They’re mad that Duchess Meghan’s staff praised her as named sources in Us Weekly

This week has been full of (manufactured) drama about the Duchess of Sussex. The Hollywood Reporter’s September 12th report on the Sussexes’ business is still so strange to me, even moreso because THR’s editor is doubling down on their reporting and still claiming that the magazine spoke to current and former Archewell employees here in America. That’s what I keep getting stuck on, especially now that Archewell’s current and former employees have gone on the record to Us Weekly to say that Meghan and Harry are great bosses, and that Meghan isn’t running around, throwing tantrums and making grown men sob at their desks.
The only way THR’s reporting makes any sense is if THR’s editors are lying about their sources or their sources are lying to them about when & where they actually worked with Meghan. THR’s report so heavily mimicked the years of smears from the Windsors and the British media, it’s astounding that new American employees would have the exact same classist, racist, dehumanizing insults for Meghan, and that none of them would go on the record as a named source to THR. That was reinforced this week when a “courtier” ran to the Daily Beast and called Meghan a “demon” who had “psycho moments.” That’s part and parcel of the palace’s character assassination, and someone is trying very hard to convince everyone that Archewell’s employees feel the same way.
Currently, outlets like the Sun and the Daily Beast are trying to say that Us Weekly’s cover story is suspect because it’s Sussex-authorized pushback. As in, Meghan and the Archewell team put together a plan of how to combat yet another wave of character assassination – smears which affect Meghan’s professional reputation in California – and executed that plan by authorizing people to speak on the record to Us Weekly. That’s what’s being dismissed by British outlets and British commentators, who want you to believe their unnamed palace sources with an egg-shaped ax to grind.
Meanwhile, Us Weekly continues to repackage their exclusive, pointing out in a new piece that five current and former Archewell staffers have spoken to them on the record, and all of the people they’ve spoken to have sung Meghan’s praises as a boss and as a person. They told Us Weekly that Meghan has “never” yelled and she “gives clear direction and is solution-oriented.” Former Archewell COO Mandana Dayani also told Us Weekly: “Part of the profound injustice of having to speak publicly on this in light of these endless and damaging narratives is that so much of the kindness, mentorship, and support that Prince Harry and Meghan share with others happens quietly behind closed doors.”
I wonder if some of the “sources” are from Spotify who are miffed that she didn’t take their advice and name-check the royals or do a podcast about royal life.
The whole THR article is so odd to me. I can’t figure out why an American publication would go all in on her either. You’re right. Someone has an ax to grind in the US. But why?
Probably someone who is butthurt because they didn’t get an ARO package from Meghan. Pettiness knows no bounds.
Why are they trying so hard to convince everyone that the palace is innocent 🙄🙄So after working her whole life without any work drama she marries a Prince and turn rogue 🙄🙄 THIS IS THE PALACE AND WILLIAM ORCHESTRATED DRAMA 😎
Jay Penske, the nepo baby who now has a monopoly on all the entertainment trade mags — including Rolling Stone, Billboard, Hollywood Reporter — and the Penske family are linked to Murdoch. They even sponsor an Indy Car together. Thus, they will keep gunning for Meghan (Harry’s tender spot) as Harry’s suit against Murdoch et al progresses.
Someone posted a screenshot of some tweets the author had and he has been nasty towards Meghan in the past. He clearly doesn’t like her so of course he is going to double down on his hateful article. Also, the author has been pictured with Jeffery Epstein so….
If there were new sources from America, there would be new stories. “Barking orders” isn’t a story. I don’t believe they have any sources in America, it was all rehashed stories from british tabloids.
That’s the oddest part. There was nothing new in these stories. Absolutely no new detail. At best, they said she didn’t take advice but they courtiers said that too? And isn’t it safe to guess that she takes advice from some people and not others. There wasn’t anything there in the details from the unnamed sources except for laughable stuff about high heels and acting like a dictator.
