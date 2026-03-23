NewsNation: Prince Harry’s publishing deal has been canceled as well!

NewsNation’s royal stories are sort of a fascinating case study in how the British-royalist smears bleed into American coverage. NewsNation actually “broke” some gossip about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in that various British outlets picked up the quotes and ran their own variations of the NewsNation stories. Anyway, I’m sure this one will be picked up in a big way, even if it makes absolutely no sense. You know how Prince Harry wrote a massively successful memoir and the sales completely justified his eight-figure advance from Penguin Random House? Well, NewsNation is now attacking one of Harry’s unqualified successes, because of course. They do this about every Sussex success – the Sussexes’ wedding was bad for because Meghan sent emails, the Sussexes’ South Pacific tour was bad because Meghan didn’t understand the point of walkabouts, Invictus is bad because Harry attacked the Windsors! Well, now the publishing contract is bad because… Harry needs money! And Meghan’s book proposals aren’t being accepted!
It’s no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to make money — their mortgage and security costs alone are in the millions — but you can’t drink from the same well twice. The couple saw their deals with Netflix, Spotify and Limonada Media end in the last two years (with Spotify boss Bill Simmons calling the two “f—— grifters”), and their only deal technically left standing is with publisher Penguin Random House.
But I hear that too is over — if only because the two are “annoying” and can’t come up with any good ideas for more books. The initial deal was for a multi-book deal and worth between $40 million (depending on deliverables).
Harry collected $20 million for his 2023 memoir “Spare,” knocked it out of the park with over 6 million copies sold — but it seems he wants more money. My publishing insider said, “The executives at Penguin Random House are fielding near weekly calls from camp Sussex asking for more money., They think there are royalties, but there aren’t. Penguin overpaid and, with marketing, printing and other costs, even with millions of copies sold, they will never earn out or get royalties.”
While the executives understand the Sussexes’ asking, one said: “Harry has a fundamental disconnect to the concept of money, and certainly that money can, indeed, run out.”
Meanwhile, the publisher has received at least two proposals from Markle, which were “turned down.” It has been reported that Markle wanted to do a book on leadership and philanthropy and a “divorce” book — both of which were turned down.
(Reps for the Sussexes denied the divorce book.)
“Penguin Random House is done with (the Sussexes.) It will never publish another book by them. They were (financially) burned,” my source said. A rep for the couple didn’t return emails.
[From NewsNation]
Just days before Spare was published in 2023, actual publishing analysts went on the record about what sales numbers Harry needed to hit to justify his advance. Those analysts basically argued that the break-even number for Penguin Random House was about 2 million hardcovers sold. Which Spare did in its first week. Penguin Random House also wasn’t spending lavishly on promotion – they came up with a pretty simple promotional plan involving a half-dozen interviews with Harry and left it at that. Why do more when Spare got millions of dollars worth of free publicity? I’ve always been iffy about the “$40 million contract” for multiple books – I was never sure which report to believe, but I absolutely believe that Harry made a great deal of money from Spare, not just the advance, but in royalties. This report just comes across as yet another attempt to denigrate Harry and Meghan’s successes and make it sound like everyone, in every industry, hates them and refuses to work with them. It’s insane. It’s also insane to claim that publishers wouldn’t pay top dollar for Meghan’s memoir.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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A general view of Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ on sale at Waterstones bookshop at Piccadilly, London, England, UK on Tuesday 10 January, 2023. The retailer opened its doors early at 8am for customers to purchase the book.,Image: 748668016, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
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A general view of Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ on sale at Waterstones bookshop at Piccadilly, London, England, UK on Tuesday 10 January, 2023. The retailer opened its doors early at 8am for customers to purchase the book.,Image: 748668025, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
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A general view of Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ on sale at Waterstones bookshop at Piccadilly, London, England, UK on Tuesday 10 January, 2023. The retailer opened its doors early at 8am for customers to purchase the book.,Image: 748668073, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
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Los Angeles, CA – Prince Harry’s memoir was released Tuesday, not only offering new details on the British royal family’s bitter internal feud after days of bombshell revelations and promotional interviews but also describing how he fell headlong in love with his future wife, Meghan Markle.
While many of the details from the book, titled “Spare,” have already been reported, its release at midnight Monday local time (7 p.m. ET) will allow the public to get their hands on a copy of a memoir filled with glimpses into a rarified family riven by disagreement and distrust. The title of the Dutch version is called Reserve.
