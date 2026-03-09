“Donald Trump failed to remove his hat for fallen American soldiers” links
  • March 09, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Donald Trump did not remove his ugly baseball cap when saluting to fallen soldiers at Dover this weekend. Infuriating and mind-blowingly disrespectful. [Buzzfeed]
Wait, I love Anya Taylor-Joy’s fresh Dior look!! [RCFA]
Pink & Carey Hart caught a Broadway play with their kids amid those very strange split rumors. Interesting. I wonder what’s really happening. [Just Jared]
Eddie Murphy & the Norbit lore. [Pajiba]
SZA on the rise of AI music. [OMG Blog]
Kanye West dozed off in court. [Socialite Life]
Preview of Netflix’s Beef Season 2. [LaineyGossip]
Who sat front-row at the Gucci show? [Go Fug Yourself]
Del Taco heard the burrito complaints. [Seriously OMG]
A TikToker died after a tummy tuck. [Starcasm]
International Women’s Day fell on the only 23-hour day of the year. [Hollywood Life]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to ““Donald Trump failed to remove his hat for fallen American soldiers” links”

  1. Constance says:
    March 9, 2026 at 12:31 pm

    But Fox used an old tape and showed the racist Buffoon without the trucker hat…talk about making crap up

    Reply
  2. Alicky says:
    March 9, 2026 at 1:04 pm

    When oh when will he shuffle off this mortal coil??

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      March 9, 2026 at 1:10 pm

      I’m hoping former Presidents with distinguished military careers like Washington, Grant, T Roosevelt, his beloved Jackson, Eisenhower, Bush 1, Kennedy, and Carter hasten that departure by haunting him with taunts about his disrespect for our fallen

      Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    March 9, 2026 at 1:06 pm

    Not just the ridiculous hat but the red tie too. Unless the families specify otherwise, solemn, dark attire is protocol for such events. MAGA is claiming that as commander in chief, he gets to keep his damn hat on but that only applies to those in military or law enforcement uniform and it must be a uniform hat. He is NOT a uniformed officer, it’s a civilian position, and that is NOT a military uniform hat. It’s a campaign hat that he sells.

    Once again, this disgusting buffoon is making all discussions about a dignified transfer all about him.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment