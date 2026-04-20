Sarah Ferguson has been staying at the same Austrian resort for ‘months’

Last week, The Sun finally tracked down Sarah Ferguson, who had been missing for four months. Sarah’s disappearance was, to me, a major story and a major scandal. In her absence from the UK, loads of Epstein File-documents had come out, revealing even more of Prince Andrew and Sarah’s lies about their relationships and communications with Jeffrey Epstein. In Fergie’s absence, Andrew was arrested and held for over ten hours, and he’s now being investigated by multiple police forces and jurisdictions. What was even more shocking about Fergie’s disappearing act is that the British tabloids extended zero effort to track her down for months. Those same tabloids regularly track down and publish details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s travels and events, even a plane’s call letters. It was so odd – a moment for true investigative journalism, and those people were too lazy to find Calamity Fergie.
So, we’ve learned that Sarah is staying in an Austrian ski/wellness resort. I thought she was staying at a rented chalet which could have been part of a larger resort, but no, it looks like she’s staying in a luxury hotel, and her room/suite goes for £2,000-a-night. Insane. Who’s paying for it? The Sun published the name of the wellness resort (Mayrlife Medical Health Resort), the town (Altaussee) and her room number. She reportedly plans to stay there, even after her location has been outed. Sources also told People Mag that she’s been in Austria for months.
Sarah Ferguson has been staying at the same chalet in the Austrian Alps in the months that she has remained out of the public eye.
Earlier this week, the former Duchess of York, 66, was tracked down to a mountain hideaway in the area, British newspaper The Sun reported.
Ferguson was last spotted out in public when she was among family and friends at the christening of her granddaughter Athena, Princess Beatrice’s second baby, in December 2025. She had stayed out of the public eye even longer, not attending any events since that September.
Now, PEOPLE confirms that Ferguson has been staying at the same chalet in the Austrian Alps during the months she has largely disappeared from public view, according to a source.
Despite reports that she had spent time at Priscilla Presley’s home, traveled to Ireland and Switzerland or stayed with friends, Ferguson had in fact remained at the alpine retreat throughout that period, PEOPLE understands.
Something being purposefully left unsaid, in my opinion, is that Sarah must be scared as hell. She’s not the kind of person who can just run off to some mountain hideaway and not speak to friends and family for months at a time. That’s not in her character. Something scared the bejesus out of her. I don’t even believe that she suddenly intuited that she needed to get the hell out of there four months ago – I think something happened or something was said to her, and she basically dropped everything, high-tailed it out of England and managed to disappear for four solid months. The Sun also had this story, about how Sarah has been turning down interview offers:
Sarah Ferguson has turned down a string of interview requests while in exile in Austria — including from BBC’s Newsnight. Her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor gave his now infamous interview to the programme in 2019.
A source said: “She has had a lot of offers including from Newsnight but is spending her time reflecting and has no intention of speaking out.”
Andrew’s “car crash” interview with Emily Maitlis, where he spoke for the first time about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has gone down as one of the most spectacular PR own goals in history.
I mean… that’s actually the right thing to do? To stay quiet for a time, to not rush out and give a haphazard interview with some brand new lies about Epstein. Her silence might drive up the price for a paid interview somewhere. But again, this is giving off a vibe of “Sarah is really scared.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red. Cover courtesy of The Sun.
Yes it does appear that she knows too much and was heavily involved and she may be scared that someone wants her to stay quiet or else! Be interesting to know who is funding her Austrian Wellness Retreat.
Aside from the money aspect, how does the legal side of things work? Citizens of the UK don’t have an option to just hang out in the EU indefinitely anymore, do they?
Good point, unless she has an EU passport or some other legal status she’s limited to something like 90 days over three or six months (I have a French passport too so haven’t paid attention). The new system has already picked up over 4k people who overstayed in the EU.
As I understand it, limited to <90 days and required to leave the EU for 180 days before being allowed to return for another 90 days. Repeat. Unless she was given a resident Visa years ago with the Swiss chalet fiasco.
Interesting. That doesn’t bode well for the British TV & movie industry that likes to film in Europe.
Ireland and Great Britain have their own agreement (“Common Travel Area”), which means the 90-day rule does not apply there. Thats what i found online. I could well imagine that the Austrian government is doing the royal family a favor by allowing Sarah to stay there longer and hiding. The royal family is surely the one paying their bills, otherwise she would have given a well-paid interview long ago.
So it has cost her €240,000 at least to stay there so far… I want to know who is funding this disappearance of hers. I believe she has reason to be scared also that’s why I wonder who is funding all of this, because it seems weird if the royals are who she’s scared of it seems bizarre that they would also fund her.
Yeah, I mean I wana know who’s paying. Does anyone think Charles is secretly paying?
*Raises hand*
I totally believe Charles is paying for this. It’s against his interests for Fergie to spill the beans on his brother.
Yes Charles is absolutely orchestrating and paying. Sarah could never be this controlled for so long.
She has two billionaire exes who could be picking up the tab. If they’re neck deep in Epstein too, they want her funded so she doesn’t talk.
I could see William’s Earthshot Epstein Torture Video Sultan or the like funding her, to keep her quiet.
Charles? He’s stingy when it comes to many things. He’s very very close with the Saudi royals. If they were willing to fund her silence, he’d take them up on the offer.
Well, she told Epstein that “no woman has ever left the royal family with her head.” That was 16 years ago. I imagine she feels it even more now.
Maybe she is trying to broker a deal,like the Middletons did on behalf of Kate and themselves. One thing Fergie has is decades of dirt on the Royals. Can you imagine all the pillow talk her and Andrew shared about everyone. They should be equally scared of Fergie its just that they dont respect her and see her price as cheap.
I doubt there was “pillow talk” with Andrew, I think the “romance” went out years before, and she stayed at the Royal Lodge out of necessity. She did not want to lose the “grand” lifestyle. And they were not faithful to each other. But they were conspirers and co dependent peopleand she was out for money and went to Epstein. And they were pals with traffickers for years. Knowing about all what was going on at epstein’s. The royals used Fergie to “show up” –she would be there walking with Andrew. Harry and Meghan, see they re invited to our events and you are not, as if to say. It all backfired on the royals when the Epstein files came out.
How is the divulging of private info legal? Maybe in UK is ok to do so, but in EU, according to GDPR, is prohibited to divulge personal info such as the room number and so on.
I do not care for Fergie, but this is wrong and illegal.
This is to reply to @1sttimer, GDPR does absolutely apply in the UK as well as the EU, so reporting her room number is quite a doozy. And bear in mind the UK tabloids all have lawyers sitting in on editorial meetings all day to vet stories to make sure they are libel-proof. So I would deduce the following: 1. Someone wants her to skedaddle; 2. Someone wants her dead; 3. Someone knows that she will never sue for breach of privacy. Possibly all three.
And I am sure those lawyers get paid a hefty retainer and really dont care if there are any lawsuits.
I suspect that now that her actual location has been made public that she’s no longer at that hotel.
I read that there’s speculation that she would be called to testify (as a witness) in Andrew’s investigation if she is in the UK so that’s why she’s staying out of the country. Someone is paying for her luxurious accommodations in Austria. I imagine the RF doesn’t want her to testify.
They published her room number??? Or her chalet number, whichever??? Doesn’t that violate all kinds of privacy policies?? I wouldn’t want to stay at a place that willy nilly gives anybody my info without asking me first. I can’t imagine this will serve them well with their rich clientele.