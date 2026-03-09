Ex-Prince Andrew seen in photos with ‘young women’ at Jeffrey Epstein’s house

The Department of Justice has continued to release various caches of documents and photos from the Epstein Files since the big release in late January. That’s how “new” photos and emails keep making news, especially in the British press. Well, over the weekend, the Telegraph published two photos of Prince Andrew, believed to be taken in 2010 in New York, when Andrew was staying at Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse. For years and years, we’ve heard about the horrible things that went down at that townhouse, and now it appears that Andrew was regularly posing for photos with the very young women – if not outright girls – while he stayed with Epstein.

A photograph that appears to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with a young woman on his lap has been published by the US Department of Justice (DoJ). A man wearing a blue shirt and grey hooded jacket with his arms around a blonde woman appears to resemble the former Duke of York. A second photograph uncovered by The Telegraph shows the same man, this time with a different young woman standing behind him, her arms wrapped around his neck. Both women’s faces have been redacted. The two pictures, which are small and low-resolution, appear to have been taken in the New York dining room of Jeffrey Epstein, the paedophile and financier who died in 2019. The undated images are among the 180,000 photographs released by the DoJ under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Mr Mountbatten-Windsor is known to have visited Epstein’s Manhattan property for a week-long stay in December 2010. The disgraced prince claimed in a 2019 Newsnight interview that he only made the trip because he was “too honourable” not to say goodbye to the convicted paedophile in person. However, correspondence and other documents disclosed by the DoJ show the pair spent the trip socialising and remained in contact afterwards. One photograph, which shows Mr Mountbatten-Windsor on all fours leaning over a young woman, appears to have been taken in the same dining room of Epstein’s New York home during the 2010 trip.

[From The Telegraph]

I remember the lies Andrew told about that 2010 visit to New York. In his 2019 Newsnight interview, Andrew claimed that he went to New York to break up with Epstein as a friend. When Emily Maitlis pressed him on why a friendship-breakup needed to be a week-long thing involving parties and walks in the park, Andrew claimed it was because he was such a gentleman, and he needed to break up with Epstein in person. It’s looking more and more like this 2010 visit was just any other week in Epstein and Andrew’s relationship, with Epstein providing/trafficking girls to Andrew. Maybe Epstein knew that this would probably be one of their final weeks together, and that’s why Epstein seemingly organized all of these photos/kompromat.

A new photograph that appears to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with a young woman on his lap has been published by the US Department of Justice. Read the full story here ⬇️https://t.co/ug5UJ4JOHq pic.twitter.com/SFL1s436tM — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 8, 2026

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was pictured at Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion with a young woman on his lap and different young woman standing behind him with her arms wrapped around his neck. pic.twitter.com/IMa69DsuiY — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 8, 2026