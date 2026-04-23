Spectator: Prince Harry should divorce Meghan and marry an ‘English rose’

This month has been brutal for the left-behind Windsors, and the imagery has taken an incredibly stark turn in just one week. Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Australia, looking fresh and full of charisma, yet another reminder of the powerhouse couple they could have been for the Windsors, if only the Windsors weren’t consumed by jealousy, hatred, pettiness and racism. Crash cut to Tuesday, April 21, and the left-behinds gathered for a “working royal” family portrait which was… pale, stale and very, very old. Instead of acknowledging what has been obvious for the past six years – that they treated Harry & Meghan poorly and the Sussexes are owed an apology – the Windsors and their ever-decreasing defenders insist that the left-behinds are the ones who are owed an apology. Better yet, they STILL believe that Prince Harry should leave his wife and children and come running back to them. The latest piece comes straight out of the lunatic asylum, aka The Spectator. William Atkinson wrote, “We can still save Prince Harry.” You guessed it, this guy is arguing that it would be better for everyone if Harry divorced Meghan and married a white woman. My God. An excerpt:
‘It won’t last,’ my schoolfriend Albert told me, as we staggered down Embankment one summer evening in 2018, a few pints into his birthday pub crawl. I wasn’t sure as to what he was referring. The evening twilight? His youthful good looks? Our ability to walk in a straight line? He expanded: ‘Harry and Meghan. She’s not right for him. They’ll be divorced within five years. Just you wait.’ Then he burped.
I was surprised by Albert’s comments. I, like tens of millions of other viewers, had been taken in by the royal wedding weeks before. Yes, the presence of Oprah Winfrey and an over-enthusiastic American preacher had been a little gauche. But as Harry ‘n’ Meghan tied the knot in glorious Windsor sunshine, a troubled prince seemed to have found permanent peace with a gorgeous wife.
…Like the young Henry V, Harry’s coming of age was his most endearing. Shipped off to Afghanistan, the nice-but-dim younger son who had battled his way to two A-levels at Eton was transformed into a model young soldier. But, once out of the army, rather than settle down with a Chelsy Davy or a Cressida Bonas, Harry found himself adrift. Unlike Henry V, Harry did not have the delights of conquering the French and a diplomatic marriage to keep him busy. Cue the arrival of Meghan Markle and the rest – as they say – is history.
Eight years on, however, and Albert’s pessimism has been confounded. Even in self-imposed exile in California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain married. But their world has been transformed. The split from Buckingham Palace amid allegations of racism and bullying; a tell-all memoir; umpteen interviews, Netflix shows and brand relaunches… The pair might not have wanted to remain royals. But they have served the House of Windsor by providing the world’s longest-running soap opera with a bitter drama that only Harry’s late mother could have matched.
Last week’s quasi-royal tour of Australia seemed to show the pair on top form – a far more successful outing than England’s cricketers managed only a few months before. Harry was shown comforting survivors of the Bondi Beach shooting while Meghan pronounced to some young crowd that she had been the ‘most trolled person in the world’ during a roundtable on social media and mental health.
But behind the rictus grins deployed for their Aussie fans, the world of the Sussexes appears to be a bleak one….While Meghan’s fate is unlikely to elicit much sympathy in a Britain that has long since written her off, Harry’s fate does. Being the royal Rodney to the all-American Del Boy is a cruel fate for a former soldier. He seems lonely, cut off from his family and friends, still trotting out tired cliches about his mental health and estranged from the charities that once gave him purpose. When he was photographed last year ringing various London doorbells to try to find an old friend, it perfectly embodied a lost, young man unable to find his way home.
As one X account has highlighted, Harry was a victim of peak woke. His wife embodies all its worst excesses: the stultifying focus on mental health, a nihilistic desire to tear down institutions, perpetual grievance-mongering around sex and race. As sexist as it may seem to blame Lady Megbeth, marrying her really was Harry’s greatest mistake. But it’s not too late.
