Prince Louis’ eighth birthday portrait was taken on a boat off the Cornish coast

I totally forgot that today is Prince Louis’s birthday. It always sneaks up on me! Princess Charlotte’s eleventh birthday is coming up on May 2nd as well, not to mention Prince Archie’s seventh birthday coming up in two weeks’ time.
Anyway, the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a new birthday portrait of Louis on their social media. The photo was taken by Matt Porteous, because the palace has seemingly convinced Kate to stop releasing her own manipulated photos of her family after the Mother’s Day photo debacle in 2024. The photo was taken on a boat off of the Cornish coast during “a family holiday.” That’s the palace’s guidance on the photo, that the Wales family took a “family holiday to Cornwall” during the Easter holiday. We’ll have to wait and see how much mileage they get from this Porteous photoshoot – perhaps Charlotte’s birthday photo will be from the same holiday. Same with William’s Father’s Day photo.
Something to keep your eye on in the coming weeks is that William and Kate still haven’t announced which school Prince George will attend for his next school year. Will and Kate have been fighting over George’s education for more than two years, and Kate is seemingly incandescent with rage at the thought of packing up either of her sons and sending them to Eton. I’ve always said that if George goes to Eton, it’s very likely that Kate gets her way on Louis and Charlotte’s education though. Still, she’d prefer to send all of her kids to her alma mater, Marlborough.
Updated to add the Instagram video of Louis, probably made the same day as the photo.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Matt Porteous for Kensington Palace.
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Britain’s Princess Charlotte, from left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, William, the Prince of Wales, Prince Edward and Princess Anne arrive to attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 5, 2026.,Image: 1088804689, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alberto Pezzali/Avalon
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Britain’s Princess Anne, from left, Princess Charlotte, Kate the Princess of Wales, TTimothy Laurence, Prince Louis, Prince George and Prince William, Prince of Wales, arrive to attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 5, 2026.,Image: 1088804716, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alberto Pezzali/Avalon
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Catherine – Princess of Wales with Children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and William – The Prince of Wales depart an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 April, 2026.,Image: 1088832512, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine – Princess of Wales depart an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 April, 2026.,Image: 1088832536, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive to attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 5, 2026.,Image: 1088843233, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alberto Pezzali/Avalon
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM Members of the British royal family depart the Easter Matins Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Pictured: Princess Charlotte, Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince Louis and Pri
BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM Members of the British royal family depart the Easter Matins Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Pictured: Princess Charlotte, Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince Louis and Pri
BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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They say he’s the spitting image of William?? they must be looking with their eyes closed lol
Louis is a cute boy. Looks fun and charming like his uncle. Happy birthday Louis
Definitely the least Windsor of the 3. Maybe that’s why he’s the cutest? He looks happy in this pic for a change.
Agree, I don’t think he looks like William. At least right now. <3 His personality seems so fun too.
W was credited as the photographer of the infamous mother’s day photo by KP on their social media accounts. I think that was the first and only time W published a photo that he’d taken of his wife and kids.
Yes he allegedly did but Kate took the blame for photo manipulation. The Royal Family is just a cruel institution.
Cute kid, and that’s a very nice photo. I’m not sure if I’ll buy that his parents were as tanned as they were spending ALL of late March and early April in Cornwall, but okay.
It will be interesting to see if we’re going to get ocean background shots, in the other kids photos this year. It’s so funny to me how they seem to just have a photo shoot and just dole those pictures out for the rest of the year.
My guess is they went to Cornwall during one of the shorter school breaks, or on a long weekend or something. They definitely haven’t spent the last 3 weeks in Cornwall, lol.
And if they did, why not publicize it a bit? Why not post (after the fact) something like “this is our favorite restaurant in Cornwall” or “we loved renting bikes here” or something? Something to boost those small businesses?
Anyway he is a cute kid and I hope he has a good birthday.
coming back to say they released a longer video, but it still could have been filmed in a day or weekend. I wouldn’t be surprised if they went skiing or to Mustique and then swung down to Cornwall for one night for these photos.
It was a really long spring break and they had to go to the Easter service. So I wonder if they stayed in the uk till Easter and then went somewhere warm directly after. Bc they def had gotten sun when we saw them yesterday. Or this was taken earlier in the year.
@Beckd1
The fact that they write/inform that they were in Cornwall on holiday, at Christmas, and that they took a photo of Louis by the water, only means that somewhere, sometime, a photo of him was taken by some water, which, surprisingly, is the only one in a long time that isn’t a photoshopped photo. Perhaps he wasn’t spending time with WK at the time, which is why it was possible.
WK lie and manipulate 24/7. You should never take anything they tell you seriously.
Yeah I know they lie and manipulate, trust me 🙄🙄 I still stand by my comment that its possible they stopped in Cornwall for a long weekend or even a day trip at some point in the last month.
Yikes guys. All @Becks1 said is that they *may* have gone to Cornwall and another holiday destination.
Not sure how that turned into “Oh so you believe absolutely everything they say?!?!?!?”
The problem is normal people take what they say at face value and try to rationalise it. Very few people, even here, accept nearly everything is a lie. Its shocking after all the lies told day in and out, people are brainwashed enough to try to find something believeable in their crap. Obviously they weren’t holidaying in Cornwall. We’d know. They were in Mustique since their easter bonnet parade. Unless everyone in the uk has deep tans. I am always surprised how many people here want to wrangle lies to maybe make them plausible. I can only assume brainwashing.
you keep making comments basically insulting everyone on here and I’m not sure why. Dee2 made it very clear that she didn’t accept that they were in Cornwall for their entire holiday.
So in this instance – sure, this picture might not be from a three week stay in Cornwall (NO ONE here thinks that) but its definitely fairly recent (we know because we saw Louis at Easter) and its on a beach in colder weather. So maybe Norfolk, maybe Cornwall, maybe France, etc.
I swear people on all sides of the royal spectrum get so unhinged over these photos.
@Lamb Chop
That’s exactly the point. I’m incredibly annoyed by the number of comments where people try to figure out when and where the WK arrived, analyze their routes and calendars,
while they lie and manipulate 24/7, secretly taking their tenth tropical vacation, where the Middleton family, along with Kate, spends their asses on taxpayers’ money every time, while William enjoys life in other resorts, maybe with Arabs, maybe in other pleasure havens, all the while posting photos taken six months earlier with the caption “trip to the countryside.” And people keep swallowing it. Even here.
Black Elderberry, exactly. Its frankly bizarre the lengths supposedly intelligent people go to , to prove something absurd might be right.
Becks, if the shoe fits. There’s a lot of mental gymnastics going on from the premise it may be true – thats most stories btw even the obviously absurd ones. . I start every thought from the usual fact its a lie. Makes life so much easier. Plus, im not looking for approval. I’d rather remind people of truth.
Well how would we know? Because we also know they are in Mystique because they had photos? So how do you know for sure they were in Mustique? Because they have gone there before? How is that any more evidence of it being true than them saying that they have been in Cornwall?
I thought I was pretty clear, that it is very unlikely that they spent a month in Cornwall, but it’s not unlikely that Wednesday Thursday and Friday they went to Cornwall, came back to go to the Easter service, then left on Monday and went somewhere warm for the rest of the vacation.
I’m not sure why the only appropriate rational response to you and others would be their lying about everything and any reasonable points must be ignored. I don’t like these people at all, but that doesn’t mean that we should pretend that kernels of truth can’t exist within their lies.
Ha ha they got their deep Caribbean tans in Cornwall. I 💯 believe whoever wrote that crap. Like becky who lies on any day ending in Y, and the then Cambridge’s only take bucket and spade holidays somewhere somewhere instead of their three ski hols, multiple mustique plus all the other trips. Greek islands or Middle East?
Its nice to reminisce about the lies of the wails holidays to remind the rota, we don’t forget.
Louis Middleton, I hope you’re OK. Looks like William 🤣🤣🤣🤣
How do we know that the photo was not taken on their holiday aboard the billionaire’s Greek yacht? This is such a close-cropped photo, and KP lies about everything, so… ho hum. 🙂
They lie about everything. Sure, they may have helicoptered to Cornwall to do a photo shoot. We all know they don’t and never have spent a holiday there. That’s absurd, even for the lying rota. They take pics away from birthdays anyway. Could have been taken months ago. That’s their norm.
It’s the light and the color of the sea – Greek light is brighter and more yellow and the sea is more clear and aqua. I suppose they could have changed the colors, but I don’t see why.
Cutie. It’s a sweet picture.
If William and Kate weren’t so desperate for good press and were in a stronger position at the time, they could have gotten a better deal for photos of their children. If they were truly concerned about the children’s privacy, they would not have agreed to annual birthday photos. Turning eight is not a milestone and we just saw Louis two weeks ago.
I don’t mean this to be mean or derogatory, but he looks SO much like Andrew. Nothing implied, it’s just genetics.
Yes. I have always thought he looks like Andrew as well.
Thank you for the validation.
I don’t see AMW in him I see his Middleton grandfather but time will tell, who could have predicted Willy’s slide into homeliness when he was in his younger days. Now I do think Lotte looks like a Windsor her great grandmother to be exact, and I still have no clue who George resembles. Hope Louie has a happy birthday..
Yes, definitely his Middleton grandfather.
Totally thought the same thing about resembling Andrew. Both Louis and Charlotte seem to have inherited that Windsor jawline.
Nice photo.
Wondering if Katie and Willy were even vacationing together for most of the 3 1/2 weeks they were gone. It will be interesting to see if other “Cornwall” photos emerge of the happy family and/or the happy couple, the way they seem to do a photoshoot every spring and use the pics for the rest of the year, including on their Christmas card.
Agree with posters above, this was probably just a mini-break in Cornwall, to recover from the Easter church service and the stress of hitting Courchevel or Mustique. No way they got their tans in Cornwall. But a Cornwall mini-break would have suited perfectly for capturing the 2026 family photo collection.
I think little Louis looks a lot like Grandpa Middleton, just as I think George is a Spencer. Charlotte? Maybe Grandma Carole.
I don’t see anything of the Saxe-Coburg-Gotha family.
Lovely pictures of a happy rapidly growing Louis. I wonder if we should expect videos of each of the children’s birthdays this year. Maybe a slightly longer one for George. As someone has already mentioned, they could feature different places in the UK. They could even do it after the fact. It might help local businesses. William and Kate never seem to do anything that brings any benefit to anyone except themselves.
Really nice photos and he looks happy and healthy.
Nice photo. Can’t believe he’s 8 already!
I have a question.. are few years ago there was a huge issue with sewage at many beaches and Cornwall beaches were mentioned in articles and news often for being contaminated.. are they now safe to swim in for young children? If that is where this was filmed..