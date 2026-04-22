Sykes: Footage of Duchess Meghan looking at a staffer proves that she’s a bully

Last year, something really revealing happened because of the Duchess of Sussex’s With Love, Meghan series. In the first season, Meghan hosted Mindy Kaling as a guest, and on camera, Mindy called Meghan by her maiden name. Meghan gently corrected her, saying “I’m Sussex now.” The reaction to Meghan correcting someone or “Meghan stating a preference” was incredible to watch in real time. The Daily Mail and many royal reporters zeroed in on that moment and argued that it “proved” that Meghan is a “bully,” which has been the palace and royal ecosystem’s deranged claim for years. They screamed and cried that Meghan had actually been rude to Mindy, or that Meghan behaved inappropriately to Mindy by stating her name preference. It was a real aha moment for me – “oooooh, they were climbing up Meghan’s ass this whole time because she stated preferences or corrected them.”

Well, don’t forget the other accusation lodged against Meghan for years – that she looked at people. Specifically, she looked at people and the power of her bullying gaze sent Kensington Palace staffers running to the closet to scream and cry. “Meghan looking at someone” = bullying, according to royalists, royal sources and Jason Knauf. Well, all of this has been recycled because there’s manipulated/AI footage of Meghan looking at a staffer in Australia. Seriously. As you can imagine, Tom Sykes was on the case!

Former employees of Meghan Markle have revealed the nightmarish conditions of working under her. A video of Markle during a trip to Australia racked up thousands of views on social media this week, as the mother of two appears to give Prince Harry’s chief of staff, Sarah Fosmo, a deathly glare for touching the Duke of Sussex. On The Daily Beast’s The Royalist podcast, Tom Sykes revealed Tuesday that former staffers told him the clip “revived memories” of their “traumatic” employment under Markle, 44. “Another former employee told me, ‘It gives me PTSD,’” Sykes, who has covered the royal family for decades, recalled. “This is what they said after watching the clip: ‘It’s classic Meghan… smiling to the public on one side of her face and glowering at you on the secret side where she thinks she is unobserved.’ The woman treats anyone she has power over as totally disposable. You are just treated like a tradesman who is there to fix the toilet.” For years, reporting from outlets including the Daily Beast has recounted testimonies from the former actress’s staffers. Several former employees told the Beast that Markle was a “demon” boss prone to “psycho moments.” In 2025, a Vanity Fair report alleged that some of Markle’s American staffers needed therapy after working for her. Before that, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Markle was a “dictator in high heels.” Sykes said representatives for the Sussexes alleged that the video, which had been slowed down for dramatic effect, was “designed to be manipulative and perpetuate a false narrative.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Markle’s representatives for further comment.

[From The Daily Beast]

All of these people should be embarrassed. To base all of these wailing and whining about “how Meghan treats staffers” and their evidence is… Meghan looking at a staffer in a crowded room, in a short video clip which was manipulated to change her expressions and make her look bad. The full video even reveals why the staffer touched Harry’s back – Sarah Fosmo was drawing his attention to the hundreds of people on the balconies of the Australian hospital, so that he could wave to them too. Meghan was clearly looking at Fosmo because Meghan was listening to what she said!! So, yeah, this is what it always was. This is what all of those bullying claims amounted to. In the past thirteen months or so, we’ve finally gotten our answer. Meghan “bullied” palace staffers by stating preferences, correcting them and looking at them when they spoke.

Tense moment Meghan Markle appears to GLARE at an adviser as footage captures the subtle act that made the Duchess drop her smile https://t.co/R7xrVU1Mw0 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 19, 2026