Returning to Britain would require the prince to eat a considerable slice of humble pie. He’d have to apologise to his father and brother for the pain he has put them through following his grandmother’s death, father’s illness and sister-in-law’s cancer treatment. But the prodigal son would be embraced by the nation.
The traditional Windsor error-correction route – a divorce – is available. Harry, leave the Duchess of Sussex an ocean away from a country she will never visit. Put the kids in a decent public school, find yourself a new Sloane or English Rose and come home.
Saving Harry would not only give the Windsors some rare good news but would be a sign that even the most disastrous mistakes can be rectified. If The Spectator can save Gentleman’s Relish, we can rescue the Duke of Sussex. If Harry can be fixed, so can Britain. The first round is on me, your restored royal highness.
I’m reminded again of how these horrid people based every decision on the theory that eventually they could separate Harry and Meghan and magically force Harry to come crawling back to them. These delusional jackasses are absolutely FURIOUS that the Sussex marriage has lasted this long, that Harry is not miserable, that they’re wealthy and thriving and free. That’s why they spin these alternate-reality conspiracies that Harry secretly hates his woke wife and he’s dying to be married to a white woman, just like he’s dying to go back to England to be his brother’s doormat and punching bag. The misery, racism and misogyny is just oozing out of these people openly now. Masks off.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
This is dangerous writing and targets Meghan in a very sinister and disturbing way imo.. I hope she has added security because of this article.. it’s sickening that they literally are calling for the BRF to get rid of Meghan to bring Harry back to be forced into a marriage with a white woman. I find this terrifying.
Dangerous is right. Leave her AND take her children. Then hide them away in some remote school and begin again with – do I have this right? – a white woman and white babies? JFC! They’re not saying the quiet part aloud. They’re screaming it from the rooftops.
The part about how Oprah and the American preacher (both African American) being at the wedding was “gauche.” Oh staaaaap ye olde english racist man.
If Britain felt strongly about it, these stories would stop. Look at Clarkson. He didn’t suffer after his rant which,had it been about Kate,would have possibly landed him in jail. I accept British people on the whole (not the few who post here – and im British born myself), don’t actually care. It IS dangerous, but it’s hardly the first or the 100th. We’ve been outraged by these pieces for 10 years. Something is desperately broken in the UK. Im glad I don’t live there any more. (Yes,btw I do know the deliberate breakdown of services, health,wages housing, cost of living, people don’t have the energy). But the ones who aren’t in poverty, also don’t care. It is broken.
The Brexit vote provided all the information needed. The conservative party here in Canada is pushing the same scenario. Thankfully, Canada voted for Mark Carney. Things will never be perfect, but most of us are recognizing the past and doing better moving forward. I will never understand how vilifying one woman makes anything or anyone better in the UK. Its all very pathetic on the “royals” part, they look like, and are, idiots.
The UK was on top of the world for a long time, and some there cannot accept that the supremacy has dissipated.
Kind of like that guy/girl who peaked in high school, and now it’s time for the 25th reunion and the gloss is gone for all to see.
Or BP or KP could lean on the Clarksons and Atkinson of the UK press. But for 10 years they haven’t, even as they furiously browbeat and sue the UK press over anything about Rose Hanbury or their latest French ski trip or megayacht cruise. Tells you everything you need to know about the BRF.
@Lamb Chop
But BP and KP are pressuring the Clarksons, Atkinsons, and the others, pressing them hard, every day. THEY ARE PRESSING THEM TO DESTROY H&M!
Clarkson wrote his tirade about a naked Meghan being pelted with excrement right after leaving a hotel party hosted by Kamila. You don’t think he would have voluntarily resorted to such extreme language about—no matter how you look at it—a member of the Royal Family.
This media cesspool is primarily the work of the Royal Family, which has become a pathology artificially maintained by media propaganda, and they will resort to any vile means to hysterically defend their criminal asses and destroy anyone who doesn’t play along. The only salvation for Britain is the abolition of the BRF, or its complete cleansing, modernization, and transparency in its assets, finances, legal, and taxes. The only person who could do this and do it well is Harry, and his family, of course. But, as you can see and hear, they’d rather see BRK disappear than have a colorful queen appear. Fine, let William destroy it.