Pictured: Prince Harry’s memoir
BACKGRID USA 10 JANUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos’ lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos’ lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos’ lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Aspen, CO Prince Harry loses the Polo finals championship against his best friend, Nacho Figueras
Pictured: Prince Harry, Nacho Figueras
BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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A stock image of Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ in front of Buckingham Palace, London, England, UK on Tuesday 10 January, 2023, which went on sale today.,Image: 748708660, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
This is an absolutely wild claim. Spare was a bestseller worldwide, and no one has forgotten that Harry said he has enough material that was cut from the first book to publish another. Considering how much money the publisher made from his first memoir, we’re supposed to believe they’re eager to “cut ties” with the Sussexes? FFS
ETA also insane is how these rags find a way to CONSTANTLY bring up Bill Simmons’s stupid “grifter” comment from years ago. It isn’t even as if he’s really a player or decision-maker at Spotify; Spotify wanted to buy the rights to all of his podcasts, and I believe that giving Simmons a courtesy title at Spotify was part of the deal— AFAIK, he still just focuses on his own show and doesn’t have much to do with Spotify’s business. But the BM will repeat the “fcking grifters” comment for the rest of our lives.
Wild indeed! As you are aware, a drowning man …
Meanwhile, has anyone ever read Bill Simmons’ book? I think he has a case of the green eyed monster.
I didn’t even know that Simmons wrote a book until I read your comment! lol. Meanwhile, I bought both the hardcover and audio versions of Spare.
I’d love to see a comparison of Simmons’s book sales to Spare’s! It would probably be very amusing.
This is insane and obviously not true. I don’t even know what to do with it. They didn’t get burned? WTF? I get he didn’t win any British Book awards, but Spare became “the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time. According to Publishers Weekly in August 2024, Spare was number 3 on its 2023 best-sellers list, and its publisher reported over 6 million copies sold worldwide.
Also Meghan has published a children’s book “The Bench” which became a New York Times #1 best seller?!
is everyone smoking crack?
Its a completely wild claim with no basis in fact. i’m sure it will spread to the DM et al very quickly though (because they have no issues with wild claims.)
Spare is one of the most successful nonfiction books of all time. If Harry never writes another word, I’m sure Penguin Random House is extremely pleased. AND I am also sure that they do still have a contract with him, however that may look, because they don’t want him OR meghan going to another publisher with any follow up memoirs.
The only reason why this contract would be cancelled would be if harry wanted it cancelled. Which would point to the end approaching for charles… or a condition to get something important to him
Harry has possibly made between $27 – $35 million in royalties form “Spare” since 2023, and the book is still selling. No publishing house would turn down a writer who allowed the PH to make back a $20 million advance in the first week after publication.
I still have a hard time finding Spare in a bookstore (I already own the book but I still look to see if it’s in our local bookstore) This books is still a huge success and there is also a 6 month waiting list at my local library.
Wow, there’s still a waiting list for a book published years ago? That’s impressive. Yeah, I’m sure Penguin RH is dying to distance themselves from Harry as much as possible 🙄
It’s not like Harry is personally calling the publisher asking for money. He has accountants that are doing their job by making sure he’s received his royalties. I’m convinced that all these “journalists” are consumed with envy because they know they will never write a book as successful as Harry’s.
They just make stuff up! They have no access and that’s unfamiliar territory for them.
Don’t forget that they are the same people who hacked and possibly still phones, pay pi to get private info., etc. Why do all that if you have access?
“It’s no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to make money — their mortgage and security costs alone are in the millions”
Here we go again. What exactly do these people think that they have done with the money that they earned from Spare, Netflix, Spotify, Lemonada, As Ever, The Bench sales, and Harry’s work as CIO?
Are they really arguing that they have burned through potentially over a hundred, to 150 million in five and a half years? Their house has tripled in value since they bought it so not sure that that’s quite the money pit they’re trying to present it as. And again the only idea that they have about how much their security actually costs is a comment Harry made in the docu series about a quote he received. Considering the fact that they have visibly had the same security for years, I’m sure it’s not too expensive for them to afford.
So this is their goal for this year. Back to Harry and Meghan are broke that’s why they’re making these trips, and that’s why they shouldn’t be allowed to. That they’re failures, and everyone hates them, and no one wants to do business with them, and they have not been successful at all in the past 6 years, and please believe us, please, please, please.
GMAFB.
I’m willing to bet that they paid off their mortgage already. I think the loan was originally $14 million?
Exactly. Someone in the UK absolutely NEEDS to feel that H+M are “broke”. The Telegraph had a headline at the bottom of its front page this weekend “Meghan seeks to cash in down under”, claiming that this was the reason she trademarked her business name in that country – totally ignoring the fact that she applied for the trademark long before this trip was planned if the application was approved yearly last year.
It occurred to me that what some of these reporters are hoping for is that the Sussexes will be so annoyed by these fraudulent reports that they will send out detailed responses tallying up their sources of income, but that is never going to happen, so they keep foaming at the mouth and screaming into the void in frustration. But to keep making sh*t up despite clear evidence that they are clearly thriving and NOT in need of money? It takes an overwhelming amount of willful blindness and disregard for their own “journalistic” reputation.
At least now we know where William’s bot-funding money is being directed these days, i.e., which narratives KP is championing. Bless.
Oops: “EARLY last year”, not “yearly last year! 😀
Thank you for mentioning the stupid mortgage comment, it irks me every time. It’s like no one reporting on the Sussexes understands how home buying works. There is no reason why they’d have a mortgage at this point unless they are making so much of a return in other investments that the mortgage interest rate is negligible in comparison. In other words, if they have a mortgage at this point, it is a strategic choice, not a need. It was probably paid off a long time ago and now they’re sitting on an appreciating asset that they could sell at a huge profit if they really needed an infusion of money. Plenty of people have made their fortunes just on being invested in properties in California.
How did PH get burned by Spare? That makes no sense considering the number of copies it sold. They also just cited the “divorce book” which tells me that there is nothing to this article but made-up bs.
The derangers were running to comments sections talking about that “divorce book. “
@Dee it’s truly as if the BM is unaware that many people with H&M’s wealth invest it and live off of the proceeds, leaving much of the principal income alone to keep growing. The reporters crying poverty on behalf of the Sussexes are stupid or disingenuous or both (I’m going with both).
Not to mention they always, always neglect to mention the fact that Harry actually has a JOB, and both H&M can command high fees for speaking engagements. And Harry probably inherited a decent amount from both of his grandparents, as well. Yes, their security costs are exorbitant, but they know what they’re doing.
No I don’t think Harry inherited from his grandparents. The Queens whole inheritance went onto Charles to avoid taxes, not even her other children got anything. And Philip, I don’t know, but I don’t think he left Harry much or anything
So who has actually seen this contract because I doubt it was for multiple books, I’m sure it was a contract for exactly one memoir from Prince Harry alone. I’m not a business person but had a job that involved writing up legal contracts and it’s always baffled me that they think this was a joint book deal with the Sussex’s, why? How many books was Meghan contracted to write vs Harry? It doesn’t make sense I have never seen anything like it most people, even married couples, have individual contracts and the publisher knows what the subject of the book(s) will be about before signing.
Harry’s spokesperson debunked this “multiple book” story years ago, but even fans keep repeating it. This is just a way for the UK media to pretend that Harry has not fulfilled the terms of his publishing contract and therefore has not earned all of the money the book made or kept all of his advance. They still don’t know what the advance was, only that it was 8 figures, and as always (like they did with the damages from the newspaper groups), they try to use the lowest figure that they can get away with. Same with Meghan. Both of them had contracts for the book each published.
They have also been doing the same thing with the Netflix contract, pretending that they are still working to “earn” the multi-million pound sign-up fee instead of the fact that they were able to bank/invest that money up front and earn more from the projects they released.
Please, Meghan’s memoir would be the fastest selling book in history. I would own it in multiple formats. She could be paid 100MM for it and still not be enough for the amount of money it would make.
DO IT MEGHAN!
I would hit that pre-order button SO FAST. Do it, Meghan!
The British media and British media adjacents always think the Sussexes are broke because they have bills to pay and don’t suck at the taxpayer teat. The Left Behinds would never survive in such an environment and they just project that into H&M. The concept of saving and investing is foreign to royals who leech off the taxpayers and spend like drunken sailors on shore leave.
Oh, the hypocrisy – It’s been almost a decade and the tabloids/media still make money whenever Harry and Meghan’s names are mentioned. Do they think publishers don’t know this?
Great observation! The tabloids make money, but the publisher would not?
They have been screaming about her doing a divorce book for years which she keeps saying is not happening and was never pitched which is why I am ignoring this entire article.
Those gutter rats make up narratives to generate interest . The obsession with this couple shows how very successful they have been.
Harry has enough material for another 400 or so pages. I guarantee if he wanted to publish a Spare (the rest of the story), he’d have publishers beating a path to his door, slinging contract megabucks in the millions.
If these bigoted gossipmongers keep poking the bear…
This seems so random. There hasn’t been much talk about follow up books and never any confirmation of what this book deal was about. Spare came out in 2023 and still selling, including paperback. I just don’t think there was an urgency around another book right now and this Sussex concern trolling is all part of the same narrative. I remember Meghan saying in an interview “your urgency is not my urgency “. There is definitely a sense of urgency and need to make stale news fresh again, but don’t think it’s on the Sussexes side. This all seems so weird and definitely made to distract.