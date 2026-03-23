Did Chappell Roan send her goons to bully a child who smiled at Roan at a hotel?

For several years now, Chappell Roan’s cause du jour has been how she has the right to scream at fans and photographers whenever she feels like it. She believes she’s setting boundaries and protecting her privacy and her peace. While there are certainly many instances where she has every right to set boundaries with paparazzi and parasocial “fans,” Roan doesn’t make it easy on herself when she, like, yells at photographers about her privacy when she’s half-naked on a red carpet at the Grammys. I have boundaries too – my boundaries include not seeing this woman’s boobs anymore, and she violates those boundaries constantly. In any case, Chappell is performing at Lollapalooza Brazil, and one of Chappell’s young fans happened to be staying in the same Sao Paulo hotel as her. The fan was Ada Law, the 11-year-old daughter of Catherine Harding and Jude Law. Ada’s stepfather is the Brazilian footballer/superstar Jorginho, who refers to Ada as his daughter. Jorginho posted on his Instagram Stories about what happened when little Ada saw her favorite artist at the hotel:

Jorginho is calling out Chappell Roan for allegedly sending a security guard to accuse his young daughter of harassment, leaving the child — a fan of the pop star — “in tears.” The professional soccer player, 34, alleged in a lengthy Instagram Stories post — which he shared in both Portuguese and English on Saturday, March 21 — that the “Femininomenon” singer, 28, sent a security guard to accuse his 11-year-old daughter of disrespecting and harassing the musician as they dined at the same hotel in São Paulo. “I went through a very upsetting situation with my family earlier today. My wife [Catherine Harding, who also goes by Cat Cavelli] is in São Paulo for Lollapalooza Brasil. This morning, my daughter woke up incredibly excited. She even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire,” Jorginho wrote of Roan, who is set to perform at the music festival in São Paulo on Saturday. The pro athlete did not name the child, but appeared to be referring to 11-year-old Ada Law, whom Harding welcomed with her ex, actor Jude Law. Harding posted a photo of Ada smiling at a dining table at a São Paulo hotel, the Palácio Tangará, less than 24 hours earlier. “By coincidence, they’re staying at the same hotel as this artist. During breakfast, the artist walked past their table. My daughter, like any child, recognised her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her,” Jorginho wrote of the alleged interaction. “And the worst part is she didn’t even approach her. She simply walked past the singer’s table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn’t say anything, didn’t ask for anything.” After his daughter walked by, Jorginho alleged in the post, “a large security guard came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn’t allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.” “Honestly, I don’t know at what point simply walking past a table and looking to see if someone is there can be considered harassment,” the soccer pro continued, alleging that the security guard “even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears. My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot.” A representative for Roan and the Palácio Tangará did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment. Jorginho concluded his post by criticizing Roan’s treatment of a fan whom he said was not violating Roan’s “boundaries,” and cited his own experience in the public eye. “I’ve lived with football, public exposure, and well-known people for many years, and I understand very well what respect and boundaries are. What happened there was not that. It was just a child admiring someone,” he wrote of his daughter. “It’s sad to see this kind of treatment coming from those who should understand the importance of fans. At the end of the day, they are the ones who build all of this. I sincerely hope this serves as a moment of reflection. No one should have to go through this, especially not a child.” He then tagged Roan’s Instagram account and wrote a message in all-caps: “WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU WOULD BE NOTHING. AND TO THE FANS, SHE DOES NOT DESERVE YOUR AFFECTION.”

[From People]

Many have pointed out that Chappell and her security guards probably behave like this regularly with her fans and random strangers, but we’re only hearing about this incident because it involved a Brazilian footballer with a large public profile. Chappell thought her Karen act would translate across borders and it really hasn’t. If you ask me, her Karen act hasn’t endeared her to Americans either – she’s consistently come across as an entitled, ignorant brat whenever she opens her mouth. Brazilians are already dragging Chappell for filth, deservedly so. She sends her security to bully and intimidate children for SMILING AT HER AT A HOTEL.

On Sunday, Chappell “responded” to the story with a video. Her side of the story makes no sense. Hours after Chappell posted her video, Catherine Harding – the mom who was berated, alongside Ada Law – posted a video as well. She ever so gently fact-checks Chappell’s bullsh-t and points out that the bodyguard was not hotel security, he was someone who works as a private bodyguard for celebrities. Catherine also told Chappell that she was in a public space and a child walking past her and looking at her is not a crime nor is it some kind of breach of celebrity etiquette. Catherine chose the most graceful way to call Raggedy Ann a liar and a f–king Karen.

Chappell Roan responds to the controversy involving a security guard confronting a young fan. pic.twitter.com/i3bNx7b9FS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2026

Catherine Harding, mother of the 11-year-old girl linked to the Chappell Roan controversy, has broken her silence, disputing the singer’s statement and claiming the security guard was part of the artist’s team and acted aggressively. She also said her daughter didn’t have a… pic.twitter.com/cLTL2zJOkD — 21 (@21metgala) March 22, 2026