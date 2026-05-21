Khloe Kardashian feels ‘really, really terrible’ that she got her two cats declawed

The Kardashian-Jenners are, for the most part, terrible pet-parents. Kylie seems like the exception – I believe she cares about her dogs. But in general, the sisters are missing the pet-parent gene. It’s gotten more difficult for them because they have kids who want pets, and the K-Js refuse to say “no, we’re not good with pets, it’s our family curse.” Well, Khloe apparently has two cats. She got the cats for her daughter True, and instead of reading about cats or talking to other cat people, Khloe just did whatever she felt like. So she declawed her poor cats and now they’re miserable. Jesus, this is awful.
Khloé Kardashian has regrets about how she raised her two cats, Grey Kitty and Baby Kitty. The reality TV star, 41, opened up about caring for the felines in the Wednesday, May 20 episode of her Khloé In Wonder Land podcast. In the episode, Kardashian revealed that she was “misadvised” about declawing them and now regrets it.
Kardashian got her cats, Grey Kitty and Baby Kitty, for her daughter True, now 8. She also has a son, Tatum, now 3. She shares both kids with her ex, Tristan Thompson.
“I was really misadvised about getting my cats declawed. I’ve never owned cats before. I didn’t even know that was a thing. I feel really, really terrible that I did go in this direction,” she said about declawing on her podcast, adding that it made her cats “miserable.”
“My cats wear Air Tags, like they’re not allowed to even go near a door. I’m so afraid if they get out, because they have no way to defend themselves. They’ve lost their protection tools, so it makes me sad,” Kardashian continued.
The American Veterinary Medical Association “strongly discourages” veterinarians from performing surgical procedures “intended to prevent the normal use of the animal’s claws that is not medically necessary. Scratching is a normal behavior of cats that conditions the claws, serves as a visual and scent territorial marker, allows for self-defense, and provides healthy muscle engagement through stretching,” the organization said, adding that the declawing procedure is “acutely painful” and may cause chronic pain.
According to the AVMA, six states and the District of Columbia have legislation banning the declawing of cats for non-medical reasons. The states with bans are California, New York, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. In addition, the cities of Austin, Denver, Madison, Wis., St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and Allentown, Penn., also have declawing bans.
The Good American founder also spoke about her cats initially not getting along. She first got Grey Kitty, whom she described as a “saint of a cat,” and then Baby Kitty. However, when Baby Kitty was introduced to the household, Grey Kitty “started peeing on one of the beds to tell us that she hates us and she’s pissed that we have another cat.”
Kardashian said she received “tips and tricks” on how to help the cats, including using a pheromone collar, but the accidents continued. She eventually found out that Baby Kitty started mimicking the other cat’s behavior.
“I had to put cameras to see which cat was doing it. I found it was Baby Kitty. Grey Kitty is back to being an angel, and now I have Baby Kitty, who’s a demon right now,” she said on the podcast about the current situation.
Kardashian also has a black Labrador named Peppermint, which she got for her family around Christmas 2025.
If you’re already bad with cats, why would you get a second cat only to scapegoat it and call it a demon? And the declawing issue is horrible. I’ve had and my family had dozens of cats throughout my lifetime. I was raised with cat siblings, you know? Cats are simple creatures and they need their claws. It’s genuinely inhumane and evil to declaw cats just because YOU are an idiot and YOU are too stupid to read up on cats. Declawing was only recently banned in California, and it’s likely she got her cats declawed before it was illegal. But it’s clear that she didn’t read up on the procedure whatsoever, nor did she seek advice from actual cat people. What an awful story to tell on her stupid podcast as well.
Photos courtesy of Khloe’s Instagram.
