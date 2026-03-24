Disney blew $70 million on Taylor Frankie Paul’s now-canceled Bachelorette season

I’ve been keeping my eye on the Bachelorette catastrophe, which exploded last week. The new season of The Bachelorette was due to premiere this past Sunday, with Taylor Frankie Paul as their star bachelorette. Taylor already had reality-show stardom from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and she already has a huge social media following. Disney and ABC wanted that – they wanted someone extremely online with a built-in following. They also wanted Taylor’s chaos and mess, because they thought it would bring higher ratings. They hired her as their bachelorette knowing that she was charged with domestic violence against her boyfriend/lover Dakota Mortensen though, and Disney was seemingly unprepared for the DV video to come out just days before the premiere of the show. Disney/ABC ended up canceling this season completely. Well, the LA Times has more – how much this debacle has cost Disney, and just how many people screwed up along the way.
How much Disney will lose: In the summer of 2025, Walt Disney Co. executives placed a big bet on a reality TV star prone to high drama: messy personal relationships and allegations of domestic violence. Now, Disney’s ABC network could lose at least $70 million with a nearly finished season of “The Bachelorette” sitting on the shelf.
The DV case: Draper City, Utah, police have separately confirmed an investigation into a subsequent domestic violence incident in February between Mortensen and Paul. As part of that inquiry, Paul, 31, has temporarily lost custody of the couple’s son, Ever, who turned 2 last week — the day the troubling video came out. Representatives of Mortensen could not immediately be reached for comment. In a statement to People magazine, a representative for Mortensen said that “his number one priority here is protecting” his son, Ever.
Before the video came out, Disney was already investigating: Last month, Disney requested an investigation to sort out Paul’s and Mortensen’s differing accounts of the February incident, according to people close to the situation who were not authorized to speak publicly about the sensitive situation.
The new Disney chief: The scandal has become the first big test for Dana Walden, who last week was installed as Disney’s president and chief creative officer — the day before the video showing a violent Paul was leaked to TMZ. The episode has raised uncomfortable questions about why Disney made Paul the face of one of ABC’s marquee franchises. It also has shined a light on the decision-making of Walden’s newly anointed ABC team: Debra OConnell, the chair of Disney Entertainment Television; Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich; and Rob Mills, Disney TV’s executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment.
Will Disney ever air this season of The Bachelorette? The network has not said whether it plans to eventually air Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette.” But the network made a huge investment, paying a license fee of about $5 million an episode for the season to Warner Bros., said sources familiar with the matter. The season includes nine episodes and other programming elements, including a special that ran immediately after ABC’s Oscar telecast this month, which attracted 5.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen. ABC also orchestrated a huge marketing blitz — billboards for the show had sprouted around the country, social media channels were crackling and Paul appeared on ABC’s stalwart “Good Morning America,” where she discussed her role on “The Bachelorette,” where she dated nearly two dozen men in search of her soulmate….Advertisers, including Cinnabon, have also pulled back in light of the controversy.
Filming on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has also been paused: Disney also has paused filming on “Mormon Wives” during production of its fifth season. Over the show’s four-season run, there have been tensions among the castmates, which accelerated as Paul and the other wives pursued fame in other venues, including on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” When the recent allegations of domestic violence surfaced, castmates expressed concerns about working with her, which contributed to the decision to hire an outside law firm to investigate. The firm was hired, at Disney’s request, by the show’s production firm, Jeff Jenkins Productions, based in Sherman Oaks.
I’m sorry, but organizing an outside investigation of your new bachelorette while wrapping up filming on TWO SHOWS is the WORST cover-your-ass move I’ve ever seen from a corporation like Disney. Oh my god – the executives couldn’t admit that they failed to properly vet Taylor before they hired her, nor could they admit the same thing A MONTH AGO when they realized that everything was going off the rails. What were Disney’s executives doing? Just ostriching like a motherf–ker, crossing their fingers that no one could prove that Taylor really beat the sh-t out of her partner? That their $70 million gamble would yield must-watch trainwreck television and no one would question why Disney was promoting a domestic abuser? Insane.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, ABC’s Instagram.