The U.K. isn’t broken, whatever that means. The Spectator has always been a small circulation right-wing publication that revels in offensive (it would likely say provocative) articles like this. I’m not saying you fall into this category but I see no reason why the U.K. should be lectured by citizens of a country that twice elected Donald Trump. There are, unfortunately, racists and their enablers in every country and the U.K. with its imperial past certainly has its (un)fair share.
@Anna Maria
I’m not American, and Britain IS BROKEN. I’m not saying this applies to society as a whole, but a country in which, in the 21st century, such a massive, active escalation of hatred against a single woman is being initiated and continued by the Royal Family, fueled and amplified by the media, is not a healthy country. The RF wields real power in the country by appointing people from the palace, ties to the establishment, and hiding criminal members of the RF – and I’m not talking about Andrzej.
The fact that such daily media filth is possible and legally tolerated is not a sign of health but of profound dysfunction.
Britain IS broken. Maybe you don’t know what that means but those who live here do.
I found this part particularly threatening : “While Meghan’s fate is unlikely to elicit much sympathy in a Britain that has long since written her off, Harry’s fate does. ” Like, what fate are we talking about here ?!
The several hundred years long global PR campaign to market “whiteness” to the rest of planet is failing. All the stories of magic blood and supposedly superior civilization aren’t really bearing out as more people understand history and HOW those cultures built their empires (theft and abuse and appropriation of the wealth and wisdom of other cultures) and when one looks at the decrepit “leaders” rotting in front of us on the world stage. The left behind royals look like a congealing bowl of oatmeal and the idiot buffoon president of the US looks like he smells like trash while the contents of his bowels spew from that sphincter always flapping on his face.
This guy is writing his delusional fantasies and doesn’t even realize he’s already a ghost of a shameful history that even white people aren’t celebrating.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
that is a great way to put it.
Wow these idiots just dont care how deranged and utterly stupid that they sound. These little fairytales of theirs are through the fricken roof. Complete with racism and misogyny all out there in writing!!
Is Atkinson auditioning for the Onion?
This so call “journalist”or “columnist” here is like fellow peers at NYT or Arwa Mahdawi and Zoe Williams @the Guardian who have been shading Meghan from the beginning. The respectable legacy press have been attacking this couple indiscriminately and with prejudice protected by the thin veneer of respectable journalism.
It has been another wake up call that even newspapers like the Guardian and NYT that I relied upon for fairness and integrity will sell themselves easily for clicks because they think they are picking on low hanging fruits so it’s all ok. Never mind that what they are doing is promoting misogyny, supporting racism, lies, and hate.
Look it’s good to see the racist hate out in the open. No more hiding behind “we aren’t the tabloids” journalistm yet remain in cahoots with BRF propaganda machine.
Follow the money.
“the world of the Sussexes appears to be a bleak one” lol
Bleak where? Living with their two kids in a lovely home in Southern California sun, being independent and able to live their lives how they choose…..?
I know it’s all myopic speculation and rage bait, but I seriously struggle to understand why these people think they can publically (and proudly) claim to have some secret insight into h&Ms lives. Like, don’t they feel even a little embarrassed that this is their “job”, to make up nonsense about people they know nothing about?
Nope. This moron absolutely believes what he’s saying. Its the mindset of royalists. They believe all of this. Its rage bait but its also his truth. Put it this, royalists are as blind and deluded as MAGA. its the emperor has no clothes,it doesn’t matter what you see, this is true. Its impossible to understand.
Plus we know this because lost, stupid, toxic woman are all the themes. None of which are true.
Thanks for my morning cup of unhinged. Everyone should be as “lost” as Prince Harry. The world would be a much better place.
What an appalling article, I have read the Spectator in the past, it is extremely right wing but to suggest that Harry shouldn’t have married a mixed race woman is racism.
Self imposed exile. Harry’s miserable. Meghan’s work. The Windsors will save him — blah, blah, blah.
