Prince William & Kate’s 15th anniversary photo includes their kids & dogs

I assume this was the compromise worked out between Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace. KP probably wanted to do something more thunder-stealing for the Prince and Princess of Wales’s 15th wedding anniversary, but BP was like “are you insane, the focus should be on Charles and Camilla’s US state visit.” So this was the agreed-upon minor thunder-stealing: a photo of the Wales family, posted on their social media. Quick question: there are two dogs in this photo, correct? The BBC said it was “a dog,” singular. But I see two dogs, unless that’s an optical illusion.
According to the BBC, the photo was taken by photographer Matt Porteous, and this is yet another photo from the family’s Easter holiday in Cornwall. Prince Louis’s 8th birthday portrait was from the same photoshoot. I imagine Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s upcoming birthday portraits will also come from the same photoshoot, so will the annual Father’s Day photo.
Anyway, I find it interesting that they didn’t post a photo of William and Kate alone, which they’ve done on previous anniversaries (see the other photos in this post). While I’m not criticizing them for making their anniversary all about their family, it does seem to lack a romantic spark, I guess. George was even placed in between his parents.
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace.
Either thats one of Kates wigs or the second dog.
And Kate’s hand placement is very odd & George does not look happy.
lBtw William looks like he’s about to give birth.
LMAO this description is freaking hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣
I was going to say dont forget about the bigg ass wig. Kids, dogs and a big ass wig.
It definitely IS Kate’s wig guys
And we’ll be waiting for the announcement of a william’s new baby. Lol that top comment is hilarious
Blame the photographer for the hand placement—I’m sure they were posed. This whole photo is deeply weird— are they sinking into a peat bog? That doesn’t look like a royal lawn. It looks very uncomfortable to lie on, especially for the kids in shorts (could be why Louis has his legs on Kate— the only detail that looks natural).
I would not be happy either if I was a teenager and my mum’s hand was just laying in my crotch area in a picture that the world is going to critique. Yikes. How weird.
They don’t even look at each other in the photo. William is looking at George and Kate looking at Charlotte and Louis.
See the other pics there isnt one of them both looking at each other. And the bike one is more me and a mate coded
The bike one is my favorite— sporty Kate is the most palatable version of Kate.
So for their 15th anniversary they decided a family photo was best? They are probably right because people prefer the children over them so they decided to do that instead of their very awkward just the two of us photos lol.
This probably their best photoshoot as a family and it’s because it so Sussex coded. The Sussex’s are always running around their home barefoot and happy.
And the two dogs? Who does that sound like my peeps? The thirst is real and desperate.
Exactly.
Ohhh, yes the bare feet. Where’s the outrage?
She loves that stripey top. Are those tops a uniform for the rich and elite when on holiday. I usually see them on people sailing,on a yatch or something sophisticated but casual.
It’s called Breton stripes and it’s what posh Brits think French people run around in all day, while they’re on their bicycles delivering pink onions, in a beret, with a baguette under their arm
Lol, Kate whenever she does something causal especially on a boat she wears stripes,I think i have seen them on lots of celebs and ultra rich in St Tropez as well. Meghan also wore something stripey on Bondi beach.
Fun fact the top is Veronica beard because suddenly out of no where that’s entered k’s wardrobe. (No idea what could’ve led to that)
Kate’s always shown an affinity for the Breton striped top which is fine but I don’t think we’ve ever seen her in white jeans in the before time?
The photo really feels so forced and unnatural — from William and George’s awkward poses to the really harsh lighting and shadows that make it hard to even see if there’s another dog in the photo! Surprised that this was the best that a professional photographer could come up with. I’m just left with a feeling that the whole family is pretending and “performing togetherness” that doesn’t actually exist in reality. Such a contrast with the authenticity that exudes from every Sussex photo.
I agree with everything. This photo is so weird. They have all awkward poses, not just William and George. Kate has a hand between George’s legs while holding Louis’s hand . It doesn’t feel that it’s a moment that’s been captured. Just weird.
Perhaps she thought it was William’s leg? As in, she had been reaching/groping for William’s leg, but he had switched with George, so the photo got snapped immediately after the switch and this was the best the photographer got?
But yes, for a couple who “does not need to do it for the cameras” they sure do a lot of posing to give a certain impression. The whole thing is just weird vibes and lacking in authenticity.
That photo is unsettling – families do not find themselves in those positions naturally, hence forced, awkward and slightly creepy. I do not understand why they used a picture with everyone laying down.
It’s such a bad picture for so many different reasons!
The first thing that stood out to me was the terrible lighting/exposure. William and George’s faces are in the shadow and the other faces are too dark. The result is the focal point of the photo is all the legs! Exactly what you don’t want in a family portrait. The photo should have been binned.
