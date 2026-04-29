King Charles’ speech before Congress was genuinely very good

Here are some photos of Donald and Melania Trump on Tuesday with King Charles and Queen Camilla. There were several soggy events at the White House, including a terrible speech by Bigly and a half-assed “balcony wave.” The Trumps were aiming for regal optics, but they looked like what they are: a crass, demented grifter con man and his escort wife. Fashion-wise, the women looked presentable – Melania wore a white Ralph Lauren suit, and Camilla wore a Fiona Clare dress. Clare is basically Camilla’s personal dressmaker. Camilla got blinged out though – she wore the Cullinan V brooch, one of the largest diamond brooches in the world, and a favorite of QEII.

On Tuesday, all of these people exchanged gifts. Charles gave Trump a framed copy of the 1879 design plans for the Resolute Desk. Trump gave Charles a copy of a 1785 letter from John Adams to John Jay. Melania gave Camilla six Tiffany & Co sterling silver teaspoons and a jar of White House honey, while Camilla gave Melania a brooch by British jeweler Fiona Rae.

The first part of the day went poorly, I think even royalists would admit that. Putting Charles and Trump in the same room together is always going to end badly and it will never help Charles’ image whatsoever. But Charles genuinely rallied later in the day when he addressed a joint session of Congress. His speech was surprisingly “political,” not to mention pointed. It came across like an ally trying to remind Americans to stand up for our old American principles, the same principles millions of Americans tossed out the window because a demented con artist promised to punish his enemies. Charles hit all of the sweet spots: NATO, Ukraine, environmentalism, rule of law, checks and balances on executive power, 9/11, January 6th, multifaith societies, education and innovation. Many are pointing out that Charles backed up Prince Harry’s statements about NATO and Ukraine. Remarkable. Credit where it’s due: this was a very good speech, and Charles’ heir is utterly incapable of doing any of this.

During Charles’ speech before Congress, the crackheads running the White House Twitter account posted this: