Sources confirm that Prince William is still ’embarrassed’ by religious ceremonies

Over the weekend, The Times had a big exclusive about “Bill of Little Faith”: Prince William and his “quiet” Christian faith. The exclusive was pretty wild – it featured lengthy comments from one of William’s senior aides about Bill’s “quiet faith” and his renewed energy towards the Church of England, especially now that there’s a new Archbishop of Canterbury. You see, William blames his lack of church-going and his years-long ambivalence about religion on the fact that the previous Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, gave religious counsel to Prince Harry and Meghan in the lead-up to their wedding (which Welby officiated). William was, by all accounts, a decades-long agnostic because his brother got religious counseling. Take that, Harry!! Anyway, William’s newfound performative faith isn’t going over very well in religious circles. Reverend Marcus Walker told the Mail, “God will find William by the time he is on the throne…He knows his duties and his responsibilities. Hopefully there’s a long time before he is Supreme Governor of the Church of England.” LOL that’s the churchy equivalent of “god help us all when this idiot is king.” Well, royal biographer Robert Hardman also decided to write a new column about William’s bullsh-t faith: “William’s expression of his ‘quiet faith’ is not a Damascene flash, but he has a clear-headed grasp of reality.”
Back in 1994, there was trepidation within the Church of England after Prince Charles told an ITV documentary that, when the day came, he wanted to be a ‘defender of faith’ as well as ‘Defender of the Faith’. How far, nervous clergy wondered, would King Charles III want to go?
Fast forward three decades and the concern of the C of E establishment – until now – has been whether the current Prince of Wales thinks about the church at all. So there will be a sigh of relief following yesterday’s affirmation that a religious flame does indeed burn within. Asked by the Daily Mail if the Prince believes in God, the response from Kensington Palace last night was unequivocal: ‘Of course.’
That the question even needed to be asked is a reflection of mounting concerns within Anglican circles that Prince William lacks the enthusiasm of his father and his late grandmother for the church of which he will one day be Supreme Governor.
Prince William is an intensely private man and, like most of us, wants to keep his faith to himself. Nonetheless, these latest words feel significant and encouraging. As the aide explained to The Sunday Times, the Prince wants to draw ‘a line in the sand’, adding, ‘It’s really important’ that questions over his commitment to the Church are ‘cleared up’.
Those questions have been circulating since they were raised two years ago in my book, Charles III: The Inside Story, and in the Daily Mail. Back then, I wrote that Prince William was, in the words of a senior aide, ‘not instinctively comfortable in a faith environment’. Like the majority of lukewarm Anglicans, he did not like attending Church beyond high days and holidays and was ‘a modern young man’ who ‘gets embarrassed by certain aspects of ceremonial and religion’. However, I was assured he would fulfil his constitutional duties.
Having spoken to the same people yesterday, I am assured this position is unchanged. Prince William has not been visited by a flash of light like St Paul on the road to Damascus. However, his latest statement, ahead of this week’s important moment for the Church of England, shows two things. First, that he wants to reassure the doubters that he fully grasps the role and importance of the Church.
Second, it shows that he is moving up a gear in his preparations for the Throne. Prince William has zero wish to shoulder his destiny any sooner than he absolutely has to. However, in seeking to develop a rapport with the new Archbishop – ‘in my own way’ – he is showing a clear-headed grasp of reality.
‘A modern young man’ who ‘gets embarrassed by certain aspects of ceremonial and religion’ – William is simply uncomfortable in his own skin and he cannot fathom the idea of people actually taking comfort in religious rituals. Overall, it seems like the Times piece was met with relief by royalists and royal reporters, but not clergy or religious figures. Royalists take every performative gesture at face value, and they’re fine with the angry egg merely paying lip service to the Church of England while simultaneously embodying zero Christian values. That’s why religious figures are like “wait, what is he actually saying here?” Wait until the Scooter King starts banning family members from church though! That will be a hoot and a half. QEII and King Charles have always (correctly) refused to ban wayward family members or political enemies from church services. Bill of Little Faith is going to create an Excel doc of all of the people he’s going to personally ban from church though, starting with his brother. “Harry can’t come to our father’s funeral, I BANNED HIM FROM CHURCH!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Nothing clear headed about scooter.
Oh well. It’s a system where random birth order makes someone both a king and head of the church. Ain’t no one thinks William is very religious so it is what it is.
This all the way. Either you believes in this system and you get what you get, or you don’t believe in this system and are free to point out absurd it is.
The only “light burning” in Peg is hatred for his brother and that’s it. This he will do religion “in is own way” is utter bullshit. Evil is uncomfortable with religion!!
