“Donald Trump had an unhinged meltdown over Virginia’s election” links

Donald Trump had a meltdown about the Virginia redistricting vote. FAFO, because Republicans started all of this crap. [Buzzfeed]

David & Victoria Beckham hold hands in NYC. [JustJared]

Another London event for The Devil Wears Prada 2. [RCFA]

Is anyone listening to Suki Waterhouse’s music? [LaineyGossip]

Donald Trump honored women by making them stand behind men. [Jezebel]

Lena Dunham & the era of the problematic Millennial. [Pajiba]

I’m shocked that MrBeast even employs women, but I’m not shocked that the women are treated terribly, you know? [Socialite Life]

Filming resumes on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. [Hollywood Life]

Corey Stoll was on All My Children? [Seriously OMG]

Robbie Hoffman interviewed for Bazaar. [OMG Blog]

Trump: “A RIGGED ELECTION TOOK PLACE LAST NIGHT IN THE GREAT COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA! All day long Republicans were winning, the Spirit was unbelievable, until the very end when, of course, there was a massive ‘Mail In Ballot Drop!’ Where have I heard that before — And the… pic.twitter.com/rSheYNtSjL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 22, 2026