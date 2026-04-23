“Donald Trump had an unhinged meltdown over Virginia’s election” links

Donald Trump had a meltdown about the Virginia redistricting vote. FAFO, because Republicans started all of this crap. [Buzzfeed]
David & Victoria Beckham hold hands in NYC. [JustJared]
Another London event for The Devil Wears Prada 2. [RCFA]
Is anyone listening to Suki Waterhouse’s music? [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump honored women by making them stand behind men. [Jezebel]
Lena Dunham & the era of the problematic Millennial. [Pajiba]
I’m shocked that MrBeast even employs women, but I’m not shocked that the women are treated terribly, you know? [Socialite Life]
Filming resumes on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. [Hollywood Life]
Corey Stoll was on All My Children? [Seriously OMG]
Robbie Hoffman interviewed for Bazaar. [OMG Blog]

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17 Responses to ““Donald Trump had an unhinged meltdown over Virginia’s election” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    April 23, 2026 at 1:04 pm

    This imbecile’s inability to understand that vote totals change as ballots are counted may explain how he managed to bankrupt a casino.

    Reply
  2. Miranda says:
    April 23, 2026 at 1:23 pm

    Good. Cry harder, bitch. Die mad.

    Reply
  3. Josephine says:
    April 23, 2026 at 1:30 pm

    The looks from “Another London event for The Devil Wears Prada 2” were so much better than what we have seen thus far!

    Reply
  4. Blithe says:
    April 23, 2026 at 1:57 pm

    Although I despise Trump’s political agenda, I’ve been even more concerned about his mental state — and his rapidly deteriorating mental functioning. Jamie Raskin, a Representative of Maryland, has proposed a bill that would establish a panel of experts, appointed by both parties, that would help evaluate presidential fitness in support of assessing the need to invoke the 25th amendment. He’s also requested the White House physician to provide a full cognitive and neurological assessment of President Trump.

    Reply
  5. Anne Maria says:
    April 23, 2026 at 2:09 pm

    I believe a judge has put a hold on the implementation of Virginians’ decision and it’s being appealed. I also read that postal ballots can’t be counted til after 8pm so of course there will be a late surge. More of trump’s dangerous ‘If I win I’ve won, if I lose you’ve cheated’ nonsense.

    Reply
  6. Elly says:
    April 23, 2026 at 2:38 pm

    The fact that he’s always accusing others of rigging and cheating points to him doing that himself. Projection!

    Reply
  7. Cat says:
    April 23, 2026 at 3:04 pm

    Love Suki’s music! I too enjoyed the music before realizing who she was.

    Reply
    • EE says:
      April 23, 2026 at 4:57 pm

      I love her music too! I knew who she was and honestly, was not expecting much. But her album a couple of years ago was so good.

      Reply
  8. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    April 23, 2026 at 3:25 pm

    Every day is an unhinged rant. Really f*cking sick of it. We need to get out an protest more. Writing my reps every day, and it’s not helping. Congress could rein him in if it wasn’t run by MAGAts.

    Reply
  9. SIde Eye says:
    April 24, 2026 at 9:50 am

    My fear is they will do this with midterms. Refuse to acknowledge the result, refuse to swear in Democrats who won their seats – tie this up in courts until it gets to his Supreme Court.

    Reply

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