This is one hundred percent from Britain. More so from KP, but BP doesn’t have clean hands here either. They’ve been trying to make fetch happen with this lie for over 6 years. They are racist and they believe that American racists will bite.
Well, they’ve been pushing for years to get a reaction out the Sussexes, so now they have a delicious war to monetize for a while.
Nah, I don’t think the British press is getting the traction they wanted. Harry’s going to be in the UK on Monday. Tomorrow the British press is going to move on to whether he will see his father.
They are pissed because they thought they wouldn’t respond like the old days, or that if they did it would be off the record. It’s really difficult to convince people that your anonymous source who just so happens to have all the same complaints as KP staffers are telling the truth, and people who you can look up on LinkedIn are lying. It’s also why they are going so hard in referring to THR as an ” entertainment Bible” and ” neutral American media”. They did the EXACT same thing with Newsweek reporting at first. They are absolutely relying on peoples memories of these legacy media outfits to give legitimacy to their repackaged hate. And they’ll continue to pretend until enough people figure out the BM connections a lot of these magazines have now. Half of them have British EICs and I’ll never trust the neutrality of someone who worked for the Mail, or Mirror, or Express.
I really do love that they are pushing back against all of the smears and lies. I need them to step into their power and hire someone in PR who is an expert at defense and offense. It is long overdue. This week has been a great week for Harry, it pushed against the false narrative that Meghan is his puppet master, and he has no backbone. With her launch of ARO, I need them to have a plan of attack.
I agree. They need a dedicated PR person just to deal with the smear articles. I was very happy to see that they are pushing back. We know the un-named sources of the THR article and they would be Peg and Can’t and their yes men at Kensington palace.
Why cant these beasts keep her name out their mouths??? like she ‘s not coming back, she’s let you be. i mean they hate her for the skin she lives in and that she’s breathing. have you noticed that the viciousness has taken a new form since “ i have cancer” princess has finished her treatment or is it only me?
i think some one on X has connected the dots. the editor of THR is closely linked to someone called dylan, who conspired with Thomas Markle to stop the wedding. so we are going back in time to the same old play book. Meghan needs to sue this guy
Maer Roshan also has ties to Jeffrey Epstein and is an all-around POS.
Some Squaddies have unearthed so much stuff on him, so I’m looking forward how this will end for MR, in addition to him getting dragged and catching Ls.
Yeah, this was 100% orchestrated by the BM/KP. They thought that A) it coming from a American pub may give it some legitimacy and that B) M wouldn’t pushback but it didn’t work because the THR article was so terribly written it’s laughable and Archwell responded immediately with specifics and people will to go on the record with their claims.
I do think this is direct response to H’s packed and highly visible NYC trip. If W can’t be there to pull focus they’ll try to drum up drama to overshadow it using his wife instead.
I agree.
With more British people being installed in these legacy publications I hope their team is ready for more bs cause it’s coming. The BM is playing the long game in trying to ruin them.
Yeah, it’s definitely from the BM and KP because the rota are the only ones melting down over it.
Exactly, the whole purpose of this rehash drama is to distract from what Harry is doing. Everytime the Sussexes drop a date for events in advance we are subjected to this insane drama. HARRY’S OUT THERE DOING THE GOOD WORK WHILE WILLIAM IS AT HOME GROWING A BEARD 🤣
I love that the British press are upset about this. They thought they had the upper hand when they commissioned that THR story and never expected Meghan to respond with named sources. The daily beast article was a feeble attempt to go on the offensive but it didn’t work because the piece was full of unnamed sources and no actual infomatiion except name calling. The daily beast just ended up exposing KP. The next time they try something I hope Meghan releases the 25 page dossier.
I saw something repeated on insta from twitter. I don’t have x. But Richard palmer seemed to have lost his mind being called out on his Sussex lies, to the point he screamed libel! Lol he doubled down on having sources inside the Sussex camp. Then a real journalist pulled him to pieces and chewed him up in tiny pieces and he was almost crying at the end. Still claiming sources inside Sussex camp. But he backed off. The rota need more of that push back. Plus she pointed out she was a real journalist, unlike him.
