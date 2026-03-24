Telegraph: Prince William’s ‘quiet faith’ isn’t ‘bowing to wokery or colonial guilt’

This past weekend, Kensington Palace gave an extensive and lengthy briefing to Roya Nikkhah at the Times. The briefing was from one of Prince William’s senior courtiers, possibly that poor crisis manager, all about William’s newfound “quiet faith.” I say “newfound” because for years, everyone has spoken openly about William’s personal agnosticism and his discomfort with the rituals, tenets and ceremonies of the Church of England (and possibly the rituals and tenets of all religions). The problem with the Times piece is that the briefing came ahead of William’s Wednesday appearance for the installation of the new Archbishop of Canterbury, and William’s relationship with the CoE was framed around how he had zero interest in the church when Justin Welby was Archbishop. Why is that? William saw Welby as a Sussex-ally, because Welby gave spiritual counseling to Prince Harry and Meghan ahead of their 2018 wedding. William held a grudge about that for eight years and he’s using that grudge to justify his lack of relationship with organized religion (and possibly God).
Without that bit about Justin Welby, I could have honestly made a case for William’s lack of interest in religion and the CoE. Yes, when he’s king, he’ll inherit the position of Supreme Governor of the CoE, but I could have made the argument that it’s fine that William isn’t a man of deep or meaningful faith, and people probably don’t want that from him anyway. The way that briefing unfolded though… it was painfully obvious that William is eye-rolling his way through this and just doing the bare minimum through his disgust. And that’s pretty offensive. Well, royal commentators have been tasked with polishing this faux-Christian turd. Enter Celia Walden, and her latest Telegraph column, “William’s ‘quiet faith’ is exactly what religion needs in modern Britain; Instead of bowing to wokery and colonial guilt, our future King has been disarmingly honest about his commitment to the Church.”
On Wednesday, the Prince will represent the King at the enthronement of the new Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally. There, he is due to affirm his support for the Church, and pledge an emphatically unwavering commitment to it.
It was in an attempt to put to bed years of speculation about the lukewarm nature of William’s faith, prior to this weighty occasion, that the Palace took the unusual step of giving the Sunday Times an extensive briefing. “The Prince of Wales’s commitment to the Church of England is sometimes quieter than people expect,” an aide told the paper, “and for that reason, it is not always fully understood.” The aide was careful to add that “his connection to the Church, and to the sense of duty that comes with it, runs deep”, but a clarification always runs the risk of reigniting former contentions, as anyone in PR knows, and this one did just that.
Right-wing Christian broadcaster, Calvin Robinson, declared: “Now is not the time for ‘quiet faith.’” Royalists insisted that a monarch’s faith needs to be more public and demonstrative to meet institutional expectations. Church of England critics argued that in a time of declining religious affiliation, only the most vocal believer could hope to rouse fervour.
Heavily intimated by some (and garishly spelt out, as always, on X) was the notion that while other religions were allowed to grow louder – literally so in the case of the communal Muslim prayer event held in Trafalgar Square earlier this month, which spiralled into controversy – Christianity, in all its forms, had become something vaguely shameful. It is to be kept on the down-low, lest we (all together now) cause offence.
It’s true that we have become shockingly cowardly about our established religion (if no longer statistically the faith of the majority of the population), banning teachers and stewardesses from wearing crosses, cancelling an advert featuring The Lord’s Prayer and deplatforming Christmas trees. And if a “quiet faith” means that the future King is going along with all that? God help us.
Only I don’t believe that this is about William bowing to wokery and colonial guilt. Not for a second. I don’t believe that this is him allowing his faith to be drowned out by others…No, I think the deliberate description of William’s faith as “quieter” is our future King being disarmingly honest about exactly where he is now in his spiritual evolution. (I’m not going to use the word “journey”, which should be banned unless a physical ticket is involved.) Because the Palace could have insisted that William was “just as much of a believer and a churchgoer as his grandmother before him”. And there’s a lot of “quiet” power in choosing honesty over diplomacy.
This is a fundamental difference between the UK and US: Britain has a national religion but no one expects their leaders or heads of state to feign piety, while the US does not have an official religion, yet Americans absolutely expect leaders to either BE pious or fake it with more enthusiasm than William. What I keep coming back to though is William’s inauthenticity and his half-assedness, and how that’s what people are catching on. Would it be more honest and welcoming for William to say “actually, I’m not religious at all but I believe in serving as the head of the Church of England?” I’m not sure that would be welcomed, but people would probably applaud him for his honesty. It is the fundamental contradiction of William specifically though – he couldn’t care less about Christianity, but he absolutely cares that people believe he’s been anointed by God to be king.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
William: “Whatever something something CofE faith…but make it manly and butch.”
Cue red meat for DM readers with trigger words like “wokery” or “Harry and Meghan,” because what matters in faith is the utter disregard and hatred for others, particularly those we exploited through Empire!
William knows. He knows that the first thing that will be asked of him as King is to “forgive” his brother…and he is signalling now that: Ok fine, I’ll do the thing re Supreme Leader but I will NOT forgive my brother, ever, never ever, you can’t make me!
Don’t actually know how many DM readers also read Telegraph. This American rates them both as tabloidy (2 men in a bathtub photo from Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother on the cover?). But, historically, the Telegraph has run fewer garbage, made-up stories than DailyFail. In any case, CoE already apologized for its part in the transatlantic slave trade.
“The [CoE] commissioners committed £100 million ($122 million) of investment over the next nine years to ‘a better and fairer future for all’. The money will target ‘communities affected by historic slavery’, and towards further research about church links to the practice.” (VOA: Africa)
Whatever Celia Walden would like people to believe about Willy’s “honesty” about his “spiritual evolution”, I think all these ‘Willy’s quiet faith’ stories have a different purpose. And that purpose is to educate the public to understand they should not expect to see their next monarch out and about, like going to church regularly, or even just Easter and Christmas. Dude will be WFH behind a 150-acre, 2.3-mile security perimeter around their latest ‘forever’ home, Forest Lodge.
Well, William’s going to have a hard time of it if he doesn’t like the ‘wokery & colonial guilt’ with this sort of thing in the works: ‘“The [CoE] commissioners committed £100 million ($122 million) of investment over the next nine years to ‘a better and fairer future for all’. The money will target ‘communities affected by historic slavery’, and towards further research about church links to the practice.” (VOA: Africa)’.
I truly cannot imagine being proud of your bigotry & sneering at ‘wokery’ & ‘colonial guilt’.
“literally so in the case of the communal Muslim prayer event held in Trafalgar Square earlier this month, which spiralled into controversy – Christianity, in all its forms, had become something vaguely shameful. It is to be kept on the down-low, lest we (all together now) cause offence.”
So I don’t know much about this event and what caused it to spiral into controversy, but what is it with these people and with any factor of their identity no longer get in top billing they behave as if it no longer exists? Any acknowledgment of diversity means that what they prefer no longer exists.
And they do it for everything. Celebrate Black History month, oh when is white History month? Vegan food options exist, oh now I can’t have a burger or I’ll be shamed. Equal representation of Islam, Judaism, and Christianity, oh they’re telling us we need to be embarrassed of our faith.
As for William and his own personal faith I don’t know who’s looking to him to be guidance, so I’m not sure why him not being all in on religion would really matter. Maybe this is important to the super royalists, but the super royalists aren’t the ones that they need to get on side. His reticence actually probably helps him with the younger crowd, who are trending to be more non religious.
@Dee, that part jumped out at me as well. Very bizarre
I think his faith matters a great deal to the church of england – obviously – and it sounds like that’s where a lot of pushback is coming from. The Church of England doesn’t want someone of “quiet faith” who really is religious we promise, you’ll see – as its supreme head.
(I would actually argue that QEII had a “quiet faith” – she was religious and that was well known but it also seemed like her faith was very private and very personal.) But I also dont know what a “loud faith” would be, lol.
but in general I agree, for most younger people being agnostic or not super religious is going to play better for them. But I don’t think its going to play well enough to turn those people into monarchists – and for the hardcore monarchists, they want a religious king. I think William is trying to walk a fine line here – one where he sort of rolls his eyes at the religious aspect of his role, just enough so that people know he doesnt “really” believe all this but also where people can pretend that he’s just “quietly religious.”
You know that’s a fair point that the people at the head of the church are likely the ones that want him to be more invested in being religious. But it’s just highlights the continuing cognitive dissonance that they’re going to encounter trying to portray royalty as some sort of meritocracy that is progressive, while also holding on to all of the antiquated trappings of it.
William should not be the head of a church, any more than I should be the head of a church because my grandfather was a deacon. It doesn’t make any sense, and he’s chafing against it because he shouldn’t have the role as he is unsuitable for various reasons. But, he also shouldn’t be the king because he is unsuitable for it for various reasons.
And the more that we progress the more difficult is going to be regardless of whether or not he wants to minimize or eliminate a lot of the medieval practices with the various ” order of” ceremonies. Too much of royalty is tied into the idea of divine right and that’s just not going to cut it for much longer.
This part – “just highlights the continuing cognitive dissonance that they’re going to encounter trying to portray royalty as some sort of meritocracy that is progressive, while also holding on to all of the antiquated trappings of it.”
