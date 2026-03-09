“Donald Trump failed to remove his hat for fallen American soldiers” links

Donald Trump did not remove his ugly baseball cap when saluting to fallen soldiers at Dover this weekend. Infuriating and mind-blowingly disrespectful. [Buzzfeed]
But Fox used an old tape and showed the racist Buffoon without the trucker hat…talk about making crap up
When oh when will he shuffle off this mortal coil??
I’m hoping former Presidents with distinguished military careers like Washington, Grant, T Roosevelt, his beloved Jackson, Eisenhower, Bush 1, Kennedy, and Carter hasten that departure by haunting him with taunts about his disrespect for our fallen
Not just the ridiculous hat but the red tie too. Unless the families specify otherwise, solemn, dark attire is protocol for such events. MAGA is claiming that as commander in chief, he gets to keep his damn hat on but that only applies to those in military or law enforcement uniform and it must be a uniform hat. He is NOT a uniformed officer, it’s a civilian position, and that is NOT a military uniform hat. It’s a campaign hat that he sells.
Once again, this disgusting buffoon is making all discussions about a dignified transfer all about him.
Not only is her not an officer he is a DRAFT DODGER. Take your hat off you POS.