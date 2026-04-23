Prince Harry arrived in Ukraine for a surprise two-day visit & keynote speech

Prince Harry is in Ukraine for the third time in thirteen months, and second time in the past eight months. Last September, he made a semi-surprise visit to Kyiv directly after spending almost a week in the UK. Given the timing of this week’s surprise visit, it’s interesting that King Charles made a point of NOT inviting Harry to his grandmother’s memorial service or the palace reception marking what would have been QEII’s 100th birthday. Harry likely had to be routed through Heathrow, I’m just saying – he probably could have dropped off his flowers at QEII’s tomb in person! Anyway, Harry traveled to Kyiv via the overnight train from Poland, just like he did last September.
Prince Harry urged the world not to “lose sight” of Ukraine, as he made a surprise visit to Kyiv for an international security conference. The Duke of Sussex is expected to tell delegates that Ukraine is defending the principle of democracy, and that other countries must not forget this at a time when attention is on the Middle East.
Arriving at Kyiv railway station on Thursday morning, Harry said: “It’s good to be back in Ukraine, a country bravely and successfully defending Europe’s eastern flank. It matters that we don’t lose sight of the significance of that.”
He said that he wanted “to remind people back home and around the world what Ukraine is up against and to support the people and partners doing extraordinary work every hour of every day in incredibly tough conditions”.
The duke, who has just finished a tour of Australia with his wife, Meghan, said that he wished to tell Ukrainians that “the world sees you and respects you”.
Western officials are gathering in the capital for the Kyiv Security Conference, where Harry will make a speech saying that the fight is about more than territory. He will reference his own military experience and his work on the Invictus Games to warn that the results of the war in Ukraine will last “for years to come”.
He is expected to say that the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia is a “systematic and intentional” act which should be tried in the International Criminal Court.
Harry will urge people not to become “numb” to this, or any other conflict, adding: “This is a war about values, not just territory.”
It is Harry’s third visit to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. He made two trips to the country last year as a guest of the Superhumans charity, which provides prosthetics and rehabilitation to wounded soldiers and civilians.
They’re making a point of saying that Harry’s agenda is centered on the security conference, but given his Invictus jacket and his agenda on previous visits, my guess is that he’ll probably have events with Ukrainian veterans too. His visits last year were remarkable, not just for the substance, but how the Ukrainians treated him. He practically needed a gifting suite, because Ukrainians were stopping him wherever he went to give him mementos, food, flags and gifts for Meghan and the children.
Apparently, ITV’s Chris Ship was invited to cover Harry’s trip exclusively – you guys might need to stop sh-tposting about Ship, because Harry apparently thought he was good enough to cover this. I’m including Ship’s interview from Kyiv below – he says that part of the reason for the visit is because of Harry’s work with The HALO Trust. Ship also had coverage of Harry’s keynote speech at this security conference (see below).
Exclusive: Watch as Prince Harry arrives for a surprise visit in Ukraine.
ITV News' Royal Editor @chrisshipitv joined the Duke of Sussex as he arrived in Kyiv this morning.https://t.co/QTSLLRBrFk pic.twitter.com/ziHjdDIgjr
— ITV News (@itvnews) April 23, 2026
NEW: Prince Harry echoes the “I am not a political figure” words of his mother Princess Diana in Angola in 1997.
He tells the Kyiv Security Forum in Ukraine today: “I am not here as a politician. I am here as a soldier who understands service, as a humanitarian who has seen the… pic.twitter.com/qvszd4ftXB
— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 23, 2026
Prince Harry:
Over the past year, I've had the honor and privilege of visiting Ukraine twice. Each time I left deeply moved by the courage, dignity and unbreakable spirit of the Ukrainian people.
For four years, Ukraine has stood firm. You've shown the world what true… pic.twitter.com/qp4RgFXb5z
— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 24, 2026
Photos and screencaps courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Superhumans’ Instagram and YouTube.
William who?
Wow, go Harry!! I can’t wait to see more pictures from his activities there. I love that he’s so stealthy. And I love that beads will be exploding all over palaces today.
P.s., sorry, nope, I’ll never stop sh*tposting Chris Sh*t, Mr. thank god that as of Wednesday I’ll never have to post about the Sussexes again. 🙄
Who else did Charles exclude from the queens memorial events. There seemed to be a small group of working royals. He is so petty. .
All the none working royals.
Lady Chat to was there but she’s not a working royal
I didn’t see Prince and Princess Michael of Kent at the event, although the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra were there.
One of the King’s children, The York children and the Edinburgh children. are the ones I have read about. Pity, she was their grandmother as well. The other King’s child chose not to go.
Did Chris Ship contact the Taliban to let them know that Harry was going to be Ukraine? Wednesday never came for Chris Ship. Anyway, Harry’s doing good work. Kudos to him.
Wednesday just doesn’t exist for him anymore😂You know he’s cheezing on the inside to accompany Harry and report on something real.
I found it strange that PrinceHarry chose CS for exactly those reasons.. I just don’t trust someone like CS because he’s proven that he is extremely biased and has no issue putting PH in danger like when he contacted the Taliban.
I’m also amazed at Prince Harry’s jet lag recovery it’s impressive, so he is out in a war torn country days after a whirlwind trip to Australia and now focusing on landmines and veterans meanwhile his brother is hiding in England plotting his father’s demise and making plans for his future reign… all this while Chucky will be visiting one of Andy’s and Epstein’s friends to placate him.. it’s all so twisted and the only ones looking horrible are the leftovers.
What is Ship contacting the Taliban and the reference to Wednesday about?
Harry gets invited everywhere, William was invited to Australia and chose not to go. Who would make the better representative for the Crown.
Wow, moving silence indeed Harry. And, that makes me wonder if Charles excluded him from the memorial events because he was coming. I’m not sure how true it is, but there have been rumblings that Harry does give them a heads up if he’s traveling to Ukraine probably given the security situation there.
I’m not sure if Harry would have wanted to go even if he was invited, but I could see them being petty enough to be upset that he would leave the memorial event, and then traveling on to do more work, right after the Australia trip. It would just provide too much of a contrast to the rest of them, and what they’ve been doing during their month-long Easter break.
Although to be fair, it still does. Good on Harry though for continuing on his good work and ignoring the noise.
Chris Ship gets a 6/10. Amid the neutral/supportive stuff he also said some real nonsense about this trip being in sharp contrast to Harry and Meghan’s Australia trip which was a “business trip” to “make them money”, when there’s absolutely no evidence of that.
Even if Harry and Meghan got paid for some appearances, they did a TON of charitable visits and it’s difficult to imagine how they could have “made money” (ie made a net profit) out of their Australia trip.
Anyway I guess 6/10 is pretty good for a royal reporter.
He gets a 3/10 from me for doing the decent thing for once, and 0 points overall because of his insistence on inserting tabloid/deranger talking points into his “reporting”, as you say, with zero evidence of the crap he’s spouting.
His colleague Tom Bradby would have done a far better job of it: straight, clean, factual reporting = actual journalism.
I swear its like some of these reporters just can’t help themselves.
To a certain extent I get it – they’ve built a following and a fan base around hating the Sussexes, so when they get a chance to be legitimate, like here, they need to walk a line and be objective without alienating that fan base that is rabidly anti-Sussex.
But they have no one to blame for that but themselves. They’re complaining about the rain but can’t see that they created the weather, or whatever the quote is.
Chris Ship doesn’t want the rest of the royal rota to ostracize him that’s why he adds in the tabloid nonsense. If he was to report the straight facts his colleagues would say he’s friendly with the Sussex team. Perhaps he still be accused of being Team Sussex because he went to Ukraine but I won’t have any sympathy for him if he does get attacked by the likes of Richard Eden.
Aw. This made me cry.
Ukraine is a beautiful, talented, resourceful people + country.
I’m so ashamed of our government’s attitude toward Ukraine. May Trump + his pal Putin rot in hell.
Slava Ukraini!
Musical treat:
A beautiful band from Ukraine – one of my late husband’s favorites – DakhaBrakha
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hsNKSbTNd5I
Chris Ship deserves all the sh*t-posting he gets, because he slyly jumps on the propaganda and hate bandwagon and then feigns innocence when he is called out after spreading the hater narratives on live news. Repeatedly.
I’m going to assume that the other ITV guy, Tom (Bradby?) was the one who was invited and ITV sent Ship instead.
I should have thought that someone from Byline Times or Forces News would have been more suitable, because Ship of course had to answer questions from the idiots in the studio about “security for the Prince”, but he handled the question well.
