Rose Hanbury will create a ‘nature retreat’ close to Prince William’s Norfolk home

Two years ago exactly, Rose Hanbury’s name was flying around the gossip blogs and royal social media. That’s because the Princess of Wales was missing, and suddenly everyone remembered those years-old rumors about Prince William and his Norfolk neighbor Rose Hanbury, aka the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Since then, Rose has made an effort to go back underground, or at least not be featured so heavily in stories about the Wales marriage. But Rose is still around, and she has a new scheme to bring in money for her husband’s grand Norfolk estate: Rose and her husband are building a “nature-focused retreat” on their property.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s neighbours have received planning permission to build a stunning woodland spa next door to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ home in Norfolk. The Houghton Estate, which borders Will and Kate’s Anmer Hall in Sandringham, is the stately home of the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley – David Cholmondeley and his wife Rose Hanbury.
The couple have been given the green light by King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Council to build a ‘nature focused retreat’ on their land which will include saunas, outdoor plunge pools and copper baths.
Rose and David are known to be good friends with their royal neighbours, with Kate having been previously pictured at a garden party held on their 1,000 acre Houghton Hall Estate. Rose Hanbury, 42, is a former model who also previously worked for the former Tory MP Michael Gove. Her husband David Cholmondeley, 65, became Marquess of Cholmondeley in March 1990 on the death of his father. He is a direct descendant of England’s first prime minister, Robert Walpole. They married in 2009 and have three children together – twin boys Alexander, Earl of Rocksavage, and Lord Oliver Cholmondeley and a younger daughter, Lady Iris, seven.
The Wyld Cabins, which will be just one-and-a-half miles from Kate and William’s country home, will feature 45 tranquil timber cabins nestled in the woods, where guests can escape the bustle of everyday life. They will also have panoramic woodland views, private outdoor bathing areas with copper bath tubs, woodburning stoves and blackout blinds, to allow guests to switch off and relax. The 50 acres site will also include three special wellness pods offering contrast therapy, hot saunas inside as well as icy outdoor plunge pools and hot water pools on the decking. This experience claims it will offer guests the chance to ‘unwind, digitally detox, and reconnect with nature.’
The planning statement says: ‘Guests are encouraged to experience their natural environment, to slow down, relax, absorb and enjoy the surrounding tranquility.’
The Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley are known to host lavish parties on the estate including a music festival known as Houghton Festival. Billed as Britain’s only 24-hour music festival, it is the brainchild of DJ Craig Richards, who launched the event in 2017.
I don’t think I ever realized just how close the Houghton estate is to Sandringham. The two estates are adjacent? That’s interesting. Anmer Hall is less than two miles away from Houghton Hall? Damn, William is not a hunter, is he? He was allegedly falling d–k first into rose bushes less than two miles away from his country home. As for the Cholmondeleys’ latest money-making scheme… it costs a lot to operate those grand estates, and from everything I’ve seen, the lady of Houghton Hall is quite smart about getting tourists over there. Not just the festival, but they’re always hosting artists and displaying huge works of “public” art as well. In some ways, I wonder if the alleged-affair story hasn’t helped the Cholmondeleys’ fortunes and made people more interested in the Houghton Estate.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Let the games begin. An English Rose might become the next queen of England yet. And I’m here for it.
Rose has gorgeous skin in that white dress. A solid skin care program can be a true wonder.
Jason is an English rose?
HA!
Lazy Kate is not gonna like this one. The nature, the tree rubbing and cold plunges are hers!!!!!
I bet you rose was gonna get it first so jealous lazy kate here had to race to get forest lodge and the park’s land asap before anyone could say she copied Rose. 1000%
Like Meghan…I like how Rose wears her clothes❣️
isn’t Prince Charles installing a huge manure pit very close by the Wail’s home? Wouldn’t the scent, though completely natural, waft over towards Rose’s tubs?
Huh. I’m kind of surprised they can do this so close to Anmer Hall especially considering how private the Wales are. FL is like a fortress now.
This retreat will be for people of means, not the plebes who wander near FL.
Even still.
Quite easily, I’d imagine. Rose probably just told them if they objected, she’d spill the tea.
Houghton Hall was built built first. It was built nearly 300 yrs ago for the first de facto Brit Prime Minister so it’s always been friendly with royals. Sandringham is from the 1800s somewhere and not notable for its architecture as Houghton Hall is. True aristos, they always had classy cordial relations with the royals.
I was thinking the same thing. I wonder if the Wales fought against this at all.
Looking at google maps, Houghton Hall and Anmer are about 4 miles apart by the roads, but the estates do appear to be adjacent – which is interesting, I dont think we’ve ever heard that before. And actually looking at the map its interesting how close Anmer is to the main road and a small village. I wonder if thats what they dont like and why there was such a push for privacy at forest lodge (but its not like they gave up Anmer.)
I don’t see them liking mixing with the public, even rich members of the public, but Sandringham does allow camping on its grounds at a campsite and there are small cottages you can rent as well, so the public is already there.
