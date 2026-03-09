Princess Kate is ‘okay with spice,’ ‘loves coriander & chili’ & drinks sugarless tea

Here are more photos from the Princess of Wales’s ONE public event last week, her visit to Leicester. I’m including some photos where her hairpiece is especially noticeable, because she really plops it on the back of her head and heads out the door. The hairpiece last week wasn’t even the same color as the rest of her hair. Unfortunately, Getty included some closeups of Kate’s feet, aka Quentin Tarantino-bait. She went barefoot in the Shreeji Dham Haveli Hindu Temple and people were talking about her feet for days. Here’s the thing: I have janky feet as well, it comes from being a long-time walker/hiker. Kate is also big into hiking and walking, and when you walk or hike for miles nearly every day, your feet are quite beat-up. Still, for someone who rarely works and spends a lot of money, Kate might want to invest in semi-regular pedicures, or at least trim her toenails. Meanwhile, at a local Indian restaurant in Leicester, Kate ended up talking about food and spice.

Kate Middleton dished about her culinary preferences at her latest royal outing. On March 5, the Princess of Wales, 44, shared the scoop at Bobby’s, a family-run Indian restaurant on Leicester’s iconic “Golden Mile.” Princess Kate visited Leicester to celebrate the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community there, following the Hindu festival of Holi on March 4. During her stop at Bobby’s, a family-run restaurant named after the award-winning 1973 Bollywood film, Kate asked if a treat she was going to try was “sweet or savory” in a video shared to X by royal editor Rebecca English of the Daily Mail. The Princess of Wales then checked out another confection, said she was “okay with spice” and took a bite as she sat with the restaurant’s owners, Dharmesh and Enna Lakhani. “Mmm. Is this coriander?” the royal remarked. “I love coriander and chili.” While cilantro and coriander are different terms for the same plant, cilantro is used to refer to the fresh herb, while coriander is typically used for the spice. In another tidbit about what she ate at Bobby’s, Hello! magazine reported that Princess Kate declined to add sugar to her tea.

I have no idea how people can drink sugarless tea, but then again, I don’t know how (British) people put so much cream in their tea. It doesn’t say if Kate put cream or milk in her tea, and I suspect she wasn’t just raw-dogging tea with no sugar or cream. As for the spice, we’ve heard that Kate (and not William) likes spicy food and she can handle it. I believe it, I guess.

On Sunday, Kate also marked International Women’s Day with a social media post. She signed it “C” so we know it’s only from her. Prince William does not celebrate International Women’s Day or women in general.

Today we celebrate the kindness, resilience and quiet strength of women in our families and communities. This day is about standing up alongside one another – recognising the loving influence of women, who nurture hope, encourage others and help make the world kinder and more… pic.twitter.com/FWeBb8kuei — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2026

