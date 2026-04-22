Prince William, Kate & the Edinburghs are declared the new ‘Fab Four’

Yesterday’s palace reception for Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday was only the second time the Princess of Wales has been seen in a month. Kate was tasked with making small talk with lots of seniors, which is actually her one strength (she prefers chatting with seniors as opposed to children). Prince William and Kate also had to pose for photos during the reception, including one dusty portrait of the “working royals” all gathered together. I have no idea what King Charles believed that the portrait would show, but most people were sort of horrified by just how old the “working royals” actually are.

The Telegraph tried to put a dutifully monarchist spin on the working-royal photo, but even they could barely manage it, writing: “From the 43-year-old Prince William to the 90-year-old Duke of Kent, they gathered for a photograph to mark the occasion – a snapshot of the slimmed-down monarchy in its new era. With an average age of 69, each generation worked to its strengths.” YIKES!! It’s even worse because, as many are pointing out, the septuagenarians and octogenarians are regularly outworking the two lazy 40-somethings. Meanwhile, GB News’ spin was that, actually, William, Kate, Sophie and Edward are the new Fab Four. LMAO.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen standing with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh today, potentially marking the new “fab four”. It was not so long ago that the Royal Family’s future was destined to be carried by the so-called foursome – brothers Prince Harry and William, with their respective partners, Meghan Markle and Catherine. It showed promise: the prospect of two young and energetic couples leading the way in the new age of the British Royal Family. But it wouldn’t be too long until it fell apart. After a mammoth dispute, Harry migrated to the States, writing his memoir, Spare, and, in September 2020, stepped away from royal duties altogether. For the king-to-be, he remained diligent alongside his wife while a new partnership formed. This was on show once again today at Buckingham Palace. Edward, some 16 years younger than his brother King Charles and 19 years older than William, has acted as a pivotal glue in binding the two generations together. Meanwhile, Sophie has forged a strong bond with Catherine, who herself has now become part of the furniture at Buckingham Palace over the years. Together, they have made up a new, strong foursome that, on the foundations of hard work and dedication, has the potential to live up to the original “fab four” billing. Today was the latest example of such.

[From GB News]

PART OF THE FURNITURE?? I realize that’s a common expression, but it’s not a compliment for Kate to be described as, in essence, just there, part of the tapestry, another piece of furniture. Double yikes. As for the New Fab Four… even the emotional-support pollsters didn’t bother to include Sophie in their recent polling. All of her international tours get zero attention. People never know what Edward and Sophie are up to at any given moment because you can’t even pay royal reporters to cover them. But sure, the new Fab Four.