Perhaps the Wales didn’t release an anniversary edition photo of the two of them because Kate couldn’t find her anniversary wiglet.
It’s next to W’s head!
Oh, Jesus. They really look like the couple in a photo frame that comes with the frame. In every shot. They are so staged, so posed, so awkward, it’s ….baffling. These people met in 2001, started dating in 2003 / 4, broke up in 2007, got back together the same year, got engaged in 2010 and married in 2011. *HOW* do they look so utterly mismatched? I mean. JFC. FWIW, that wedding-day photo is — for all the royal finery — giving me Vegas hootin’ tootin’ stampin’ cowgirl weddin’ vibes, and not because of Kate, but just, the pose. The man stood behind his little woman with his hands bracing her child-bearing hips. I mean. What’s next, a square dance???
That looks photoshopped to hell. Maybe my eyes are going but I couldn’t find kate, and her legs look very far away from her head— the second dog looks like its part grass— what is happening in this picture??
Well, I’m not sure about this photo….it probably has some details photoshopped by a professional photographer and I can understand it because it’s difficult to have a “perfect ” photo of everyone. The photos which look completely photoshopped (and I mean, a person, usually William, is added) are the ones with the bike and the one in front of their house on Norfolk (?). KP was pretty used to making this kind of additions but nobody from the press called their bluff…how really bad was (and still is) that they couldn’t take one photo together?
What is with the continual insistence on these photos that look like they belong in the windows of a mall clothing store? This feels of a piece with that denim ad reel they released that one time. The only thing not making it wholly feel like a stock photo is George looking annoyed.
For one thing, I bet George is bothered by Kate’s arm casually slung over his leg. His hand under her arm is balled up. His body language is the most tense of all of them.
I said this in the other article, but this is a weird photo to me for a wedding anniversary. Just because you have kids you don’t solely become mom and dad. For their wedding anniversary it would have been perfectly fine to just take a photo of just them at the same photo shoot together. Or even a photo that’s just a regular candid of them from hanging out with friends, or at home. They don’t have any photos, that show them together and in love as they supposedly are that they could have released? The fact that they couldn’t even manage that, would leave me to believe that it’s very difficult at this point to get them to even fake affection for each other.
Which goes into the other point that I always make, how do they expect to keep this fiction help for decades? And expect their kids to take part in this fiction, and everyone else around them?
Or the reality is they actually aren’t in love, hardly spend time together(see the kids in helicopters with overnight bags) and fake it for one photoshoot a year
I think the plan is that Chuck dies and they ascend the throne, then they release stiff photos of the two of them side by side, barely touching, and call it “protocol” because they have to be formal as they’re in the top job.
@dee(2) or because it’s fifteen years and so many people watched their wedding in 2011, it would’ve been nice to have seen some behind the scenes footage from their wedding day. Yes it’s a page out of M&H’s playbook but that’s how PR works in these cases. Unless ofc they’ve been strictly warned by Charles and Camilla not to overshadow them which like Kaiser mentioned somewhere, is also very possible . Although I’m still holding out a little hope for a little something extra
I bet the ground was cold and wet, with everyone just wanting it over, so they could get up and away from each other. How many times did the photographer on this huge ladder above them keep requesting them to ‘Move closer together.’
I think @Plums is onto something genuinely revelatory, which is, at a certain age, which George is fast approaching, kids can tell when you’re faking it. My son is two years older than George and he can suss out when someone is off their normal vibe. Like, when I’m washing dishes but preoccupied, or annoyed at his dad, he’ll ask me, in a very disarming, compassionate way, “Mummy, you okay?” Not in alarm, just…. He can tell when you’re off your game. George *has* to know something isn’t right. He’ll be better off at boarding school. I was, too.
It’s cute? But also awkward. In a way that makes me not want to look too close if that makes sense.
The longer you look the more you see and not in a good way.
At first glance I assumed it was from the OG jumping on the beach photos and promo video they did.
Not a body language expert but do really think Louis is her fave for the moment with the clasped hands. And he and Charlotte look like they get on really well and spend time together. George separated and with dad once again screams heir and future heir, and I do wonder if he’s just more serious so doesn’t fit the hijinks duo the other two have, or if all the only heir goes to events is starting to cause a divide between the kids because they’re all old enough to notice the preferential treatment….
Or if all the separate house rumours were true, maybe G spends more time with dad because he’s older and it’s more hands off parenting now so the younger two stick with mum.
Either way, my guess is this wasn’t planned to be the anniversary pic at the time or they’d at least get w&k to hold hands over their son lol
But also if you want to thunder steal without being blatant, a photo with the kids will get a lot more press than just the couple….
This would be a cute photo for Mother’s Day or Father’s Day. But for a wedding anniversary? Oh, dear.
I’m standing by what I said around Louis’s bday – I bet they went somewhere else (skiing or whatever) and then stopped in Cornwall for 24 hours or less for a photoshoot, just enough to say “we were in Cornwall!! thanks for the money!”
Anyway I agree this photo is kind of weird. William and Kate aren’t looking at each other and are separated by their kids – notice how George has to be next to William as the heir. And yes this is where we’ll see photos for all the upcoming events – Charlotte’s bday, father’s day, maybe even George’s bday.
Agreed. But that raises another question for me. There’s clearly an issue in their marriage, pretending that there isn’t at this point it’s silly. But, they do seem to vacation together quite a bit ( which is another problem). Do these vacations not become weird for them?
Obviously you can get along for the sake of your kids, and divorced parents can co-parent and travel together as well, but they don’t seem to be at that spot. They actively seem irritated with each other a lot, and they’re still perpetrating the pretense about the happiness of their marriage. Given how much they go on vacation, and all of this, those vacations seem like they would be horror shows to me. How are they making it work?
I think it’s more likely that William either joins them for the day of the photoshoot, so it looks as though he is vacationing WITH Kate and the children, or he is in the same location (e.g. the ski trip), but spending his time with friends and occasionally with the children. I mean… this is the man who invited his friends on his *honeymoon*!
@Dee(2) maybe both are tensed up together at work events because of all the scrutiny, including lip reading!! Perhaps on holiday they are relaxed and friendly because it is private without any pressure to perform. Surely Will and Kate want to protect their children as much as possible by keeping things as amicable as possible for them. I just wish he’d make a similar effort with his wife in public and be companionable and pleasant.
@Dee(2)
It’s safe to say they’re on permanent vacation, but not together. Just look at how deeply tanned William is sometimes, while the kids and Kate are much less so. It looks like William is in the tropics and the rest are somewhere else. Kate spends most of her time with her mother at Middleton’s, and Will spends more time with Knauf than with Kate :))🤣
I agree with everyone else about the Cornwall mini -trip..they all met there to take pictures for the different occasions. It wasn’t a holiday. On the contrary, it was a work day for everyone, including the children. The fact that they can’t interact normally shows that they don’t spend any real time together despite their claims.
My guess is when they go on vacations together they are very separate but together – maybe two villas on Mustique, a ski chalet with multiple bedrooms or wings, etc.
i think its easier to imagine if you figure that staff are doing the day to day parenting of the kids. So kate isnt getting the kids ready for the beach or to go skiing – Nanny Maria or someone else is, and then Kate probably joins them for a while, then she probably leaves and William joins them.
Or they can hang out with their kids on vacation as long as they dont interact and dont have cameras on them.
They can’t even fake a happy couple photo. He doesn’t like to look at her (see previous years), but now he can’t stand to touch her either. It’s ridiculous.
SHOCKING!!
She’s holding her hand in George’s crotch…??!! Is she crazy? I know she’s obsessed with groping and exposing herself, but this is her teenage son, damn it.
There’s no one there to smack them over the head and make them realize that not only is this inappropriate, but it’s definitely not fit for publication!
That was the first thing I noticed, too. I am a mother of a boy and will never suggest anything improper in affection between a mother and her child … but there are many who will, and the royals should know that. I’m really surprised that this was the photo chosen to release.
You know, this is practically a form of harassment. Georg is no longer a tiny baby, he’s a teenage boy entering puberty, and the contact arrangement in the photo isn’t the result of accidental contact during a wild party; it’s a posed photo.
Kate is taking advantage of mother’s position to invade his privacy.
Can you imagine the comments from his schoolmates?
Even if it happened accidentally, you apologize and change the arrangement, and you certainly don’t publish it on the official website of the institution, because that’s what the British Royal Family is.
Everyone except Kate is in T-shirt and shorts. She’s in a full sweater and long pants. Is this to hide how thin she is?
She’s probably cold because she has no body fat. I hope she doesn’t have lanugo. Genuinely.
All I got from this posed bullroar is what an unfortunate schnozz William has.
No one is frolicking around in gras, in white pants. Its like they’re just posting for a commercial
The composition and staging of this photo is terrible. I get they wanted a family photo but this is not it.
What holiday in Cornwall. They never did. Awwww so many believe what they say at face. Can one single person prove they were there? They only holiday overseas..Cornwall is for plebs.
I don’t know if they are separated or have an aristocratic marriage where he has a lot of freedom and she’s parked at home with the kids. Is it possible in 2026 for him to holiday with another woman etc and not being snapped or seen or gossiped about? Wouldn’t that be too risky or is that a naive view that he couldn’t get away with a private holiday with an affair partner?