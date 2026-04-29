King Charles’ speech before Congress was genuinely very good

Here are some photos of Donald and Melania Trump on Tuesday with King Charles and Queen Camilla. There were several soggy events at the White House, including a terrible speech by Bigly and a half-assed “balcony wave.” The Trumps were aiming for regal optics, but they looked like what they are: a crass, demented grifter con man and his escort wife. Fashion-wise, the women looked presentable – Melania wore a white Ralph Lauren suit, and Camilla wore a Fiona Clare dress. Clare is basically Camilla’s personal dressmaker. Camilla got blinged out though – she wore the Cullinan V brooch, one of the largest diamond brooches in the world, and a favorite of QEII.
On Tuesday, all of these people exchanged gifts. Charles gave Trump a framed copy of the 1879 design plans for the Resolute Desk. Trump gave Charles a copy of a 1785 letter from John Adams to John Jay. Melania gave Camilla six Tiffany & Co sterling silver teaspoons and a jar of White House honey, while Camilla gave Melania a brooch by British jeweler Fiona Rae.
The first part of the day went poorly, I think even royalists would admit that. Putting Charles and Trump in the same room together is always going to end badly and it will never help Charles’ image whatsoever. But Charles genuinely rallied later in the day when he addressed a joint session of Congress. His speech was surprisingly “political,” not to mention pointed. It came across like an ally trying to remind Americans to stand up for our old American principles, the same principles millions of Americans tossed out the window because a demented con artist promised to punish his enemies. Charles hit all of the sweet spots: NATO, Ukraine, environmentalism, rule of law, checks and balances on executive power, 9/11, January 6th, multifaith societies, education and innovation. Many are pointing out that Charles backed up Prince Harry’s statements about NATO and Ukraine. Remarkable. Credit where it’s due: this was a very good speech, and Charles’ heir is utterly incapable of doing any of this.
During Charles’ speech before Congress, the crackheads running the White House Twitter account posted this:
United States President Donald J Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Queen Camilla during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on March 28, 2026. Copyright: xYurixGripasx/,Image: 1095028762, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch/Avalon
United States President Donald J Trump and King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland shake hands during a State Arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on April 28, 2026. Copyright: xYurixGripasx/,Image: 1095028911, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP/MediaPunch/Avalon
From left to right: Queen Camilla, King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, United States President Donald J Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose on the Blue Room Balcony during a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on April 28, 2026. Copyright: xYurixGripasx/,Image: 1095045550, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch/Avalon
From left to right: Queen Camilla, King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, United States President Donald J Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose on the Blue Room Balcony during a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on April 28, 2026. Copyright: xYurixGripasx/,Image: 1095045905, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch/Avalon
Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and first lady Melania Trump during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on April 28, 2026. Copyright: xYurixGripasx/,Image: 1095047160, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch/Avalon
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla watch a flyover of military planes from the Blue Room balcony during an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026.,Image: 1095066899, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
US President Donald Trump and Britain’s King Charles III along with First Lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla walk to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026.,Image: 1095066914, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla walk along the Colonnade to the Oval Office following an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026.,Image: 1095066992, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
King Charles III state visit to USA with Queen Camilla Day 2 , Ceremonial Welcome at the White House .,Image: 1095067188, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler/Avalon
Yes credit where credit is due and Chuckles hit a home run with that speech!!
So true. Also shows how Charles and Harry are on the same page in terms of statesmanship. Odd man out is Scooter, who just isn’t up to the job. This is the Chuck of old. He was smart and insightful. The man who led the working group to update the book of common prayer. In later years, the palace handlers ruined his image by focusing on personal vendettas and family squabbles. The media wanted to use the visit to make Starmer look weak by having Charles bring Trump under control. Instead Charles surprised and made a hero of himself before Americans and his own country as well. Lesson learned: get rid of the palace handlers and be yourself.
Pretty sure this speech was written by others. Goos delivery by Charles.
KFC wouldn’t know how to survive without his handlers. Watch The Hidden World of Royal Servants on YT for confirmation.
Yes, Sheila Kerr, I’m sure it was written by others and at least approved by the foreign office. However, I do think he gave input and the delivery was great. The structure and delivery, with the little humor tidbits reminded me of Harry’s style. However it’s William who inherited his speaking voice. I think they have very similar speaking voice and it’s clearer, and deeper than Harry’s slightly raspy voice. So William should be good right? Wrong! William could never deliver a speech with gravitas like his father and brother. It’s partially because he is dumb, but also because he lacks self assurance and confidence that comes from years of work and proven understanding of these delicate matters. KC has this experience in spades, Harry has it, William does not.
