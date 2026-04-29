“Sarah Pidgeon wore a Givenchy dress to a Disney event” links

Sarah Pidgeon in Givenchy… thoughts?? I’m not crazy about it but she sort of pulls it off. Bonus bearded Paul Anthony Kelly below, looking beautiful. [RCFA]
Beyonce is not surprise-dropping Act III any time soon!! [Just Jared]
Nicole Kidman is having so much fun these days. [LaineyGossip]
Mariska Hargitay absolutely kissed Christopher Meloni!! [Seriously OMG]
Shannon Elizabeth earned $1.2 million in her first week on OF. [Socialite Life]
Review of Mother Mary. [Pajiba]
Julia Fox looks… good? [Go Fug Yourself]
What ‘90s classics do you recommend for Gen Z? [OMG Blog]
Miss Juicy was arrested! [Starcasm]
Ariana Grande’s new album is called Petal. [Hollywood Life]
Best political tweets of the week. [Buzzfeed]

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9 Responses to ““Sarah Pidgeon wore a Givenchy dress to a Disney event” links”

  1. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    April 29, 2026 at 12:51 pm

    That Givenchy dress looks more like Derelicte by Mugatu.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cALVig8bw9w

    Reply
  2. JanetDR says:
    April 29, 2026 at 1:17 pm

    The dress looks like electronic tape.

    Reply
  3. Constance says:
    April 29, 2026 at 1:20 pm

    It sucks living in a country with so much potential but even more base stupidity.
    Go, ‘Merica.

    Reply
  4. Beth says:
    April 29, 2026 at 1:28 pm

    That Givenchy almost looks like a diy Hervé Léger bandage dress…I don’t hate it but I don’t love it.

    Reply
  5. tyrant_destroyed says:
    April 29, 2026 at 1:33 pm

    I love this shade of blonde on her. I hope she keeps it.

    Reply
  6. Thinking says:
    April 29, 2026 at 6:19 pm

    Over time, the guy playing JFK Jr. became handsome to me haha. I couldn’t see it at first.

    He’s also better looking as himself than when he’s playing the role.

    Reply
  7. Mightymolly says:
    April 29, 2026 at 6:22 pm

    I’m sorry but Maddy’s “I have no education but I love capitalism” speech was the best thing I’ve seen in weeks.

    She’s obviously very smart otherwise it wouldn’t be funny, but damn.

    Reply
  8. Nheermitt says:
    April 29, 2026 at 8:23 pm

    The cosplaying is full-time for these two.

    Reply

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