Palmolive was roasted yesterday. Royal reporters are court stenographers not journalists and so the real journalists called his group out for the total lack of ethics.
It was a beautiful thread..👏🏼🤭🤗 my friend sent me the screenshots.
I only saw it today on insta.. His double down on ‘sources’ plus crying libel made him look pathetic. Sure, dick, sue someone and prove who your sources are. 🙄🙄🤔🤔. That one female journalist was so fabulous, plus on point, plus SHE almost made him cry by ripping down his bs, line by line.. And making fun of his job! More of that, please
Anyone with a link, please share. I don’t have any socials either 😭
Daily Beast basically outed William and Jason as the ones behind this. Plus they managed to make the Windsors look like the real psychos. KP is going to keep pushing until this whole thing blows up in their faces.
The best way to get this to stop is to sue for libel. The only way to defend that claim on the part of the papers is to show it’s true. They can’t both shield their sources behind journalistic protections and “trust us, bro” at the same time. The person will either have to supply evidence or come forward and say what happened with their whole chest.
Meghan is a public figure so the bar will be high to get a libel charge in front of a civil judge but give THR is a trade paper she could argue that it’s hindering her business dealings, good name, and reputation as it relates to Netflix, her deal with Lemondada, and the launch of ARO. Cardi B sued a YouTuber and won 4 million so it’s possible to get someone like the THR if they’re lying.
You can’t sue for an article full of anonymous sources because the journalist is just repeating what he was allegedly told.
They need to make false definitive statements to count as libel. That is why their lies are so vague and all about “feelings”. They know if they made up an event, it would give legal ground to Meghan to sue them. Cardi sued and won because the youtuber stated falsely that Cardi has STD and infected other people deliberately (apart from other lies).
When the author of the smear campaign article in THR has a history of racist and hateful tweets and comments about Princess Meghan it isn’t to hard to figure out why they went to him. This is completely KPs work and tactics especially the screaming fit about facts disrupting their vile lies that they want everyone to believe, with no named sources, no facts or evidence whatsoever. We no longer believe unnamed sources does not matter where the article is published, the BRF is always the unnamed source every time I see one of these articles. BP can release the bullying investigation report and clear this all up, but they won’t because it proves that they lied, let’s not forget that fact.
The HR is doubling down sure but what else were they going to do? Say oops our bad. I’m thinking there is a source but the reporter knows it’s a sketchy source with an agenda. And the reporter was good with that. Bc the reporter is suspiciously connected to a lot of people who have gone after Meghan in the past. As for the source. Is the source lying? Is the source someone who barely worked with Meghan? Is the source someone who was let go and has a grudge? Idk, but one thing I noticed Is that in the reporter’s iaccess Hollywood interview in which he doubled down, he mentioned source, as in one. He did not mention sources iirc. Sounds like one bad faith source and a lot of rehashing from the BM went into the article. The journalism is bad.
Sounds like this hack didn’t bother to vet this “source” and THR is still wiping the egg off its face.
The BM and the rota are upset their credibility is more damaged thanks to US Weekly. I think they’re afraid Meghan will sue the Hollywood Reporter. In the US, for defamation one element is proof that the story is not true. On the record staffers provide that. THR will have to name the snitch and said snitch will be subject to direct and cross examination. If Meghan is willing to take on the Daily Fail and win, and fight back on Scammy’s lawsuit (and won that first round) she would fight this.
I cut off THR and Newseek ever since they went tabloids a few months ago. Next on my list is the Daily Beast. I have not gone to y he tabloid sites of that salty island in over 5 years. If a story link to one of their sites, I do not read the rest of the story. I actually do avoid tabloids over here too but once in a while I will go to read a story. THR got what they wanted from H&M fans, publicity. I hope they will ignore and do not give them clicks from now on.
There are powerful people working overtime behind the scenes to try to destroy this woman’s character and livelihood. Only one institution I can think of which has an ax to grind. I hope they get exposed and brought down.