Princess Kate is ‘okay with spice,’ ‘loves coriander & chili’ & drinks sugarless tea

Here are more photos from the Princess of Wales’s ONE public event last week, her visit to Leicester. I’m including some photos where her hairpiece is especially noticeable, because she really plops it on the back of her head and heads out the door. The hairpiece last week wasn’t even the same color as the rest of her hair. Unfortunately, Getty included some closeups of Kate’s feet, aka Quentin Tarantino-bait. She went barefoot in the Shreeji Dham Haveli Hindu Temple and people were talking about her feet for days. Here’s the thing: I have janky feet as well, it comes from being a long-time walker/hiker. Kate is also big into hiking and walking, and when you walk or hike for miles nearly every day, your feet are quite beat-up. Still, for someone who rarely works and spends a lot of money, Kate might want to invest in semi-regular pedicures, or at least trim her toenails. Meanwhile, at a local Indian restaurant in Leicester, Kate ended up talking about food and spice.
Kate Middleton dished about her culinary preferences at her latest royal outing. On March 5, the Princess of Wales, 44, shared the scoop at Bobby’s, a family-run Indian restaurant on Leicester’s iconic “Golden Mile.” Princess Kate visited Leicester to celebrate the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community there, following the Hindu festival of Holi on March 4.
During her stop at Bobby’s, a family-run restaurant named after the award-winning 1973 Bollywood film, Kate asked if a treat she was going to try was “sweet or savory” in a video shared to X by royal editor Rebecca English of the Daily Mail.
The Princess of Wales then checked out another confection, said she was “okay with spice” and took a bite as she sat with the restaurant’s owners, Dharmesh and Enna Lakhani.
“Mmm. Is this coriander?” the royal remarked. “I love coriander and chili.”
While cilantro and coriander are different terms for the same plant, cilantro is used to refer to the fresh herb, while coriander is typically used for the spice.
In another tidbit about what she ate at Bobby’s, Hello! magazine reported that Princess Kate declined to add sugar to her tea.
I have no idea how people can drink sugarless tea, but then again, I don’t know how (British) people put so much cream in their tea. It doesn’t say if Kate put cream or milk in her tea, and I suspect she wasn’t just raw-dogging tea with no sugar or cream. As for the spice, we’ve heard that Kate (and not William) likes spicy food and she can handle it. I believe it, I guess.
On Sunday, Kate also marked International Women’s Day with a social media post. She signed it “C” so we know it’s only from her. Prince William does not celebrate International Women’s Day or women in general.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, getty Images, Cover Images.
POOL PHOTOGRAPH by James Glossop for The Times shows The Princess of Wales visiting Leicester, where she met dancers from The Aakash Odedra Company and spent time on the city's famous "Golden Mile", with its sari, food and jewellery shops. The Princess spent the day celebrating the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community in Leicester. Her Royal Highnesses' visit comes the day after the Hindu festival of Holi; which celebrates spring, love, colour and new life.
The Princess of Wales visiting Leicester, where she met dancers from The Aakash Odedra Company and spent time on the city's famous "Golden Mile", with its sari, food and jewellery shops.
The Princess of Wales visiting Leicester, where she met dancers from The Aakash Odedra Company and spent time on the city's famous "Golden Mile", with its sari, food and jewellery shops.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales meets worshippers during her visit to the Shreeji Dham Haveli Hindu Temple in Leicester, central England, on March 5, 2026.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales meets worshippers during her visit to the Shreeji Dham Haveli Hindu Temple in Leicester, central England, on March 5, 2026.
05/03/2026. Leicester, UK. The Princess of Wales spending the day celebrating the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community in Leicester. The Princess of Wales during a meeting with Aakash Odedra, an award-winning choreographer and dancer, who now runs The Aakash Odedra Company.
