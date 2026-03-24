Kelly Osbourne & Sid Wilson ended their engagement after years together

In this post, I’m including two sets of photos. One set is from 2024, where Kelly Osbourne was out with her partner Sid Wilson and their then-baby son Sidney, who is now three years old. We barely see her son, and I truly had no idea that Kelly was in a long-time partnership, nor did I remember that Sid Wilson proposed to her last year. The second set of photos is from February, when Kelly turned up to the BRIT Awards looking emaciated. The official excuse is that Kelly has been struggling emotionally since her father’s passing. While I don’t doubt that Kelly has been devastated, I think that’s only part of the story. Well, here’s an update, I guess: Kelly and Sid Wilson are over. They broke off the engagement.

Kelly Osbourne has split from her fiancé Sid Wilson as she continues to struggle with the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, the Daily Mail can reveal. The couple have quietly ended their engagement just seven months after the Slipknot DJ, 49, proposed to Kelly at her late father’s final concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham last July. Kelly, 41, who first met her now former partner 27 years ago, shares a three-year-old son, Sidney, with the musician. Insiders close to the star told the Daily Mail she has endured a ‘difficult’ month, coping with the separation while continuing to focus on being the best mother she can be to their son, who is named after his father. A source revealed: ‘Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement. Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she’s been doing everything she can to cope. In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared. They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward. Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year. Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother moving ahead.’ The star was first introduced to Sid when Slipknot toured with Ozzfest, the music festival founded by her parents. On Valentine’s Day 2022, she shared a post of the couple passionately kissing, captioned: ‘After 23 years of friendship, I can’t believe where we have ended up. You are my best friend, my soulmate, and I am so deeply in love with you, Sidney George Wilson.’ They welcomed their son, Sid, later that year, and the family had been living together on a farm in Iowa.

[From The Daily Mail]

Love how they gloss over the fact that Kelly met him when she was 14 years old and he was 22 and they became “friends” back then. Hm. Let’s put a pin in that, because I get the feeling it’s just one of a long list of enormous issues facing Kelly these days. I wonder who gets the farm in Iowa? I wonder if Sid was just in it for the Ozzy association? More generously, I wonder if Sid possibly hoped that ending the engagement would be the wake-up call Kelly needed to get healthy? But most of all, I wonder if Kelly regrets her steady stream of targeted hate at Prince Harry, especially now that she’s begging everyone else to show compassion to her?