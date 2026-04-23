Spectator: Prince Harry should divorce Meghan and marry an ‘English rose’

This month has been brutal for the left-behind Windsors, and the imagery has taken an incredibly stark turn in just one week. Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Australia, looking fresh and full of charisma, yet another reminder of the powerhouse couple they could have been for the Windsors, if only the Windsors weren’t consumed by jealousy, hatred, pettiness and racism. Crash cut to Tuesday, April 21, and the left-behinds gathered for a “working royal” family portrait which was… pale, stale and very, very old. Instead of acknowledging what has been obvious for the past six years – that they treated Harry & Meghan poorly and the Sussexes are owed an apology – the Windsors and their ever-decreasing defenders insist that the left-behinds are the ones who are owed an apology. Better yet, they STILL believe that Prince Harry should leave his wife and children and come running back to them. The latest piece comes straight out of the lunatic asylum, aka The Spectator. William Atkinson wrote, “We can still save Prince Harry.” You guessed it, this guy is arguing that it would be better for everyone if Harry divorced Meghan and married a white woman. My God. An excerpt:

‘It won’t last,’ my schoolfriend Albert told me, as we staggered down Embankment one summer evening in 2018, a few pints into his birthday pub crawl. I wasn’t sure as to what he was referring. The evening twilight? His youthful good looks? Our ability to walk in a straight line? He expanded: ‘Harry and Meghan. She’s not right for him. They’ll be divorced within five years. Just you wait.’ Then he burped.

I was surprised by Albert’s comments. I, like tens of millions of other viewers, had been taken in by the royal wedding weeks before. Yes, the presence of Oprah Winfrey and an over-enthusiastic American preacher had been a little gauche. But as Harry ‘n’ Meghan tied the knot in glorious Windsor sunshine, a troubled prince seemed to have found permanent peace with a gorgeous wife.

…Like the young Henry V, Harry’s coming of age was his most endearing. Shipped off to Afghanistan, the nice-but-dim younger son who had battled his way to two A-levels at Eton was transformed into a model young soldier. But, once out of the army, rather than settle down with a Chelsy Davy or a Cressida Bonas, Harry found himself adrift. Unlike Henry V, Harry did not have the delights of conquering the French and a diplomatic marriage to keep him busy. Cue the arrival of Meghan Markle and the rest – as they say – is history.

Eight years on, however, and Albert’s pessimism has been confounded. Even in self-imposed exile in California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain married. But their world has been transformed. The split from Buckingham Palace amid allegations of racism and bullying; a tell-all memoir; umpteen interviews, Netflix shows and brand relaunches… The pair might not have wanted to remain royals. But they have served the House of Windsor by providing the world’s longest-running soap opera with a bitter drama that only Harry’s late mother could have matched.

Last week’s quasi-royal tour of Australia seemed to show the pair on top form – a far more successful outing than England’s cricketers managed only a few months before. Harry was shown comforting survivors of the Bondi Beach shooting while Meghan pronounced to some young crowd that she had been the ‘most trolled person in the world’ during a roundtable on social media and mental health.

But behind the rictus grins deployed for their Aussie fans, the world of the Sussexes appears to be a bleak one….While Meghan’s fate is unlikely to elicit much sympathy in a Britain that has long since written her off, Harry’s fate does. Being the royal Rodney to the all-American Del Boy is a cruel fate for a former soldier. He seems lonely, cut off from his family and friends, still trotting out tired cliches about his mental health and estranged from the charities that once gave him purpose. When he was photographed last year ringing various London doorbells to try to find an old friend, it perfectly embodied a lost, young man unable to find his way home.

As one X account has highlighted, Harry was a victim of peak woke. His wife embodies all its worst excesses: the stultifying focus on mental health, a nihilistic desire to tear down institutions, perpetual grievance-mongering around sex and race. As sexist as it may seem to blame Lady Megbeth, marrying her really was Harry’s greatest mistake. But it’s not too late.

Returning to Britain would require the prince to eat a considerable slice of humble pie. He’d have to apologise to his father and brother for the pain he has put them through following his grandmother’s death, father’s illness and sister-in-law’s cancer treatment. But the prodigal son would be embraced by the nation.

The traditional Windsor error-correction route – a divorce – is available. Harry, leave the Duchess of Sussex an ocean away from a country she will never visit. Put the kids in a decent public school, find yourself a new Sloane or English Rose and come home.

Saving Harry would not only give the Windsors some rare good news but would be a sign that even the most disastrous mistakes can be rectified. If The Spectator can save Gentleman’s Relish, we can rescue the Duke of Sussex. If Harry can be fixed, so can Britain. The first round is on me, your restored royal highness.