Any place that has cats out for adoption has it clearly stated on their website or is wrong to declare cats. Whether or not a person is famous the shelter should not let her adopt a cat. If she mentions declaring. The cat should be taken to A vet why did the vet agree to this
Edit, Declaw not declare
I try to avoid stories about this family and thankfully can’t tell one from the other, but this is really egregious, even for a K. That’s brutal and definitely inhuma. It’s banned in many countries. I’ve had cats since aged 6. That’s awful. We trim our cats claws as That’s a normal, healthy thing to do. That family need to be banned by breeders. Full stop.
The vets trim claws on a routine basis. Vets should show them the door if they want their cat declawed.
Unless I missed something, I don’t think she explained what caused her to get the cats declawed. Urination? Cats not getting along with one another? I missed it because that would clearly make no sense. Anyway, if nothing else, maybe this story will serve as a cautionary tale for other pet owners.
They were probably scratching the furniture. Cats need to be trained to use items intended for scratching. Pets stores are full of options. All she had to do was Google how to stop cats from scratching furniture.
Her claim that she was “misadvised” is utter garbage. You would have to be non-functioning to miss the fact that no human would ever advise declawing a cat, and any vet in California would have been well aware that a ban was coming and would have said so.
Like everything else these people do, it was the lazy, selfish way out. But when you are raised to create controversy by being a crap human being, I guess that’s your comfort zone. (Also, I assume that picture is heavily photo-shopped? I get that they have a lot of work done, but that genuinely looks like an AI generated “human” instead of an actual human.)
Jackson Galaxy, cat behavioral expert, works with cats and pet owners on behavioral issues like cats not getting along. Never in a zillion years would he recommend declawing. The Kardashian-Jenners should have gone to his website and arranged an appointment with him to work with their cats.
Yeah leaving your cat defenseless is not the solution to that problem but this woman is as dumb as a box of rocks so not surprised.
As if I needed another reason to hate this worsum Kardashian Kkklan Member.
Those poor babies. Declawing is the equivalent of removing the knuckles from a human’s hands. Absolutely disgusted.
I know Massachusetts just recently banned declawing but it needs to be banned federally because it is animal cruelty, straight-up. My MIL and FIL declawed all three of their cats and it makes me so, so sad for them. They do this weird thing with their paws where they just kinda rapidly rub them back and forth. You can tell that they’re desperate to use claws that they do not have. If you care more about your fucking furniture than you do a living thing then you don’t deserve a cat IMO.
One of our shelter cats was declawed by his previous owners as a “precaution” when they had a baby, then they abandoned the poor guy anyway. His paws are now permanently tender, and while he can usually get up on the bed or the sofa on his own, he has to nudge us with his nose and mewl insistently for us to pick him up because jumping down is painful for him. He’s a big, sweet boy and it will never not piss me off that someone mutilated him and left him with lifelong pain.
Our other cat (the first one we’d ever owned; my husband and I both grew up with dogs) was adopted as a kitten, and when she started getting a little feisty with scratching, we ASKED SOMEONE WITH EXPERIENCE what to do. It was just that easy. My friend recommended nail caps, and they’ve worked great. They can even be pretty cute! Right now, she has a pink sparkly “pawdicure”.
That sounds heartbreaking! I would imagine it would be like losing one of your senses or someone ripping your tongue or nails off. This might leave the cats even more agitated and possibly dangerous because of the frustration of not being able to use whats so natural to them.
This was a really hard read. Those poor cats. At best, I hope someone else reads about this and chooses not to declaw their cats.
In the first photo, her face is ridiculous, and those lips. . . LOL Facetuning and fake, blown-up lips. Ridiculous.
The cat, on the other hand, is simply stunning.
This woman is an idiot.
The cats don’t even have real names. To me that shows they are just possessions to her, like a handbag or a car. It’s no wonder she mutilated them.
Khloe’s face is completely unrecognizable to me now. She’s finally stumped me. I can’t even guess what she’s done to look so different.
Given the declawing I’m guessing she followed zero legitimate guidance on introducing a new cat into a home that already had a cat.
And if she got the second one at a later date hadn’t she already noticed that her first cat was miserable after she mutilated it?