That’s exactly the issue the next monarch will face (because I don’t think anyone expected any sort of modernization from Charles at 75). But it IS a cognitive dissonance like you said – is it a progressive meritocracy, where the role is earned by loyalty and hard work etc, or is antiquated?
It’s hard to argue that its the former, especially as the British royal family denigrates the other monarchies that HAVE modernized (whether by choice or not) – the british monarchy still clings to all its fussiness and robes and traditions – and maybe that’s what monarchists want – but they’re losing supporters along the way, especially young supporters.
He is incapable of showing respect to anyone or anything. He has a visceral reaction in situations where he needs to be humble and respectful. Because that is all it takes in this situation. He is not religious but he will lead the church with respect and decorum for those who are – that’s all people want from him and he is not capable of doing that and doesn’t seem to get the point of doing things for others.
Bingo. That’s it. He is incapable of humbling himself to anyone or anything, including God. In order to be observant, the ego has to take a backseat and he can’t and won’t put his ego aside for anything or anyone.
Wow just saying the racism out loud with “wokery and colonial guilt”! His “quiet faith” is racism and he is proud of it! Religion isn’t for him because religion should accept all and he CLEARLY does not!!
Thank you for putting 2 and 2 together for me because I didn’t get the logic at all. But your explanation fits perfectly.
When I saw this headline, I was like oh is this Camilla Tominey back on the Royal beat? But no, it was Celia Walden. That tracks.
That line about “wokery and colonial guilt” really gives the game away, doesn’t it. Ugh.
And Celia seems completely unaware that one of the biggest criticisms of the CoE these days is that it IS woke and embraces colonial guilt. See: the ridicule directed at the black pastor and gospel choir at Meghan’s wedding, which didn’t go down well with conservative royalists.
Quiet faith my ass! You are so correct about Scooter 🛵 and his core beliefs. I don’t know how deep his racism was before Meghan stole Harry away and then gave the world a perfect demonstration of what a Royal wife could accomplish if she had energy and a creative spirit. This was evidently a trigger for William…she was showing up his wife in every way and she was a black woman. OMG ! We can’t have that! He has no quiet faith, I doubt that he has any faith except as Kaiser wrote, the rock solid faith that he will be king because he was chosen by God. The C of E will carry on because its members do have faith and they will have to endure the hypocrisy of a leader like William.
His crisis managers are so freaking stupid. Instead of blaming his lack of faith on his brother, could he not have found comfort in prayer and faith during his wife and fathers cancer diagnoses?
Not that I would believe that in a second as everything in his life is performative, but that’s at least somewhat believable as lots of people find themselves looking towards faith when times are tough and scary.
Can we get a frankenphoto of this famous crisis manager actually working on Peg’s comms? Because from where I’m sitting, nothing has changed in their abismal comms strategy and execution.
I actually think it’s gotten worse. The last couple of weeks have been disaster after disaster for KP, and they keep doubling down. This didn’t go over well in the first place, so they decided to go full Trumpian with the “woke” and colonialism? What are they even doing?
I agree with her on this part: “I’m not going to use the word “journey”, which should be banned unless a physical ticket is involved.”
Agree with Kaiser: this is more about William’s half-assedness and inauthenticity than anything else. Does anyone believe that William ever bothers to think about religion for a second, let alone enough to figure out if he has even a modicum of faith?
Charles was open about his doubts and his search, but he was curious and worked at it. Charles talked frequently with spiritual and philosophical advisors, and he read a lot (famously trying to foist a book on Diana during their honeymoon). And wherever Charles landed faith-wise, he’s frequently papped going to church.
William sent his PR team out to say something about religion, yawn. Wake me up when William goes to church any time besides the Christmas and Easter pap walks. Or when he and Kate do even the basic task of taking their kids to Sunday School as preparation for George’s future role. You know that if Keen took the kids to Sunday School, the paps would be telling us about it for days.
That’s exactly it! It’s his clear inauthenticity. About literally *everything.*
Here in the States, MAGA is trying very hard to establish Christian Nationalism as the state religion. William could be like Trump and feign religious faith because MAGA totally believes Trump’s fake Jesus love. No matter it’s easier to believe that Trump sold his soul to the devil early in life.
They are trying to do that, and I want them to go full chested into it because it will shatter MAGA. I’ve said for years all we have to do to splinter MAGA is have them pick the correct Bible for official events. Is it the Catholic one? Mormon? (The answer is no, and there goes the coalition). Even picking a translation is enough to shatter churches of people who know each other personally. King James Version? New King James? New Revised English Version? These people aren’t smart and don’t read bibles, but can’t resist a fight that involves bibles.
