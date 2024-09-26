“Brad Pitt impostors scammed women out of $350K” links

Brad Pitt impostors scammed women out of $350K. [Socialite Life]
Mariska Hargitay said that Law & Order: SVU has given her secondary trauma. I believe it, some of those storylines are deeply upsetting. [Pajiba]
People are hyped for Joshua Jackson’s new show, Doctor Odyssey. [LaineyGossip]
Florida voters better turn out for the abortion ballot. [Jezebel]
Samuel L. Jackson talks about his nine-picture Marvel deal. [JustJared]
Hurricane Helene is a doozy, stay safe! [Hollywood Life]
Rihanna sang in her high school talent show! [Seriously OMG]
Saoirse Ronan looks amazing here. [RCFA]
Horoscopes for Libra Season! [OMG Blog]
As a Libra I object to being called the Carrie Bradshaw of the Zodiac . Not tru. Not me.
I object as well!
Me too. She is so not representative of anything me.
In the Featured Links section, the picture of the nun is Sister Catherine from The Keepers, the true crime documentary. It is an extremely good one, if you are looking for a fall watcher. Disturbing and it will make you angry but very well done.
Saoirse does indeed look amazing, but Louis Vuitton continues to make clothes that are only *almost* good and only some people can sort of pull them off. Idk why they don’t just stick with the high-end accessories.
I hate that for those people. It’s not too far off from what he did in New Orleans. He scam the people that purchased those homes that were poorly built and ended up with black mold.
I hope they can recover their money or find the real people that hustled them.
I can’t stand scammers. I’m on a FB fan page for a different actor, who does not have a public FB, and constantly there are people making profiles of them, impersonating them, telling people they can message and chat. I repeatedly have warned others it’s not for real, and usually my comments get deleted by the scammers.
It’s hard to imagine anyone believing that Brad Pitt was contacting them and asking for money, but there are some incredibly gullible people out there.
I don’t think gullible covers it. Engaging in extended communication online with someone you think is a celebrity to the point of some thinking they were in a romantic relationship with a celebrity . . . I think there are also people who are very lonely and isolated or who are looking for something they aren’t finding in their own lives. I’ve been through some really dark times in life, and I can see how it might happen. My saving grace, if one could call it that, was extreme cynicism.
I’ve always avoided SVU, but Hulu was like c’mon watch it! So I’m a few seasons in now. I actually get why it’s lasted so long. Some of the plots are really outlandish, some are the realistic scenarios that SVU handles, and some are the classic L & O ripped from the headlines. But they all take unexpected turns. No doubt putting yourself in character for those plots for 25 years will have an impact.
At this point isn’t Brasd Pitt his own impersonator?
lol
I read it as “Brad pitted scammed women out of $350,000” and I wasn’t surprised