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Aakash Odedra Company as part of a day celebrating the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community in Leicester. Her Royal Highnesses' visit comes the day after the Hindu festival of Holi; a festival that celebrates spring, love, colour and new life
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leicester, United Kingdom
When: 05 Mar 2026
Credit: Cover Images
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Aakash Odedra Company as part of a day celebrating the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community in Leicester.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leicester, United Kingdom
When: 05 Mar 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Aakash Odedra Company as part of a day celebrating the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community in Leicester.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leicester, United Kingdom
When: 05 Mar 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Aakash Odedra Company as part of a day celebrating the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community in Leicester.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leicester, United Kingdom
When: 05 Mar 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
The Princess of Wales meets worshippers during a visit to the Shreeji Dham Haveli Hindu Temple, as she visits Leicester to celebrate the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community in the city
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leicester, United Kingdom
When: 05 Mar 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales meets worshippers during a visit to the Shreeji Dham Haveli Hindu Temple, as she visits Leicester to celebrate the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community in the city
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leicester, United Kingdom
When: 05 Mar 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
My goodness, the bar is SO LOW!
“Today we celebrate the kindness, resilience and quiet strength of women in our families and communities”
Except your pregnant and suicidal sister-in-law. Bully the f–k out of her, right?
Right?!
They should have a voiceover of Kate reading that over footage of the funeral walkabout and photos of her snubbing Meghan and her baby at the polo match.
That shows how phoney KM is.
I’ll say it again, KM will never know any peace until she publically apologises to Meghan for not disclaiming the lie that M made her cry. And that it was in fact she, KM, who made Meghan cry – and was vile to her in the run-up to H&M’s wedding.
Well, we can always hope.
Keen has no women friends. She told a lie about her sister in law And never denied the lie of the crying story to the media
GIRL! Please spend an hour on YouTube learning how to blend your hair pieces. This shit is ridiculous.
Must assume this is why derangers are always piling on about Meghan’s feet- projection once again. And there’s nothing wrong with Meghan’s feet. Kate could easily get bunion surgery.
Eta more ai slop from kate. She obviously never has to have an original thought ever again – if she ever has, which i doubt.
Wait, what is this about the derangers obsessing over Meghan’s feet? What are they saying?
I haven’t been in derangerville for a few years but they would cr@p on about her having ugly feet , bunions, ill-fitting shoes. It was bizarre but so is all their imaginings. Posts especially about her gorgeous shoes would cop those comments.
OK, “bizarre” seems like the best word for that behavior. What a bunch of freaks.
And yeah, Meghan does usually have gorgeous shoes. She’s the reason that Aquazzura has become my most frequent splurge/gift from my husband brand.
When she first went missing, one of my first thoughts was that she had had bunion surgery. Commenters here have said the surgery is really painful with a lengthy recovery. It does seem painful.
A friend of mine had both feet done (surgeon made an error and did wrong foot so she got one for free) she never complained about the pain. It does seem like it would be. Kate wouldn’t have to do anything other than rest up.
Ok she likes spice. Yes the girl needs to take better care of her feet!! This is all they have? That tracks because she is very dull.
Honestly, it is a bit of a dull read. She likes spice. Yay? I’d have rather gotten more details about the restaurant.
And keen makes it know that she does not want Beatrice and Eugenie at ascot or she will not go.
Youch! It’s clear that years of too-tight heels have beaten her feet up. Her toes didn’t used to look so gnarled up back in her wedge days.
She wears her shoes to small, I’ve always winced when I’ve seen how she stuffs her feet into those 👠 heels.. a common mistake many women make because most women’s feet tend to swell and even a little bit of swelling as the day progresses can cause a lot of pain and eventually foot damage..
“Her” comment is such a trad-wife view of women
I don’t think anyone puts cream in their tea.
I have never sweetened my tea or used anything except lemon 🍋 other than the southern states where “sweet tea” seems to be a must I truthfully didn’t think many people actually added sugar to tea hot or cold.. maybe honey 🍯 but always lemon and never sugar for me.
Quiet strength, huh? So someone does not believe that women should use their voices.
Her IWD message wa pathetic and reflective of how she believes women should be – seen and not heard.