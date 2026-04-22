‘Palace sources’ are mad about Duchess Meghan’s Archie & Lili As Ever candles

The Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever will have a new-product drop today. If the previous product drops are any indication, As Ever’s site will be updated with the new products around noon EST/9 am PST. Over the weekend, Town & Country got a big exclusive about the “new products,” which are based around gift-giving for Mother’s Day here in America. As Ever is doing another collaboration with Compartes, the LA-based luxury chocolatier, with what looks like dark-chocolate-and-caramel bites. Additionally, Meghan is adding two new candle scents. Months ago, she introduced her first two candles, the No. 084 (Meghan’s birthday) and the No. 519 (Meghan and Harry’s wedding anniversary). According to T&C, the next two candles are named the No. 506 and the No. 604, her children’s birthdays, and the blurb on the site will likely reference Archie and Lilibet as the “inspirations” for the scents. It’s touching and very “Meghan.” Well, obviously, “palace sources” are beside themselves with incandescent rage about it.
Meghan Markle has come under fire this week for hawking candles “inspired” by her children — and Page Six can reveal she and Prince Harry have also trademarked Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s names, prompting questions about how the couple plan to use the kids’ titles in the public eye.
Markle’s As Ever range, which keeps using coy glimpses of the children in advertisements, will sell two $64 candles — No. 506, for “Prince Archie of Sussex’s Birthdate,” and No. 604, for “Princess Lilibet of Sussex’s Birthdate,” according to the brand’s promotional materials — as part of her Mother’s Day collection, out Wednesday.
One palace source called the sales pitch “an outrageous use of their titles” and noted the late Queen Elizabeth II never intended for the Sussex family to make money off the HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles. In fact, it’s why the duke and duchess famously agreed never to use those titles in public after stepping down as working royals back in 2020.
Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, were officially made HRH when their grandfather, King Charles, ascended the throne after his mother’s death in September 2022, and they are listed on the royal website with their official titles.
Page Six has previously reported that the children have stationary emblazoned with HRH, although it’s not expected they will be working royals when they grow up.
We have now learned that Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, have not only trademarked Archie and Lilibet’s names, but also claimed their emails, social media handles and domain names.
Although it is a common thing for celebrities to protect their children in this way, an industry insider noted that trademarking their names for any future goods sold while they are minors would be another story. “It’s not about safeguarding the children — that’s understandable. It’s what you plan to do with [the trademarks] that is the key.”
“…According to the brand’s promotional materials…” As of this writing, the products have not dropped yet. Let’s take a breath and wait until As Ever updates and see how Meghan and her team actually reference the children. And even if she does reference her children with their titles, who cares? Those are the kids’ names. The candles themselves are just named after the kids’ birthdays, it’s not like she’s calling it “the Prince Archie Candle” or whatever. They just keep trying and failing to come up with an attack line that sticks, have you noticed? They’ve got nothing beyond dumb sh-t like “Meghan invested in OneOff” and “how dare she wear Australian designers” and now “she’s referencing her children within As Ever.” Don’t these “palace sources” have better uses for their time besides hysterically calling up the NY Post to whine about an American woman’s candles?
PS… I have my fingers crossed that Meghan keeps leaning into fragrance and ends up doing an As Ever perfume line.
Photos courtesy of As Ever’s Instagram and Meghan’s Instagram.
These people at the Palaces need a new hobby. Like a life. Or a job.
The Sandringham agreement was to not to use their HRH in commercial activities (this was okay for Princess Michael
Of Kent, a married in to a non-working Royal) so perhaps the press should be reminded again?
Indeed. And HRH is a style, NOT a title (which they don’t publicly use, as agreed). You’d think a ‘palace source’ would know this 😅🤣😂
They didn’t agree not to use it in public, they agreed not to use it for commercial purposes. And they haven’t (even though other “non-working” royals have)
If it were me, I’d be using it in public constantly, just to annoy the deranged lunatics on salty isle. Let them wear themselves out with their tantrum throwing. And then, bam, I’d use it again. HRH Duchess SussexWatcher went to the grocery store.
The press know, their idiot readers don’t. Tell a lie often enough, etc. They also change the lies depending on what the sussexes do. The only stipulation was hrh and as pointed out hateful witch princess Michael plus fergie did for years.
💯 Lamb Chop.
It’s simple: the british tabloids foam at the mouth and purposely make the family unsafe. Harry and Meghan *must pay for legit, prime minister level security (with their private funds). Why not use the tabloid tantrums for the ultimate product exposure (for free!) No such thing as bad publicity.
As Ever knew this would push buttons and they did a petty. Bet me prince Harry didn’t have a big hand in this. Hes the pettiest one. I fully support
I hope no more so called quotes from the late queen about her disliking candles and chocolates
HRH Princess Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, Queen of my heart and mom to HRH Prince Archie Harrrison and HRH Princess Lili Diana (hopefully my use of all of her titles has caused a deranger’s head to explode), I’m still waiting for you to sell me that cutting board you used for your rainbow fruit display. Please and thank you.
I love your use of the correct titles. People can argue that they shouldn’t care and drop them. However, its not the point. They’re entitled to them and have done absolutely nothing to lose them. Meanwhile Andrew’s mental health…
Agreed. I wish they’d use them more. But I’m petty like that.
Why would Archie and Lili have their own stationary? I doubt either of them are at the stage where they are writing long letters to friends at the age of 4 and 6. If Beatrice and Eugenie are HRH why shouldn’t Archie and Lili be?
That detail sounded completely made-up. While I could see them having personalized stationary, bc that’s a very Meghan thing to do, overall it just sounds made-up from page 6 and sincerely doubt it’s emblazoned with hrh.
I had personalized stationery when I was around 5 or 6. My dad was a lawyer and I thought his letterhead was cool (I was a weird kid), so he got me my own. I mainly used them to write thank-you notes for gifts and stuff like that. And occasionally to leave notes for my dad when something displeased me, like I was going to sue him. I’m sure that, if Archie and Lili have their own stationery, it’s fairly simple and cheap-ish, not like, engraved or embossed velum or whatever.
Yeah that’s doesn’t sound believable to me.
This is not so much about candles being named for her children’s birthdates as much as it is about Meghan continuing to move forth with developing and expanding her business. The HRH nonsense is rage at her ability to tune them out while moving forth earning money. Those gutter rats are beside themselves with rage at her ability to multitask. It shows me further they do not understand American’s. The hustle culture is real in America.
Harry promised not to use the HRHs for commercial reasons, Meghan wasn’t allowed to attend that meeting so she has never promised, but she has not used the HRHs anyway so what is all the fuss about.
These people just want the ability to monetize her kids so anytime she does anything that directly references her kids, or shows that she has complete control over their image they act like she’s the interloper.
Because naming stuff after your kids? That’s kind of normal parent stuff even if you don’t own a business. You know how many boats I’ve seen named after kids? It’s just the same pouting that goes on with her posting them to Instagram, but not releasing official birthday portraits, or bringing them to events where face photos could be taken. It’s not fair that she could potentially earn money due to her connection to her kids, and we can’t.
Why do these people care so much about what Meghan does with her own children?
Right? I thought they had declared they would stop paying attention to the Sussexes. What happened to that?
Omg these people. She won okay? She won and she moved on. You need to do the same. If only you had this same energy for pedophiles.
Leave her alone. Leave Black people alone.
Only a royalist (or a MAGA) would buy the overheated farfetched hysterical haterade they concoct every single time Meghan does anything.
I feel like I’m going insane. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are their legal names, and also different from HRH. They didn’t write HRH in the press packet, it’s not written there, why are they freaking out about HRH?
The people are truly dummies.