Queen Elizabeth only made ‘one mistake’ and it was about Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday is coming up tomorrow. There are events planned around the date, and it’s likely that King Charles and his side-chick queen will be out and about, celebrating QEII’s memory. For Charles, it’s tricky though. In recent years, he’s been trying to thread a particularly hilarious needle. He wants to argue that he inherited his mother’s mantle, that he should be adored and respected in the exact same way, all while blaming his mother for every problem he “inherited.” Nevermind that Charles largely authored many of the late-stage disasters of his mother’s reign, notably the Sussexit/exile and the Prince Andrew catastrophe. But Charles continues to blame his mother for all of that, and all of the royalists have to follow suit. Enjoy:

The late Queen Elizabeth was a steady, reassuring presence in the lives of millions, her reign spanning a record 70 of her 96 years. Widely seen as the woman who defined the modern monarchy, she held her family together through some of its most turbulent chapters — from the immediate aftermath of Princess Diana’s sudden death to the breakdown of her children’s marriages, most notably that of her son and heir King Charles, as well as the fraught and highly public exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,.

But in her final years, one decision tied to the man often described as her favorite son — the disgraced former Prince Andrew — continues to cast a long shadow. Her instinct to protect him amid his links to Jeffrey Epstein may have shaped a move that still perplexes insiders: the reported decision to help fund his estimated $16 million civil settlement in March 2022 with the late Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexual abuse when she was a minor — allegations he has denied, settling the case without admitting wrongdoing.

That decision, says Robert Hardman, author of Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story (out May 19), “will go down as a mistake … and one that has outlasted her,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.

Those close to the late monarch acknowledge that the issue of Andrew was one she grappled with deeply — and that it remains a complicated part of her legacy.

“The Queen effectively sacked him and forced him to step back from public life, which clearly he didn’t want to do,” says a close palace source. “I don’t think we should underestimate what it would take for a mother to do that. Throughout, she showed that when it came to the demands of family over the role, the role would win out.”

As the late Queen’s family prepares to lead commemorations for the much-loved monarch, who would have turned 100 on April 21, observers like Hardman say her legacy ultimately looms far larger than the challenges facing the family she left behind.

“Her greatness remains,” Hardman says. “We tend to look at things through the prism of the present — particularly Andrew and Harry. But when you stand back and take in a 70-year reign and a 96-year life, those are important chapters, not the defining elements. She came into a man’s world, held that institution together and handed it on in far better shape than people expected.”

Ailisa Anderson believes the royal family can channel her steady resilience to make it through their current turmoil. Anderson tells PEOPLE that their latest troubles “are not going to be [their] downfall.”

“They’re survivors. The monarchy has weathered far worse,” she says.

[From People]

My favorite part is when they act like QEII only made One Big Mistake™ but fail to actually recognize that A) it was a decades-long series of terrible decisions regarding Andrew and B) even after Andrew stepped down as a working royal, he was still constantly around and visible. They don’t even mention Charles signed off on giving Andrew the eight-figure settlement money for Virginia Giuffre. But it was all Elizabeth! Charles inherited the problem, right? Charles has a duty of care for Andrew, but not for the Sussexes, remember?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Cover Images.

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17 Responses to “Queen Elizabeth only made ‘one mistake’ and it was about Prince Andrew”

  1. Eurydice says:
    April 20, 2026 at 10:37 am

    For decades, she had all the power to stop a pedophile, sex-trafficking traitor and she didn’t. But hey, that was the “only” mistake. How many more do they want?

    Reply
    • Lala11_7 says:
      April 20, 2026 at 10:49 am

      There is an EXTREMELY LONG 😱 list of deplorable people in her orbit that QEII should have stopped…so what she did with Andrew was SOP for her 😡

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        April 20, 2026 at 11:12 am

        So true, but my point is that Andrew alone is enough of a massive mistake for anyone’s lifetime – there’s no “only” or “just” – they might as well say “it was just one murder, otherwise she was a wonderful queen.”

      • Becks1 says:
        April 20, 2026 at 11:53 am

        @Eurydice that was exactly my reaction. While obviously she made many mistakes, even if her reign had been perfect EXCEPT for Andrew – that’s a pretty big EXCEPT.

        “everything went swimmingly except for the way she protected her sex offender of a son. Besides that, perfect, no notes!”

      • QuiteContrary says:
        April 20, 2026 at 12:00 pm

        Yeah, totally agree.

        This is the maternal equivalent of, “Well, other that, Mrs. Lincoln, how did you enjoy the play?”

        You can’t look past QEII’s indulgence of her son’s criminality.

    • Tessa says:
      April 20, 2026 at 10:57 am

      She could have protected Diana and didn’t.

      Reply
      • Renee says:
        April 20, 2026 at 3:31 pm

        She also could have protected Meghan and didn’t. One statement from her is all it would have taken.

      • Debbie says:
        April 21, 2026 at 12:07 am

        Now now, @Renee, there was not even enough money to pay for Meghan’s clothes or to support her. That’s why it was suggested that she keep working (after they made her give up her job). How could you possibly expect the queen to dip into her rape money for lil’ old Meg?

    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      April 20, 2026 at 12:56 pm

      She also allowed her first born son and heir to be besties with two children molesters. She allowed that son the use his wife as a brood mare while Diana’s mental/emotional health spiraled downward. She turned a blind eye to extra marital affairs of her own husband, teaching her kids it’s was OK (and 3 out of 4 got a divorce). She allowed bullying and racist attacks against the new biracial member of her family. She accepted expensive gifts from human rights abusers. She allowed cash for access schemes. She was out of touch with her own people and had to be forced to do things like recognize that flood that killed so many kids, or Diana’s death. She also grifted with the best of them. So yeah, protecting Andrew is nowhere near the “only” thing she did wrong.

      Reply
      • sunniside up says:
        April 20, 2026 at 3:07 pm

        Refusing to sign both the race relations and the sex discrimination acts unless she was exempted.

    • Hypocrisy says:
      April 20, 2026 at 8:34 pm

      So many major missteps listed just in this thread and that doesn’t begin to cover the extent of them during her very long reign.. just because she got old and grandmotherly doesn’t mean she was a sweet little old lady.. she was far from a saint and was extremely greedy and secretive on behalf of the BRF at the expense of the subjects and commonwealth for almost a century.

      Reply
  2. BearcatLawyer says:
    April 20, 2026 at 10:54 am

    This book comes out on the Sussex’s wedding anniversary?!?

    Tacky. And so typical of these haters.

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    April 20, 2026 at 10:56 am

    Comparing harry to Andrew is disgraceful.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      April 20, 2026 at 11:58 am

      Totally agree, Tessa.

      I’m so tired of these jerks conflating the two — as if Andrew’s disgusting crimes are any way comparable to Harry’s supposed transgression of marrying for love and seeking to protect his family.

      Reply
  4. GMHQ says:
    April 20, 2026 at 11:03 am

    Unfortunately the queen made many mistakes, which the palace enablers are in denial about. Not just about her family but about the very few actual responsibilities as monarch she had. Primary one was Brexit. Her job as sovereign in a society that calls itself constitutional but has no written constitution, is to be the personal embodiment of it. And when Boris prorogued parliament, which suspended it temporarily in order to impose Brexit without full parliamentary participation and impose Brexit, her job was to blow the whistle on it. Instead, she signed it on the advice of her aides who were all in cahoots with the Tories. She was too sick for the role and they took advantage of her.

    Reply
  5. lanne says:
    April 20, 2026 at 11:13 am

    Truth be told, I imagine the old dear was 2 sheets to the wind the last 3 years of her life. She probably barely knew what was going on around her. It’s likely she suffered from dementia as well as cancer–but the British media will keep the dementia under wraps. She was a profoundly ordinary woman at the end of the day who was placed in an extraordinary circumstance. She rose to the occasion as well as she was able, but I think, in retrospect, there were too many situations that she was simply unprepared to handle and too uneducated/inexperienced/incapable of handling because they were beyond her abilities.

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    April 20, 2026 at 1:26 pm

    How is Andrew her one big mistake? What about her handling of the situations with Princess Margaret and Princess Diana. She may have been a good administrator or good at following her courtiers orders but she was terrible at managing her family affairs and her actions or inaction ruined lives.

    Reply

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