This offers the most acute insight into William’s character — inadvertently, one presumes — of all the puff pieces his handlers have placed in the press. He is like Henry VIII: he equates Harry & Meghan’s rejection of him personally with the rejection of the monarchy and all the principles on which it rests, and the culture in which it exists. God —fwiw— doesn’t enter into it. It’s all about him. Disloyalty to him personally is tantamount to apostasy.
This is my shocked face at Piers Morgan’s wife dissing Muslims in a column that’s presumably about William’s Christianity.
They are all trying too hard to make William’s nonexistent faith a thing. He’s not that deep, guys. Let it go.
All the charisma of boiled newspaper, this pair. And separately too.
F this guy and the machine that protects and promotes him. I am so sick of privileged white men and women (I am one) saying they didn’t do the enslavement of colonialism so they don’t have to answer for it. YES YOU DO especially when you are paid millions to do NOTHING but lead by example as a direct benefit of it and you do not even do that! It is white supremacy under a different name and not even thinly veiled – it is plain for all to see. He is lazy, dumb and UGLY.
Frank Herbert has a quote I think of whenever I hear people whine about not being responsible for the past, “You cannot escape. You pay for the violence of your ancestors.”
That’s just how it works. You have to live in the world your ancestors built for you. And yes pay for their crimes. Maybe turn that feeling of injustice into inspiration. Be a good person so your descendants don’t have to pay for your mistakes and crimes.
The only reason this is being brought up now is because people in a certain comment section were stating that Willie was not a Christian yet he will one day lead the Church of England..
Wasn’t there talk about disrespect toward the black pastor’s sermon given at the Sussex’s wedding? Makes me think that William’s feelings are quietly contemptuous rather than quietly faithful. And ridden with bigotry.
There was tons of disrespect for the pastor. Also for the gospel choir (who I think Charles lobbied for)? The British aristocracy seems fine with church services that don’t challenge them with “wokery” about their colonial past or current privilege. Welby was also “accused” of being woke. To the extent William thinks about religion at all (I’m in the camp that this was just Sunny Bullets going down her checklist for improving his image), he definitely doesn’t want to head up a “woke” church.
There was disrespect especially from Kate (and Zara but Kate is the one married to the future head of the COE), which is really appalling not just bc it shows her racism, bigotry and ignorance – but also, that man was the presiding bishop of the Episcopalian church in the US, so the head of the church in the US.
Kate couldn’t keep it together around someone as high ranking in the church as that???
Sounds like your typical MAGA. We know about slavery and benefited from it but we will never acknowledge it or how we live off the treasures we gutted from the countries we colonized. There is nothing redeemable about this parasite
Once again, lowering the bar for William. The head of a church doesnt *actually* have to believe in, or follow, Jesus’s commands to be humble, ask for forgiveness, forgive others, and be kind to all. So get used to it, chumps, he’s your future king no matter what.
Meanwhile, KCIII had his own yarmulke with the Prince of Wales feather on it that he wore if he ever went to a synagogue.
Who would have ever guessed back in the 90s that one day William would make Charles look like an incredible Prince of Wales, in comparison? I certainly didn’t see it coming, I am starting to feel blanket sympathy for everyone who has to come into contact with William at all. Except for Kate, she wanted this, whatever this is.
I’m not going to address the colonialist or the wokery aspect because we all know that William is a racist prick.
But like most bullies, he has no courage. If he did, he would just come out and announce his reluctance to lead the Church of England when he becomes king.
Come clean with the reasons, whether it is because he is atheist, agnostic or just too damn lazy, and then state that the church would be best led by someone who gives a damn. This puts the onus back on the church administration or the UK government to decide what to do about a future COE leader.
It sounds like Willy has been sitting at the knee of his good buddy Donny and now wants to be a MAGA king. I wonder if Trump sent the recently unemployed Kristi Noem to England to counsel the idiot William. I now understand the indifference of the English people toward the monarchy. They know they are totally useless and sucking up their taxes, but have no belief they will ever go away after, what, 1000 years? So the only things that last are death, taxes and the monarchy.
Gabby, yes to everything you said. Now William is mooning over Trump and how he got a cult to applaud his every horrible move? William wants adulation too! The lazy, hateful, incompetent future king wants an adoring audience! Good luck with that, you insufferable fool.
How does Peg’s rumoured penchant for pegging people other than his wife and the mother of his official children tally with his newfound “quiet faith” dictated by a nameless aide and taken down by this stenographer? And how does it tally with his future role as Supreme Governor of the Church of England? Will vicars be expected to promote his interests in this area from the pulpit if he eventually takes the throne? Is that why he is suddenly so keen to “establish a rapport” with this new Archbishop?