Prince George’s parents took a secret tour of Marlborough recently

Prince William and the Princess of Wales have been publicly fighting about Prince George’s education for years now. There has quite literally been a three-year briefing campaign to the British media from both sides of the conflict. It’s always seemed like William wants George to go to his alma mater, Eton. That’s where royal boys tend to go, and William reportedly enjoyed his time at Eton. Well, over the years, we’ve learned a lot about Kate’s priorities for her children’s education. She hates boarding schools, she hates same-sex education, and her priority is apparently finding a coed school so that all three of her kids can attend the same school together. In the past year especially, the war between William and Kate has gotten more forceful on both sides, with William’s camp repeatedly insisting that of course George will go to Eton. As a rebuttal, Kate’s side has repeatedly insisted that George will be headed to Marlborough later this year. Now the Daily Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths claims that Kate has won this war and Kate and William were recently touring Marlborough.
Speculation about which secondary school William and Kate’s children will attend is reaching fever pitch after my spies spotted the royals looking around Marlborough College.
Despite rumours that George, 12, would follow his father and go to all-boys Eton, William, Kate, George and Charlotte toured the £60,000 a year school where Kate was a pupil after she left all-girls Downe House due to bullying.
My source tells me pupils were mysteriously ushered out of ‘court’ – the co-educational Wiltshire school’s main square – ‘by a highly stressed teacher who told them to go and sit in the library, or anywhere else, stressing they absolutely could not be outside’.
This piqued the teenagers’ curiosity and they crept down one of the library’s turrets to get a better look at what was going on below.
‘They were shocked to see Kate and William getting out of a very smart car and walking through court,’ my source adds. ‘Then it clicked why the school seemed to have put on so many very wholesome extra-curricular activities that day, like choir practice and a random art show.’
I suspect the walls of the school’s gargantuan dining room, Norwood Hall, are echoing with speculation over whether George will join in September. He is in his final year at co-ed Lambrook prep school. Latterly royal sons, including William and Harry, have gone to Eton. Marlborough’s alumni include Princess Eugenie. Meanwhile, Kate’s former house at Marlborough, Elmhurst, has seen an influx of celebrity children.
[From The Daily Mail]
Just because they toured Marlborough, does not mean that it’s 100% happening. After all, they actually toured Eton a few years ago with George, and William has reportedly been preparing George for Eton all this time. At least that’s what William’s side has briefed for years. Anyway… it feels stupid to have this level of interest in George’s secondary school, but my god, it has been fascinating to watch this play out so publicly. Kate is really digging in her heels about this and the Windsors must be shocked by that alone. It will be so revealing if Kate gets her way too.
Princess Charlotte and Prince George seen near the Queen Victoria Memorial to view the VE80 Celebration Parade on Monday 5 May 2025 at Buckingham Palace, London.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince George attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an annual event honouring military service members, which holds special significance in 2025 as it marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, November 8, 2025.
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England.
Paris, FRANCE – Prince William and his son, Prince George, enjoy the thrilling first leg of the Champions League at Parc des Princes in Paris. The royal duo shares a rare public outing at the high-profile match between PSG and Aston Villa.
Pictured: Prince William, Prince George
Paris, FRANCE – Prince William and his son, Prince George, enjoy the thrilling first leg of the Champions League at Parc des Princes in Paris. The royal duo shares a rare public outing at the high-profile match between PSG and Aston Villa.
Pictured: Prince William, Prince George
Trooping the Colour 2024 ceremony, marking the monarch's official birthday in London.
Featuring: Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Featuring: Princess Charlotte, Prince George, William Prince of Wales
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
Royals attend day fourteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Featuring: Prince William, Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
Annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
Eton is not the school for British royalty- it is a school that has catered to the aristocracy. William/Harry are the only Windsors who went there and their connection was through their Spencer mother.
Many men have publicly said their time at Eton was hellish and abusive. It’s weird that we discuss George’s education and Kate’s apparent preferences outside of that context.
I think the whole Andrew debacle actually worked in Kate’s favor and she’s going to get her way on this one. The last thing anyone needs is an excuse for Kate to rebel so I think she’ll win this one as an excuse to keep her happy. I actually think right now a lot of the moves being made are to keep her happy. The Windsors can’t afford another royal divorce or even publicity about marriage problems. I think KP realizes William is not as popular as he believes he is and now they have to keep him somewhat subdued. Willy already does a good job keeping himself out of sight which is probably better than him being on the front lines making an ass of himself.
It is interesting to see who will get their wish for their preferred school.