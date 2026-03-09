Prince George’s parents took a secret tour of Marlborough recently

Prince William and the Princess of Wales have been publicly fighting about Prince George’s education for years now. There has quite literally been a three-year briefing campaign to the British media from both sides of the conflict. It’s always seemed like William wants George to go to his alma mater, Eton. That’s where royal boys tend to go, and William reportedly enjoyed his time at Eton. Well, over the years, we’ve learned a lot about Kate’s priorities for her children’s education. She hates boarding schools, she hates same-sex education, and her priority is apparently finding a coed school so that all three of her kids can attend the same school together. In the past year especially, the war between William and Kate has gotten more forceful on both sides, with William’s camp repeatedly insisting that of course George will go to Eton. As a rebuttal, Kate’s side has repeatedly insisted that George will be headed to Marlborough later this year. Now the Daily Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths claims that Kate has won this war and Kate and William were recently touring Marlborough.

Speculation about which secondary school William and Kate’s children will attend is reaching fever pitch after my spies spotted the royals looking around Marlborough College.

Despite rumours that George, 12, would follow his father and go to all-boys Eton, William, Kate, George and Charlotte toured the £60,000 a year school where Kate was a pupil after she left all-girls Downe House due to bullying.

My source tells me pupils were mysteriously ushered out of ‘court’ – the co-educational Wiltshire school’s main square – ‘by a highly stressed teacher who told them to go and sit in the library, or anywhere else, stressing they absolutely could not be outside’.

This piqued the teenagers’ curiosity and they crept down one of the library’s turrets to get a better look at what was going on below.

‘They were shocked to see Kate and William getting out of a very smart car and walking through court,’ my source adds. ‘Then it clicked why the school seemed to have put on so many very wholesome extra-curricular activities that day, like choir practice and a random art show.’

I suspect the walls of the school’s gargantuan dining room, Norwood Hall, are echoing with speculation over whether George will join in September. He is in his final year at co-ed Lambrook prep school. Latterly royal sons, including William and Harry, have gone to Eton. Marlborough’s alumni include Princess Eugenie. Meanwhile, Kate’s former house at Marlborough, Elmhurst, has seen an influx of celebrity children.

[From The Daily Mail]

Just because they toured Marlborough, does not mean that it’s 100% happening. After all, they actually toured Eton a few years ago with George, and William has reportedly been preparing George for Eton all this time. At least that’s what William’s side has briefed for years. Anyway… it feels stupid to have this level of interest in George’s secondary school, but my god, it has been fascinating to watch this play out so publicly. Kate is really digging in her heels about this and the Windsors must be shocked by that alone. It will be so revealing if Kate gets her way too.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Prince George’s parents took a secret tour of Marlborough recently”

  1. Just A Georgian says:
    March 9, 2026 at 8:31 am

    Eton is not the school for British royalty- it is a school that has catered to the aristocracy. William/Harry are the only Windsors who went there and their connection was through their Spencer mother.

    Many men have publicly said their time at Eton was hellish and abusive. It’s weird that we discuss George’s education and Kate’s apparent preferences outside of that context.

    Reply
  2. K8erade says:
    March 9, 2026 at 8:37 am

    I think the whole Andrew debacle actually worked in Kate’s favor and she’s going to get her way on this one. The last thing anyone needs is an excuse for Kate to rebel so I think she’ll win this one as an excuse to keep her happy. I actually think right now a lot of the moves being made are to keep her happy. The Windsors can’t afford another royal divorce or even publicity about marriage problems. I think KP realizes William is not as popular as he believes he is and now they have to keep him somewhat subdued. Willy already does a good job keeping himself out of sight which is probably better than him being on the front lines making an ass of himself.

    Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    March 9, 2026 at 8:40 am

    It is interesting to see who will get their wish for their preferred school.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment