The Windsors didn’t acknowledge the Sussexes’ anniversary online or in real life

There’s something about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visible and obvious happiness that drives people insane. Meghan shared tons of photos for her eighth wedding anniversary, and she also shared some photos and videos of Prince Harry holding a cake and presenting her with a special gift of a bronze sculpture of two penguins. It was all very sweet and Sussex-fans love seeing a glimpse of their happy home life and we also enjoyed seeing all of those behind-the-scenes wedding photos. However, the Sussex critics have been crying about all of this throughout the week. Apparently, the cake is fake and/or from several years ago. Apparently, the penguins are cringe! Apparently, Harry hates being famous, that’s why he allows his wife to humiliate him!
One of my favorite things about all of the anniversary stuff was that Meghan somewhat meticulously chose photos without any of Harry’s family. There was one pic where you could sort of see King Charles, but she really just posted herself and her husband. Which seems obvious enough, since it was their anniversary and not some kind of commentary on the Windsors. Well, the Windsors would like to be included in this narrative!! They also want attention for NOT addressing the Sussex anniversary.
The Royal Family reportedly did not reach out to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their wedding anniversary, despite the Duchess of Sussex marking it in a very public way. The Montecito-based couple celebrated eight years of marriage on Tuesday with an anniversary cake presented by their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, four. Meghan, 44, documented the moment on her Instagram Story, and also shared a string of previously unseen moments from their May 19, 2018, wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.
Despite the Sussexes’ very public celebration, a source has claimed Harry’s family made no attempt to congratulate them.
“There was no phone call, no private message, no peace offering — absolutely nothing,” a source told Rob Shuter. “The silence was very intentional.”
Meghan’s Instagram pictures noticeably excluded members of the Royal Family, which apparently “did not go unnoticed” by the Palace.
“That omission did not go unnoticed,” another source told the journalist. “The photos focused entirely on Harry and Meghan. It was like the royals had been erased from the story.”
King Charles is seen in just one of the 24 photographs, with his back to the camera as he got ready to walk Meghan down the aisle.
There wasn’t actually silence from the Windsors – both Prince William and King Charles made sure to announce random bullsh-t on May 19th, and there were some attempts by the left-behinds to “pull focus” from the Sussexes. But yeah, the rest of it is true – none of the royal social media accounts posted photos or wished Harry and Meghan a happy anniversary. And it’s clear that Meghan didn’t want to even think about or see her husband’s family in the photos she posted. So… that’s the story, right? Meghan has been over it for years. And the Windsors are like “WHY DOESN’T SHE ACKNOWLEDGE US WHEN WE’RE IGNORING HER?”
There’s another reason why the Windsors don’t want to acknowledge the anniversary as well – because they tried everything to sabotage the wedding, then they openly pushed for Harry to divorce Meghan and “send her back to America.” They called her a “Degree Wife” and ranted at her 24-7. They never thought that Harry would choose her over them.
Screencaps courtesy of Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’.
So I guess these writers preferred the weird anniversary picture of the Wails. Other than their kids, there was no sign of other relatives like the King.
Shocking. You mean to tell me the same welcoming “family” that acknowledged two strangers’ duplicate Baby Mama dance on palace stairs with smiling emojis did not acknowledge an actual family member’s anniversary? You don’t say.
This is to reply to @Debbie, you get my vote for comment of the year.
🤭
It seems that the Royal accounts pick and choose yearly what to post on any given occasion,there is no consistency.
I was going to say, do individual royals normally acknowledge anniversaries that are not their own? Especially if it’s not a landmark one, which 8th isn’t.
For instance, did anyone other than Charles and Camilla celebrate that couple’s twelfth wedding anniversary?
I dont know what the criteria is i would gues the KP account is for the Wales and they also sometimes acknowledge or repost stuff The Royal Family account posts, which has a broader name so I dont know if that includes only working royals or the Family in general. The last posts I think any Royal accounts did are for Meghans and Harry’s 40th(I think)
Have they ever acknowledged the Sussex’s anniversary with anything but briefing that they ignored it? If they have I don’t remember it.. I can’t imagine the outrage they would have spewed in the tabloids if Meghan had posted photos of all the BRF members on her wedding day she was smart to exclude them, I’m sure those people bring bad memories also.
This was the Sussexes anniversary and they had every right to include photos from their wedding and reception that were meaningful to them. I enjoyed seeing a glimpse of their radiance and happiness. You expect little acknowledgment from the Windsor’s re the Sussexes and they never disappoint.
“It was like the royals had been erased from the story.” GUYS. They are so close to getting it. Almost!
Had they included any members of the RF in the photos, they alternately would have been whacked for that too. So oh well, cry more.
Why should H&M post pictures of those people? It is their own wedding anniversary, has nothing to do with the others. I wouldn’t use a picture of my extended family if i was making a post about my own marriage. These people are such fools.
How it must burn them to be a footnote in Harry and Meghan’s story. If the left behinds didn’t scream “we didn’t talk about you” to their pet press no one would’ve noticed because EVERYONE else was talking about Meghan and Harry’s wedding and 8th anniversary.
Minus paid bots and trolls multiple social media sites like the shade room were swooning, global magazines were posting multiple stories and everyone with a pivotal role in the wedding was gushing and being nostalgic. The most memorable were Meghan’s cake and wedding designers and even Paula Abdul thought it was sweet Meghan used her song in her post and congratulated them.
First the left behinds claimed Meghan extended an olive branch because one photo had a pic of Charles’ back in it then they claimed the Sussexes snubbed the royals because Meghan didn’t make her in-laws the center of her 8th anniversary. Now they claim they ignored it completely. They love trying to insert themselves into Harry and Meghan’s story. But we are at the happily ever after portion of the story and no one cares about the villains after they’ve been defeated. All eyes remain on Harry, Meghan and their little family in Sunny California and they are now a footnote.
“The silence was very intentional,” whilst also managing to convey a screaming “look at me!” That quote gave me a chuckle. Such drama queen/victim vibes. Meanwhile, the loving couple thrives in their love.
Anyone looking at the photos that Meghan posted would realize that Prince Harry was always going to choose his wife and children over the Royal Family. Just look at the photo of the two of them snuggled up on the dance floor! We have more photos of Harry and Meghan kissing on their wedding day than we’ve ever seen of William & Kate.
Were people expecting the Royal Family to acknowledge Harry and Meghan’s anniversary? I wasn’t. They didn’t want Harry and Meghan to get married and they’re still waiting for him to divorce her and come home.