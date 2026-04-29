“Sarah Pidgeon wore a Givenchy dress to a Disney event” links

Sarah Pidgeon in Givenchy… thoughts?? I’m not crazy about it but she sort of pulls it off. Bonus bearded Paul Anthony Kelly below, looking beautiful. [RCFA]
Beyonce is not surprise-dropping Act III any time soon!! [Just Jared]
Nicole Kidman is having so much fun these days. [LaineyGossip]
Mariska Hargitay absolutely kissed Christopher Meloni!! [Seriously OMG]
Shannon Elizabeth earned $1.2 million in her first week on OF. [Socialite Life]
Review of Mother Mary. [Pajiba]
Julia Fox looks… good? [Go Fug Yourself]
What ‘90s classics do you recommend for Gen Z? [OMG Blog]
Miss Juicy was arrested! [Starcasm]
Ariana Grande’s new album is called Petal. [Hollywood Life]
Best political tweets of the week. [Buzzfeed]
That Givenchy dress looks more like Derelicte by Mugatu.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cALVig8bw9w
Hahaha haha too good! Thanks for the laugh 😆
The dress looks like electronic tape.
It sucks living in a country with so much potential but even more base stupidity.
Go, ‘Merica.
That Givenchy almost looks like a diy Hervé Léger bandage dress…I don’t hate it but I don’t love it.
I love this shade of blonde on her. I hope she keeps it.
Over time, the guy playing JFK Jr. became handsome to me haha. I couldn’t see it at first.
He’s also better looking as himself than when he’s playing the role.
I’m sorry but Maddy’s “I have no education but I love capitalism” speech was the best thing I’ve seen in weeks.
She’s obviously very smart otherwise it wouldn’t be funny, but damn.
The cosplaying is full-time for these two.