Did Chappell Roan send her goons to bully a child who smiled at Roan at a hotel?

For several years now, Chappell Roan’s cause du jour has been how she has the right to scream at fans and photographers whenever she feels like it. She believes she’s setting boundaries and protecting her privacy and her peace. While there are certainly many instances where she has every right to set boundaries with paparazzi and parasocial “fans,” Roan doesn’t make it easy on herself when she, like, yells at photographers about her privacy when she’s half-naked on a red carpet at the Grammys. I have boundaries too – my boundaries include not seeing this woman’s boobs anymore, and she violates those boundaries constantly. In any case, Chappell is performing at Lollapalooza Brazil, and one of Chappell’s young fans happened to be staying in the same Sao Paulo hotel as her. The fan was Ada Law, the 11-year-old daughter of Catherine Harding and Jude Law. Ada’s stepfather is the Brazilian footballer/superstar Jorginho, who refers to Ada as his daughter. Jorginho posted on his Instagram Stories about what happened when little Ada saw her favorite artist at the hotel:
Jorginho is calling out Chappell Roan for allegedly sending a security guard to accuse his young daughter of harassment, leaving the child — a fan of the pop star — “in tears.” The professional soccer player, 34, alleged in a lengthy Instagram Stories post — which he shared in both Portuguese and English on Saturday, March 21 — that the “Femininomenon” singer, 28, sent a security guard to accuse his 11-year-old daughter of disrespecting and harassing the musician as they dined at the same hotel in São Paulo.
“I went through a very upsetting situation with my family earlier today. My wife [Catherine Harding, who also goes by Cat Cavelli] is in São Paulo for Lollapalooza Brasil. This morning, my daughter woke up incredibly excited. She even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire,” Jorginho wrote of Roan, who is set to perform at the music festival in São Paulo on Saturday.
The pro athlete did not name the child, but appeared to be referring to 11-year-old Ada Law, whom Harding welcomed with her ex, actor Jude Law. Harding posted a photo of Ada smiling at a dining table at a São Paulo hotel, the Palácio Tangará, less than 24 hours earlier.
“By coincidence, they’re staying at the same hotel as this artist. During breakfast, the artist walked past their table. My daughter, like any child, recognised her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her,” Jorginho wrote of the alleged interaction. “And the worst part is she didn’t even approach her. She simply walked past the singer’s table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn’t say anything, didn’t ask for anything.”
After his daughter walked by, Jorginho alleged in the post, “a large security guard came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn’t allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.”
“Honestly, I don’t know at what point simply walking past a table and looking to see if someone is there can be considered harassment,” the soccer pro continued, alleging that the security guard “even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears. My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot.”
A representative for Roan and the Palácio Tangará did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.
Jorginho concluded his post by criticizing Roan’s treatment of a fan whom he said was not violating Roan’s “boundaries,” and cited his own experience in the public eye.
“I’ve lived with football, public exposure, and well-known people for many years, and I understand very well what respect and boundaries are. What happened there was not that. It was just a child admiring someone,” he wrote of his daughter. “It’s sad to see this kind of treatment coming from those who should understand the importance of fans. At the end of the day, they are the ones who build all of this. I sincerely hope this serves as a moment of reflection. No one should have to go through this, especially not a child.” He then tagged Roan’s Instagram account and wrote a message in all-caps: “WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU WOULD BE NOTHING. AND TO THE FANS, SHE DOES NOT DESERVE YOUR AFFECTION.”
Many have pointed out that Chappell and her security guards probably behave like this regularly with her fans and random strangers, but we’re only hearing about this incident because it involved a Brazilian footballer with a large public profile. Chappell thought her Karen act would translate across borders and it really hasn’t. If you ask me, her Karen act hasn’t endeared her to Americans either – she’s consistently come across as an entitled, ignorant brat whenever she opens her mouth. Brazilians are already dragging Chappell for filth, deservedly so. She sends her security to bully and intimidate children for SMILING AT HER AT A HOTEL.
On Sunday, Chappell “responded” to the story with a video. Her side of the story makes no sense. Hours after Chappell posted her video, Catherine Harding – the mom who was berated, alongside Ada Law – posted a video as well. She ever so gently fact-checks Chappell’s bullsh-t and points out that the bodyguard was not hotel security, he was someone who works as a private bodyguard for celebrities. Catherine also told Chappell that she was in a public space and a child walking past her and looking at her is not a crime nor is it some kind of breach of celebrity etiquette. Catherine chose the most graceful way to call Raggedy Ann a liar and a f–king Karen.
Chappell Roan responds to the controversy involving a security guard confronting a young fan. pic.twitter.com/i3bNx7b9FS
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2026
Catherine Harding, mother of the 11-year-old girl linked to the Chappell Roan controversy, has broken her silence, disputing the singer’s statement and claiming the security guard was part of the artist’s team and acted aggressively.
She also said her daughter didn’t have a… pic.twitter.com/cLTL2zJOkD
— 21 (@21metgala) March 22, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Jorginho’s Instagram, Cover Images.
If she doesn’t locate her manners and basic human decency soon, she’s going to have all the privacy she can handle.
Look, I’ll never forget how she mispronounced Kamala’s name after saying both sides were the same. Good luck babe is all I gotta say.
Temu Tori Amos has been problematic for awhile so this doesn’t surprise me. I get not wanting to be bothered when you are out eating but the child didn’t even approach her. I don’t know if I believe she didn’t see the child. I’m laughing at the mayor saying he didn’t want her performing.
Guess she doesn’t understand the concept of “room service.”
I’m crying at Temu Tori Amos. 😂
I learned all I needed to know when she defensively said “I don’t hate children.” There are so many authentic ways she could have made this right with a little girl staying in her hotel.
Not Tori!!
“Temu Tori Amos” OMG I’M DYING 💀☠️🤣🤣😂😂
I believe the family’s side of this story. They don’t have any reason to lie. And its not like the girl even approached her for an autograph, she just walked past and smiled. So for her security to have gone off like that was really out of line – and you could say “well maybe they were on edge, maybe they were tired and overreacted, etc” but there have been enough stories about her behavior at this point that you do need to think there’s some truth there.
It’s hard because there are coordinated smear campaigns as we all know – Amber Heard, Meghan Sussex – but this doesnt seem like that’s what it is.
If there’s one child who knows boundaries is Jude Law’s daughter and Jorginho’s stepdaughter.
Football players in Brasil are SUPERSTARS. Everywhere they go people will approach them. Internationally famous people will approach THEM. Everytime their team has a major win (local and international) they ride in caravans all over the city and people come out in the thousands just to have a glimpse.
Add to that, Jorginho plays for Italy and has won many trophies while playing in Europe. The whole world knows who he is. And certain americans had the audacity to say this literal child was clout chasing while her mother, JLaw’s ex and the actual wife of a football megastar, was bullying Roal “because she is famous and wants to attach herself”
There is no timeline in this universe in which Roan is more famous and more recognisible than Jorginho. She is a very complicated person and had the unfortunate thing happen to her: the child has famous parents and they’re using their platforms to call her out.
Agree completely. I think many Americans just don’t get how famous football players are globally and how much money they earn, how well known they are, etc (I’m an American but we’re big football/soccer fans so I get it.)
There is no way this is “clout chasing” or whatever else people might be saying. She was just rude to the wrong child. Imagine how many times her security has acted like this and it just hasn’t been called out.
Yeah – Chappell is back tracking as she picked on the wrong child with parents who are not afraid of her ‘celebrity’. The child’s parents are more famous than she thinks she is and it burns that they are calling her out on her behaviour.
When a child behaves better than an adult then you know you are the problem.
I’m constantly hearing about negative situations involving Chappell or negative and shady shit coming out of her mouth. She just seems like an awful and selfish person and I’m really happy NOT to hear about or from her again.
My favorite part of Catherine’s video is that she repeatedly mispronounced Chappell à la Chappell’s vid re Kamala.
I think Chappell’s fans were giving her the benefit of the doubt regarding her mental health and boundaries for a very long time, but at this point, she seems to hate them anytime they notice her. This time it just so happens the fan that noticed her is the daughter of someone famous. I wonder how many non fame adjacent fans they’ve intimidated before.
