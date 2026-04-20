Duchess Meghan’s As Ever is doing a big chocolate & candle product drop this week

One of the things the Duchess of Sussex has learned how to do really well in the past year and a half is “counterprogramming” and/or moving on really quickly. The Sussexes’ Australian tour was a massive success, but Meghan knew full well that the tour would cause days and weeks of screaming, crying and throwing up, not to mention post-tour smears. Within 24 hours after Harry and Meghan’s arrival back in California, Meghan is already on to the next thing – a big new As Ever product drop this week. We’re getting more chocolate!! And more candles.
In the first major launch for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s brand since its split from Netflix, As Ever is expanding beyond jams, honeys, and teas. Town & Country can exclusively confirm that starting this week, As Ever will lean into expanded fragrance and “apothecary” offerings, and will focus more broadly on gifting in the future.
“The goal for As ever has always been finding ways we can bring beauty and ease to your life—as a host, as a guest, as a friend, as a mom,” Meghan tells Town & Country. “In whatever way you show up, I want As ever to make it feel special. It began with a pot of jam, and a collection for your kitchen and now we are excited that the collection will soon expand into other parts of your home. It’s a very special time and I’m proud of what we are creating.”
For its first drop under Meghan’s independent leadership, As Ever will debut a Mother’s Day collection this upcoming Wednesday, April 22, ahead of the May 10 holiday.
New products in the collection include two candles inspired by Meghan’s children: Signature Candle No. 506 (referencing Prince Archie’s May 5 birthday) and Signature Candle No. 604 (a nod to Princess Lilibet’s June 4 birthday). The Archie candle is described as a “warm, comforting scent” with notes of ginger, neroli, and cashmere bringing a “soft, familiar ease into the room.” The Lili candle, meanwhile, is a “light, floral scent” that will add “a sense of brightness and openness to the home” with notes of amber, water lily, and santal, meant to evoke “daydreams in the garden.” Both candles will retail for $64.
In addition to the two new candles, as part of the forthcoming Mother’s Day collection, As Ever will be debuting a new matchbox, and another collaboration with Compartes chocolate featuring caramel chocolate with marigold flower sprinkles. The candles inspired by Archie and Lilibet join Signature Candle No. 084, a nod to her own birthday, and Signature Candle No. 516, which references her wedding anniversary with Prince Harry.
In bundles, customers can purchase “The Mother’s Day Edit,” featuring the two new candles, matchbox, and chocolate (retailing for $156); the “The Sweetest Mom Set,” which has “pantry favorites” from As Ever, including sage honey, flower sprinkles, strawberry spread, orange marmalade, and chocolate ($105); the “Mother’s Day Tea for Two” which features the brand’s peppermint tea, lemon ginger tea, honey duo, and chocolate ($118); and the “Signature Scent Collection” which features all four candles and matches ($256).
“With notes of ginger…” I see you!! I ended up buying an As Ever candle to cheer myself up when I was having a really hard time earlier this year, but I actually haven’t burned it yet. I guess I’m saving it for a special occasion, but I’ve honestly been going through a “warm vanilla scents” phase, candle-wise. Yes, I go through scent-phases. As for the chocolates, it looks like they’re dark chocolate… which will save me some money, since I don’t f–k with dark chocolate. If there’s a milk-chocolate-and-caramel offering though… please, I’ll take several boxes. I wish Meghan would do a permanent chocolate line.
Photos courtesy of As Ever, As Ever’s Instagram.
I have both the original candles and I love them. I have no problem burning them – I figure I’m my own special occasion. I’m looking forward to the Lili candle now that it’s spring (she says as it’s 45 degrees outside). Not so much for the chocolate. I tried all the flavors, but they’re too sweet for my taste. I like chocolate to be super dark and kind of vicious.
@Eurydice – I’m with you, the darker and not-so-sweet, the better. There’s a bean-to-bar shop near where I live called Tabal, and they do a 70 percent bar with chaga mushrooms that is really good.
That said, I do want to order some As Ever wine and am open to recommendations.
