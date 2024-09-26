Chappell Roan clarifies that she’ll vote for Kamala Harris, but mispronounced ‘Kamala’

I’ll admit it, when I started paying attention to Chappell Roan a few months ago, she pinged my radar. I thought she came across – in interviews and public statements – like an ignorant, navel-gazing brat. Looks like my gut reaction to her was pretty accurate, because she’s shown her whole ass this week. I think her recent Rolling Stone interview got the ball rolling, and I’m honestly shocked that some of her comments did not get wider play, especially the part where she suggested that President Biden would come after her and her Republican family. Then the Guardian published an interview with Roan over the weekend, and her statements like “There’s problems on both sides” have been going viral for days.

Then, on Tuesday night, Chappell made a TikTok in which she talked in circles about political endorsements and people needing to do their own research. She did say she wasn’t voting for Donald Trump, but she made a point of refusing to say that she planned to vote for Kamala Harris, nor did she endorse Harris or anyone else. Her word salad was, to me, Aaron Rodgers-esque and I wrote, half-jokingly, that she sounded like a typical Jill Stein voter. Because Chappell and her music have gotten so much attention this year, her TikTok and this whole issue have really exploded on social media and she’s gotten a lot of (well-deserved) criticism. So, Roan made another TikTok. In this one, she does say that she’s voting for Kamala Harris, all while mispronouncing “Kamala.” She also says outright that she cannot stand by the “completely transphobic views” of the LEFT. What are we doing here?

Oh my god she’s at it again pic.twitter.com/1tSIDNMf3C — Stephen (@dcsteve5) September 25, 2024

You can tell that she thinks she’s making some bold, iconoclastic point when she says that a political endorsement doesn’t mean that a person will actually vote the way they’ve endorsed. LMAO. News at seven, your vote is private! *Morally superior voice* Did you know that you can say something publicly and not follow through privately? BOTH SIDES!!

How is this DO YOUR RESEARCH person the same one spreading misinformation about the Democratic position on trans rights? Not to mention, Chappell Roan refused to do her research on how to pronounce “Kamala.” But I digress. If you are a young queer woman and you are incapable of voting for the broad interests of all women and all LGBTQ people, then you are the one who needs to educate yourself.

Taylor Swift had more to lose with her endorsement than Chappell Roan. She endorsed because she knew what was at stake. Not endorsing isn’t a flex. — D (@dilemmv) September 25, 2024