Duchess Meghan posted some great wedding throwback photos for her anniversary

One of the best parts of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave people an extensive look at their 2018 wedding. There were tons of never-before-seen photos behind-the-scenes at the Windsor wedding, the reception at Windsor Castle, and the big party at Frogmore House. Well, for the Sussexes’ eighth wedding anniversary, today, Meghan posted even more photos on her Instagram!!

Some of these we had glimpses of in the Netflix series, but many of the photos from Windsor Castle and St. George’s Cathedral are new-to-us. Given all of the bullsh-t and sabotage attempts, it’s remarkable how Harry and Meghan stayed so centered, and centered on each other, on their wedding day. I mean, Harry kept his eyes trained on Meghan the whole day. Meghan was so calm! I would have slapped the sh-t out of like half of Harry’s family, Three Stooges-style, as I walked down the aisle. But Meghan has grace and class.

Anyway, a lovely way to celebrate a wedding anniversary. While I’m loath to compare-and-contrast with the other couple, this is what people actually want to see from a public couple on their anniversary – some cute wedding pics, maybe a nice couple photo. For Prince William and Kate’s anniversary last month, they gave people that extremely weird family photo which even made royal commentators uncomfortable.

Photos courtesy of Chris Allerton via Meghan’s Instagram.

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6 Responses to “Duchess Meghan posted some great wedding throwback photos for her anniversary”

  1. Tikichica says:
    May 19, 2026 at 7:28 am

    Speaking about weddings…
    Happy *checks notes* fourth(!) nuptials to Earl Spence.

    Reply
  2. BLACKFEMMEBOT says:
    May 19, 2026 at 7:29 am

    Not to be a perv but that photo of them kissing is hot🔥pure passion in that kiss

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    May 19, 2026 at 7:32 am

    Lovely anniversary pictures.

    Reply
  4. `Shiela kerr says:
    May 19, 2026 at 7:33 am

    Happy Anniversary Harry and Meghan

    Reply

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