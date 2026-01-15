Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner are living together & ‘basically married already’

Kylie Jenner attended the Critics Choice and Golden Globes as Timothee Chalamet’s plus-one this year. It wasn’t a surprise, considering she attended many of last year’s awards shows too, including the Oscars. As Timmy keeps getting nominations, Kylie will continue to support her man. This year has featured something new though – Timothee is winning, and he’s thanking Kylie and calling her his “partner.” Chalamet’s fans think that referring to Kylie as his partner is some kind of directive from his publicist. I think it’s just Chalamet acknowledging that they’ve been together for three years and she IS his partner. They’ve weathered endless breakup rumors and his extremely weird fandom and they’re still standing and thriving, you know? Well, here’s something nice – an extremely positive story about how they’re actually doing really well and they’re practically married:
Timothée Chalamet may be racking up awards for his acting, but a source tell Page Six his most convincing role yet is playing house with Kylie Jenner. We hear that the couple — once widely seen as a Hollywood PR stunt — have been living together in L.A. for over a year. While there has been speculation that the pair could have tied the knot, our insider says they have not wed. But “it’s like they’re basically married already.”
“They’re obsessed with each other and always together,” says the source, who tells us Chalamet is involved in the lives of her children Stormi, 7, and Aire Webster, 3, who she shares with Travis Scott.
Chalamet called Jenner “his partner” in his acceptance speech for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy for “Marty Supreme” at the Golden Globes this weekend. “For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much,” he said.
The pair have remained mostly private throughout their three years of dating, but have been making more public appearances lately. The “Kardashians” star joined Chalamet at the Critics’ Choice Awards at the beginning of this year, where the actor declared his love for her after winning best actor for “Marty Supreme.”
“Lastly, I’ll just say thank you to my partner of three years — thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said, with Jenner mouthing, “I love you” back.
In December, they stepped out in matching orange leather Chrome Hearts outfits at the premiere of his new Josh Safdie flick. A source told Page Six earlier this month that Chalamet – a born and bred New Yorker who has been raised around fame — is a grounding force for lip kit mogul who grew up on reality TV.
“After living and growing up really fast, being with someone like Timmy is a wholesome, welcoming stable relationship for Jenner,” said the source.
The concept of Timothee Chalamet being a “grounding force” for a single mother of two children. I actually think it’s probably the other way around – Timothee likes that Kylie is pretty settled and domestic, he likes that she’s a mom and that she’s got her own thing going on. I mean, she’s rich, she runs her business and HE moved into HER mansion, you know? But I agree with everything else – I think they’re solid and they really care about each other. All of the behind-the-scenes clips from the Critics Choice and Globes show that they’re affectionate and loving with each other, and that Kylie is very comfortable in his world too.
PS… Kylie and Timmy did something really cute after the Globes – on their separate Instagram pages, they posed with his Globe. Kylie held the award solo on her own IG, and then Timmy posted a photo of Kylie’s hand holding the Globe up to his face. Love this.
Keep on winning and grinning, kids!
God bless Kris Jenner. She finally gained legitimate access to A-List Hollywood.
So many years of hard work… So many plans that failed… This woman is unwavering.
LOL you guys are too much.
At the Globes a lady walked up and kiss Timothy, and completely ignored Kylie, she though she was making a statement, but her rudeness, showed her to be an ill mannered bore.
That was his costar Odessa A’zion. She later posed in several pics with Kylie.
On one hand, as a couple they annoy me. On the other hand, I will give Kylie credit for keeping her very public relationships as private as she can. I don’t follow this cursed family but I don’t ever recall her talking to the press about her relationships.
You’re right, Kylie has never really ever spoken to the press about her relationships. She’s one of the more private members of the family when it comes to personal stuff.
Chalamet lost the shine he had in the span of three years. The difference between PR for Bones and All and today is very clear. He looks weirdly disenchanted and snobbish. According to IMDb he has nothing new in the pipeline. He’s kinda done after Dune 3.
The joke is that this family sucks the life out of the men they are with and I beginning to think it’s true.
Beginning to think? There’s no evidence to the contrary, and it’s profoundly disturbing. I’ve long since stopped following Timmy’s career. These two actually seem very happy, but I do think he’s a KarJenner now. His A-list days are numbered.
Chalamet has 3 project upcoming. An action movie with James Mangold. A Spike Lee movie. And a third unknown film. Plus he has to set aside time to promote Dune 3.
Meh, they’re ok together. I just dislike when people say they’re “basically married”. No. You’re not, you’re married when there are legal ramifications if you break up. ESPECIALLY IN Hollyweird.
Agreed, there’s a big difference between being married and living together, starting with the actual legal ramifications that tie people together.
Still bummed that his attempts to portray himself as an artist of film really is just acting, as he’s clearly a basic bro underneath🤣
He’s a frat bro minus the college degree lol
I certainly don’t predict everlasting love with these two. Hoping Timmy is too smart for that.
I once commented somewhere else, why is Timothee dating an idiot? And someone responded, maybe he’s an idiot too. I thought that was very wise.
Remember when everybody was so mad at Simone Biles’ husband for posing with her gold medals? Anyway, this couple will forever look like a wealthy 53-yr-old divorcee and her teenage pool boy to me. Timothée needs someone to tell him how it works out historically for men who get involved with the Kardashian-Jenner family.
You’ve nailed it! I bet that’s their dynamic too. She’ll always be massively wealthy but it remains to be seen if he’ll even be remembered ten years from now as something other than her man.
He doesn’t strike me as the type who wants to be a step parent. He is “involved in their lives” but that’s no shock as they live in the same house. I don’t think he’s packing school lunches or reading bedtime stories.
This relationships and how people continue to react to it really shows the power of brand and reputation. A lot of people had views on both of them based on their public personas and it has been really interesting to watch how these views have evolved or entrenched. This is a part of celebrity gossip I love! It makes no difference to me or my life what either of them is actually like but it’s fun to speculate.
Who knows what goes on behind the scenes and I do think Kris Jenner is an evil genius who has done some real damage to her children for the sake of money and fame. The real tell of her influence on this relationship is if he shows up on their reality show. If he does, his career, well, let’s just hope not.
As for Kylie and Timothee….again, who knows if this relationship is for a season or lifetime. But from the random stories I’ve read and pics seen, they seem sweet together and have fun. And for a change she’s dating someone who doesn’t seem to have financial problems, multiple lawsuits for unpaid bills/child support, cars getting repossessed, etc.
Also, some of the comments here….I don’t think she’s a particularly strong woman but don’t think she’s dumb. Uneducated, for sure though.