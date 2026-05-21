Khloe Kardashian feels ‘really, really terrible’ that she got her two cats declawed

The Kardashian-Jenners are, for the most part, terrible pet-parents. Kylie seems like the exception – I believe she cares about her dogs. But in general, the sisters are missing the pet-parent gene. It’s gotten more difficult for them because they have kids who want pets, and the K-Js refuse to say “no, we’re not good with pets, it’s our family curse.” Well, Khloe apparently has two cats. She got the cats for her daughter True, and instead of reading about cats or talking to other cat people, Khloe just did whatever she felt like. So she declawed her poor cats and now they’re miserable. Jesus, this is awful.

Khloé Kardashian has regrets about how she raised her two cats, Grey Kitty and Baby Kitty. The reality TV star, 41, opened up about caring for the felines in the Wednesday, May 20 episode of her Khloé In Wonder Land podcast. In the episode, Kardashian revealed that she was “misadvised” about declawing them and now regrets it.

Kardashian got her cats, Grey Kitty and Baby Kitty, for her daughter True, now 8. She also has a son, Tatum, now 3. She shares both kids with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

“I was really misadvised about getting my cats declawed. I’ve never owned cats before. I didn’t even know that was a thing. I feel really, really terrible that I did go in this direction,” she said about declawing on her podcast, adding that it made her cats “miserable.”

“My cats wear Air Tags, like they’re not allowed to even go near a door. I’m so afraid if they get out, because they have no way to defend themselves. They’ve lost their protection tools, so it makes me sad,” Kardashian continued.

The American Veterinary Medical Association “strongly discourages” veterinarians from performing surgical procedures “intended to prevent the normal use of the animal’s claws that is not medically necessary. Scratching is a normal behavior of cats that conditions the claws, serves as a visual and scent territorial marker, allows for self-defense, and provides healthy muscle engagement through stretching,” the organization said, adding that the declawing procedure is “acutely painful” and may cause chronic pain.

According to the AVMA, six states and the District of Columbia have legislation banning the declawing of cats for non-medical reasons. The states with bans are California, New York, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. In addition, the cities of Austin, Denver, Madison, Wis., St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and Allentown, Penn., also have declawing bans.

The Good American founder also spoke about her cats initially not getting along. She first got Grey Kitty, whom she described as a “saint of a cat,” and then Baby Kitty. However, when Baby Kitty was introduced to the household, Grey Kitty “started peeing on one of the beds to tell us that she hates us and she’s pissed that we have another cat.”

Kardashian said she received “tips and tricks” on how to help the cats, including using a pheromone collar, but the accidents continued. She eventually found out that Baby Kitty started mimicking the other cat’s behavior.

“I had to put cameras to see which cat was doing it. I found it was Baby Kitty. Grey Kitty is back to being an angel, and now I have Baby Kitty, who’s a demon right now,” she said on the podcast about the current situation.

Kardashian also has a black Labrador named Peppermint, which she got for her family around Christmas 2025.