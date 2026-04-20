The BBC seethes: ‘Many Aussies weren’t interested’ in the Sussexes’ Australian tour

The Duchess of Sussex posted a lovely behind-the-scenes video of the Australian “tour” last week. We got some lovely clips of their events, both private and public, and I cannot believe the size of Prince Harry’s steak. That man went to Australia and said “GIVE ME MEAT.” He doesn’t even have any sides! No baked potato, no green beans, no side salad. Just a steak as big as a dinner plate.

Meanwhile, the usual suspects spent the entire weekend screaming and whining about the Sussexes’ Oz tour. Which is how you know it was a galloping success – these people wouldn’t be this mad if any of their sabotage and smears had worked. The BBC likely got some calls from Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, so the BBC dutifully published this pitiful piece: “Harry and Meghan’s trip felt like a royal tour – except many Aussies weren’t interested.” They quoted that same “associate professor,” Giselle Bastin, who has been widely quoted across legitimate British media outlets for the past two weeks. Bastin is trying to make a name for herself as a Sussex hater, and someone too compromised or stupid to speak with any honesty:

Most Australians the BBC spoke to were either unaware or uninterested in the couple’s visit. There has been some backlash too, after it emerged Australian taxpayers may be saddled with some of the security costs for their public events. “If they think it’s gone well, it’s because nothing has gone wrong,” says Giselle Bastin, an associate professor at Flinders University with a research interest in Australia’s relationship with the monarchy. “They didn’t turn up at great big advertised opportunities to see them, at least not in the form of walkabouts, so they’ve managed to minimise the risk of people having a negative reaction, or hecklers calling out or booing them or anything like that. It has been very carefully controlled so that they just sort of spontaneously appear at places.” That’s not to say Harry and Meghan haven’t been in their element during such encounters, high-fiving fans and taking selfies with them.

[From BBC]

“They didn’t turn up at great big advertised opportunities to see them, at least not in the form of walkabouts…” They were literally swarmed with hundreds, if not thousands, of people at Bondi Beach. At their preannounced visit at a local college, hundreds of students gathered to catch a glimpse of Harry & Meghan. There were hundreds of Australians waiting for H&M at the Melbourne hospital too. This woman is an idiot.

Meanwhile, another big sign that the Sussexes’ Australian tour has everyone rattled over in Salt Island? Commentators are so mad that they’re now attacking Australians for coming out to support H&M. The Mail published an unhinged column in which Amanda Goff called out Australians BY NAME for their support of the Sussexes. Robert Jobson has been huffing and puffing (literally, that man can barely breathe) over the tour and how “Australians will come out for anything.”