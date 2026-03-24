Kelly Osbourne & Sid Wilson ended their engagement after years together

In this post, I’m including two sets of photos. One set is from 2024, where Kelly Osbourne was out with her partner Sid Wilson and their then-baby son Sidney, who is now three years old. We barely see her son, and I truly had no idea that Kelly was in a long-time partnership, nor did I remember that Sid Wilson proposed to her last year. The second set of photos is from February, when Kelly turned up to the BRIT Awards looking emaciated. The official excuse is that Kelly has been struggling emotionally since her father’s passing. While I don’t doubt that Kelly has been devastated, I think that’s only part of the story. Well, here’s an update, I guess: Kelly and Sid Wilson are over. They broke off the engagement.
Kelly Osbourne has split from her fiancé Sid Wilson as she continues to struggle with the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, the Daily Mail can reveal. The couple have quietly ended their engagement just seven months after the Slipknot DJ, 49, proposed to Kelly at her late father’s final concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham last July.
Kelly, 41, who first met her now former partner 27 years ago, shares a three-year-old son, Sidney, with the musician. Insiders close to the star told the Daily Mail she has endured a ‘difficult’ month, coping with the separation while continuing to focus on being the best mother she can be to their son, who is named after his father.
A source revealed: ‘Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement. Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she’s been doing everything she can to cope. In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared. They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward. Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year. Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother moving ahead.’
The star was first introduced to Sid when Slipknot toured with Ozzfest, the music festival founded by her parents. On Valentine’s Day 2022, she shared a post of the couple passionately kissing, captioned: ‘After 23 years of friendship, I can’t believe where we have ended up. You are my best friend, my soulmate, and I am so deeply in love with you, Sidney George Wilson.’ They welcomed their son, Sid, later that year, and the family had been living together on a farm in Iowa.
Love how they gloss over the fact that Kelly met him when she was 14 years old and he was 22 and they became “friends” back then. Hm. Let’s put a pin in that, because I get the feeling it’s just one of a long list of enormous issues facing Kelly these days. I wonder who gets the farm in Iowa? I wonder if Sid was just in it for the Ozzy association? More generously, I wonder if Sid possibly hoped that ending the engagement would be the wake-up call Kelly needed to get healthy? But most of all, I wonder if Kelly regrets her steady stream of targeted hate at Prince Harry, especially now that she’s begging everyone else to show compassion to her?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I just wish her everything she hoped/wished/prayed for Prince Harry and Queen Meghan!
Good lord..weird? Weird.
Maybe you’re not aware that she’s a racist bully, like her mother. Talentless people abuse others to claim superiority. She’s disgusting. I wish the worst for both of them.
It’s disturbing how truly awful, racist, WHITE bullies like Kelly and her sick mother get a pass because Ozzie?! Like, what? People need to grow the f up. Kelly and her sicko mother do everything for attention because they have no talent. They both made a career out of being racist bullies, especially to Meghan. She wanted Meghan unalived. Why give this narc any attention at all. The sooner she’s gone the better.
THIS!
This has been my general online comment. She’s a stupid, racist abuser, and I have zero fucks to give about her. I hope she suffers the abuse She’s delivered. Exactly how I feel about Kate.
Kelly was like 38 when she started dating Sid. What’s the point of bringing up that they met when she was 14? Him and Ozzy ran in the same music circles, she probably met lots of older musicians.
Because she made a point of it in that Valentine’s Day post in 2022. 🤨
Her engagement ring was an unique design with bees and honeycombs I wonder what happens to it now.
Kelly and her miserable mother and brother were making it their jobs to be nasty about Harry and Meghan the last few years. Meghan particular was struggling immensely and they mocked her. It’s unfortunate that people call for compassion only when they are affected by pain, loss and sorrow.
Right, because otherwise, Kelly has no job. Kelly only gets press when she is playing the victim or being an abuser. It is her entire personality. She needs to completely step away and do some real soul-searching. It is not too late to become a decent human being, but she has a lot of work to do and a lot to make up for.
Kelly should realize she doesn’t have to be famous if she prefers to avoid public attention. Her sister Aimee has shown that. Most people aren’t aware that Aimee exists.
Kelly’s ‘job’ is being the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne. Looks like everybody in the entire family lived off Ozzy or their association with Ozzy. No wonder he was touring to the bitter end.
The focus on Harry and Meghan in relation to Kelly’s clear spiral is strange. Kelly has been terrible about many, many people for YEARS not just them. Basically, see any of her comments.
She looks unwell and while that excuses none of her behaviour, I hope she finds healing, especially for child/children. Maybe all of this will be a wakeup call? I wonder if her siblings and Sid are trying to get her help? I doubt her mother would be helpful in this situation given her own issues.