The interesting thing here is….if he doesn’t really believe in God (and I don’t think he does, I just get that impression from him, which is fine in itself but a bit problematic when you’re the next head of the CoE), then how does he justify his role in society and the monarchy? The whole thing is that they’re anointed by God, they’re special, their bloodline is special, etc. So how do you square that with not believing in God? Does he just figure it doesn’t matter if there’s a God or not, he’s entitled to the wealth, the property, the deference, etc because he’s just so special?
That’s possibly the scariest and most bizarre part of it all–he is meant to believe he is “ordained by God” to be King, so WTF is he thinking about himself?? Who does he actually think he is? Wow…
In today’s world, I don’t think even people of faith believe that the British monarchy was created by God. William’s role in society is to perpetuate an institution that symbolizes national identity. And he’s special because he’s #1 on the list of a handful of people who are earmarked to do that.
I think the reason why William always looks like his brain hurts is an existential cognitive dissonance. It’s obvious that the monarchy is increasingly irrelevant, the ceremonies and trappings are ludicrous to any modern person, William has no interest or ability and not the temperament to do the job, but he was raised to believe he’s special and he doesn’t want to give up all the wealth, property, deference, etc. Ow, ow, ow.
I wouldn’t go so far as to suggest the William has a working brain. I think that he typically looks like he just smelled a really powerful fart.
Exactly. William had a choice.
#1. Give up the idea that kings are chosen by God. Nobody believes that anymore, not even Christians, anyway. Instead, legitimize your role through primogeniture and through humility and hard work on behalf of the British people.
#2. Pretend to have some vague sort of faith that might not sit well with actual clergy, but which might suffice for the credulous masses who read tabloid garbage.
William (or Sunny Bullets, because we’re supposed to think William cares enough to have even a basic opinion?) went with Door #2 for obvious reasons. Staking your claim on being a nepo baby is increasingly suspect. And who wants to do any actual hard work, puhleeze?
Well, technically, there’s no obligation for him to do hard work. I mean, morally one would think he’d feel obligated to add value in exchange for inherited wealth and privilege, but he doesn’t have to. He’s entitled to it just for being born. People keep pushing against this basic fact, but it’s not going to change. It’s totally “The Clothes Have No Emperor” – there are all these seriously maintained trappings and ceremonies and castles, but the inside is hollow.
I have *so* many thoughts about this. First: religion is not something you do in “your own way.” That’s the whole point: there are duties. William has always been allowed to do things “his own way,” which has translated into…. Not doing them. It’s another fudge. It’s pure cynicism. Free will is kind of critical to any interpretation of Christianity. I mean. The idea is you can’t force people to do the right thing, they have to come to it on their own, at their own time, on their own terms. But the right thing doesn’t change. The goal posts don’t shift. If it takes a lifetime, so be it. The scale of time is different. It’s not election cycles. I don’t agree with the interpretation of monarchy that the bloodline is sacred. It never was. The Church of Rome — as they insist on calling it — was content to anoint leaders who were fit to provide social order and justice, and fudge the bloodline bit. They were pragmatic. The Church of England was crafted by Henry VIII — who wrote a stern admonition to Martin Luther — not as a Protestant church, but as a rival to Rome. Hence their terminology, that of a rival, insists on equating England and Rome, implicitly a country vs a city, each with its church. But the CofE has no sway outside the scope of a now-stunted nationalism, and so William calls it out as preposterous and embarrassing. He’s right and he’s wrong. The late Queen didn’t stress the bloodline but she did stress good works and being useful to her country, and the Church of Rome clearly acknowledged her as a rightful leader in that sense, which is an acknowledgment it refused Thatcher, based in part on her petty, strident provincialism and her role in Northern Ireland, where the fault line still runs between Rome and England. William has rejected the CofE as not a proper religion. Unless he’s willing to proclaim agnosticism — fertile ground for Christianity, as it happens — he might want to look into a proper religion. But I doubt he has that kind of discipline.
Damn, Yankee, you should write a book!! I could easily see you expanding this comment into at least a length paper on this topic, it was so brilliant to read, I wanted more! Thank you!
Amplifying this praise @yankeedoodles. Your post is fascinating!
Yeah, Henry VIII was the ultimate choose-your-own-religion-from-the-smorgasbord kind of guy. He and William are a lot alike.
This is a great recap. William’s “quiet faith”–or what Sunny Bullets finds it necessary to say about his quiet faith, and what Hardman is guessing from afar–might play well with the credulous masses. The people who read the tabloids and don’t give their own faith any more thought than William does.
