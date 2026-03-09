Prince George’s parents took a secret tour of Marlborough recently

Prince William and the Princess of Wales have been publicly fighting about Prince George’s education for years now. There has quite literally been a three-year briefing campaign to the British media from both sides of the conflict. It’s always seemed like William wants George to go to his alma mater, Eton. That’s where royal boys tend to go, and William reportedly enjoyed his time at Eton. Well, over the years, we’ve learned a lot about Kate’s priorities for her children’s education. She hates boarding schools, she hates same-sex education, and her priority is apparently finding a coed school so that all three of her kids can attend the same school together. In the past year especially, the war between William and Kate has gotten more forceful on both sides, with William’s camp repeatedly insisting that of course George will go to Eton. As a rebuttal, Kate’s side has repeatedly insisted that George will be headed to Marlborough later this year. Now the Daily Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths claims that Kate has won this war and Kate and William were recently touring Marlborough.

Speculation about which secondary school William and Kate’s children will attend is reaching fever pitch after my spies spotted the royals looking around Marlborough College. Despite rumours that George, 12, would follow his father and go to all-boys Eton, William, Kate, George and Charlotte toured the £60,000 a year school where Kate was a pupil after she left all-girls Downe House due to bullying. My source tells me pupils were mysteriously ushered out of ‘court’ – the co-educational Wiltshire school’s main square – ‘by a highly stressed teacher who told them to go and sit in the library, or anywhere else, stressing they absolutely could not be outside’. This piqued the teenagers’ curiosity and they crept down one of the library’s turrets to get a better look at what was going on below. ‘They were shocked to see Kate and William getting out of a very smart car and walking through court,’ my source adds. ‘Then it clicked why the school seemed to have put on so many very wholesome extra-curricular activities that day, like choir practice and a random art show.’ I suspect the walls of the school’s gargantuan dining room, Norwood Hall, are echoing with speculation over whether George will join in September. He is in his final year at co-ed Lambrook prep school. Latterly royal sons, including William and Harry, have gone to Eton. Marlborough’s alumni include Princess Eugenie. Meanwhile, Kate’s former house at Marlborough, Elmhurst, has seen an influx of celebrity children.

Just because they toured Marlborough, does not mean that it’s 100% happening. After all, they actually toured Eton a few years ago with George, and William has reportedly been preparing George for Eton all this time. At least that’s what William’s side has briefed for years. Anyway… it feels stupid to have this level of interest in George’s secondary school, but my god, it has been fascinating to watch this play out so publicly. Kate is really digging in her heels about this and the Windsors must be shocked by that alone. It will be so revealing if Kate gets her way too.