He was clearly revelling in his “exclusive” though, because he kept emphasising “as is the nature of these things… (war and security)… which is why I could not say anything before”, as well as mentioning that he was the only royal/British reporter there 😀 . He didn’t mention the word “embargo”, but it was clearly a massive dig at the Daily Fail and his (former?) rota colleagues at that tabloid. One in the eye for Rebecca English, certainly. Countdown until she prints her talking points on William’s (oops, “sources”) thoughts.
they definitely didnt just send Ship if Bradby was the one invited. they may have said that Bradby wasn’t available, but Ship’s attendance would have been agreed upon before the trip.
I get the impression that very few of the rota actually like Rebecca English. She’s a court stenographer at this point – fine, they all are – but she also seems to be on a huge power trip since she’s the head of the rota, which isn’t going to make her any friends.
But now she has to wait for William to stop throwing things before she can write down his points, lol.
As ever, thoughts and love with Ukraine.
Yeah, from what I have seen of clips that people have posted here, he seems like the best of a bad bunch. And it’s probably just to get ahead of the narrative forming in the UK. And since they are all so thirsty for an exclusive, I’m sure he jumped on the chance. So he’ll be the one that’s knocking down his colleagues, former colleagues? And they can fight amongst each other about what really happened during the ground, and the importance of Harry doing trips like this and their articles and on all their podcasts.
Sometimes I wonder why he doesn’t take Canadian, Aussie, or even US journalists along on visits like this–surely he could find someone less biased. I could be wrong, but I don’t think he took any press to Australia? But yes, as you guys say, he probably asked for Tom Bradby but ITV said no, and yes, the UK is where the press forms these horrible lies, excuse me, narratives, so having at least Ship to be the guy on the other side of the panel will be useful.
I wished I had just 10% of Harry’s energy, travellling the globe, from Jordan, Australia and now Ukraine to support causes close to his heart.
It is heartwarming to watch how much Harry has grown in confidence in the last ten years, from someone who had panic attacks and breaking out in sweats before public speeches to the man who addresses world leaders with ease and confidence.
And then you have the heir and his wife, people raising concerns of the heir’s preparedness for his future role as king and his wife saying that she finds public receptions hard because she has a soft voice.
Exactly @Monika such a glaring contrast between the brothers. UK are stuck paying for another rubbish “leader” whom we can’t throw out and have to pay for an expensive coronation so Wilbur can once again get roaring drunk at our expense!!
Harry travels all over the world with his messages of hope, resilience. Proud of his leadership and dedication to veterans.
Is the UK tax payer paying for the heir to stay at home and do nothing of impact whatsoever! ? Wilbur SNUBBING dead grandmother ‘s memorial church service ( forgive the tabloidese) and then turn up mid afternoon for a subsequent event, sauntering around with a bloody Mary in his hand, isn’t impressive. No wonder he’s incandescent about being shown up by Harry. Talk about the ant and the grasshopper!
This is what harnessing celebrity and having a global platform is truly all about. Harry really is living his best life and lifting those up that need a voice while doing it. It’s so admirable and William isn’t on the same level in any way. The Windsors and the BRF are in VERY big trouble with regards to their future.
Ship was probably chosen because he used to be a war reporter before joining the royal beat (I think). So this is actually the things he used to cover before.
But I find him… “interesting”. He absolutely peddles nonsense that the rest of the media also peddles but on occasion, he doesn’t. I think he’s also alluded to being pretty annoyed at being turned into a royal reporter. Which, if you consider his old job, is a massive demotion.
But then again, being a royal reporter is a massive demotion anyway no matter what.
Quite possibly he requested the job as I believe it’s mostly overall less demanding as there is a rotation in the following of the royals.
I love this man.
Chris Ship is far from the worse of them. He does not report on hate articles and does not hold hate session like too many do in the UK. He do have some prejudice against the Sussexes and did issued some very bad comments against Harry when Spare came out. But overall, his reports are at least neutral and he is getting on the positive for the past few months.
The poor remnants will be wiped out by H&M. The royals and their tabloids were still living in Australia when Meghan surprised them with her new promotional videos for As Ever, so they had to quickly move on to a new topic to attack Meghan, and when they finally caught a break, Harry in Ukraine came crashing down on them. 🤣
William will end up in a straitjacket with his wife in plasters by his side…