I just made a similar comment. But the Rocksavages are aristos. They have means, history and clout to get what they want.
I still don’t think W would be happy, regardless, because it’s a new development.
A nature reserve hmmm…. Maybe she will let Can’t do videos there when she is not doing them in Windsor Forest lol 😂.
I believe the reason spring hasn’t arrived here yet is that we haven’t heard Keen’s quarterly seasons announcement.
Me at home my favourite comment today was yours. Thank you for the laugh. And here I was blaming Phil (the groundhog)
I love those pix for several reasons.
1- they get recycled every time Rose’s name is brought up
2- it’s the best Kate has ever looked and that has to piss her off. Like every time she sees how beautiful she was that day, it’s in pix with her husband’s side piece
3- it reminds me that Rose is married to TRUE aristocracy
I think Wills’ expressions are telling in these pictures. He looks like a boy with a crush in some of them, and in others he’s looking at his wife like, get out here-I want to spend time with my girlfriend.
The photos of Kate are so sad.
She looked alive. Naturally engaged with a friend, confident, dare I say …. happy.
Kate was set up to fail as a human.
Her mother created a mean girl monster, she stalked and persistence hunted a man until he married her. At best- her husband didnt care or think much about her. That meant little nitpicking or narcissistic breaking of her spirit. Now he seems to hold her in active contempt. While he’s consumed with rage.
Yes she’s a terrible person. But that doesn’t mean that I don’t see her breaking and disappearing under the relentless scrutiny from her husband and the institution. It’s to the point where she doesn’t talk to anyone standing in line at state dinners – because she probably got dressed down so thoroughly for embarrassing him by saying xyz.
It’s only been a few years and the change is so stark. She’s not a perfect victim. She sucks. But she’s still a victim.
ITA that these photos are always fascinating. A picture really does say a thousand words!
“True aristocracy”?? This is 2026, surely it’s time to be done with thinking anyone is our “betters”?
100%. I despise the way these people are elevated in society for no good reason. I’ll bet they contribute next to no tax, but just keep perpetuating their unearned good fortune. They are less useful to society than their staff on minimum wage.
But look at it from Kate’s perspective, not yours – she must HATE that her husband had an affair with someone like Rose, who is married to a “true” aristocrat as that world defines it. It’s stupid and meaningless to most of us here, but not in that circle. I think the idea of curtseying to anyone is stupid and antiquated in 2026 but Kate LOVES having people curtsy to her.
True Becks, but most of the world doesn’t care. 😉 I’m under the constitutional monarchy and no one gives a flying fig, save a few daydreaming royalists who live their lives vicariously dreaming about princesses, castles, princesses jewels and couture gowns.
At a guess I’d say outside of the UK, no one cares or knows about British aristos and their ridiculous titles.
LOLOLOLOL. The contrast in initiative between the ladies is insane.
Her daughter is 7? Or is that a mistake?
Isn’t that peak affair time?
That’s long been one of the theories, that Iris is actually W’s. Actually a popular Twitter theory was that all of her kids are Williams, because her and her much older husband basically had a shotgun wedding (announced their marriage and pregnancy the same day?), at the registrar’s office, not a big to do. And her husband co owns a home in France that he spends a lot of time at with a male “friend” who is an out gay man who conned an elderly makeup heiress.
Whatever the truth is, it remains juicy.
That is a mistake. She’s 10. She was born in March 2016, which, if I am remember correctly, was the same year as this event. or was this 2015? I’m pretty sure this was well after Charlotte was born.
The reason I don’t think the twins are william’s is because there would have been no reason for them not to wed if they were dating at that point. she would have been considered pretty suitable by most standards – her grandmother was one of the bridesmaids at QEII’s wedding. The modeling might have made some in the Firm uncomfortable but they could have brushed it off. I mean the wedding would have had to have been rushed lmao but they’ve rushed other things before. But even before the pregnancy she could have married him. I think she’s another in a long list who were not interested in that job. But an affair – sure.
My memory is that this event in the photos was right after Iris was born. Rose was something like 2-3 months postpartum and hosted a gala for one of the charities that Kate was supposedly sponsoring. Kate has never hosted a gala as far as I can remember.
The twins were born in 2009, so you’re right about the timing would’ve worked for William to marry her if they really were his and they wanted to. It remains a very aristocratic appearing marriage. They announced the wedding and the pregnancy the day after the marriage in June, and then the twins were born premature in early October.
Like I said, whatever the truth is, the lore and possibilities are still juicy.
Rocksavage has a man on the side in Paris and took his time to get heirs. There is no way he would have accepted male children who aren’t his.
Also abortion and birth control exist. And it’s not hard to get an abortion in the UK. They also have had the RU 486 pill well before the U.S. did.
Agreed, there is no way W fathered any of Rose’s children. It’s quite absurd, with respect. He’s not that stupid or reckless and neither is she.
Will certainly seems to puff up in Rose’s presence, doesn’t he? Undoubtedly he will be invited to indulge himself in one of the Rocksavage’s “tranquil timber cabins”. (I will forever be envious of the name “Rocksavage”.)
