Queen Elizabeth only made ‘one mistake’ and it was about Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday is coming up tomorrow. There are events planned around the date, and it’s likely that King Charles and his side-chick queen will be out and about, celebrating QEII’s memory. For Charles, it’s tricky though. In recent years, he’s been trying to thread a particularly hilarious needle. He wants to argue that he inherited his mother’s mantle, that he should be adored and respected in the exact same way, all while blaming his mother for every problem he “inherited.” Nevermind that Charles largely authored many of the late-stage disasters of his mother’s reign, notably the Sussexit/exile and the Prince Andrew catastrophe. But Charles continues to blame his mother for all of that, and all of the royalists have to follow suit. Enjoy:
The late Queen Elizabeth was a steady, reassuring presence in the lives of millions, her reign spanning a record 70 of her 96 years. Widely seen as the woman who defined the modern monarchy, she held her family together through some of its most turbulent chapters — from the immediate aftermath of Princess Diana’s sudden death to the breakdown of her children’s marriages, most notably that of her son and heir King Charles, as well as the fraught and highly public exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,.
But in her final years, one decision tied to the man often described as her favorite son — the disgraced former Prince Andrew — continues to cast a long shadow. Her instinct to protect him amid his links to Jeffrey Epstein may have shaped a move that still perplexes insiders: the reported decision to help fund his estimated $16 million civil settlement in March 2022 with the late Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexual abuse when she was a minor — allegations he has denied, settling the case without admitting wrongdoing.
That decision, says Robert Hardman, author of Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story (out May 19), “will go down as a mistake … and one that has outlasted her,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.
Those close to the late monarch acknowledge that the issue of Andrew was one she grappled with deeply — and that it remains a complicated part of her legacy.
“The Queen effectively sacked him and forced him to step back from public life, which clearly he didn’t want to do,” says a close palace source. “I don’t think we should underestimate what it would take for a mother to do that. Throughout, she showed that when it came to the demands of family over the role, the role would win out.”
As the late Queen’s family prepares to lead commemorations for the much-loved monarch, who would have turned 100 on April 21, observers like Hardman say her legacy ultimately looms far larger than the challenges facing the family she left behind.
“Her greatness remains,” Hardman says. “We tend to look at things through the prism of the present — particularly Andrew and Harry. But when you stand back and take in a 70-year reign and a 96-year life, those are important chapters, not the defining elements. She came into a man’s world, held that institution together and handed it on in far better shape than people expected.”
Ailisa Anderson believes the royal family can channel her steady resilience to make it through their current turmoil. Anderson tells PEOPLE that their latest troubles “are not going to be [their] downfall.”
“They’re survivors. The monarchy has weathered far worse,” she says.
[From People]
My favorite part is when they act like QEII only made One Big Mistake™ but fail to actually recognize that A) it was a decades-long series of terrible decisions regarding Andrew and B) even after Andrew stepped down as a working royal, he was still constantly around and visible. They don’t even mention Charles signed off on giving Andrew the eight-figure settlement money for Virginia Giuffre. But it was all Elizabeth! Charles inherited the problem, right? Charles has a duty of care for Andrew, but not for the Sussexes, remember?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Cover Images.
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 5/13/2018
Queen Elizabeth II attends Day Five of the Royal Windsor Horse Show. 71.
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_QuElizabeth_Royal_Windsor_Horse_Show_200918
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180621-Royals Attending Royal Ascot – Day Three
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-37123893.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220329-
Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Royals arrive at Royal Ascot 2017 held at Ascot Racecourse – Ladies Day,Image: 338777917, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Queen Elizabeth II,The Duke of York,John Warren,Edward Young, Credit line: David Sims / Wenn / Avalon
-
-
The Royal Family gather on the palace balcony at Trooping the Colour and Queens Birthday Parade on Saturday 9 June 2018 in Buckingham Palace , London. Pictured: Anne, The Princess Royal , Prince Andrew, The Duke of York, HRH Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales,Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge , Prince Louis of Cambridge. Picture by Julie Edwards/LFI/Avalon. All usages must be credited Julie Edwards/LFI/Avalon.,Image: 515354247, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red / Avalon
-
-
153629, HM The Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke of Edinburgh, arrives in the winners enclosure with Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, on the first day of Royal Ascot. London, United Kingdom – Tuesday June 14, 2016. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONGKONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© Andrew Parsons / i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 UK Office: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 533488612, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
The Queen arrives in Westminster Abbey accompanied by the Duke of York for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.,Image: 673799388, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180511- Queen Elizabeth II attends the Royal Windsor Horse Show
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Andrew, Duke of York
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-36450547.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only-London, England -7/10/15-75th Anniversary of the Battle of Britain
-PICTURED: Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew and Prince Michael of Kent
-PHOTO by: Photobeat Images/startraksphoto.com
-Startraks-XPX_OIC_BATTLE_OF_BRITAIN_FLY-5
Editorial – Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee
Startraks Photo
New York, NY
For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com
Image may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have.
Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damages.
Featuring: Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew and Prince Michael of Kent
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2015
Credit: Photobeat Images/startraksphoto.com
**USA Rights Only**
For decades, she had all the power to stop a pedophile, sex-trafficking traitor and she didn’t. But hey, that was the “only” mistake. How many more do they want?
There is an EXTREMELY LONG 😱 list of deplorable people in her orbit that QEII should have stopped…so what she did with Andrew was SOP for her 😡
So true, but my point is that Andrew alone is enough of a massive mistake for anyone’s lifetime – there’s no “only” or “just” – they might as well say “it was just one murder, otherwise she was a wonderful queen.”
@Eurydice that was exactly my reaction. While obviously she made many mistakes, even if her reign had been perfect EXCEPT for Andrew – that’s a pretty big EXCEPT.
“everything went swimmingly except for the way she protected her sex offender of a son. Besides that, perfect, no notes!”
Yeah, totally agree.
This is the maternal equivalent of, “Well, other that, Mrs. Lincoln, how did you enjoy the play?”
You can’t look past QEII’s indulgence of her son’s criminality.
She could have protected Diana and didn’t.
She also could have protected Meghan and didn’t. One statement from her is all it would have taken.
Now now, @Renee, there was not even enough money to pay for Meghan’s clothes or to support her. That’s why it was suggested that she keep working (after they made her give up her job). How could you possibly expect the queen to dip into her rape money for lil’ old Meg?
She also allowed her first born son and heir to be besties with two children molesters. She allowed that son the use his wife as a brood mare while Diana’s mental/emotional health spiraled downward. She turned a blind eye to extra marital affairs of her own husband, teaching her kids it’s was OK (and 3 out of 4 got a divorce). She allowed bullying and racist attacks against the new biracial member of her family. She accepted expensive gifts from human rights abusers. She allowed cash for access schemes. She was out of touch with her own people and had to be forced to do things like recognize that flood that killed so many kids, or Diana’s death. She also grifted with the best of them. So yeah, protecting Andrew is nowhere near the “only” thing she did wrong.
Refusing to sign both the race relations and the sex discrimination acts unless she was exempted.
So many major missteps listed just in this thread and that doesn’t begin to cover the extent of them during her very long reign.. just because she got old and grandmotherly doesn’t mean she was a sweet little old lady.. she was far from a saint and was extremely greedy and secretive on behalf of the BRF at the expense of the subjects and commonwealth for almost a century.
This book comes out on the Sussex’s wedding anniversary?!?
Tacky. And so typical of these haters.
Comparing harry to Andrew is disgraceful.
Totally agree, Tessa.
I’m so tired of these jerks conflating the two — as if Andrew’s disgusting crimes are any way comparable to Harry’s supposed transgression of marrying for love and seeking to protect his family.
Unfortunately the queen made many mistakes, which the palace enablers are in denial about. Not just about her family but about the very few actual responsibilities as monarch she had. Primary one was Brexit. Her job as sovereign in a society that calls itself constitutional but has no written constitution, is to be the personal embodiment of it. And when Boris prorogued parliament, which suspended it temporarily in order to impose Brexit without full parliamentary participation and impose Brexit, her job was to blow the whistle on it. Instead, she signed it on the advice of her aides who were all in cahoots with the Tories. She was too sick for the role and they took advantage of her.
Truth be told, I imagine the old dear was 2 sheets to the wind the last 3 years of her life. She probably barely knew what was going on around her. It’s likely she suffered from dementia as well as cancer–but the British media will keep the dementia under wraps. She was a profoundly ordinary woman at the end of the day who was placed in an extraordinary circumstance. She rose to the occasion as well as she was able, but I think, in retrospect, there were too many situations that she was simply unprepared to handle and too uneducated/inexperienced/incapable of handling because they were beyond her abilities.
How is Andrew her one big mistake? What about her handling of the situations with Princess Margaret and Princess Diana. She may have been a good administrator or good at following her courtiers orders but she was terrible at managing her family affairs and her actions or inaction ruined lives.