Sarah Ferguson has been staying at the same Austrian resort for ‘months’

Last week, The Sun finally tracked down Sarah Ferguson, who had been missing for four months. Sarah’s disappearance was, to me, a major story and a major scandal. In her absence from the UK, loads of Epstein File-documents had come out, revealing even more of Prince Andrew and Sarah’s lies about their relationships and communications with Jeffrey Epstein. In Fergie’s absence, Andrew was arrested and held for over ten hours, and he’s now being investigated by multiple police forces and jurisdictions. What was even more shocking about Fergie’s disappearing act is that the British tabloids extended zero effort to track her down for months. Those same tabloids regularly track down and publish details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s travels and events, even a plane’s call letters. It was so odd – a moment for true investigative journalism, and those people were too lazy to find Calamity Fergie.

So, we’ve learned that Sarah is staying in an Austrian ski/wellness resort. I thought she was staying at a rented chalet which could have been part of a larger resort, but no, it looks like she’s staying in a luxury hotel, and her room/suite goes for £2,000-a-night. Insane. Who’s paying for it? The Sun published the name of the wellness resort (Mayrlife Medical Health Resort), the town (Altaussee) and her room number. She reportedly plans to stay there, even after her location has been outed. Sources also told People Mag that she’s been in Austria for months.

Sarah Ferguson has been staying at the same chalet in the Austrian Alps in the months that she has remained out of the public eye. Earlier this week, the former Duchess of York, 66, was tracked down to a mountain hideaway in the area, British newspaper The Sun reported. Ferguson was last spotted out in public when she was among family and friends at the christening of her granddaughter Athena, Princess Beatrice’s second baby, in December 2025. She had stayed out of the public eye even longer, not attending any events since that September. Now, PEOPLE confirms that Ferguson has been staying at the same chalet in the Austrian Alps during the months she has largely disappeared from public view, according to a source. Despite reports that she had spent time at Priscilla Presley’s home, traveled to Ireland and Switzerland or stayed with friends, Ferguson had in fact remained at the alpine retreat throughout that period, PEOPLE understands.

[From People]

Something being purposefully left unsaid, in my opinion, is that Sarah must be scared as hell. She’s not the kind of person who can just run off to some mountain hideaway and not speak to friends and family for months at a time. That’s not in her character. Something scared the bejesus out of her. I don’t even believe that she suddenly intuited that she needed to get the hell out of there four months ago – I think something happened or something was said to her, and she basically dropped everything, high-tailed it out of England and managed to disappear for four solid months. The Sun also had this story, about how Sarah has been turning down interview offers:

Sarah Ferguson has turned down a string of interview requests while in exile in Austria — including from BBC’s Newsnight. Her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor gave his now infamous interview to the programme in 2019. A source said: “She has had a lot of offers including from Newsnight but is spending her time reflecting and has no intention of speaking out.” Andrew’s “car crash” interview with Emily Maitlis, where he spoke for the first time about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has gone down as one of the most spectacular PR own goals in history.

[From The Sun]

I mean… that’s actually the right thing to do? To stay quiet for a time, to not rush out and give a haphazard interview with some brand new lies about Epstein. Her silence might drive up the price for a paid interview somewhere. But again, this is giving off a vibe of “Sarah is really scared.”