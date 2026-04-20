Duchess Meghan’s As Ever is doing a big chocolate & candle product drop this week

One of the things the Duchess of Sussex has learned how to do really well in the past year and a half is “counterprogramming” and/or moving on really quickly. The Sussexes’ Australian tour was a massive success, but Meghan knew full well that the tour would cause days and weeks of screaming, crying and throwing up, not to mention post-tour smears. Within 24 hours after Harry and Meghan’s arrival back in California, Meghan is already on to the next thing – a big new As Ever product drop this week. We’re getting more chocolate!! And more candles.

In the first major launch for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s brand since its split from Netflix, As Ever is expanding beyond jams, honeys, and teas. Town & Country can exclusively confirm that starting this week, As Ever will lean into expanded fragrance and “apothecary” offerings, and will focus more broadly on gifting in the future.

“The goal for As ever has always been finding ways we can bring beauty and ease to your life—as a host, as a guest, as a friend, as a mom,” Meghan tells Town & Country. “In whatever way you show up, I want As ever to make it feel special. It began with a pot of jam, and a collection for your kitchen and now we are excited that the collection will soon expand into other parts of your home. It’s a very special time and I’m proud of what we are creating.”

For its first drop under Meghan’s independent leadership, As Ever will debut a Mother’s Day collection this upcoming Wednesday, April 22, ahead of the May 10 holiday.

New products in the collection include two candles inspired by Meghan’s children: Signature Candle No. 506 (referencing Prince Archie’s May 5 birthday) and Signature Candle No. 604 (a nod to Princess Lilibet’s June 4 birthday). The Archie candle is described as a “warm, comforting scent” with notes of ginger, neroli, and cashmere bringing a “soft, familiar ease into the room.” The Lili candle, meanwhile, is a “light, floral scent” that will add “a sense of brightness and openness to the home” with notes of amber, water lily, and santal, meant to evoke “daydreams in the garden.” Both candles will retail for $64.

In addition to the two new candles, as part of the forthcoming Mother’s Day collection, As Ever will be debuting a new matchbox, and another collaboration with Compartes chocolate featuring caramel chocolate with marigold flower sprinkles. The candles inspired by Archie and Lilibet join Signature Candle No. 084, a nod to her own birthday, and Signature Candle No. 516, which references her wedding anniversary with Prince Harry.

In bundles, customers can purchase “The Mother’s Day Edit,” featuring the two new candles, matchbox, and chocolate (retailing for $156); the “The Sweetest Mom Set,” which has “pantry favorites” from As Ever, including sage honey, flower sprinkles, strawberry spread, orange marmalade, and chocolate ($105); the “Mother’s Day Tea for Two” which features the brand’s peppermint tea, lemon ginger tea, honey duo, and chocolate ($118); and the “Signature Scent Collection” which features all four candles and matches ($256).