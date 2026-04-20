The BBC seethes: ‘Many Aussies weren’t interested’ in the Sussexes’ Australian tour

The Duchess of Sussex posted a lovely behind-the-scenes video of the Australian “tour” last week. We got some lovely clips of their events, both private and public, and I cannot believe the size of Prince Harry’s steak. That man went to Australia and said “GIVE ME MEAT.” He doesn’t even have any sides! No baked potato, no green beans, no side salad. Just a steak as big as a dinner plate.
Meanwhile, the usual suspects spent the entire weekend screaming and whining about the Sussexes’ Oz tour. Which is how you know it was a galloping success – these people wouldn’t be this mad if any of their sabotage and smears had worked. The BBC likely got some calls from Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, so the BBC dutifully published this pitiful piece: “Harry and Meghan’s trip felt like a royal tour – except many Aussies weren’t interested.” They quoted that same “associate professor,” Giselle Bastin, who has been widely quoted across legitimate British media outlets for the past two weeks. Bastin is trying to make a name for herself as a Sussex hater, and someone too compromised or stupid to speak with any honesty:
Most Australians the BBC spoke to were either unaware or uninterested in the couple’s visit. There has been some backlash too, after it emerged Australian taxpayers may be saddled with some of the security costs for their public events.
“If they think it’s gone well, it’s because nothing has gone wrong,” says Giselle Bastin, an associate professor at Flinders University with a research interest in Australia’s relationship with the monarchy.
“They didn’t turn up at great big advertised opportunities to see them, at least not in the form of walkabouts, so they’ve managed to minimise the risk of people having a negative reaction, or hecklers calling out or booing them or anything like that. It has been very carefully controlled so that they just sort of spontaneously appear at places.”
That’s not to say Harry and Meghan haven’t been in their element during such encounters, high-fiving fans and taking selfies with them.
[From BBC]
“They didn’t turn up at great big advertised opportunities to see them, at least not in the form of walkabouts…” They were literally swarmed with hundreds, if not thousands, of people at Bondi Beach. At their preannounced visit at a local college, hundreds of students gathered to catch a glimpse of Harry & Meghan. There were hundreds of Australians waiting for H&M at the Melbourne hospital too. This woman is an idiot.
Meanwhile, another big sign that the Sussexes’ Australian tour has everyone rattled over in Salt Island? Commentators are so mad that they’re now attacking Australians for coming out to support H&M. The Mail published an unhinged column in which Amanda Goff called out Australians BY NAME for their support of the Sussexes. Robert Jobson has been huffing and puffing (literally, that man can barely breathe) over the tour and how “Australians will come out for anything.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Instagram.
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Melbourne, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen visiting the Victorian Veterans Museum in Melbourne when Harry has a brief near miss with a passing cyclist.
Pictured: Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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Melbourne, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take part in an educational Aboriginal walk on the banks of the Yarra River in Melbourne, Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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Melbourne, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry & Meghan Markle attend Swinburne University in Hawthorn, Melbourne.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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Sydney, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spend the afternoon on Sydney Harbour sailing with Invictus Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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The Duke of Sussex is presented with a Western Bulldogs scarf during a visit to Movember at the Western Bulldogs HQ at Mission Whitten Oval, in Footscray, Melbourne, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 15 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex views the Captain Reg Saunders wall at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 15 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex views the Wall of Remembrance at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex lays a wreath during the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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Duchess of Sussex takes part in the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia. The Scar Tree Walk is a journey connecting traditional and contemporary Aboriginal cultures and histories of the Kulin Nation
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hold a dog at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, after taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for a selfie photo with wellwishers at Man O’War Steps, next to the Sydney Opera House, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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A wellwisher presents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a framed photograph of Harry with her mother Daphne Dunn, as they arrive at the Man O’War Steps, next to the Sydney Opera House, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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So someone who seems like a deranger, who wasn’t there, who didn’t see the thousands of people at events that basically had no publicity, believes blah blah. What a loser and frankly a moron. Ha ha. Anything to soothe the sad left behinds. Imagine have that job of soothing their hurt butts 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I’ve long wondered why the tabloids need to find someone — anyone — to “interview” for quotes on how much they hate the Sussexes? Why not just type the criticism directly? I guess they’re trying to pretend this isn’t *their* views, they’re just “reporting” — but it’s such a sham because everyone can see it’s their own opinions they are filtering through the reports. But, whatever. The BBC has turned themselves into just another biased/unreliable tabloid.
At this point they are just behaving like literal B.B.Cs and they should be ashamed of themselves scraping the absolute bottom of the barrel.
It’s been laughable for so long. “Everyone hates Harry & Meghan.”. Except for everyone that showed up for them
Are these people deranged!? We have eyes, they are mad cause their weeks of trying to sabotage is what flopped and not the Sussex trip and reception. I actually think it was more cheerful than when they went as working royals.
Almost 30 million people live in Australia. You can say this about anything, in any country. Very few Americans will be interested in Charles’ visit and very few were interested in William and Kate in Boston or New York. Re: the professor, I didn’t know Ph Ds were available in being royal gossip rota nowadays
I live in a small suburban town in the UK when Beyonce was here for her tour I bet if you had asked many people in my town, especially the older demographic if they were interested they would have said no. Does that mean Beyonce is unpopular in the UK and everyone hates her? Of course not.
Point well made.
Exactly. Australia is huge. I’m sure there were many who didn’t care and I’m sure the bbc looked for those types of people to interview. But enough did care and showed out and it looked sweet. And honestly, saying it’s gone well bc nothing has gone wrong? The Wales could only be so lucky to say the same.
Still makes me grin, remembering how W&K were loudly BOOed at the Basketball game heeehee. Yes, I can be this childish sometimes LOL
Right? I dont think this is quite the gotcha moment they think it is. In a country of 30 million I’m sure MANY people had no clue they were visiting, or just weren’t interested. The same way if a band goes on tour that I’m indifferent to I will have no idea they’re touring.
Thousands of people did show up over the course of the visit and that’s the real problem.
But a Phd in what? Crowds? The RF? Propaganda? Basically, she’s just a gossip, no?
The Sussexes must have 100% approval everywhere they go and for everything they do, or they are complete failures apparently.
It is true that Harry and Meghan didn’t publicise the timing and location of many of their events but this was for security reasons. They don’t have the security to cope with the kind of crowds they got in 2018. That being said it was heartwarming to see how many people spontaneously turned up to meet them as news of them being at a location spread. The overall feeling was so warm and welcoming. Not stiff, formal and forgettable like Charles and Camilla’s last visit (who remembers anything about that except Charles being heckled in parliament?).
That academic should be embarrassed going around talking about rumours and hearsay like they were facts. So unprofessional…
I remember nothing about that tour
Was that the tour that Horse stomped back to the car and sat fuming, alone, while Chuckie preened to the crowd?
“They didn’t turn up at great big advertised opportunities to see them, at least not in the form of walkabouts, so they’ve managed to minimise the risk of people having a negative reaction, or hecklers calling out or booing them or anything like that.”
I’m sorry what celebrity would do that? Who puts themselves in positions to go places where they would be heckled? These aren’t politicians that have to meet their constiuents regardless. They are upset that two people that privately paid for a business trip didn’t go places where they would be unwelcome?
See, they weren’t there as representatives of the British government. So they didn’t have to go places where royalists could shake their fist at them. So it’s not them dodging it, it’s them saying you don’t want to see me? Bet.
And again, having that level of control is what bothers them. How dare you not show up so we can throw tomatoes at you? It’s not fair that you can opt out of attending events or going places that you feel like doesn’t match what you’re trying to do.
As for these commentators, they’re doing the same thing they always do. Insulting entire countries, organizations, and industries in an effort to insult the Sussexes. And then they’ll simultaneously wonder why no one is trying to hear it for the BRF.
Why would there be “walkabouts” anyway? It was NOT a royal tour in the same way that their visit in 2018 was a royal tour. The 2026 visit was not managed or organized by any government or monarchy. It was managed and organized by the “royal” principals themselves, Harry and Meghan. Since the principals were the same, and “royal” in both instances, it gave pro-BP/KP press the freedom to attack the 2026 principals and anything surrounding them with abandon. And hope that you, gentle reader, are unable to see the difference. Good Feminegra article in highlighting differences between so-called “reporting” that’s biased vs just the facts ma’am: https://feminegra.com/harry-and-meghans-australia-visit-triggered-a-full-front-page-meltdown-in-britain/
BP and KP must be blowing up the phone lines and chat groups over the Sussex’s success and the size of their crowds.. yes Willy, Harold’s crowds are bigger than yours and his wife is hotter. The rage briefings coming from the palaces are definitely unhinged at this point I expect the fail to follow blindly but the BBC should do better before they are just another tabloid like the others.
This is actually hysterical. You just have to imagine a broad Aussie accent, and a deadpan tone, drawling, “Come off it, mate. Give it over.” LOL.
Exactly all this resentment and outrage because Meghan and Harry had a great tour is pathetic. As in Jabba jabs his fingers and demands no one likes the couple because he doesn’t!? Jabba isn’t Moses and he can’t part the Red Sea and decide for free thinking Aussies who they can or can’t welcome in their own country. Who does he think he is? He only speaks for himself, surely? Who gives a tinker’s cuss about his views?
@LadyDigby 💯. The Sussexes are “so unpopular” the yt racist British press, courtiers, and their bosses have spent 30 days breathlessly briefing absolute sh-te 24/7. Have turned 10 years of racism into a stochastic terrorism cottage industry.
These people are so unserious. They’re mad a biracial woman is a self made millionaire, doesn’t need their money, never needed their fame, and didn’t want to be their house slave.
They’re mad she survived and is thriving and is loved by millions.
I’m still pissed that they’re still trying to make fetch happen with the lie about Taxpayer money used for this trip. Did anyone hear word one about how much Fred and Gladys cost Australians last time they showed up so Mari Lwyd could drink wine in the daytime?
H&M don’t really need to “pre-announce” to draw the crowds. We’ve even seen it over here in the UK that once people knew Harry was in the area they waited and stayed for a glimpse. The same can now be said of Australia. The Bondi beach and the War Memorial wasn’t announced but, once people knew they were there they stayed and waited. Even with their pre-announcements KCIII and Camilla couldn’t draw the kinds of crowds Harry and Meghan were drawing. The BBC are (once again) showing that they’re no longer an impartial news outlet.
Slightly OT – After seeing/hearing Jobson’s latest rant repeatedly appearing on my Twitter feed I had a look at his Twitter page and was surprised to see Jobson had re-tweeted a post from a high profile right wing politician from the Reform party. Given the party’s stance on immigration and people of colour it now makes perfect sense as to why Jobson loathes Meghan with a passion and wanted to see Archie dangled over the balcony. I’ve now blocked the vile man and hope that fellow squaddies stop giving him oxygen.
Sour grapes are just that and only make them sound more unhinged and obsessed with trashing a harmless couple who had a stonkingly successful tour of Australia. It cheered me up and made me smile that not everybody swallows the daily lies circulated about them. They are authentic, warm and approachable and Australians responded positively to that rapport. Jabba has Official PoWs who can visit Australia anytime they like. It is a large country and Wilbur is going to be it’s king one day. Oz PM has invited him and his family so why not do good and undertake a royal tour and make Jabba happy and proud!? Why resent Meg and Harry ‘s success unless Jabba and co know that Wilbur has given up touring with wifey altogether??
Poor old BBC, they don’t know to what tune to dance…
Not many Australians were interested in Meghan and Harry – duh! But ALL Australians would be interested if it were Willy and Kate, right? Er, NOPE!
Heck, many Brits in Britain aren’t interested in their own royals – check the latest polls!
The bile thrown at these two thoroughly decent people is exhausting. Living in an age of unbridled hate is exhausting.
All I know from watching is that the Sussex’s didn’t have an empty barricade in sight unlike the leftovers do for every engagement not held in a shopping area or school where the people/children are used as filler for photos. One thing I do believe is that the crowds were not expected by KP, BP or the tabloids and it shows in the talking points they are putting out that come across as ridiculous bordering on insanity.
I’m laughing at this man’s huffy “If they think it’s gone well, it’s because nothing has gone wrong”. Erm, correct? That’s typically how one measures success? It’s a fairly low bar to be sure, but one that many “official” royal tours do not clear.
Need I remind Bastin about the Cambridge Caribbean Colonial Cosplay Catastrophe? Or the previous tour in the South Pacific where they allowed themselves to be carried on thrones on people’s shoulders. All they had to do was not embarrass themselves or the realm, and they could not even do that.
Hmmm, if they want to hold onto Australia as a Commonwealth nation, insulting and ignoring them doesn’t seem like the best strategy.
The press is just mad that the visit was a success and contrary to what they were saying people were happy to see them.
I love Meghan’s Insta video! “Love Is In the Air” was the perfect choice of song, because Harry and Meghan just brim with love — for each other, for the people they meet.
The Waleses could never pull this off, because bitterness — not love — is their brand.
Cry more, Salt Island.
I’m also taking the song choice as a “Strictly Ballroom” nod (Australian ballroom dance movie, early Baz Luhrmann) and I love that! Keep dancing with joy wherever they go!
OMG, I loved that movie!
“It’s the inconceivable sight of Scott dancing with Fran” (Strictly Ballroom, 1992) = “Anne? You want to marry Anne? Whatever for?” (Persuasion, 1995 version). Both great lines.
Time for a re-watch!
Jobo was going on and on about how chuck is the king of Australia and how wank will be the next king . As if Harry and Meghan can’t visit anywhere that those two will be or are king of which is so darn stupid because you don’t only these countries, the colonialism days are over . And let me also ask Jobo and his other morons in the media something, so chuck is king ping but what exactly does he do for the Australian people or any of the other commonwealth countries he is head of? Answer, f all. He does absolutely nothing for them . Where are the Windsors big finical aide is helping these countries out. Especially the predominantly black ones
“Most Australians the BBC spoke to were either unaware or uninterested in the couple’s visit.“
— Just like with the “real” royals!
This is also a blatant lie. They must have spoken with those “unaware” people in far-flung places before the couple arrived in Australia, because there was a LOT of coverage of their visit by Australian media, even by the hostile ones. Everyone wanted a piece of the reporting action, it seemed.
So it’s not enough that the BBC regularly platforms tabloid news and reporters, it now has confirmed that it has well and truly joined them. Derangers all, and specialists in Opposites Day propaganda for the benefit of the leftovers.
I’ll just note that I didn’t see a single yellow protest sign. In fact I didn’t see any protest signs at all.
Nor, so far as I know, did anyone ask H&M about Andrew’s crimes, Charles grifting, Willy The Slumlord, or what they knew about Epstein.
Gee, why would the BRF have any reason to be envious of these two happy, loving, much-loved people. I can’t imagine 😂😂
Way to endear yourselves to your realm. Australia just may kickstart the long & arduous process of independence.
And I guess I don’t understand the Australian value system. In my book, if nothing goes wrong with a visit then the visit went well. 🤷♀️
I would not make the mistake of thinking the words of Associate Professor Giselle Bastin* are applicable to the entire population of Australians, or even to a smaller subset of Australians. Even if Giselle Bastin is revered or highly praised, or even if she has deeply delved into her “research interest in Australia’s relationship with the monarchy,” she is not a spokesperson for Australians, in whole or in part.
What BBC is doing here is a common logical fallacy: Appeal to Authority. And they’re not even doing a very good job of it. How willing are you to sit around and wait for Bastin, with her English Lit training, to tackle the semantics of “gone well” vs “gone wrong” anyway?
* ‘“If they think it’s gone well, it’s because nothing has gone wrong,” says Giselle Bastin, an associate professor at Flinders University with a research interest in Australia’s relationship with the monarchy.’