Palace handlers destroyed Charles’ image 😳😳. CHARLES DESTROYED HIS OWN IMAGE BY LEAVING HIS YOUNG FAMILY AND MOVING ON WITH HIS MISTRESS / QUEEN CONSORT TODAY .
I was really pleasantly surprised by the speech. I hope it went were it might help-some maga do love the Royals and hearing about the importance of NATO and Ukraine may strike a chord. Hope springs eternal I guess.
He did such a great job. He delivered it with charisma and presence. Loved the Ukraine part and protecting nature.
Praise Charles’s speech, but no one seems to have noticed how much it was inspired by Harry’s speech in Ukraine. It even covers the same topics in a similar way. It’s downright hilarious. They constantly criticize and belittle the Sussexes, yet they can’t stop imitating and copying them.
Trump is too stupid to even get half of it.
Queen Elizabeth was skilled at elegant verbal take down and her target wouldn’t even know what happened. One good thing that Chuck learned from his mother.
King Charles knows exactly who/what Trump is.
lol that Trump tried to create a balcony moment.
Two Kings? What dumb 🫏. Do they not understand the whole point of the 250th anniversary we’re celebrating this year is because we dumped a king so we wouldn’t be under his rule and control?
Charles’ speech was very good. I just hope the people who needed to hear it understood. But my hopes aren’t very high for that.
The speech will be completely forgotten in a few weeks time and won’t change anything unfortunately. That’s not to say he shouldn’t have made it. I just don’t believe it will have any lasting impact. Its going to take much more than a few speeches to make a change at this point…
I agree – it won’t have any lasting impact, but it was very good.
I don’t even know if the republicans who have given complete control to do whatever he wants understood what Charles was saying. However it was a surprising speech and very good. I did tune into it and am glad I did.
That ‘two kings’ stuff is just trolling.
No, it is a warning.
Trolling on a White House account is unethical, unprofessional, a flagrant abuse of my tax dollars, and in this particular instance, seditious. All involved in posting that should be fired. And if the orange buffoon approved it, as he is supposed to do, it’s grounds for impeachment
All of that may be true – and is irrelevant in this lawless age.
Personally I plan on climbing into a cave and hiding for july 4th. They’re openly talking about the founding of a new republic.
God only knows what they’re plotting but it won’t be good.
For all his personal faults and failing, Charles actually has been ‘preparing’ for this job all his life (instead of just issuing briefings about how he’ll be great and will change everything). He’s a curious man who understands what this role can be.
IHe and his mother the queen should have gotten the lazy heir working when he was in his twenties. And not let him drift and going on partying. And maybe marry someone with a work ethic. Charles should have waited a year to name him prince of Wales.
Sarahcs, I agree. Even someone who is not a terribly charismatic person can make up for it with hard work. And I think he has done that work. There is one thing that’s a glaring reminder of him not being that sharp: imagine if it was Diana. Walking into congress like the true Queen she would have been, creating a truly historic moment with a gesture, her dress, a piece of jewellery or staring down these idiots around her. That just didn’t happen this time, despite the interesting speech.
I was completely surprised by his speech and it was truthfully wonderful to hear, not only because it backs everything Prince Harry was saying but because it’s something the American people especially the ones sitting in congress need to hear. Chuck for once looked and sounded like a Leader(King) and he deserves credit for that.
I do wonder how Peggy is doing having his father echoing his brothers speech and having both his father and brother giving political speeches to world audiences while he’s cosplaying soldiers in fatigues at home.
Charles is actually pretty good at this sort of thing. William on the other hand … could he have carried this off? Extremely doubtful.
Charles is an awful person and a shi!tty father, but he is really cultivated and has been practicing this kind of things all of his life.
I seriously doubt that Orange Voldemort understood a a single word of that speech.
The BM have covered for Will on a future high profile state visit as King he could be exposed if he doesn’t get his act together and improve presentation and performance. He needs to learn from mistakes made in 2022 and get back undertaking Royal Trips to build up his confidence and ability to cope with setbacks. I have learnt alot more from my mistakes than I ever did from my successes. Success is about constant practice, turning up, taking advice, learning techniques and developing skills. Hiding away and rusting up by refusing to take chances leads to failure and more unhappiness.
This speech is excellent and if Keir instead of King was speaking then Trump would have kicked off!
I was pleasantly surprised at how good the speech was. I turned it on the TV expecting to turn it off within a few minutes but, found myself nodding in agreement in several parts. The only time I come anywhere close to “bristling” was when he talked about diversity. Yes, it sounded good in the speech but, then I remember how he doesn’t want/like diversity on his “balcony”.
However, when he finished I couldn’t help but, have a little chuckle. The king had given a meaningful speech which was rightly applauded. His youngest son had also given a very good speech a few days earlier. The heir on the other hand could only play dress up and run around playing toy soldiers. Well done KCIII and Harry you both deserve the flowers. As for William ………………… 😉
I mean, right, you had to ignore certain aspects of it, lol. Like Charles talking about checks and balances and Magna Carta and no one being above the law….while he shields himself from laws he doesn’t want to obey or hides his brother’s crimes.
but in the context of being aimed at trump, it was good.
He’s also a pretty good public speaker, better than his mother and much better than his oldest son.
@Becks – Yes, the part about being above the law was another “roll the eyes” moment. I better be careful because this could turn into be a “What have the Romans ever done for us*” thread. 😆
It’s going to be interesting to see how the Incandescent one will react to his father and brother (quite rightly) receiving global plaudits for two very good speeches which were well executed. Both KCIII and his youngest son showed the heir how real global statesmen make an impact through speeches. After what we’ve heard from the king and prince Harry over the past few days. Someone should tell William in no uncertain terms that screaming to anyone who will listen that he “hates” his brother and when he’s king things will be different really isn’t gonna cut it! 😆
*Monty Python – Life of Brian. 😆
congratulations to whomever wrote that speech for Charles. and begrudgingly congrats to Charles for having the stones to stand up and read it.
the main thing this visit has made very clear is that William does not stand a chance. he is woefully underprepared, lacks intelligence (both emotionally and intellectually), has no curiosity about current affairs or historically important relationships / agreements / basic facts and lacks the charisma to be in a room with anyone with a personality (no matter how bad) and not be instantly forgettable.
I’m going to guess it was someone from the Foreign Office wrote that speech not someone from the Palace.
I’ll bet William is also more right-wing than Charles or Elizabeth, perhaps bordering on fash-curious. Not good.
William’s shut down of a free press, his refusal to reveal info on how duchy money is spent, and his general love of autocrats. Yes, bill is a fascist in waiting.
I am so amazed. It almost seems like Charles’s speech was deliberately crafted to sync with Harry’s keynote speech in Ukraine. I truly don’t know what to make of it.
I wonder what William thinks about this? LOL! However will the British media spin it back to ‘William, the global Statesman’? 🙂
I have been wondering lately if Charles and Harry have secretly been in contact for a while .
Maybe just maybe Charles is supportive of what his youngest son is doing and maybe just a little proud .
We can dare to dream I guess .
Maybe it’s true that the British government is working with Harry, recognizing what he brings to the table. Harry may have gotten an official message to take to Ukraine, too.
I know some will jump on me for this, but I would not be surprised if Harry’s speech was reviewed by the british government before giving it. That was a very different speech than talking about mental health for veterans for example. Harry is still very respectful of his role as a member of the royal family (as he pointed out, he still is part of it), and while he was obviously not there on behalf of the UK, I would not be surprised if he wanted to make sure he wasn’t stepping on any toes, government wise. They might have suggested a few lines that coordinated with Charles’ speech.
Maybe the government just completely copied Harry’s speech after the fact but I doubt it. My guess is that speech was written weeks ago and vetted through several channels, not just written out on Friday.
I agree, particularly about Harry’s perception of the subtleties of his role. The subject is too significant and high profile for me to believe there wasn’t some level of review/coordination behind the scenes..
I also think the Ukraine visits have some level of input from the UK government. Especially since the current U.S. government supports Russia.
Harry also isn’t saying anything controversial when he mentioned the agreement brokered by Clinton. He can go further than Charles exactly because he is not the head of state and not even officially a working member of the family. His comms person is British and likely still has contacts with the UK govt.
“Charles’s speech was deliberately crafted to sync with Harry’s keynote speech in Ukraine…”
I’ll confess: this is exactly what I thought. Some of the sentences were almost identical to those in Harry’s speech. Will the people who criticised Harry be criticising Charles for saying the same things?
I don’t think there’s enough evidence of that.
The UK isn’t America, support for Ukraine here is mainstream across the political spectrum. This wasn’t a niche, divisive thing that they were agreeing on but the most commonly held opinion in the whole of Europe.
Support for Ukraine is pretty widespread across the US as well. What that support looks like may be a topic of debate, but the lines from Trump about just letting having Russia have it aren’t mainstream.
I believe the king is petty enough to be a me too (I can be political).
I’ve suspected the same for some time, that it’s unlikely a Prince that takes his duty so seriously as Harry would go to Ukraine twice and speak out so firmly in support of that country without at the least tacit (and likely very high level) approval from the UK Foreign Office. It’s even possible the PM asked Harry directly as a favor, with those PM weekly chats with Charles ensuring back-channeling would go smoothly and coordinating where necessary, for example in those speeches.
It’s that important to the UK, Charles can only do so much as an apolitical (hahaha) Head of State and William is utterly useless. And not every dealing by the UK government with the Royal Family is a catastrophe like RAVEC. There are still good professionals in the Foreign Office
I can totally imagine this being true, the foreign office approving of what H does and says, maybe even encouraging it, or downright asking for some of it. If any part of this is true, how utterly embarrassing for William. It seems like he is completely excluded from the Serious People Club and no one even keeps him informed.
Harry had British reporters with him in Ukraine and since it is a war zone, there had to be some kind of UK government assistance at least with travel.
I also agree that the British foreign office had access to Harry’s speech way in advance for approval. It was a great speech and so they copied it for Charles.
Didn’t watch but caught snippets. Charles got off shots that way over the head of Trump and his GOP minions. As for Harry, the wrong son is heir to the throne.
All of this 💯. That last sentence needed to be said.
Chuck is a good public speaker (unlike his heir and DIL) who has been doing this a very long time – i think this speech and the one at the dinner. He’s an intelligent articulate man which doesn’t always come across – he also showed his sense of humour which went down well in congress.
He showed Trump and Peggy/Wiglet how its done!! Credit where its due. And to whoever wrote the speeches. Chuck is a statement – neither of the aforementioned ever will be.
Let’s not forget that Charles is protecting a suspected paedophile and refused to protect his black daughter in law. He can’t be praising multiculturalism when he rejected it in his own family. The same people who were criticizing Harry for his political speech last week are praising Charles for giving the almost exact speech this week.
Charles would have more credibility had he visited the sussexes and apologized to harry and Meghan. He evicted them from their residence in the UK. Its not too late for Charles to reach out to them and make sure they get full security and invite them over despite scooter sulking
Yeah that’s the weird part to me. I wasn’t surprised by Charles’ ability to give a good speech, he’s been doing this for a while and that has never been one of the criticisms of him. It’s just interesting how you could probably do a back-to-back interspersing of his speech and Harry’s speech and find they hit the exact same points, but Charles’s speech is a Master class and Harry’s speech was overstepping.
They were literally criticizing Harry for saying these same things, and how Trump would punish him for interjecting, but now it’s all praises for Charles saying it in front of him? As if the truth of the matter stops being the truth depending on who’s saying it.
@Amy Bee – your comment is exactly what I really wanted to say. If Harry had given his speech a week after Charles speech every body would be crying that Harry copied Charles, but I will say it loud and clear. Charles and Starmer copied Harry’s speech because it was a great speech 🎤
I wonder if Rhiannon Mills is now officially working for KFC and whether his speeches and less stuffy delivery have been influenced by her. She deserves a raise if true.
I think it’s doubtful that she or anyone else wrote that speech because there’s a deep fear in the Palace of the royals wading into politics. I think Charles was given that speech by the Foreign Office. It was the only way he would have been allowed to make that political speech. Plus we all know that Charles rejects diversity.
He was definitely given that speech, maybe he was allowed to go over it and give some input but that speech wasn’t written by anyone at Buckingham Palace.
And Charles loves diversity, just not in his own family or home (or balcony), ha.
Yeah, Charles isn’t going to say anything that the Foreign Office hasn’t written for him.
But it’s clear the FO and Harry are in sync, which is very, very interesting.
It was a good speech and I find it interesting that he mentioned diversity. Good for him. Too bad he didn’t challenge the staff in the places or the royal rota to extend that acceptance of diversity to his daughter in law.
Charles could have called off the derangers . Those books that trashed meghan are horrifying. Not one word from the king against the derangers.
KFC could hardly challenge those people when he was too busy “challenging” H about how dark his firstborn’s skin colour might be.
As soon as they interrupted programming and I saw why, I immediately turned the channel to something else. As for the visit, I’m not interested in seeing anything about these two geriatric men and their worthless side-chicks. Two men desperate to be adored by the masses but only adored by the deplorables. The visible reasons for the downfall of two empires.
Chucky pulled a Melania, Harry’s speech in Ukraine.
Scooter should have gotten public speaking lessons at university. Charles did plus he acted in plays at Cambridge which improved his public speaking skills.
Is William a bad speaker though? I get that there are things about him people don’t like, and he’s certainly not Obama level, but he always seems fine to me from a delivery standpoint.
I think he’s fine at giving speeches. Not awful, not great, just….fine. I feel like a few classes or one on one sessions with an expert could make him much better at it, at least “good” at it. I also think its usually clear that he looked at the speech for the first time 5 minutes before giving it.
Fun itemization of the shade in Charles’ speech. Too bad he/the FO misjudged his audience’s intelligence and cowardice.
https://www.politico.eu/article/king-charles-us-congress-speech-hidden-messages/?fbclid=IwZnRzaAReF9dleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZAo2NjI4NTY4Mzc5AAEeUQYJu_zMkUbSlx-KaC0L5peeUO3OVScUGczvt6iBO-1sUoEwUecTp9GvVS0_aem_LEH_cCrShlMPdRBPRFI-cQ
And yeah, he is still protecting a pedo but did the opposite to his son and daughter-in-law.
Fearless son and prince show pusillanimous father and king to not be afraid to comment of political issues. I honestly don’t see any other sources than Harry for this new approach from the king. Also, I way more prefer Harry’s international English to his father posh and local English.
OMG I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna defend KCIII. Here goes! KCIII has always spoken like that it is posh English but, he is the king of the UK so, will always speak the king’s English. Regardless of likes and dislikes it is his natural accent, which is more than can be said for the future sicknote queen whose voice is so put on that it’s no wonder she can barely function at events. As she’s too busy fretting over whether she’s pronounced her vowels and consonants in the right order!
I can understand Charles perfectly fine and sometimes I need subtitles for Kate, lol.
Local English? Since he’s English, that makes sense. Not sure what English he should be speaking.
https://globalnews.ca/news/11820870/king-charles-us-congress-speech-transcript/
The speech in full. Impressive.
So, 250 years later, the king of England comes to the States to remind us why we overthrew his Mad King ancestor and why we really should stick to that. Trump will soon be ordering the DOJ to indict Charles. He may now favor Charles III suffering a fate similar to Charles II. And, no, this wasn’t written by Charles or even his staff. This is the work of Starmer’s beseiged government.
Charles is the King of the whole of the U.K., not just England. I am definitely not a monarchist, but there are people in Scotland, Wales and N Ireland who are, and he’s their king too.
I thought the speech was good and hit all the right notes. It said many things the congress needed to be reminded of. It didn’t have anything that any of Trump’s government would say. It was also nice to hear well-crafted, well-researched, humorous and literate oratory.
Off topic, I saw a list of the guests for the state dinner and I don’t think there was a single democrat there. All the conservative justices were there- the three liberal judges pointedly were not. The guest list says reveals the government more than anything.
I noticed Vance wasn’t clapping during the speech. He must have been absolutely seething at Charles being there.
Charles also poked at Trump destroying a wing of the White House,. He cracked a joke about how the British burned it down in 1814 – they already tried to redo it. Ooooh, sick burn.
And Trump was likely too stupid to get it. He also likely had no comprehension of Charles throwback at him that if not for the British, we would most likely all be speaking French. But Macron got that one perfectly and trolled Trump with it this morning
He is absolutely too stupid to get the reference and even if he did have some comprehension of history, he’s still too demented at this point to know.
Some of it was just a slight rewrite of what Prince Harry said in Kyiv. Definitely all inspired by Harry. We’ve never heard a speech like that from Charles before. https://unpacked4.wordpress.com/2026/04/29/from-kyiv-to-congress-prince-harry-led-and-the-king-followed/
I mean we kind of have. Charles has been showing support for Ukraine since at least the invasion as has almost every leader and famous person in Europe. Ukraine isn’t a Harry specific issue, it’s an seen as an existential issue by the whole continent.
Zelensky is leading, everyone else is following.