The State Dept. will suspend processing immigrant visas for 75 countries

I hold two contradictory thoughts about Marco Rubio and Donald Trump’s State Department. One, everything they’re doing and saying is horrible, and their decisions come from their xenophobia, ignorance, racism and hate. Two, the point of Trump/Rubio’s bullsh-t is to add confusion for the vast amount of foreign tourists, business travelers and immigrants, as opposed to actually making structural changes. Yes, the Trumpers claim to be making sweeping changes to the visa system, but I honestly believe that the administration is too incompetent to significantly f–k up this already-complicated bureaucracy. Still, they’re going to try. Less than six months from the US’s World Cup cohosting, the State Department will suspend the processing of immigrant visas for 75 countries.

The State Department said Wednesday it will suspend the processing of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Russia and Somalia, whose nationals the Trump administration has deemed likely to require public assistance while living in the United States. The State Department, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said it had instructed consular officers to halt immigrant visa applications from the countries affected in accordance with a broader order issued in November that tightened rules around potential immigrants who might become “public charges” in the U.S. The step builds on earlier immigration and travel bans by the administration on nearly 40 countries and is part of President Donald Trump’s ongoing efforts to tighten U.S. entry standards for foreigners. “The Trump administration is bringing an end to the abuse of America’s immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people,” the department said in a statement. “Immigrant visa processing from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassess immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits.” The suspension, which will begin Jan. 21, will not apply to applicants seeking non-immigrant visas, or temporary tourist or business visas, who make up the vast majority of visa seekers. Demand for non-immigrant visas is expected to rise dramatically in the coming months and years due to the upcoming 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics both of which the U.S. will host or co-host.

[From The AP]

Again, they are suspending “immigrant visa processing,” not tourist visa processing or short-term travel visas. But… as I said, I’m not sure this does anything but confuse would-be tourists to America ahead of hosting what was supposed to be a foreign-tourist boom for the World Cup. The confusion is the point, and tanking foreign tourism to America is the point, I guess.

Here’s the list of countries: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen. Like… some of America’s allies are on this list? Egypt? Barbados? Kuwait? Why don’t we want Bahamians or Saint Lucians here on immigrant visas? BELIZE??