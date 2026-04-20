Atlantic: FBI Director Kash Patel is paranoid & has ’bouts of excessive drinking’

As an Indian-American, I’m deeply ashamed of Kash Patel. I feel the same way about Nimrata “Nikki” Haley – what terrible examples for the Indian-American community and for the Desi community writ large. THIS is our representation in the American government? A deeply uncool loser who was put in charge of the FBI for sh-ts and giggles? It’s insane. In Kash Patel’s fifteen-month tenure as FBI Director, he has mostly used his position to party, drink to excess, fly the FBI jet to see his girlfriend, ruin the Olympics, attend concerts and compromise multiple ongoing FBI investigations and intelligence operations. He’s been doing “purges” of FBI field offices and intelligence units. He’s been blackout-drunk on government property. And a lot more. The Atlantic devoted a big article to what’s really going on with Patel:
Patel had a huge freak-out this month: On Friday, April 10, as FBI Director Kash Patel was preparing to leave work for the weekend, he struggled to log into an internal computer system. He quickly became convinced that he had been locked out, and he panicked, frantically calling aides and allies to announce that he had been fired by the White House, according to nine people familiar with his outreach. Two of these people described his behavior as a “freak-out.” News of his emotional outburst ricocheted through the bureau, prompting chatter among officials and, in some corners of the building, expressions of relief. The White House fielded calls from the bureau and from members of Congress asking who was now in charge of the FBI. It turned out that the answer was still Patel. He had not been fired. The access problem, two people familiar with the matter said, appears to have been a technical error, and it was quickly resolved. “It was all ultimately bullsh-t,” one FBI official told me.
He’s worried about his job: But Patel, according to multiple current officials, as well as former officials who have stayed close to him, is deeply concerned that his job is in jeopardy. He has good reasons to think so—including some having to do with what witnesses described to me as bouts of excessive drinking. My colleague Ashley Parker and I reported earlier this month that Patel was among the officials expected to be fired after Attorney General Pam Bondi’s ouster, on April 2. “We’re all just waiting for the word” that Patel is officially out of the top job, an FBI official told me this week, and a former official told my colleague Jonathan Lemire that Patel was “rightly paranoid.” Senior members of the Trump administration are already discussing who might replace him, according to an administration official and two people close to the White House who were familiar with the conversations.
The denial: The FBI responded with a statement, attributed to Patel: “Print it, all false, I’ll see you in court—bring your checkbook.”
Drunk, afraid & out of touch: [Sources] said that the problems with his conduct go well beyond what has been previously known, and include both conspicuous inebriation and unexplained absences…Several officials told me that Patel’s drinking has been a recurring source of concern across the government. They said that he is known to drink to the point of obvious intoxication, in many cases at the private club Ned’s in Washington, D.C., while in the presence of White House and other administration staff. He is also known to drink to excess at the Poodle Room, in Las Vegas, where he frequently spends parts of his weekends. Early in his tenure, meetings and briefings had to be rescheduled for later in the day as a result of his alcohol-fueled nights, six current and former officials and others familiar with Patel’s schedule told me.
He passed out drunk behind locked doors: On multiple occasions in the past year, members of his security detail had difficulty waking Patel because he was seemingly intoxicated, according to information supplied to Justice Department and White House officials. A request for “breaching equipment”—normally used by SWAT and hostage-rescue teams to quickly gain entry into buildings—was made last year because Patel had been unreachable behind locked doors, according to multiple people familiar with the request.
Patel might have drunkenly compromised investigations: Patel’s drinking is no secret. While on official travel to Italy in February, he was filmed chugging beer with the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team following their gold-medal victory. The incident prompted the president—who does not drink and whose brother died following a long struggle with alcoholism—to call the FBI director to convey his unhappiness, according to two officials familiar with the call. But officials told me that Patel’s alcohol use goes far beyond the occasional beer. FBI officials and others in the administration have privately questioned whether alcohol played a role in the instances in which he shared inaccurate information about active law-enforcement investigations, including following the murder of Charlie Kirk.
He wants a makeover on the FBI’s merch: Patel has publicly proclaimed that the FBI needs to demonstrate that it is “fierce,” and officials I spoke with said that he is fixated on that image in private as well. He recently expressed frustration with the look of FBI merchandise, complaining that it isn’t intimidating enough. Officials have grown accustomed to such behavior, and they have learned to roll their eyes at it. But they said that the absurdity masks real concerns about what Patel’s leadership has meant for an institution that the country relies on for national security and the safety of its citizens. “Part of me is glad he’s wasting his time on bullsh-t, because it’s less dangerous for rule of law, for the American public,” one official told me, “but it also means we don’t have a real functioning FBI director.”
FBI sources actually spell out the imminent danger in stark terms, speaking about how the FBI would absolutely not be prepared if anything major happened right now, like a terrorist attack on domestic soil. I’m reminded of all of the reporting, for the past eight years or so, about how the FBI became MAGAville during the first Trump administration, and how they worked behind the scenes during the Biden administration to ensure another Trump term. F–k around and find out. I mean, it’s horrible for the American people and god help us all. But specifically within the FBI, f–king spare me the MAGA tears. These people got exactly what they wanted. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
They actually made Patel stop his weekend bender to do a couple of Sunday morning talk shows. I bet he was still drunk, actually. I won’t post any of that, but he swore up and down that he plans to sue the Atlantic. Sure.
it's remarkable how crazy this video is, especially in light of what we just learned in that Atlantic article pic.twitter.com/Jg4HbFpVW1
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 19, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
If you have ever gotten locked out of the system the first rule of thumb is to call IT and see if there is a problem…but no this fool freaks out and starts calling people and telling them he got fired. SMH. This entire administration is a joke.
It says he knows he *should* be fired to me. (And he’s a fool.)
Patel was a paranoid, far right conspiracy theorist before he was appointed to the FBI. There is no way he could handle a position of real authority. The Senate Republicans were truly cowards for confirming him.
Seriously. I lost count over the years how many times it happened to me. IT will fix it, geez Louise. Doesn’t say much for his problem-solving skills, does it? Or his professionalism.
Patel strikes me as someone who knows he’s way in over his head, has seen the evidence confirming the heinous acts of the traitorous individuals running the country, and is using booze to make it all go away.
That would imply he has a conscience
Or he’s just afraid of the chickens coming home to roost.
I agree. It’s almost like a self destruct mode if his drinking is as bad as we are being told.
Agreed. I think it falls on the self destruct side too. He’s not very smart, but I think he’s aware enough to know he’s in way over his head. The merch focus is the only thing he feels competent at.
The alphabet agencies love to recruit Mormons because they’re raised in a heirarchal system and typically don’t have things from their teen years that cause problems for clearances. That’s also helped the drift into maga. It is nice that every single major hire of this administration has huge glaring personality flaws to let the agencies know they don’t respect them at all.
It is simultaneously satisfying and terrifying to see these podcast bros and Fox News guest bros having the realization dawn on them that these are actually very serious jobs and the real world isn’t just talking smack into a microphone. Your actions have real world consequences you mouth breathers.
Please sue them, Kash. We’re all eagerly awaiting the discovery part.
Hahaha it’s happening. 🍿
Yup, just saw it on TMZ. He’s suing. What a stupid fool. Either Trump encouraged him to do it to divert from all the horrible things he’s doing, or Patel is too stupid to realize that Trump hates when the attention isn’t on him, good or bad. He’ll be following in Bondi and Noem’s footsteps right out the door if Trump didn’t approve this.
My husband is in the business of private security and intelligence, but previously he was a DHS investigator, security clearance and all (he quit in 2017. His colleagues had always skewed conservative, but the Trumpification exacerbated things and made it unbearable. Also, fun fact: there was apparently a lot of coke going on, which…yeah, sounds about right). So assessing and mitigating danger is his thing. He is convinced, perhaps even resigned to the fact, that some sort of attack is inevitable, and that the current administration intends to let it happen (that is, if it’s not just a full-on false flag situation). Patel’s incompetence is a feature, not a bug. Now, obviously you don’t need a background like my husband’s in order to come to that conclusion, but it’s really fucking scary to have someone like him affirm what might otherwise sound like a conspiracy theory.
I’ve long wondered if the Trump admin would use another attack like 9/11 to declare martial law and suspend the constitution. Is that somethings that can happen under American law?
It’s literally the plot of the Handmaid’s Tale, which was written by a Canadian of course, but as we’ve seen there isn’t really a need for legal standing with this administration.
They will. It’s coming. They’ll also get rid of 🍊 💩 one way or another. Couch-f*#ker Vance’s agenda is even more sinister.
As much as I will love seeing this incompetent embarrassment get the boot, I also know that the Felon will likely replace him with someone even worse. Undoubtedly, there’s a gaggle of other deplorables to choose from.
Patel is engaged in one of the worst govt coverups in US history, is protecting pedos and had staff spend hours redacting the Epstein files all while working for the degenerate prez who was mentioned over 1 million times in the unredacted files (per Congressional Democrats). He’s behaving like a guilty person.
I don’t know why every fool thinks they are going to be the exception to the rule with trump. Here’s the rule: everyone who licks these boots will get eventually kicked in the mouth by them once trump gets what he needs. Emphasis on everyone.
Patel has become a liability because he’s a drunk with loose lips and he’s seen the files and he knowns who did what etc. I’d be worried about way more than getting fired. He’s in actual danger. Not that I am shedding a single tear for him. FAFO he should have stuck to podcasting.
I do believe this entire administration’s incompetence is the feature and not a bug, as Kaiser says. Iran seems to be ahead of the false flag stuff, saying repeatedly, we have no beef with the American people. Sad that the American people get more accurate news from Lego videos than actual news outlets. The recent Patel video they put out was an absolute banger.
@side eye couldn’t agree more about the Lego videos it’s a pretty bad leading indicator when Iranian propaganda is holding up a truer mirror for U.S. public than the mainstream fifth estate.
Also hard agree on some current #47 minions fully disappearing, leaving the public eye in a permanent way. They are too big of a liability and #47 seems to be getting back in his “you’re fired” energy from the first term. But some of them will be terminated in every sense of the word, he’s a murdering gangster with essentially infinite resources ATM.
May this week hold an opening for change because humanity could be doomed if #47 is allowed to continue for much longer.
Exactly Noo! Do you follow epistemiccrisis on Insta? He has given 47 THREE more days to live or be impeached This man has along history of treating dementia patients with symptoms similar to 47. He started this countdown months ago and sure enough, just like he predicted, all of the symptoms he has been taking about (sundowning up all night tweeting and an escalation of crazy behaviour) happened last week. The date is April 23rd. I have it circled on my calendar.
I’ve been following this for months and it’s dawned on me that this is the week he has been counting down to. I recommend going back to look at the last 7 videos. It’s telling.
You are right. We cannot continue much longer. Yesterday 47 was kept OUT of the situation room for erratic behavior. Even psychopaths like Hegseth think Felon 47 is unstable…
@side eye thank you very much for the reference I’m not on insta so totally unaware of that but I’m going to see what I can dig up.
Hoping for an opening for change and that liberal, pro-human folks have been proactively preparing for the transfer of power to the VP because that is still going to be all kinds of problems. Probably worse in many ways.
And unfortunately looking at the rigorous planning behind project 2025 playbook I’m assuming the right totalitarians already have a game plan for this. Where are you finding hope these days?
That countdown is giving me a little hope because I think even though Vance is more dangerous and his unpopularity is irrelevant (because they have already dismantled everything to implement their White Supremacist agenda), the death of trump will fracture the party somewhat. I don’t know if it’s enough to make a difference at this point. There’s Kompromat on half of Congress – it’s why they do nothing while this shithow unfolds. Putin really played the long game here.
I’m in Canada and we are panicked, especially since he said he is not gonna attack us. We know everything he says is a damn lie. Our targets were discussed on that leaked Signal chat. We’re taking it seriously. It’s all terrifying. He is busy with Iran and Cuba…for now.
My advice to you is this: you know about the concentrations camps, the incinerators, the railroad tracks by now. You know they are masters at gaslighting. And even the people around you – they mean well, but they have zero clue what is about to happen. If I hear one more person say they can’t do that while I watch them do the very thing everyone just said they couldn’t do…this is a lawless administration which is why following rules and procedures and writing strongly worded letters has not worked. So don’t listen to anyone who tells you that you are overreacting, you are being an alarmist. You are not. I studied authoritarian regimes. The 2 leading minds on authoritarianism, both former professors at Yale, have fled to Toronto and teach at U of T now.
If he rigs the midterms, America is cooked. If you voted Dem (this is why they want the voter rolls), are Black, Brown, a member of LGTBQ, have a history of depression, are differently abled, even the Irish, Greeks, and Italians will soon be unsafe there – you have to get out, and you have to do so before marital law is declared (they will call it something else – or not call it anything at all you have to pay attention). So right now, if I were there, I’d be researching my ancestry – is there a place you can claim citizenship based on a parent, grandparent? If you work remotely you are lucky – it makes a move out of the country easier. There are places like Portugal, Canada, Thailand – where moving is less complicated – and I have friends that moved from he US to all three. One friend sent her child to a study abroad program to Europe for all of next year – smart move. Expensive but smart. There are a bunch of teach English abroad programs where though you don’t make a ton of money you could get out of harm’s way.
I would use this time to research, gather as many resources as you can. Only buy what you absolutely need. And start planning, because midterms could go south – these people want to stay out of jail – they will do everything they possibly can, including cheating, to do that.
Noo I’ll add that even if it’s a blue wave in November (what we all expect), everything about the way this administration operates indicates that they will not concede or recognize the results. They will claim it was rigged and refuse to swear in who won. They are setting the stage for that now. Again they do not follow rules, laws, procedures, or the Constitution. I don’t see why midterms would be any different.
MAGA has infiltrated enough of the military, police force, judicial branch, Supreme Court to maintain power and they have figured out laws are useless if no one is willing to enforce them. I am honestly surprised they even show up to Congressional hearings when subpoenaed.
I say all that to say: make a plan. Because from the outside looking in the other side played the long game. I am not completely ready to declare checkmate but it’s not looking good. I believe May 1st is a national strike but again I feel like all of this is happening too late…I wish I could be more hopeful or encouraging. I have my wine ready for when trump and mcConnell finally stroke out and I will go out on the street and dance with the crowd when trump finally goes.
@Kaiser – Your comment about Indian-American representation hurts my heart. I remember one standout woman who was almost president.
What I find very interesting is that Trump doesn’t drink or do drugs but has no problem appointing known alcoholics and drug abusers to high profile roles. Hogsbreath had to promise to stop drinking to get the job. Most of us sane people know alcoholics can’t just stop drinking that easily. Hogsbreath is just better at hiding it than Patel. And Patel’s crazy coke eyes tell an another alarming story. None of the above pictures show the crazy eyes, must have not been doing any coke those days.
Trump reportedly abuses the prescription drug Adderall.
Hey Sue. Yup, I remember hearing that. I meant illegal drugs. I probably forgot because all the people I’ve known who used Adderall had no appetite and were very skinny, and had so much energy they couldn’t sit still. That certainly doesn’t describe the orange lard ass. My bad.
Trump does drugs
Hegseth is also whiter than Patel.
Kash, excessive drinking just makes you even more paranoid. Signed, someone who is now living in recovery from excessive drinking.
@S: I wish you nothing but the best. ❤️
What infuriates me is that everyone is going to suffer when something terrible happens — particularly the residents of big cities, which tend to be the targets. Despite the fact that we voted blue, we’ll get f*cked.
That angers me too QuiteContrary. Then they will deny any federal aid to all the blue states.
I hope is ass is clenched tight waiting g for the anvil to drop.. as it will…. And then it will be “na na na na na na na na hey hey goodbye….”
“The buck stops here.” President Harry Truman
Trump should never be compared to any president of honor and integrity. He is a low-life criminal masquerading as president in a dystopian time.
Good gad. Of course, he should never have been confirmed in the first place. Every senator who voted to confirm has blood on their hands.
And as a fed of 26 years, I can tell you that from time to time you get locked out of your computer. This has happened ever since they started making us use access cards (ca. 2010). It’s nothing to panic about, nothing to get upset about, you just call IT & they will figure it out & fix it. Patel’s snit-fit just shows how inadequate he feels in the job. Which, gotta say, does exhibit some bit of self-awareness. Or maybe it’s just cowardice. You know he’s afraid of trump.