These journalists are out here publishing their fan fiction journal entries without and shame or self awareness.
That’s seriously crazy. I can’t think of any other male public figure that this kind of thing gets suggested
Photographed wandering around ringing doorbells trying to find a friend?? What is this cr*cker on about??
Treating Meghan as disposable and the kids as a mistake? My hatred for these people has no words. And there is absolutely nothing dim about this war veteran, multiple charity founder, sought-after public speaker, and yes – global statesman.
I knew after Australia it was going to get worse. The comparison is just to stark now. This is shameful though. The British media really is the dregs. I can’t imagine any other supposedly respectable newspaper/magazine publishing an article like this.
And here’s the thing, they are just still creating their own reality. Harry does not appear unhappy. He has told you numerous times he’s not unhappy, he in fact specifically said he feels sorry for you people who are constantly hoping that they’re getting divorced. And yet, this is all that they have left. They have to be unhappy because otherwise he really won’t come back to save us.
Here’s the thing. No one knows the future, I don’t think that they’re going to get divorced, but if they did why do they think that he would just up sticks and abandon his kids? Just to be back under his brother’s thumb? Why on earth would he choose that?
I truly hope they are forever but there is NO scenario in which Harry abandons his children. Or ever returns to life as the Spare.
And he won’t abandon Meghan
@Tessa – No, he won’t. I truly believe they are forever, but marriage is complicated and life is long. I have confidence, though, they will always be loyal to one another and co-parents to their children/eventual grandchildren.
I still maintain there will be no divirce of Sussexes .
More of a chance for the Wales to break up imo
They won’t get a divorce
Agree 100%.
I doubt they’re going to get a divorce, but I cannot see the future (no one here can obviously) and never say never etc etc. But what I WILL say “never” about is either Harry or Meghan abandoning their children. He’s not taking them to the UK for school (I’m assuming that’s what the public school comment was about) while she lives in California and he’s not moving back to the UK while she has the kids in California. I am confident in saying neither of those scenarios will EVER happen. And since Harry isn’t going to leave the kids, and Meghan isn’t moving to the UK again…..
nope, sorry England, even in the (very unlikely) event of a Sussex divorce, you’re not getting Harry back. It’s not happening. So stop trying to will a divorce into existence, because your ginger prince is long gone.
And yes it is worse after australia which makes sense. It’s too much of a direct comparison between the royals and H&M. Even the royals’ emotional support polls aren’t helping them.
@Becks1 – ITA!! I have said “never” about other couples and been wrong, so I don’t say “never” any more, but I would bet so much money that they they will always be loving and respectful of one another, great parents, and that Harry would never consider returning to the BRF to be a punching bag. AND they have survived so much together that I do really believe they are forever.
At this point i don’t think the sussexes should go back there. Something very sinister is going on.
It’s just Australia 2.0. The knives came out when they went to Australia as “working royals.”
Is there ANY person in the world about whom “journalists” write articles calling for their divorce and remarriage to a white woman?
This is unprecedented I think in the public figure/celebrity space. It’s been alluded to for years re Megan and Harry but this is the most blatant.
These people are disfigured by their pathetic allegiance to a symbol (the CROWN) that DNGAF about them. What a strange culture.
Are they so deeply racist and xenophobic that they cannot see how ridiculous they are?
Their attacks on Megan are getting more fierce. Sinister indeed.
I suppose this is what happens when you grey rock your abuser and your abuser is several systems including monarchy and right wing propaganda.
Years ago, Piers Morgan to Harry to “come back, all is forgiven and marry a milk toast English Rose like you were supposed to”. And that was on Good Morning Britton. I grew up in the 60’s. It seemed like we were moving forward, I was wrong.
I suspect that if meghan joined harry– the crowds in the UK would absolutely demolish what the media and brf have tried to accomplish. the head to head comparison of crowd sizes (meghan vs. leftovers) would undermine everything. this is what they’re trying to prevent imo.
So those beautiful babies are supposed to be taken from the mother who adores them and stashed in a boarding school … and Harry is supposed to abandon the love of his life and marry a white woman???
The cruelty. The insanity. The utter white supremacy.
Taking the children from their mother is off the charts cruel. Do right wing loonies in Britain applaud that kinda talk? Who TF is the audience for this?
I have just read that disgusting article and I found it appalling .
I really don’t understand that this hatred for Meghan just keeps growing .
It’s something I have never seen before in my long life and I can’t understand that it’s allowed to happen . How on earth does Meghan survive this ?
Shading the “American preacher” at their wedding and Oprah? Telling Harry to “Put the kids in a decent public school, find yourself a new Sloane or English Rose and come home”?
Holy cr@p, how is the British press still publishing racist dog whistles in 2026?
They love to be shady about the preacher. It’s disturbing.
Bishop Michael Curry, the then head of the Episcopal Church in the United States and the contemporary of then Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, completely broke those people. They simply did not know what to do with a him, even though as an Episcopal(aka Church of the quiet spirit), he was relatively tame. There are preachers that would have literally raised the roof off of St. George’s chapel and not looked back, would have held those people hostage for 3 hours and not even given them a bathroom break. They are still spazzing out over what was considered by most African Americans, a mild sermon.
These aren’t dog whistles, these are outright racist statements.
Did he really put an emphasison the ‘n’ as in “Harry ‘n’ Meghan”? My god!
They mean shut away in a boarding school while the English rose has babies
Yep! The presence of black people — Oprah Winfrey and a minister — made the Sussex wedding “gauche”. The racism could not be plainer.
And IIRC someone invited Michael Curry (as noted above then the head of the Episcopal church in the US, he wasn’t just some random minister) – and I dont think it was Meghan. Maybe Welby reached out? Charles? I know the choir was Charles’ idea(supposedly.) I can’t remember re: Curry but the story was NEVER that Meghan picked up the phone and made a call.
Curry was on the CBS Morning Show after the wedding he said his boss, QEII, herself asked him to do the wedding sermon.
I want to add that this is truly evil. These systems and the people that uphold them have gone past the point of no return.
The royals have no shame. Nor do their minions. Or the fourth estate. Such an absolute vacuum of humanity to the point of evil. This is the reality. Kudos to Megan and Harry for enduring. I am saying prayers to my goddesses today for them.
This article is distastful..disgusting and bordering on obscene!
No one makes the greatest argument that the UK is a racist country than the
Salt Island media and columnists. This is a racist, hateful column by a hateful, racist columnist who assumes the British public agrees with him. Let’s hope not but the palace staffs and the rota seem to be in agreement. And that will lead o the collapse of the entire British monarchy.
Only one couple looks miserable in public and it’s not Harry and Meghan.
This article is hateful but also diverts from the obvious.
Completely Deranged.
Whaaaa? What did I just read? Wild.
On Reddit there’s a copy of an article that says that Willard and Kit Kat ‘s marriage is a mess and Willard wants out but Chuckles won’t let him. I believe that’s the reason for this major breach of sanit and the desperate delusions of this reporter. Distraction!
Anyone with eyes knows its been a mess for years. No way chuck is blocking divorce,though. He’d probably love it, since willy is meant to be the decent family man. Whatever willy did has him stuck. All those drunk appear weren’t for no reason. Kate’s been messy lately but she was cat/cream last year. I would have thought a new mansion with 150 acres stolen land, mother back in society, almost no work and 10 holidays a might be enough but maybe not. Oh well.
I can totally see Chuckles saying : Dear boy, must we have this kind of messiness now? I’m dying and we can’t let the lies explode right now, must keep Andy out of jail you know!”
Legally and logistically, does Charles actually have veto power over a William divorce? Is it required?
Charles does not want the drama of a divorce. All the lies would be exposed, he knows they’re failing. Not gonna make it worse,
Charles is a hypocrite
Nobody was going to stop him from marrying Camilla. And he wanted a divorce from Diana
Charles, like QEII, doesn’t care what happens after him.
He hates the Middletons, he’d be happy if William’s fake family man persona was publicly shattered
“The traditional Windsor error-correction route – a divorce – is available. Harry, leave the Duchess of Sussex an ocean away from a country she will never visit. Put the kids in a decent public school, find yourself a new Sloane or English Rose and come home.”
Well, that’s one of the most shocking and shockingly racist things I’ve read in a long, long time.
Right up there with the Daily Mail’s “Straight Outta Compton” and that worthless a*shole Danny Baker comparing Prince Archie to a chimp (for which he was fired).
Time to complain to IPSO!
It is racist and misogynistic and shameful article.
Cressida was an actress but that was ok. But it was not ok for Meghan to be an actress. Chelsy was treated badly by the media. And she was called clingy .what a horrible thing to write about harry and Meghan who have been married for years now
Diana was called an English rose and was
But she was treated like dirt by that family. She was too good for that family. And so is meghan. Do they want a vapid lazy consort or someone up to the task. I guess they go for vapid and lazy
Exactly the mask is off.
They are not even hiding it, they show their British snobbery and their racism so openly
This “it has nothing to do with racism that we hate Megjan…..” they can really s…. it up their a…. It has everything to do with racism.
Some in the BM have a really lovely way to insult other cultures, Australians now Amercans.
This is some of the stupidest and most offensive drivel I’ve ever seen put in writing. Delusional!
“If The Spectator can save Gentleman’s Relish, we can rescue the Duke of Sussex.” What in god’s green earth is “Gentleman’s Relish”. Can any of our Brit members enlighten us?
Oh i had to check , lol its a salted anchiovy paste, created by an english man i presume so will come under nostalgia food for being very british
Thank you for responding. Not really an anchovy paste fan, think I’ll stick to Meghan’s jam. ; )
Gentleman’s relish = anchovy paste
It sounds like slang for you know what lol
What a miserable and racist cunt must you be to write this sort of nonsense. This is a low even for the Spectator.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: if Harry wanted to marry a white English rose, he would have. He didn’t want to and he’s certainly not going to now.
I just want to add my voice to all of you who have commented before me.
Like you all, I am shocked by this breathtakingly blatant piece of misogynoir.
How can men (and women, see other racist rota crazies) be so disgustingly ignorant and dead inside that they think their input is required?
How can people in the UK media think they need to share their uncalled-for opinion on a couple who is happily married, has a circle of close friends and a functioning social network, who is successful — when the Waleses live right there, undeservedly funded to excess by the British taxpayers, while being visibly unhappy and unhealthy, extremely lazy, reluctant to do the bare minimum requirements of their “job”, seemingly without friends?
Reading this made me feel ill. Even if I guessed what I might find — it’s the Spectator after all — it was way worse than what I expected.
The article lays out all their racism, misogyny, classism, snobbery, sexism, xenophobia, and anti-Americanism in full and in one place. Everything is said out loud. It’s a masterpiece, and reveals everything that is revolting in some of the British mindset and the British press. As far as I know, there is no British publication to counter this, and why is that? Is there no one to at least speak up for basic decency and fairness?
That’s the million dollar question. I’ve come to believe that racism and xenophobia are cherished markers of many a British mindset. What else can be assumed when pushback is seemingly nonexistent?
@Tamsin – there’s no actual publication that comes to mind, but there are one or two brave journalists who, in the past, have been brave enough to stick their heads above the parapet to defend H&M. The Spectator has a minuscule circulation and it’s likely these racist comments will be ignored by the mainstream UK media.
Who the heck wishes for a family to break up?
The people who want that family to disappear
Lady Megbeth??? Seriously? This is so gross.
