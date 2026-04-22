Sykes: Footage of Duchess Meghan looking at a staffer proves that she’s a bully

Last year, something really revealing happened because of the Duchess of Sussex’s With Love, Meghan series. In the first season, Meghan hosted Mindy Kaling as a guest, and on camera, Mindy called Meghan by her maiden name. Meghan gently corrected her, saying “I’m Sussex now.” The reaction to Meghan correcting someone or “Meghan stating a preference” was incredible to watch in real time. The Daily Mail and many royal reporters zeroed in on that moment and argued that it “proved” that Meghan is a “bully,” which has been the palace and royal ecosystem’s deranged claim for years. They screamed and cried that Meghan had actually been rude to Mindy, or that Meghan behaved inappropriately to Mindy by stating her name preference. It was a real aha moment for me – “oooooh, they were climbing up Meghan’s ass this whole time because she stated preferences or corrected them.”
Well, don’t forget the other accusation lodged against Meghan for years – that she looked at people. Specifically, she looked at people and the power of her bullying gaze sent Kensington Palace staffers running to the closet to scream and cry. “Meghan looking at someone” = bullying, according to royalists, royal sources and Jason Knauf. Well, all of this has been recycled because there’s manipulated/AI footage of Meghan looking at a staffer in Australia. Seriously. As you can imagine, Tom Sykes was on the case!
Former employees of Meghan Markle have revealed the nightmarish conditions of working under her. A video of Markle during a trip to Australia racked up thousands of views on social media this week, as the mother of two appears to give Prince Harry’s chief of staff, Sarah Fosmo, a deathly glare for touching the Duke of Sussex.
On The Daily Beast’s The Royalist podcast, Tom Sykes revealed Tuesday that former staffers told him the clip “revived memories” of their “traumatic” employment under Markle, 44.
“Another former employee told me, ‘It gives me PTSD,’” Sykes, who has covered the royal family for decades, recalled. “This is what they said after watching the clip: ‘It’s classic Meghan… smiling to the public on one side of her face and glowering at you on the secret side where she thinks she is unobserved.’ The woman treats anyone she has power over as totally disposable. You are just treated like a tradesman who is there to fix the toilet.”
For years, reporting from outlets including the Daily Beast has recounted testimonies from the former actress’s staffers. Several former employees told the Beast that Markle was a “demon” boss prone to “psycho moments.”
In 2025, a Vanity Fair report alleged that some of Markle’s American staffers needed therapy after working for her. Before that, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Markle was a “dictator in high heels.”
Sykes said representatives for the Sussexes alleged that the video, which had been slowed down for dramatic effect, was “designed to be manipulative and perpetuate a false narrative.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Markle’s representatives for further comment.
All of these people should be embarrassed. To base all of these wailing and whining about “how Meghan treats staffers” and their evidence is… Meghan looking at a staffer in a crowded room, in a short video clip which was manipulated to change her expressions and make her look bad. The full video even reveals why the staffer touched Harry’s back – Sarah Fosmo was drawing his attention to the hundreds of people on the balconies of the Australian hospital, so that he could wave to them too. Meghan was clearly looking at Fosmo because Meghan was listening to what she said!! So, yeah, this is what it always was. This is what all of those bullying claims amounted to. In the past thirteen months or so, we’ve finally gotten our answer. Meghan “bullied” palace staffers by stating preferences, correcting them and looking at them when they spoke.
Tense moment Meghan Markle appears to GLARE at an adviser as footage captures the subtle act that made the Duchess drop her smile https://t.co/R7xrVU1Mw0
— Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 19, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Why aren’t people exhausted by this? I’m an American and I find this whole thing tiresome. Do the Brits feel the same?
😂😂😂 Bitter, Bitter, Bitter. Tom Skyes lost the plot a long time ago. The only way he and the press can make money now is by embracing trolls and derangement on YouTube and Substack. I love that for them. The Sussexes leaving destroyed a lot of things but it seems that the rota and commentators have gone off the deep end since 2020. The full psychosis that has taken a hold of the British press is troubling but of their own making.
I have worked as a PA to psychiatrists for years, some of them really powerful and amazing women at the top of their game. I have never been able to get to grips with the pressure they work under and people’s expectations of them (which are different because of their gender). I would love to have a month working for Meghan, I think she can give a unique and valuable perspective on a situation which no one else on this planet has experienced and some great lessons in leadership. all of this is misogynistic nonsense, Charles basically chucked a fountain pen at his staff and it was treated as a joke. the difference between women have to put up with and men (in all arenas) really pisses me off.
“You are just treated like a tradesman who is there to fix the toilet”
So courtiers think they are more deserving and better than people that fix toilets? Toilet fixing people are doing a true and honest job and should be respected, not like those despicable palace rats
The courtiers are useless lol. A tradesman (or woman) know they are hired for a job and show up to complete it. The courtiers show up and do nothing. That might be why they felt Meghan was a “bully” or a “nightmare.” She had the audacity to expect that if you were on the payroll you would actually do your job. The horror!
I don’t understand how this is a job. When Sykes was little, did he say “Mummy, Daddy, when I grow up I want to work in the basement of the internet, harassing and inventing lies about one specific WOC…for 10 years.” (That’s supposing he was actually born of humans and didn’t just rise up out of a stagnant pool.)
He’s gone full anti-Sussex troll and does livestreams with a couple of others on the same grift – one of them, Paula Froelich, is awful and I actually reported one of her Instagram posts where she compared Meghan’s blue and white striped shirt to the “Auschwitz” look.
Maybe my experiences with dirty looks differs from the press, but that is not what I would consider a glare. Her mouth tightens a bit, but she’s not giving a dirty look. Maybe she was surprised by the woman’s approach or was observing the situation. I just don’t think that look deserves more power than the millions of smiles she poured into those days.
Uhh, is the photo in the DM tweet supposed to be the glare? Ok.
I mean it tracks, that they would think that that is a glare. Like they also think that it’s bullying for your boss to be upset that you were assigned a project and didn’t complete it. Or that’s your boss emailed you, and the expectation that you were there to work. And held you to standards.
And to be fair in the beginning some of it could have just been cultural. I’m very direct, and I have worked with International teams before and have found myself frustrated with what I see as the inability to just get to the point sometimes, but I’m sure they found my forthrightness abrasive at times.
But none of this looks like that. It looks like her turning to listen to what the person is saying, and because they see everything that Meghan does in the lens of it’s evil, so let’s double back to make this interaction evil.
I said this earlier this year, but I don’t know I feel like there’s a sense of boredom sinking in for a lot of people. Not necessarily in anything that Harry and Meghan are doing, but just in the constant over the top nature of, they are Snidely whiplash-esque villains. There may be a lot of people who will never be outright Sussex fans, but I think a lot of people have started to realize this is ridiculous.