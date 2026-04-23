“Donald Trump had an unhinged meltdown over Virginia’s election” links

Donald Trump had a meltdown about the Virginia redistricting vote. FAFO, because Republicans started all of this crap. [Buzzfeed]
David & Victoria Beckham hold hands in NYC. [JustJared]
Another London event for The Devil Wears Prada 2. [RCFA]
Is anyone listening to Suki Waterhouse’s music? [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump honored women by making them stand behind men. [Jezebel]
Lena Dunham & the era of the problematic Millennial. [Pajiba]
I’m shocked that MrBeast even employs women, but I’m not shocked that the women are treated terribly, you know? [Socialite Life]
Filming resumes on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. [Hollywood Life]
Corey Stoll was on All My Children? [Seriously OMG]
Robbie Hoffman interviewed for Bazaar. [OMG Blog]
Trump: “A RIGGED ELECTION TOOK PLACE LAST NIGHT IN THE GREAT COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA! All day long Republicans were winning, the Spirit was unbelievable, until the very end when, of course, there was a massive ‘Mail In Ballot Drop!’ Where have I heard that before — And the… pic.twitter.com/rSheYNtSjL
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 22, 2026
This imbecile’s inability to understand that vote totals change as ballots are counted may explain how he managed to bankrupt a casino.
Another classic: “COVID cases will go down if we just stop testing for it!”
Right? He is such a moron.
Good. Cry harder, bitch. Die mad.
Miranda, I love your comment and feel the same way!
Yass! 😂
The looks from “Another London event for The Devil Wears Prada 2” were so much better than what we have seen thus far!
Although I despise Trump’s political agenda, I’ve been even more concerned about his mental state — and his rapidly deteriorating mental functioning. Jamie Raskin, a Representative of Maryland, has proposed a bill that would establish a panel of experts, appointed by both parties, that would help evaluate presidential fitness in support of assessing the need to invoke the 25th amendment. He’s also requested the White House physician to provide a full cognitive and neurological assessment of President Trump.
That is awesome! I hope it goes through.
The republicans on any such committee will see nothing, absolutely nothing.
I believe a judge has put a hold on the implementation of Virginians’ decision and it’s being appealed. I also read that postal ballots can’t be counted til after 8pm so of course there will be a late surge. More of trump’s dangerous ‘If I win I’ve won, if I lose you’ve cheated’ nonsense.
The fact that he’s always accusing others of rigging and cheating points to him doing that himself. Projection!
Every accusation is a confession.
Love Suki’s music! I too enjoyed the music before realizing who she was.
I love her music too! I knew who she was and honestly, was not expecting much. But her album a couple of years ago was so good.
Every day is an unhinged rant. Really f*cking sick of it. We need to get out an protest more. Writing my reps every day, and it’s not helping. Congress could rein him in if it wasn’t run by MAGAts.
My fear is they will do this with midterms. Refuse to acknowledge the result, refuse to swear in Democrats who won their seats – tie this up in courts until it gets to his Supreme Court.