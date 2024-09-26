“Brad Pitt impostors scammed women out of $350K” links
  • September 26, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Brad Pitt impostors scammed women out of $350K. [Socialite Life]
Mariska Hargitay said that Law & Order: SVU has given her secondary trauma. I believe it, some of those storylines are deeply upsetting. [Pajiba]
People are hyped for Joshua Jackson’s new show, Doctor Odyssey. [LaineyGossip]
Florida voters better turn out for the abortion ballot. [Jezebel]
Samuel L. Jackson talks about his nine-picture Marvel deal. [JustJared]
Hurricane Helene is a doozy, stay safe! [Hollywood Life]
Rihanna sang in her high school talent show! [Seriously OMG]
Saoirse Ronan looks amazing here. [RCFA]
Horoscopes for Libra Season! [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““Brad Pitt impostors scammed women out of $350K” links”

  1. Libra says:
    September 26, 2024 at 12:47 pm

    As a Libra I object to being called the Carrie Bradshaw of the Zodiac . Not tru. Not me.

    Reply
  2. Eden75 says:
    September 26, 2024 at 12:53 pm

    In the Featured Links section, the picture of the nun is Sister Catherine from The Keepers, the true crime documentary. It is an extremely good one, if you are looking for a fall watcher. Disturbing and it will make you angry but very well done.

    Reply
  3. Kirsten says:
    September 26, 2024 at 12:57 pm

    Saoirse does indeed look amazing, but Louis Vuitton continues to make clothes that are only *almost* good and only some people can sort of pull them off. Idk why they don’t just stick with the high-end accessories.

    Reply
  4. Clove says:
    September 26, 2024 at 1:00 pm

    I hate that for those people. It’s not too far off from what he did in New Orleans. He scam the people that purchased those homes that were poorly built and ended up with black mold.

    I hope they can recover their money or find the real people that hustled them.

    Reply
  5. lucy2 says:
    September 26, 2024 at 1:26 pm

    I can’t stand scammers. I’m on a FB fan page for a different actor, who does not have a public FB, and constantly there are people making profiles of them, impersonating them, telling people they can message and chat. I repeatedly have warned others it’s not for real, and usually my comments get deleted by the scammers.
    It’s hard to imagine anyone believing that Brad Pitt was contacting them and asking for money, but there are some incredibly gullible people out there.

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      September 26, 2024 at 2:02 pm

      I don’t think gullible covers it. Engaging in extended communication online with someone you think is a celebrity to the point of some thinking they were in a romantic relationship with a celebrity . . . I think there are also people who are very lonely and isolated or who are looking for something they aren’t finding in their own lives. I’ve been through some really dark times in life, and I can see how it might happen. My saving grace, if one could call it that, was extreme cynicism.

      Reply
  6. mightymolly says:
    September 26, 2024 at 1:42 pm

    I’ve always avoided SVU, but Hulu was like c’mon watch it! So I’m a few seasons in now. I actually get why it’s lasted so long. Some of the plots are really outlandish, some are the realistic scenarios that SVU handles, and some are the classic L & O ripped from the headlines. But they all take unexpected turns. No doubt putting yourself in character for those plots for 25 years will have an impact.

    Reply
  7. JEM says:
    September 26, 2024 at 2:08 pm

    At this point isn’t Brasd Pitt his own impersonator?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment