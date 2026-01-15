The State Dept. will suspend processing immigrant visas for 75 countries

I hold two contradictory thoughts about Marco Rubio and Donald Trump’s State Department. One, everything they’re doing and saying is horrible, and their decisions come from their xenophobia, ignorance, racism and hate. Two, the point of Trump/Rubio’s bullsh-t is to add confusion for the vast amount of foreign tourists, business travelers and immigrants, as opposed to actually making structural changes. Yes, the Trumpers claim to be making sweeping changes to the visa system, but I honestly believe that the administration is too incompetent to significantly f–k up this already-complicated bureaucracy. Still, they’re going to try. Less than six months from the US’s World Cup cohosting, the State Department will suspend the processing of immigrant visas for 75 countries.
The State Department said Wednesday it will suspend the processing of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Russia and Somalia, whose nationals the Trump administration has deemed likely to require public assistance while living in the United States.
The State Department, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said it had instructed consular officers to halt immigrant visa applications from the countries affected in accordance with a broader order issued in November that tightened rules around potential immigrants who might become “public charges” in the U.S.
The step builds on earlier immigration and travel bans by the administration on nearly 40 countries and is part of President Donald Trump’s ongoing efforts to tighten U.S. entry standards for foreigners.
“The Trump administration is bringing an end to the abuse of America’s immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people,” the department said in a statement. “Immigrant visa processing from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassess immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits.”
The suspension, which will begin Jan. 21, will not apply to applicants seeking non-immigrant visas, or temporary tourist or business visas, who make up the vast majority of visa seekers. Demand for non-immigrant visas is expected to rise dramatically in the coming months and years due to the upcoming 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics both of which the U.S. will host or co-host.
Again, they are suspending “immigrant visa processing,” not tourist visa processing or short-term travel visas. But… as I said, I’m not sure this does anything but confuse would-be tourists to America ahead of hosting what was supposed to be a foreign-tourist boom for the World Cup. The confusion is the point, and tanking foreign tourism to America is the point, I guess.
Here’s the list of countries: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen. Like… some of America’s allies are on this list? Egypt? Barbados? Kuwait? Why don’t we want Bahamians or Saint Lucians here on immigrant visas? BELIZE??
They don’t want Bahamians here for the same reason they don’t want anyone else on that list: they are 85% black/African population. Is there even a single fucking country on that list that has a majority white population???
God I am so SICK of this racist, shithole country. We’re just the absolute worst in every way. Still waiting for the Olympic committee or Fifa to punish us but alas, they’ve chosen compliance.
Oh god sorry I meant St. Lucia. Bahamas is like 90% West African. Either way, I am so fucking disgusted.
Overwhelmingly Black and Brown countries, then they threw in Russia just to play in our faces.
The need to move the World Cup and the Olympics out of the United States. It’s not safe for travel, it’s not safe to visit. It’s not safe.
Well FIFA is about as corrupt an organization as you can find, and they are firmly on the side of the shriveled Cheetoh. They even gave him a “peace prize” during the World Cup draw. They will bow down and comply everytime if it means they can line their pockets.
I hate it here.
“Why don’t we want Bahamians or Saint Lucians here on immigrant visas?” Three words: presumed brown skin.
The Olympics and World Cup should either be canceled or moved to other counties. We do not deserve to host international sporting events when a third of the country voted for the racist magat agenda and people are being terrorized and murdered on our streets as a direct result. The athletes and their supporters will not be safe here. No one is currently safe here. Boycott, boycott, boycott. Also… Fascinating that Russia is on that list. Putin won’t be happy with his puppet.
We absolutely deserve whatever disgrace is heaped upon us. Trump has made us an outlaw nation to be shunned. I can’t believe anyone would even want to come here for a sporting event. Doesn’t everyone know by now that they could end up in a concentration camp either here or in a third country that needs the money? Not worth it to watch a bunch of guys in shorts kick a ball around.
El Salvador and Honduras are the glaring omissions, especially since the former is where most immigrants were deported to (not to mention the birthplace of global menace MS-13!).
Easily explained actually: Honduran President is Trump-backed conservative and Trump loves Bukele.
This history books are writing themselves. This is how an empire dies.
I work in a field that is related to non immigrant visas, so not the same as immigrant visas and we are luckily not affected by this new regulation. But we were with the student visa pause last spring. It’s been rough working in cultural exchange for the past year.
Most of the countries on this list target “non-white” countries for lack of a better term but there are some European exceptions (Kosovo, Montenegro, Georgia, Albania, Bosnia, and Russia, not sure if I missed one). I am not surprised at some of the countries on the list due to my experience with overstayers from certain countries (it happens when you work in cultural exchange unfortunately) but some I’m at a complete loss. I’m not happy about this, the US is going to end up on a watch list and we will end up banned from several countries if they aren’t careful.
You missed Moldova and Macedonia, which is actually called North Macedonia, because *Macedonia* is a Greek province. They often get things wrong though, see Felon47 back when he was № 45 and Nambia.
But I had to go back to that list several times too, because I wasn’t sure what the criteria are.
There are NATO countries on that list — Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia. And one that is associated — Moldova.
And there are official EU candidate countries on that list too: Albania, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia. Bosnia hasn’t yet been elevated to *official*
Albania’s PM mocked Trump for confusing Albania with Armenia in a hot mic moment and he never got over it. I’m sure if we research the rest we’ll find that the leader of each banned country upset Trump or hurt his precious feelings in some way. He’s the personification of Id–the most easily understandable man in the world.
I’m waiting for Maga’s to get confused about Georgia being on that list.
SNORT!
Loved your comment!
I bet Russia is glad to be on that list. Putin doesn’t want Russians to emigrate. He wants them under his control, keeping money in Russia, fighting in his wars.
Yuuuup! Exactly exactly exactly.
I’m sure Trump got prior approval from Putin.
You know why the don’t want Barbadians and Bahamians. Bffr.
The World Cup is going to be a clusterf*ck for attendees, who undoubtedly will get caught up in the administration’s incompetence. FIFA’s leaders don’t have any shame, but they should be humiliated by their peace prize pandering.
He made it clear…he said he wants Norway, Denmark and Sweden…which means whites only.
People from those countries are too smart and enjoy the benefits of their countries too much to come the shi*hole USA…
I’m sure Danes will be rushing to our country after we threatened to take Greenland.
Honestly, why would anyone from the Scandinavian countries want to live in this utter disaster of a country?? They have social safety nets there and an awesome quality of life–they’re not gonna trade that for school shootings, armed masked lawless agents running through our streets, insane healthcare premiums, tariffs up the ass, and a literal fascist tyrant for a leader. And that’s to say nothing of a country that is tearing up the Constitution and violating all of our fundamental rights.
Gah. I hate it here.
I’m not surprised about the Caribbean countries on the list. Besides the fact that each population is comprised of predominantly black and brown people, TACO is a very spiteful man. These are CARICOM members, and they overwhelmingly condemned US operations here in the Caribbean regarding Venezuela. The countries that you don’t see on the list would be Guyana, BVI, Cayman Islands, and Trinidad & Tobago (my home country). That’s because they either quietly supported TACO or were very much involved in Maduro’s kidnapping.