I never saw it myself, but I’ve seen multiple people talking about how the video was floating around like a year ago. It ended up somewhat wiped from the internet, and Dakota released it again to sabotage The Bachelorette. ABC and Disney knew waaaaay more than they’re now claiming.
All of these reality shows are dumbing down the culture and turning the audience into amoral voyeurs. It’s no accident that the current occupant of the White House became a national figure because he starred in a reality TV series for multiple seasons.
This crazy eyed chick is the only reality star we are willing to hold accountable while the rest get confirmation hearings to strip our government for parts?
Pretty much. Example: Sean Duffy, alleged Transportation Secretary.
Something about her face unsettles me. I think it’s all the teeth. Maybe they assumed since she was a reality tv person already that they didn’t need to check her out? Massive L for Disney. The only thing that surprises me is that something like this hasn’t happened already.
I’ve never watched her current reality show and wasn’t familiar with her before, so I don’t know if this is the case when you see her live – but you know what it is for me? It’s actually the eyes – she doesn’t smile with her whole face. Wide smile with her mouth – the eyes are blank. It’s very unsettling.
Yes, I noticed that. Her eyes say crazy.
i think they did check her out. i think disney did ‘properly vet’ her, and knew all about what was going on. they were banking on notoriety for views. they didn’t think the video would come out or if it did, the outcry wouldn’t be so big. i think they knew what they were getting and didn’t care. they didn’ t think they’d have to take an L because disney rarely does.
She resembles Kimberly Guilfoyle.
$70M for a reality show seems way too high even if that number includes higher fee(s) for the Bachelorette, licensing, and promotion. I have so many questions and it doesn’t matter because it’s just so much to spend on a production that won’t air and also hastens the franchise’s diminishing returns.
Likely it will give Disney a nice tax write off, so still not a total loss for them as a corporation
Scary-looking woman, scary-looking boob-job. What in hell were they thinking? I get bad vibes from just seeing her photo.
We need a new old saying about never trusting a person with three first names…
I watch the slomw and not the bachelorette but I think it’s important to know that a lot of this was foreshadowed by the slomw seasons and the other women very clearly offered red flags so many times. Also there’s an episode of Vanderpump Villa that Dakota is in that has yet to be released but should also be shelved until there has been appropriate review and support provided. The whole season 4 of slomw felt like a promo for Bachelorette and yet production also ensured both of these people were placed in very tension and inflammatory situations together. Just wild and it feels like no one approached this with compassion for the kids or ethics for the adults with very real issues.
These shows are so chaotic and represent so much wrong with society. Mormons are having some kind of cultural moment. Funny how a major corporation like Disney can screw up this badly to the tune of $70 million but the Sussexes Netflix deal, which is relatively paltry by Hollywood standards , gets way more scrutiny because Meghan sometimes mutes her Zooms. Lol I guess.
I just think about all the hungry people they could have fed with that money, or the puppies and kittens they could have rescued…
…or the actual writers and other staff they could have paid to put something thoughtful and well-scripted on TV.
She has kind of a frightening smile.
It’s more like a grimace and doesn’t reach her eyes, like Mr Beast.
I don’t watch any of these shows. Not my thing but what was once “looking for love” has clearly turned into “looking for fame.” Frankly, it’s all garbage.
They wanted Reality! DRAMA! And they got it.
Seriously, she looks unhinged and you can’t tell me that no one in production raised that she was unhinged and possibly violent (I’m sure there were signs other than a video). I feel like the bachelor/bachelorette stuff has skewed way more conservative leaning in their audience, so I’m not sure why they thought a Mormon gone wild (mom of three) was going to be a good look.
It’s basically Teen Mom level of maturity by all of those people, because they were raised in a culture where getting married before your brain is fully developed is the norm. It’s all toxic and exploitive, but that’s how I feel about all reality shows.
The Teen Mom comparison is so perfect, as is your insight into brain development. Thanks so much for your comment, Lucy!
Hoping, but not holding my breath, for equal backlash for known male DV perps. Like the ones we’ve known about for a decade or more, for starters.
OMG seriously tho