

What an odd moment for the left-behind Windsors to celebrate their former empire and current “commonwealth.” Today is Commonwealth Day, and a pitiful assortment of “working royals” gathered at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth service. Last week, the BBC announced that they weren’t even going to air this year’s service, that’s how little people care. Incidentally, because the Commonwealth service is an increasingly rare preplanned and announced event, that gave anti-monarchy group Republic a chance to stage a pretty big demonstration, complete with yellow signs and big posters of Prince Andrew. We’ll have more photos tomorrow, it usually takes a little while for all of the photos to come in.

As I said, it’s a pretty terrible moment for the monarchy in general right now. King Charles is due to make his first state visit (as king) to the US in about five weeks, but given all of the war crimes and insanity around Donald Trump, several British politicians are openly asking Charles to cancel the state visit. Additionally, anything Charles and Prince William try to do or say these days is being overshadowed by ex-Prince Andrew. In recent days, we’ve seen more horrible photos of Andrew with very young-looking women, if not girls. We’ve also heard that Charles is trying to figure out if he can really eliminate Andrew from the line of succession, which will likely need the approval of all Commonwealth realms.

Geri & Christian Horner were there? So was Prince Albert of Monaco?? Princess Kate’s blue coatdress is from Catherine Walker and it looks new to me.

