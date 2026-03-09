Kylie Jenner’s kids ‘love’ Timothee Chalamet, he’s ‘seamlessly integrated’ into their lives

Embed from Getty Images

During the awards season, Timothee Chalamet has been picking up awards and shouting out his “partner of three years,” Kylie Jenner. Kylie accompanied Timmy to the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes, and they were loved up and sweet together. While Kylie isn’t “Hollywood,” she seems to be pretty comfortable mingling in Timothee’s world, and many celebrities greeted her and were happy to chat with her. We also heard that Kylie and Timothee are “basically married already” and they’re living together in Kylie’s home. I wouldn’t be surprised if Timothee simply stays with Kylie when he’s in LA, but I’m sure he has multiple homes. In any case, people are still fascinated by this coupling and how it all works, especially given that Kylie is reality-show royalty. Us Weekly claims to know:

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have taken the next step in their three-year relationship. “Kylie has never dated someone like him and it’s been refreshing because they have a very easy chill relationship. They basically live together at this point,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Kylie will stay at his house when she doesn’t have the kids, or when she wants to be in the city, and he spends a lot of time at her house in Hidden Hills.” Chalamet, 30, and Jenner, 28, have been together since 2023 — the Kardashians star’s first relationship since breaking up with rapper Travis Scott. (Jenner and Scott, 34, share daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3.) “The kids love him and Timothee has been integrated seamlessly into their lives,” the insider tells Us. “It took awhile for Kylie to introduce them, but now things are very normal and he spends a lot of time with them.” Kylie also introduced Chalamet to her famous family, including mom Kris Jenner and her siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. “Kylie’s sisters and Kris have really embraced him. He always has a spot at the table for every holiday and is included in all of their plans,” the source adds. “They all really like him for her and think he has brought out a softer side to Kylie.” “Kylie loves seeing him thrive during this season of life and at awards shows, and is excited to be by his side,” the source tells Us. “She lights up when she talks about him and is always his biggest cheerleader.”

[From Us Weekly]

There’s been zero gossip about Travis Scott vs. Chalamet or any drama behind-the-scenes, which I appreciate. I think Kylie really works hard to have a less dramatic personal life than her sisters, and she really doesn’t want her business (re: men) out there in the public sphere. So, I buy that she’s successfully balancing coparenting with Travis and her relationship with Timothee. I also buy that Timothee has met her kids and he spends time with them too. The most remarkable part of this is that Kim or Kris have never tried to work this association whatsoever. Like, Kim’s not showing up to Chalamet’s premieres and neither is Kris. Timothee hasn’t popped up on a Kardashian’s Instagram. They’ve been tight-lipped about whether he attends family events. Kylie’s family has basically stayed back and let her figure it out on her own, without putting their Kardashian stink on anything. It’s fascinating. Anyway, I’m assuming that Kylie will be Timothee’s Oscar date again, for the second year in a row. If he wins (which I hope doesn’t happen), he’s totally thanking his “partner” again, right?