I don’t think it is strange. Meghan openly admitted to being profoundly depressed and Kelly reacted by mocking her and attacking her. Now Kelly is admitting to being profoundly depressed. It seems like a fairly direct comparison.
And Kelly is asking for grace from the internet which she failed to give Meghan, adding her internet voice to the hateful chorus.
I agree, Sunny!
Imagine what daily life is like with someone who looks like this.
I am sure Sid told her plainly that she is sick. And I would wager from her vitriol at social media expressions of concern that she is not going to get help. I think she’s likely had friends and family try to reach her.
It’s much better that their child has another parent and presumably another residence.
Don’t care one whit what happens to Kelly Osbourne.
Kelly And her mother need to go back to bloody f’n England!!!!
Yeah, why are they here? I thought they looked down on us cowboy Americans. I guess they love our giant country and aspire to all that American money. But if they think they’re superior because they’re British, they can get the hell out now.
Kelly looks emaciated and ill. She has been horribly critical and nasty about many people, especially H&M. It appears that some of that negativity and nastiness is now coming out of her pores and showing on the outside.
I’ve started to see those sunken cheeks on a lot of female celebrities these days. I don’t think it is just emaciation though that plays a part – is there some weird procedure that give that look (probably to enhance the cheek bones. In the 30s and 40s female stars removed several teenth to get that look).
Yes it’s buccal fat removal part of the « snatched face » trend. Some people naturally have sculpted cheekbones, others do heavy makeup contouring and others get the surgical procedure. I can’t say who has had it or not but you see this trend with Anya Taylor Joy, Julia Garner, Jenna Ortega and now even Margot Robbie. It looks awful imo and like someone said, if they got that fat surgically removed they’re gonna want it back one day.
This is more than buccal fat removal. Her make up in these photos disguises the fact that her eye sockets are also sunken in. She needs to be taken off Ozempic or whatever GLP-1 she’s on, because that paired maybe with grief over her father’s passing is letting her indulge in whatever eating disorder she has. I’ve known women with anorexia, who had to be hospitalized or go to residential therapy, and even they didn’t look as emaciated as Kelly.
She was public about her weight loss surgery and she had her buccal fat in her cheeks removed. For a more contoured look. And its a permanent surgery. Once they are removed they don’t come back and you can’t put it back.
I remember a social media cosmetic surgeon spoke about it on tik tok. He didn’t recommend it because for the short term benefit. As you age you get a very sunken older face look.
Which is exactly what Kelly has and the extreme weight loss has made it worse.
Maybe they just got engaged while Ozzy was alive to let him know Kelly would be ok. Or trying to salvage the relationship.
Either way, Kelly is a racist POS and just hope the baby is ok. She seems miserable to live with. She thinks everything is a slight against her like she somehow matters in the entertainment world.
Her whole identity is wrapped around being Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter. My guess, she is probably in crisis about who is she without him.
Oh yea, I agree @HIAR (love your handle) that with Kelly it’s not just buccal fat removal but so many other surgeries and extreme extreme weight loss with drugs which probably leads to malnutrition. But like Flamingo said even surgeons say what a terrible thing to do to your face. They’re all gonna regret that when they try to inject themselves with fillers or put other fat in. This trend can’t die fast enough and it makes me sad when I see a beautiful woman like Margot Robbie leaning into it
I hope her child is safe and her pattern of hurting others stops. Maybe that will help her too.
Wish her healing and good health, both physical and mental. And clarity as to how she herself has lacked empathy for others in the past. So that she can do better.
You have to wonder if he really wanted to marry her or did he propose to her because they knew Ozzy didn’t have much time left. A 22 year old being friends with a 14 year old is weird btw.
I wonder if she didn’t trade one addiction (booze) for another (disordered eating). Regardless, IDGAF. She’s been a nasty piece of work since the early aughts.
There are many kinder people in the world to worry about with far fewer resources.
She looks like she’s straight out of the land of the dead in that movie Coco.
As you age your skin loses elasticity/collagen. Because you have money doesn’t mean you should remove your buccal fat and way overdo the plastic surgery. She would have to be horribly insecure and have a really warped body image to pay for a face that looks like that. The mother-daughter relationship between Sharon and Kelly seems darkly toxic and codependent. Unless someone embraces treatment and develops self-awareness, they will spend a lifetime bouncing from dysfunction to dysfunction. She has spent her entire career either spinning out of control or being really hateful. What a sad life to choose when she has so much privilege…
Kelly wants compassion because she lost her father in his seventies? That is life. It is not a tragedy. However, what is a tragedy is when your mother dies bizarrely at the age of 36 and you will never know if you’re father had anything to do with it.
Why wouldn’t Kelly give compassion to Harry when the death of his parent was truly horrific? Yet she wants grace because her elderly father had a natural death? The math isn’t mathing. Yes, she is a horrible person and I will give no pity to this pitiless bully. Please don’t write about her anymore.