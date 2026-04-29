Prince William & Kate’s 15th anniversary photo includes their kids & dogs

I assume this was the compromise worked out between Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace. KP probably wanted to do something more thunder-stealing for the Prince and Princess of Wales’s 15th wedding anniversary, but BP was like “are you insane, the focus should be on Charles and Camilla’s US state visit.” So this was the agreed-upon minor thunder-stealing: a photo of the Wales family, posted on their social media. Quick question: there are two dogs in this photo, correct? The BBC said it was “a dog,” singular. But I see two dogs, unless that’s an optical illusion.

According to the BBC, the photo was taken by photographer Matt Porteous, and this is yet another photo from the family’s Easter holiday in Cornwall. Prince Louis’s 8th birthday portrait was from the same photoshoot. I imagine Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s upcoming birthday portraits will also come from the same photoshoot, so will the annual Father’s Day photo.

Anyway, I find it interesting that they didn’t post a photo of William and Kate alone, which they’ve done on previous anniversaries (see the other photos in this post). While I’m not criticizing them for making their anniversary all about their family, it does seem to lack a romantic spark, I guess. George was even placed in between his parents.