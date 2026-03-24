Princess Kate is returning to her love of dark, smokey, raccoon-like eye makeup

In Kate Middleton’s early days as a royal fiancee and then the Duchess of Cambridge, she often wore the wrong makeup for the wrong occasion. Her biggest makeup faux pas: she loved wearing really dark, heavy eye makeup constantly, especially for daytime events, almost as if she never realized that she could and should apply her makeup differently depending on the event, season or time. Eventually, she eased up on the daytime raccoon eyes, although I still think her makeup is usually too heavy and too dark for daytime events. Well, now the Mail is pointing out that Kate’s old-school smokey eye is making a comeback. She did much darker eye makeup last week, for the Nigerian state banquet.
The Princess of Wales was once so attached to her heavy kohl eyeliner that she refused a make-up artist on her wedding day so that she could stick with her signature look. In recent years, she’s toned down the heavy black rings of eyeliner that attracted criticism from fashion heavyweights Vivienne Westwood and Viktor & Rolf.
But as she welcomed the Nigerian President and First Lady to Windsor for a glitzy state banquet last week, the smoky eye make-up she favoured throughout the 2010s was back with a bang. At Paris Fashion Week last month, smudged grey eyeshadow and heavy liner was also all over the catwalk, meaning it won’t be long before we’re all queuing up at Boots for the latest smoky eye palette.
But how can you avoid Kate’s mistakes of the past – especially in midlife when sharp lines are not flattering to an ageing face?
‘Smoky eyes can look incredible at any age, it’s all about technique and choosing the right shade,’ celebrity make-up artist Joy Adenuga shared. ‘On mature skin, the biggest mistakes are going too heavy with dark liner or packing on shadow without blending, which can make eyes look smaller and emphasise fine lines. Instead, build colour gradually, focus the darkest tones on the outer corners with a brush such as the smudger brush, and swap harsh black for softer browns or charcoals, it gives definition without looking too much. Picking the right shade for your eye colour makes all the difference. For example, Princess Kate has green-blue eyes, and a hint of dark brown really makes them pop.’
[From The Daily Mail]
I’m adding a close-up of Kate’s state-banquet makeup below – she really did a heavier smokey eye for the banquet, for sure. But I have to repeat something I said last week: the inconsistent quality of Windsor Castle’s in-house photos means that the state banquet pics came out ridiculously saturated. In most of the photos, Kate looks like she’s sporting two black eyes and bruises on her face, and that’s because of the photo quality/contrast levels. That’s not on Kate – that’s on the janky system put in place for these Windsor Castle-centered state visits. But yeah, smokey eyes are making a comeback. In general. I don’t think the trend suits Kate, but whatever.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Kensington Palace.
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during the ceremonial welcome for President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday March 18, 2026.,Image: 1084068186, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (2R) arrive to attend a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President.,Image: 1084165874, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (L), Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to attend a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President.,Image: 1084165921, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (L), Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to attend a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President.,Image: 1084165921, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (L), Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to attend a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President.,Image: 1084165956, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (L), Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to attend a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President.,Image: 1084165990, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (L), Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to attend a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President.,Image: 1084166075, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales before the state banquet for President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday March 18, 2026.,Image: 1084697581, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
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All her makeup is awful.
Her makeup does not look good on her. Scooter’s beard looks darker too in those pictures. It’s probably a lot to do with the lighting
Her awful clothing and make-up choice’s are hers and hers alone. The institution sucks but Kate isca lot worse. She outdid the staff
I would love to see what a smokey eye could look like for her with Lisa Eldridge or someone like that. Her style of makeup aways ages her….if I was so high profile I would for sure be seeking out some other ideas! I mean, if you have to be a princess you might as well have a bit of joy in it!
Kate doesn’t have green-blue eyes just as she doesn’t have sun kissed blond hair. My god the gaslighting to make her a blond blue eyed princess.
I actually thought she looked good that night…it really depended on the quality of the photo/lighting. There were some that made it look like she shoveled on her blush, but IMO she looks better than she has in a while in most of the pictures.
For the last couple months, it looks like Kate’s been applying her eye makeup by dipping her fist into a pot of soil and then using it to rub her eyes.
😄😆🤣
Kate always looks like she’s doing makeup for the back of the stadium. I’ve always thought the heavy streaks of blush were to combat the square- and hard-faced (Carole) look of a few of those very early, makeup-free pictures, but that’s just a theory.
That said, she’s wearing dark green up to her neck, and that definitely would have washed her out unless she took drastic makeup measures.
She needs to give up the pageant heair. It’s doing her no favors.
Kate seems to favor the heavy eye makeup and 80’s blush that doesn’t do her any favors she definitely needs a professional to help her achieve a fresher look imo.
I remember the days of the heavy black eyeliner before and after their breakup (20 years ago?!) ….and I just figured it was the kind of tragic habit you adopt in your 20s when you least need makeup but have most time to play with it. Like a little girl, almost. By the time you’re in your 30s with kids you DGAF what you look like, you just want coffee to keep moving through what feels like an obstacle course erected in quicksand. She’s going to be 60 and still doing this, like a deranged grandma trying to recapture her youth. Where did it go?
“On mature skin…” Oof. Kate won’t like that!
Aged, used skin.
Because there’s not a hint of maturity to her.
I always thought in her fiancee days Kate wore black liquid eyeliner. Whatever it was it looked terrible and marred her at the time good looks.
I think it was actually tattooed eyeliner. Her mother and sister both had the same look and it was rough.
Kate looks rough. Her skin really tells the story of her cigarette smoking, dieting and sun exposure.
It’s not only her makeup that’s ageing but the hair/wig combo.
Its really the eyeliner on the lower lid that does not work for her. It brings her face down, makes her eyes look smaller. It can work on a lot of people but not her.
And the heavy eyeshadow isn’t that great on her either, but I can’t tell what is from the lighting and photography and what is how they actually looked. But part of the issue is that such heavy eye makeup and brow makeup just emphasizes that wonky brown. It becomes so obvious.
“The Princess of Wales was once so attached to her heavy kohl eyeliner that she refused a make-up artist on her wedding day so that she could stick with her signature look.” Nice to see they’re sticking with this old chestnut. Wasn’t that debunked when Bobbi Brown makeup artist Hannah Martin confirmed that she did Kate’s makeup for her wedding day?
Yeah, we all know by now that Bobbi Brown’s makeup artist did her makeup.
So I have small eyes almost monolid, am 45 and I really want a professional to come and show me how to do eye make up. My confusion is always that Kate could get that? But look she likes what she likes.
I can understand the need to apply heavier make-up knowing that people would take your photos and you want to be “perfect ” but that’s why I’d hire a professional! Even Meghan uses professionals for great events! She doesn’t hide it! But the fact that Kate doesn’t have a professional make-up artist or a hairdresser is really baffling and it is due to the secrecy that there’s around her the last two-three years at least.
Yes! I understand that Kate may not want a professional every time she has a public event. But I would think for big things – state dinners, maybe Trooping (since that’s going to be tricky with the sunlight, a big hat usually, etc), maybe the annual diplomatic reception – for big events like those I would bring in a professional. If she had started working with one 15 years ago and was courteous and respectful towards that person, she could have had a long and excellent relationship with them by now, and the person would work their schedule around Kate’s events or recommend someone if there was an event they couldn’t make. The person would be familiar with Kate’s coloring, her skin, her comfort level in terms of how much makeup, be familiar with different lighting etc. And the difference would be so huge for events like this.
I dont know why she has never done that.
The myth that Kate did her own make up for her wedding was debunked some months ago. Why is the DM persisting with that lie?
Kate is a remarkably boring looking individual, there is nothing there, no spark, no joy, no light just blank with a tiara.
Fine. Do the smokey eyes thing but please stop with the awful wigs. Too long and nasty looking. Doll hair.
I just realized that Kate and Meghan are the same age. Wow. What a difference.
For me, it is the thick stripey blush. Put down the trowel.
Diana used to experiment with different eyeliner colours, even electric blue (ah the 80s…) and you’d often see magazines with “Get Di’s look”. Kate could play up her hazel eyes with several different eyeliner & shadow combinations.
She does NOT have blue green eyes!!!! Brown with maybe flecks of green. The crazies on X always try to say Charlotte has blue eyes. They both have predominately brown eyes. Why do they continue with these lies? We are not stupid.
She’s channeling Maleficent in the lead photo.
This makes her look garishly old and haggard. Compare this to Sophie, with the natural application and tones, who looks ten years younger than her real age. Someone needs to step up and tell Kate that trendy or not, this is not her best face forward.
Oh dear… Willard really doesn’t care that much about KitKat does he? Sir, please stick a crowbar in your extra fat wallet and get your wife a real stylist, (someone who’s fashion sense does NOT begin and end between 1980 and 1989), a hair stylist, please remove all barrel wands before they enter the building and good makeup artist, so she doesn’t look… errr… like this.