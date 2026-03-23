“Andrew Garfield is in his soft-boy era with a little lamb cardigan” links
  • March 23, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Andrew Garfield wore a soft cardigan from S.S. Daley Cyril. People have thoughts on it, but I just can’t feel anything for beardless AG. Bring back the beard, babe! [RCFA]
Two people are dead after a plane crash at LaGuardia. [Just Jared]
Alexander Skarsgard is pulling off this outfit. [Socialite Life]
Adrian Grenier wants an Entourage revival. [Pajiba]
Will Beyonce stay undercover until the Met Gala? [LaineyGossip]
They still haven’t found poor Nancy Guthrie. [Hollywood Life]
Fun Fun Mix is introducing DJ Tommy Hart. [OMG Blog]
William Shatner is 95?? Damn. [Seriously OMG]
Why was Kendra Duggar arrested? [Starcasm]
The worst-dressed of the Oscar parties. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Trump wants to send ICE agents into airports. [Buzzfeed]

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12 Responses to ““Andrew Garfield is in his soft-boy era with a little lamb cardigan” links”

  1. Normades says:
    March 23, 2026 at 12:30 pm

    Yes to this soft boy trend. I am all for the long hair and animal sweater.

    Reply
  2. Jeannine says:
    March 23, 2026 at 1:17 pm

    I find it amazing that Alexander Scarsgard and Andrew Garfield are 7 years apart in age and Andrew Garfield seems less mature every time I see him. I appreciate him as an artist, but I wish he were more soft man than soft boy.

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      March 23, 2026 at 2:52 pm

      ^ this!

      He’s 42.

      The ‘boy’ ship has sailed for him, or at least it should have.

      Reply
      • Lucy says:
        March 23, 2026 at 4:16 pm

        AG is 42???? I’m 44, I can’t believe I was that far off on his age. He seems like early 30s to me.

    • Normades says:
      March 23, 2026 at 5:12 pm

      “Soft man“ sounds awful lol. “Soft boy“ is just a trend that even Daddy’s can do. Pedro Pascal for example.

      Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    March 23, 2026 at 4:21 pm

    Comments from the article the other day on the Duggars had a great explanation of why she was charged- sounds like the kid’s doors locked from the outside, which is a huge safety hazard. It also speaks to what kind of home they have 😬.

    Also, someone suggested the Without A Cr*stal B*ll account, I wanted to let that person know that the account published the address of a safe house for women and children escaping a dangerous polygamous cult, endangering victims. She thinks everything is her business and puts “breaking” news (on her SM account) above everything.

    Reply
  4. Auntie Fah says:
    March 23, 2026 at 5:17 pm

    I feel plenty. Bring on Soft Boy Andrew Garfield facial hair or not. 🔥

    Reply
  5. Truthiness says:
    March 23, 2026 at 5:29 pm

    ICE arrived today at my airport. Most are not wearing masks to obscure their face, a couple were. They weren’t carrying automatic weapons but they stuck out anyway with the camo pants, black shirt, flack vests and tubby physiques. We’re paying airport food prices for these chowhounds to work, aren’t we?

    Reply
  6. jferber says:
    March 23, 2026 at 7:48 pm

    Andrew Garfield, with his longer hair, beardless and wearing a lamb sweater is perfection. He was never on my radar before, but I love this look for him. He’s so cute!

    Reply

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