My main takeaway from the article is just how close the estates are. I wonder what the reporter was trying to convey with a wink and a nod? That William Judy gps out for walks over to Rose’s? I am so intrigued by this
45 cabins (like ~90 people + residence staff and maintenance crew etc) within 1.5 miles of the Wales’ property? Beyond the security aspect won’t it just make the area busier/noisier? Guests, delivery trucks because surely there will be a restaurant or at least bfast for these hotel guests.
I’m really shocked thr Wales’s are allowing this.
Kate might be irritated but I’m guessing William is fine with anything Rose does.
How can they possibly complain if Sandringham already has guest cabins and camping available to the public? I mean, I’m sure they want to complain, but they don’t appear to have a leg to stand on.
I love that Rose is described as Kate’s close friend, and this group of photos is the only evidence the two have ever been within 10 feet of each other. Can no one find this woman actual friends?
No photos of other close friends, but remember when Will had a pap photo taken of Rose and Kate greeting each other outside a church service on Kate’s birthday weekend when all of this was a huge story? Because I do 😂.
That was such a power move from….someone. William, the Queen, IDK, but someone ordered that appearance.
God, that sounds heavenly. I feel soothed & more serene just reading the Council planning permission. 😆🌈
45 cabins is a almost a subdivision, it will bring a lot of traffic to the area.
Reading through the comments and I’m grossed out by all the fawning over Rose. She’s friends with terrible bulliam. She’s no better! I’m not a Kate fan. All of these people are trash.
Totally agree with you, Basi.
I’m not a fan, either. And I don’t get the view of her as some great beauty. She has no chin.
You can tell by the body language from K, W and Rose that something was going on. Kate is overcompensating, W looks uncomfortable and Rose is acting as though all is good. I haven’t followed Rose, but her smiles look fake.
I find this story fascinating because of W’s obsession with privacy, or secrecy? Imagine that anyone can get close to Anmer Hall if they are willing to part with a few hundred pounds or so? I wonder if there has been a falling out? It seems to fly in the face of W’s demand of not having to mix with the “commoner trash” – wife and in-laws don’t count.
Rose was just a few months post partum so I don’t think anything had started yet, but William sure seems to be trying to hide some interest and rose seems to be trying to avoid it.
I think kate is unaware of the tension between the other two and is simply preening that she’s the thinnest one in the group. There is an arrogance in her look that has not been seen in a very long time.
She supposedly only learned of the affair around the time of Harry and Meghan’s wedding, which is part of why she pulled that fit on the bridesmaids dresses. Meghan did confirm that Kate was going through things when she spoke of it in the Oprah interview.
I don’t think anything was happening yet either. I am not sure timing wise when I think it started, maybe before Louis? (william probably thinking “done with kids, let’s see who else is out there.” and then the dad dancing got him in trouble. Wonder if Rose was his first affair after getting married or if there had always been side pieces.) My one working theory that I had for a while was that there was an affair in 2016 or 2017, it ended, Kate got pregnant with Louis, and then at some point Kate found out it hadnt ended and that was around the time of the wedding in 2018. She looked so happy after Louis was born and I wonder if by then william had promised her it was over? I dont know.
But the whole phasing out story came out in 2019, so 🤷♀️
Thanks Nic. That explains a lot. Kate does look oddly smug. I had no idea because, as I said, I don’t follow Rose. I’ve learned everything about her on this forum.
Whatever the case, the body language is strange!
@Becks: I have a slightly different take re affair (not timing). Apparently, Kate told Chelsy to just put up with infidelity because “it comes with the territory” of dating the princes. Can’t vouch for the veracity.
But we know that Kate and her family were so desperate for the marriage that Kate would have put up with anything from William. She did and she does. I don’t think there was any agreement for him to be faithful. I have other thoughts about the pregnancies.
I think what upset Kate was that William humiliated her by going after an aristo so close to home, and in their social set.
LOL. Rose will own lots of empty luxury cabins right next to Willy’s home. What could possibly go wrong?
The story with the gala was that Kate was supposed to be a patroness for a charity that the Rocksavages were supporting, hence they were hosting the gala and WanK were the featured guests to draw contributions, and attention to a good cause. It’s the East Anglia Children’s Hospice, IIRC, and it serves a very acute need for tenderness and care. It provides a support system for children who are simply not expected to recover, or to regain normal lives, in the typical sense. So. My understanding was that Kate did so little, in such lacklustre fashion, that EACH actually drafted another patron (was it Ed Sheeran? Can’t recall) to spend time with the kids themselves, and their families, and raise funds. They gave him a different title so as not to call Kate out publicly, but, we had donated some small things to another local charity at the time, and the word was that they were just lovely with the families, the kids, and totally let down by their royal patron. So. I always conjectured that might have been the original connection: that Kate had this unacknowledged debt to Rose and in some sense, I guess, you can say she found a way to collect. ;-D …FWIW it *always* bothered me that William did not button his jacket in that photo. Button when you stand up, unbutton when you sit down. Jesus.