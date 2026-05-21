The Windsors didn’t acknowledge the Sussexes’ anniversary online or in real life

There’s something about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visible and obvious happiness that drives people insane. Meghan shared tons of photos for her eighth wedding anniversary, and she also shared some photos and videos of Prince Harry holding a cake and presenting her with a special gift of a bronze sculpture of two penguins. It was all very sweet and Sussex-fans love seeing a glimpse of their happy home life and we also enjoyed seeing all of those behind-the-scenes wedding photos. However, the Sussex critics have been crying about all of this throughout the week. Apparently, the cake is fake and/or from several years ago. Apparently, the penguins are cringe! Apparently, Harry hates being famous, that’s why he allows his wife to humiliate him!

One of my favorite things about all of the anniversary stuff was that Meghan somewhat meticulously chose photos without any of Harry’s family. There was one pic where you could sort of see King Charles, but she really just posted herself and her husband. Which seems obvious enough, since it was their anniversary and not some kind of commentary on the Windsors. Well, the Windsors would like to be included in this narrative!! They also want attention for NOT addressing the Sussex anniversary.

The Royal Family reportedly did not reach out to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their wedding anniversary, despite the Duchess of Sussex marking it in a very public way. The Montecito-based couple celebrated eight years of marriage on Tuesday with an anniversary cake presented by their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, four. Meghan, 44, documented the moment on her Instagram Story, and also shared a string of previously unseen moments from their May 19, 2018, wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. Despite the Sussexes’ very public celebration, a source has claimed Harry’s family made no attempt to congratulate them. “There was no phone call, no private message, no peace offering — absolutely nothing,” a source told Rob Shuter. “The silence was very intentional.” Meghan’s Instagram pictures noticeably excluded members of the Royal Family, which apparently “did not go unnoticed” by the Palace. “That omission did not go unnoticed,” another source told the journalist. “The photos focused entirely on Harry and Meghan. It was like the royals had been erased from the story.” King Charles is seen in just one of the 24 photographs, with his back to the camera as he got ready to walk Meghan down the aisle.

[From Sky News]

There wasn’t actually silence from the Windsors – both Prince William and King Charles made sure to announce random bullsh-t on May 19th, and there were some attempts by the left-behinds to “pull focus” from the Sussexes. But yeah, the rest of it is true – none of the royal social media accounts posted photos or wished Harry and Meghan a happy anniversary. And it’s clear that Meghan didn’t want to even think about or see her husband’s family in the photos she posted. So… that’s the story, right? Meghan has been over it for years. And the Windsors are like “WHY DOESN’T SHE ACKNOWLEDGE US WHEN WE’RE IGNORING HER?”

There’s another reason why the Windsors don’t want to acknowledge the anniversary as well – because they tried everything to sabotage the wedding, then they openly pushed for Harry to divorce Meghan and “send her back to America.” They called her a “Degree Wife” and ranted at her 24-7. They never thought that Harry would choose her over them.