I’ve always been a reds only girl, but DAMN the Rosé has me by the taste buds! lol. It is SO good! The Brut is also amazing, but at that price point, I do save those for celebrations (and yes, sometimes, I just celebrate *me* lol). I currently have 3 bottles waiting for my “I am FINALLY done with my reno” celebration with the fam lol
TLDR: Def get the Rosé and if you can, a bottle of the Brut. You won’t regret it. 😊
Amy T: Are you in MKE/ Tosa area? Tabla is old friend and they are amazing stuff!
I am in MKE/Tosa! And totally getting some rosé – like you, we are in the midst of a reno (ours the result of a squirrel who chewed a wire and set our house on fire last year), but in a couple of months, we will be moving back in to what’s basically a new house in an old shell. And we’ll need some celebratory wine! (And probably some celebratory Tabal chocolate, too!)
Love, ‘I’m my special occasion’. Dark chocolate and candles are my loves. Wanted to say, my thing, lol, except their probably now Willard’s thing.
I’m in Waukesha County. Love seeing people posting nearby. Thanks for the recco’s. Recommend Maxie’s on 68th & Fairview. Good times & great food.imo My husband grew up in the North Shore. My mom grew up in Tosa. Gilles forever. Pius girl.
LOL. Told husband and daughter that they don’t need to buy me anything for Mother’s Day. Took care of it. lol.
Correction: will take care of it when it’s available. Not seeing it yet. I’m sure every deranger and member of the BM have received it beforehand.lol. AND, it’s awful.lol The dark chocolate doesn’t taste like English -blech-chocolate and the candles don’t smell English enough.
I can’t *wait* until you can buy her products in the U.K. i mean. You can attribute 10 million screenings of the Netflix show to hate-watching, cause, if you’ve got a subscription, watching one show or another costs nothing. But products for which you pay actual money, that you can use in your own home? That will be the tipping point. When people finally get to try it, and realise, oooooooh, this is nice.
oh man I can resist the candles but that chocolate…..
Same!
I’ve been checking that website periodically since the last chocolate drop. For the longest time they had a sold out over it, then it just disappeared and I thought dang, they won’t do chocolate again. But yay! It’s back! Now if I can only get up early enough….
I so want some of her chocolate.
But I thought Matt from Variety said that As Ever got all its money from Netflix and they dropped it because it’s a flop? How can a failing company afford to introduce new products? It’s almost as if his insider sources knew nothing!
The wine shop sells a maximum of 40,000 bottles one the brand annually. But that’s the peak; usually, it’s lower numbers. Meghan sold about 60,000 in 5 minutes. In the second round, tens of thousands increased that to hundreds of thousands (probably around 360,000 or more), which sold out in 45 minutes. The next order went to many million, still available, but supplemented with new brands.
The Mail itself said somewhere that she earned $24 million in six months from wine alone.
It’s similar with other products; everything is selling out.
But the above doesn’t stop The Mail from writing an the Mail about a complete failure and bankruptcy. 🤣
I’m also asking for a bankruptcy like that. 🤣
The wine shop?
The brand?
Context?
A ginger candle scent is so cute.
I’m all for a letter writing campaign to get As Ever chocolate covered caramel bars @kaiser.. 😉
I do love how Meghan switches things up for the leftovers to be outraged over, and they never fail to be outraged.
I have both candles and use a candle warmer for one in my office, everyone comments on how nice it smells. I will buy Archie’s candle, as I really like warm notes and am not a fan of floral.
I love my 519 candle, I’m sensitive to scent so I only burn it with the window open, but it’s gorgeous and I love it.
The new Archie candle sounds so good.
I cannot with the chocolate with flower sprinkles embedded into the chocolate.
It’s a no for me. More chocolate for everyone else!
@YANKEEDOODLES, me too!!! Please let me spend my money on your wines and jams, Meghan, here in the Uk!!!
I CAN’T wait!! 😁
Use a candle light with the candles – they’ll last forever.
I love my candle. I splurged and it is totally worth it.
I gave my niece the 519 candle for a housewarming gift a few months back, I went with that one because her birthday is September 19th and her boyfriend is May 5th so I thought it tied in nicely. She only lit it today and sent me photos of it and said how gorgeous her house smells ❤️