Congrats! Now people can stop pretending that the BM is not the pure embodiment of r@cism and pure evil. The BM hated Meghan from day one bc she’s Black (they only care about her being half white when they trot out the toxic Markles). Hopefully US Media will see this bs and run far away. Unlike the UK, many r@cists in the US are learning that r@cism is indeed very expensive and many MAGA cultists have lost their jobs and/or businesses either directly or indirectly bc of it. So BM, keep publishing this bs bc its guaranteed to drive Harry even further away. You lost any perceived control you and the RF had over him when you repeatedly smeared his wife so badly that she wanted to end her life. You might have forgotten what you did to his mother but I guarantee you that he hasn’t, nor will he ever forgive you while you try to run the same playbook on his beautiful wife and children.
This is not journalism nor a thoughtful opinion piece! The UK police and intelligence agencies should put many of these so called journalists on watch lists or fixated persons lists. The authorities should also seriously consider psychiatric holds for some of them. None of this is normal! These people are a danger to society in more ways than one.
Like this dude thinks that future scooter king is gonna issue a royal decree declaring Harry “divorced”, right?
unbelievable.
As in taking a page from Trump’s “we already won the war in Iran” playbook?
I remember when Harry was with Chelsy Davy. The derangers called her Miss Piggy. The aristo English actress didn’t come quite up to snuff either. Harry and his wife were always going to be the punching bags for everything that couldn’t be said about the boring, lazy heirs.
This! The fact of the matter is if he’d stayed with Chelsea, he’d be living in CapeTown now.
That’s pretty accurate.
And KM’s jealousy would have been off the scale had those two married: Chelsy Davy was every bit as confident, poised as Meghan and like her ten times more attractive than KM
“The traditional Windsor error-correction route – a divorce – is available. Harry, leave the Duchess of Sussex an ocean away from a country she will never visit. Put the kids in a decent public school, find yourself a new Sloane or English Rose and come home.”….. diabolical
Here’s the tell: “if Harry can be fixed, so can Britain.” …”Broken Britain” is a slogan that David Cameron was using in the 2010 election that he won, albeit with Clegg & the Lib Dems as his coalition partners. It’s now become intellectual property of Reform, the populist little Engländer party that’s home to Nigel Farage. You have to read these ramblings like the symptoms of a troubled man who’s in rehab for the umpteenth time but can’t kick the habit. They want to believe it’s Harry who’s broken, not the man they see in the mirror. Call it a backhanded compliment — he could save them if he wanted to but he’s chosen to save himself. It’s how addicts seethe at users who get sober. Like, they’ve betrayed the brotherhood. Bonkers. Losers. Par for Brexitland.
I thought Kate was going to fix Broken Britain a few years ago? Did that fall by the wayside like Willie and racism in football?
Yes, Quinn used Broken Britain as part of the initial messaging for ‘arly years. After all quinn made that project up with two days notice. Had to throw a project together and drop it friday before Meghan’s cookbook hit the following monday.
@YankeeDoodles — yep, that’s what caught my eye too.
“… we can rescue the Duke of Sussex. If Harry can be fixed, so can Britain.”
This is the out-loud statement of the fairy tale, the fetishization, and the classic roles those who think this way in the UK keep trying to confine H&M to.
Meghan is meant to be the Scapegoat, in the old bloody Golden Bough manner. Observed to be different in ways deemed to be unacceptable, therefore loaded down with all the sins of the community, and ultimately sacrificed.
Harry is the Prodigal Son. Left the family, wandered far, committed various sins, fell into despair. Humbled and desperate, must now return to the family home begging for rescue and forgiveness. Will be magnanimously welcomed back by the patriarchy.
If the Scapegoat can be successfully sacrificed, and the Prodigal returned to the family fold, all will be well with the world. The broken community will magically be healed.
And the vicious racism, misogyny, disparagement of a veteran and father and philanthropist, denigration of an activist, philanthropist, and mother, neither of whom have actually done any harm at all to the people so angry with them?
Well, that’s just the cost of doing business.
This is so racist and sexist. The way they project so much of their hatred and inadequacy on Meghan is both disgusting and utterly pathetic. They really think she took Harry from them. Not only that, the way they talk about Harry like he should still be acting like some 19yo f*ck up there to entertain them shows they can’t cope either present day reality. Look st what Harry’s accomplished in the six years he’s left the UK. Just coming off an incredibly successful Australia tour and meeting with dignitaries in Kiev today. The thing is they know it is because of Meghan he’s had this incredible growth so they want to negate both her and their children, and they have incredible charisma. This blank English rose is just a placeholder for a Harry that no longer exists. These guys sound like aging frat boys who peaked in high school, and can’t understand the friend who’s surpassed them, including in the marriage department.
I pray for the safety of all of the Sussex’s now.
Is this “ reporter” taking the same drugs as the Orange one and his Cabinet?
“The traditional Windsor error-correction route – a divorce – is available….leave the Duchess of Sussex an ocean away from a country she will never visit. Put the kids in a decent public school, find yourself a new Sloane or English Rose…. Saving Harry…would be a sign that even the most disastrous mistakes can be rectified.”
As a human being, I find this repugnant.
As a person of color, I find this chilling and soul-destroying.
No other comment needed.
Charles the head of the church of England says nothing. Not condemning the writer who wants two of his grandchildren taken from their mother and harry placing them into a boarding school. While harry marries the English rose. The monarchy needs to be abolished it is enabling hate and racism.
Tell me again how Meghan was lying about racism in the UK press and the BRF? “Why we welcomed her with open arms!” These mofos are pond scum, in fact they would need to improve several levels to become pond scum. And always remember, they tolerate Pedrew stink in their midsts, they are fine with him.
That’s what I was thinking of, they save all their venom for Meghan while Andrew is living rent-free with great security and personal drivers, with their blessings.
These people are deluded and racist.
I’m surprised this would even be printed. This guy sounds like a raging alcoholic. Maybe he’s been on too many “pub crawls” and someone should stage an intervention.
What utter nonsense. How terrible do you have to be to gleefully wish for the end of a marriage. This is who they are, Harry and Megs would be wise to remember it.
Prince Harry is a 41 year old, married father of two, yet some people love trying to think for him and second guess him.
No matter how many times Harry tells them when and why he wanted out as a working royal, it falls on deaf ears. No matter how many times Harry tells everyone that he pursued Meghan, it falls on deaf ears. No matter how many times Harry makes it clear how alone he felt after his mother died and before starting his own family, it falls on deaf ears.
The author completely dismisses Harry’s free will and tries to force his idea of what Harry’s life should be like on Harry and the public. It’s as if some people don’t even see Harry as a human being, but as a piece of property they own. Aside from the usual racist trope, the author acts as though Harry is his personal property that needs to be shackled, returned, and forced into obedience like a slave.
WTAF
Every day the same old bullshit!
How about the willie and wife not doing anything but go on vacation every 6 days
“An England which has long written her off”? She left you! You didn’t leave her. And they’re still doing polls about her. If only England could forget about Meghan, they write about her every day. To paraphrase The Simpsons, “You’re writing about her NOW!” What is wrong with these people?
“ trotting out tired cliches about his mental health”…?!! And calling Harry’s marriage a mistake?! My God. These people have no decency.
Jesus
Absolutely deranged. And disgusting. Angry, drunk, racist, sexist fixated madness. “Lady Macbeth”? They know it’s sexist but will still say marrying her was his “biggest mistake”?!! Oprah’s mere presence (?!) made something gauche? Take your kids from your wife, dump them in an ok school, then marry someone white and English? These aren’t even dog whistles; it’s a blatant bullhorn.
They say he’s dim but managed 2 A-levels at Eton when he was absolutely miserable and hated school? Not dumb. We knew that, but whew. He just had to be made dumber than the other brother.
These people. “Leave your wife and family and be our punching bag again, damn it! Make us feel better about our miserable lives since we know yours would be worse!” I’d love to be “miserable” like H&M are in Montecito.
I have no words. And I am black living in Britain. WTH? How is this ….? Why? Still?
❤️, I’m Black and American. I feel the same way here. The American President posted a meme of the Obama’s as Apes. In 2026. 77 Million people voted for him, most voted for him 3 times. They were fine with who he was, until it affected them.