If it is a misunderstanding as she claims why not send a merch package to the girl and win her heart and win her back as a fan?
Exactly. There were so many simple ways to resolve this and make an 11 year old happy.
Chappell has been known to act horribly to not just her fans but photographers at events that are just doing their job. She is very bratty and rude.
The family is famous and has no reason to lie or get “clout” She messed with the wrong ones and karma is coming for her. Good.
Well, just like our elders say: a skank is gonna skank.
She looks like such a sweet little girl. And she has a great stepdad. When this story went mega viral over the weekend I bet Timothee Chalamet sighed in relief 😮💨 since Chappell has so massively outperformed him in the a**hole department. She blew him right out of the entertainment news.
lol Timothee!
I’ve been wondering when her reckoning would begin. I already don’t like her and stopped listening to her after the ignorant “both sides are bad” nonsense she spouted during the election. That little smirk on her face when she says she doesn’t hate children says it all – she may not have told the security guard to yell at that little girl, but she was fine with it happening. Be careful what you wish for Chappell, you just might get it.
I need to insert Mariah Carey’s famous meme for this singer.
Can someone explain how the girl is related to Jude Law?
She Jude Law’s daughter.
He’s her biological father.
She’s his daughter.
I just watched the mom’s response. They were there to go to Chappell’s concert that night for the daughter’s birthday, but didn’t go because of the incredibly unprofessional and (I think) scary security guard confrontation?? I am so glad mom responded! And I love that Chappell is getting checked by people more famous than her to get a grip.
It also stuck me that the girl asked for her birthday to go to this concert and then they didn’t even end up going. That’s how upsetting it was.
All Chappell had to do is smile back at Ada and be on her way. Unfortunately for her, Ada’s parents have platforms and weren’t afraid to speak out about the incident. If Chappell wants to be left alone she should have just ordered room service.
“That someone was assuming something, that you would would do something, and that if you felt uncomfortable…sad…[something, something].”
Cute girl! Wish she was my fan! I would pour love all over her.
Notes for a medieval conehead: Tone at the Top girl. Tone at the Top.
What in the world? Yeah she picked the wrong one this time – I love this for her. I don’t know her music or who she even is – I have heard her name multiple times in connection with stories of entitlement and being a brat – I’ll be sure to continue to avoid her.
She wants to be left alone she may really get her wish if she keeps this up. And the correct thing to do – if she really didn’t send security to harass a child would be to cover their stay at the hotel, send a handwritten note apologizing to her and some VIP tickets to apologize in person. Instead she did this stupid video expecting cookies for saying she doesn’t hate children. wtf
I believe the family as well. I’ve been over Chappell’s BS for awhile. I’ve been trying to enjoy this woman’s music but she does not do it for me. It started and stopped with Pink Pony Club. As stated in the article, she strikes me as ignorant and entitled. Frankly, she’s feeding the Americans are a$$holes narrative. I hope she learns some manners (and reads a few books) soon.
So that’s Roan Chapell, I did a look see on Wikipedia and YouTube. Odd looking creature. Her statement is rubbish.
CR is an entitled monster and fame has warped her. If she doesn’t want aproached, she wouldn’t create scenarios which will cause her to be approached. She is creating deliberate scenarios to have these intentional meltdowns. Feeling entitled to abuse fans and photographers and enjoying the ensuing meltdown are her mental illness. Outside the USA soccer players are the most famous athletes on the planet. This kid has a famous dad and famous stepdad. Her mom was present and the kiddo behaved. Roan is victim blaming to justify her petulant behavior. Again. Her “fans” need to hold her accountable. She needs fair consequences, which means canceled because dozens of more talented, less magat-ized artists exist who need and appreciate fan support. Stop giving magats money!
Poor little darling.
Taylor Swift gets some heat here and I understand why (I wish she’d be more outspoken on Trump, too), but she would never allow a fan to be treated this way.
Chappell is such a brat. She could learn something from this sweet little girl and her famous parents.