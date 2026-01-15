Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner are living together & ‘basically married already’

Embed from Getty Images

Kylie Jenner attended the Critics Choice and Golden Globes as Timothee Chalamet’s plus-one this year. It wasn’t a surprise, considering she attended many of last year’s awards shows too, including the Oscars. As Timmy keeps getting nominations, Kylie will continue to support her man. This year has featured something new though – Timothee is winning, and he’s thanking Kylie and calling her his “partner.” Chalamet’s fans think that referring to Kylie as his partner is some kind of directive from his publicist. I think it’s just Chalamet acknowledging that they’ve been together for three years and she IS his partner. They’ve weathered endless breakup rumors and his extremely weird fandom and they’re still standing and thriving, you know? Well, here’s something nice – an extremely positive story about how they’re actually doing really well and they’re practically married:

Timothée Chalamet may be racking up awards for his acting, but a source tell Page Six his most convincing role yet is playing house with Kylie Jenner. We hear that the couple — once widely seen as a Hollywood PR stunt — have been living together in L.A. for over a year. While there has been speculation that the pair could have tied the knot, our insider says they have not wed. But “it’s like they’re basically married already.” “They’re obsessed with each other and always together,” says the source, who tells us Chalamet is involved in the lives of her children Stormi, 7, and Aire Webster, 3, who she shares with Travis Scott. Chalamet called Jenner “his partner” in his acceptance speech for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy for “Marty Supreme” at the Golden Globes this weekend. “For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much,” he said. The pair have remained mostly private throughout their three years of dating, but have been making more public appearances lately. The “Kardashians” star joined Chalamet at the Critics’ Choice Awards at the beginning of this year, where the actor declared his love for her after winning best actor for “Marty Supreme.” “Lastly, I’ll just say thank you to my partner of three years — thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said, with Jenner mouthing, “I love you” back. In December, they stepped out in matching orange leather Chrome Hearts outfits at the premiere of his new Josh Safdie flick. A source told Page Six earlier this month that Chalamet – a born and bred New Yorker who has been raised around fame — is a grounding force for lip kit mogul who grew up on reality TV. “After living and growing up really fast, being with someone like Timmy is a wholesome, welcoming stable relationship for Jenner,” said the source.

[From Page Six]

The concept of Timothee Chalamet being a “grounding force” for a single mother of two children. I actually think it’s probably the other way around – Timothee likes that Kylie is pretty settled and domestic, he likes that she’s a mom and that she’s got her own thing going on. I mean, she’s rich, she runs her business and HE moved into HER mansion, you know? But I agree with everything else – I think they’re solid and they really care about each other. All of the behind-the-scenes clips from the Critics Choice and Globes show that they’re affectionate and loving with each other, and that Kylie is very comfortable in his world too.

PS… Kylie and Timmy did something really cute after the Globes – on their separate Instagram pages, they posed with his Globe. Kylie held the award solo on her own IG, and then Timmy posted a photo of Kylie’s hand holding the Globe up to his face. Love this.