At some point, though, William’s fundamental lack of discipline in every area of his life, not just faith, has to become obvious to the average citizen. Right? Right???
Re Henry VIII being a choose-your-own-religion-from-the-smorgasbord guy. Yes, he was cynically motivated by his own needs, not just for convenient divorces, but also for raiding the monasteries’ treasure. However, he wasn’t completely a choose-your-own-religion-from-the-smorgasbord guy. His original church looked a lot like the Catholic church in both liturgy and theology. He was also right in line with the growing movement to reform Rome, questioning why the monasteries needed so much treasure (not the same as shutting them down completely to grab their treasure, but that’s a different discussion), whether priests could marry, printing English-language bibles, and so on.
Yes, it seems that William’s objection to religious ceremony is more about personal convenience that any thoughts about history and philosophy.
What a nutjob…he WILL want SO MUCH to ban Harry and Meghan from the Church, but he can’t, can he? He simply won’t be able to, and that makes him even angrier than normal!!
Whatever he may think, he has a responsibility to model an example for George. But Billy nevrer thinks that far ahead.
Everything about a royal family (religion-related or not) is a carefully crafted dog and pony show. Like it or not, if he wants the system to survive, he’s gonna be the Top Dog in all the fancy frilly parades, and he’s going to have to smile and dance for the peasants.
So the monarch has a constitutional duty to believe in God even if he doesn’t. Do I have that right? Because this is one of the more archaic qualities of the modern monarchy as it has evolved. He’s the head of a Church but may not believe in any religion. Now William has to pretend that he believes in God and all the religious trappings of the Church of England just so he can continue to be a lazy slug who lives off the hardworking taxpayers. Abolish this foolish system.
This partly explains why the press was always insistent that Harry was supposed to be there to support William. Harry was supposed to be there to step in when William didn’t want to do something including going to church services and royal tours.
William is learning quickly he can’t go half in, half out on being Supreme Governor on the Church of England. That was his future job the moment he was born; the dame with George. I thought the UK sovereign would receive basic religious education given he/she would be head of the Chirch.
If he wants to truly be private with his faith I will happily accept him as a private citizen and he can shut the whole nonsense of monarchy down.
Someone most have told William how much work it would be to untangle the role of head of church so now he’s walking back hat potential modernization
Yep. If Britain got rid of “anointed by God” and “Head of church,” then Willy would need to justify his position by some combination of being a nepo baby and a life of humble public service. And hahaha to a life of humble public service.
Sunny Bullets read the room and went with, “he sorta, kinda, believes in something.”
This is all nonsense and one more reason why countries shouldn’t have official churches tied to the head of state.
For William, everything will be performance and an embarrassing performance at that. He’s not a person of deep faith. He’s not a deep thinker. (He will be, as I’ve noted before, the Brett Kavanaugh of kings — “I like beer!” And that’s about all he likes.)
The Church of England was established because one of William’s ancestors wanted the pope to grant him an annulment. The CofE should now divorce itself from the monarchy. The connection will be meaningless under William.
William confirms he has the maturity of a 5yr old.
Seriously, they’re not embarrassed to print things like this?
I get the monarch of England is also the head of the Church of England and it’s tradition but I don’t really care about William’s reluctance towards religion. I get the royalists might be more scandalized about but I think the average person from the UK probably doesn’t care, unless they are super devout.
I know we can chalk this up to William’s laziness but I can’t blame him for not embracing the role of the church. I’m not super religious either, I rarely go to church unless it’s for family obligations. I get it’s part of the job of being king but William’s apathy is the perfect example as to why a king/queen should not be the head of any kind of church. Yes, it’s part laziness but it’s also part disinterest and probably religion has never played a huge role in his personal life. Why would he go to church regularly if it’s not something he identifies with?
I get that this would mean a huge overhaul of the Church of England if they were to actually change the rule of the monarch of the UK is no longer the head of the church. I’m sure it’s very complicated to untangle. I just don’t get why one man’s huge ego and his obsession with divorcing his wife (Henry VIII) should force his descendants to continue being the head of a stupid church he “founded.”
“Asked by the Daily Mail if the Prince believes in God, the response from Kensington Palace last night was unequivocal: ‘Of course.’” That settles it then. 🙄
As shown by his appalling behaviour towards his brother, sister-in-law, nephew and niece Billy Idle doesn’t have a Christian bone in his body.
Objectively, there’s nothing wrong with not being religious unless you’re going to be head of the church.
He’d be better to admit his atheism and leave being head of the church to someone who believes in it.
Becks1, You are absolutely correct. William doesn’t believe in God. No one can be higher than him, the future king of England.