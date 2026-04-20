The Sussexes’ media team called out the Daily Mail’s ‘aggressive’ & dangerous coverage

Just days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Australia, the Daily Mail published a big exclusive about their itinerary, with details about their events and planned movements in Melbourne and Sydney. We knew, in real time, that the Mail had broken the embargo implemented by the Sussexes’ communications team. Meaning, the Sussexes’ comms team sent out what was probably a one-sheet for press outlets saying “on Wednesday, they’ll be doing this and this,” etc, information which is given out so media outlets could make travel arrangements if they wanted to cover Harry & Meghan’s activities, because they did not have a “traveling press corps” attached to their group. Obviously, the Mail broke the embargo on purpose, because they had (at that point) spent a full month trying to sabotage the Sussexes’ Oz tour. Well, behind-the-scenes, it was even worse:
The Daily Mail’s “aggressive” approach to reporting on Prince Harry and Meghan’s Australian visit has “irreparably damaged” the Sussexes’ ability to brief press ahead of trips, Guardian Australia has been told.
The Daily Mail’s Australian website broke an embargo by publishing details of the royal couple’s movements five days before they landed in Melbourne, despite that information being strictly non-publishable until they arrived. The Mail reported “under-wraps details” about the location of the stops in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra as well as the background notes and a Q&A, against the instructions given to media by the royal pair’s team. The Guardian has been told the Sussexes’ media office complained, resulting in the Daily Mail report being taken down.
Sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also alleged the Daily Mail followed the advance security team from the airport and reported on their movements, with fears that the safety of Harry and Meghan was compromised. The Daily Mail has been approached for comment.
The breach will have a major impact on the way the couple deal with all media in the future as it showed the tradition of embargoed information is not respected by some media, sources said.
The leak meant that Harry and Meghan’s itinerary had to be changed at the 11th hour and that the police involvement in their security had to be increased – an unpopular aspect of the pair’s trip to Australia which was criticised as a waste of taxpayer money. Victoria police had told the media it would deploy resources as necessary to ensure community safety. NSW police confirmed they had provided “some additional security measures”.
Sources said there was an “aggressive escalation” in the Mail’s reporting which led to aspects of the tour being changed, including the ability to brief journalists ahead of time as the couple moved from Melbourne to Sydney, and Harry travelled to Canberra.
Meghan’s PR team criticised the Mail, Sky News Australia and the UK’s Daily Mirror last week. “Media from the Daily Mail, The Daily Mirror, and Sky News Australia unfortunately reported on sensitive embargoed information, complicating and compromising security arrangements,” a spokesperson from Meghan’s PR team said last week. “We are therefore no longer sharing itineraries beyond the initial ops note with media for the remainder of their trip.”
The statement led to an angry response from Sky News which said it did not break the embargo and was merely reporting on information already in the public domain.
Recent stories on the Australian Daily Mail website are overwhelmingly negative about Meghan, saying she glared at an adviser who touched her husband, she talked about her “very hard life” after appearing at a luxury wellness retreat, and that the event she headlined had failed to sell out. They criticised her outfits as “stiff, impractical and worst of all, horribly ageing”.
Some events were not forecast on the embargoed briefing notes, including a surprise visit to Bondi Beach to meet survivors of the Bondi beach terror attack on their final day. Harry and Meghan met emergency workers who responded to the attack, as well as representatives of the Sydney Jewish Museum, which is opening an exhibition on the massacre.
“Sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also alleged the Daily Mail followed the advance security team from the airport and reported on their movements…” Absolutely insane. The Mail has always led the charge to sabotage Harry and Meghan, it’s been that way for years now. I still remember when the Mail published the ROUTE Meghan and Harry would take to Manchester in 2022, where Meghan was giving a speech. It’s one of the Mail’s favorite things to do – publish advanced information about Meghan and Harry’s whereabouts, routes and plans. It’s all being done specifically to put the Sussexes in danger. As for the Aussie police needing to come in and do some public-safety work attached to the Sussexes’ tour… it probably would have happened no matter what, because of the huge, enthusiastic crowds who came out to see H&M. But the Mail also worked that angle – put the Sussexes in danger so that it’s necessary to have police presence at certain events, then bash H&M for “wasting taxpayer money.” Hint: it’s not a waste of taxpayer money if there are legitimate public safety concerns driven by the international smear campaign orchestrated by the monarchy and British press.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
A lot of good this did this gutter rag. The trip was incredibly successful, the Sussexes were safe doing the trip and they arrived home safely. This gutter rag once again exposed themselves. The talking point they were able to achieve re security is because of their actions. Happy the Sussexes are publishing their behavior. In the future, I would not provide any information to those gutter sites
They just need to stop giving information to the British connected media. It seems they’re the only ones who released the info.
They basically said they would not engage with or respond to the British tabs when they left salt island. I strongly agreed that it was the right strategy. Unfortunately comms people can’t help to bry to tame the beast anyways and they got burned as a result. They should stick with the original plan because these people are completely corrupt and are in bed with the palaces and always will be,
I don’t think they gave any information to the usual hater-related media, especially Murdoch media. I think those organisations were pissed that they were left out and went out of their way to obtain the information (bribes, fraud?) and stick it to the couple (and boast about scooping the media who were in the know) by publishing the details.
Murdoch papers will inevitably have close contacts in local police forces. Given law enforcement’s general political leanings, I don’t doubt that Murdoch rags were able to get their hands on information about Harry and Meghan’s movements.
Not knowledge, just recognizing patterns.
We don’t know they did. We can judge facts not conjecture.
I’m surprised they did, if they did.
“The statement led to an angry response from Sky News which said it did not break the embargo and was merely reporting on information already in the public domain.”
Yeah, that doesn’t pass the sniff test. It’s irresponsible to report on this information, regardless of whether or not someone else posted it first. Sky News could have reported on it without actually publishing any particular details.
I’m always astonished at how blatantly the media want H and M in harms way. I guess they are wet-dreaming of the clicks and headlines if either of them actually got hurt.
When I worked for the National Park Service, our phrase was ‘the red face test’, but same concept. That is a laughable excuse–somebody else broke the embargo first (they probably drew straws to see who would do it), and then they followed suit.
Also, as somebody who has been part of the planning for public events on public lands (Park Service, Forest Service), I know that you always coordinate with local law enforcement & emergency services. Nobody expects you to provide security with only your people.
Yeah they leaked it intentionally so that they could then write about how much money they cost the taxpayers. Just like they wanted Meghan to cancel her appearance at the HBL retreat due to security concerns( that they amplified), so they could claim that no one showed up to see her.
How does a country look at it’s media behaving like this, constantly being sued, and losing in court and there’s not severe consequences for their actions? They already don’t adhere to journalistic standards by reposting Reddit threads and tweets as if it’s actual sourced investigation, but purposefully breaking embargoes?
This has always been dangerous, but they are entering their desperation stage which is very concerning. I feel bad for the Invictus participants and general British public that aren’t loons, but Meghan should not step foot onto that Island anytime in the near future.
Harry should limit his visits to the UK.
@Tessa…yep..cut all ties
The snakes are eating each other, Meghan’s clothes look stiff and uncomfortable , the Australian designers must be laughing in their cash registers.
The ‘clothes are stiff and uncomfortable’ thing keeps itching my brain, and reminding me of the attacks on Hillary Clinton’s pantsuits during her presidential run – which were designed, per rumors at the time, to fit sleekly over a bulletproof vest. It has me wondering about focused dog-whistling they may have been doing.
One, people need to keep including in their coverage of this story — if they are not reporting in bad faith — that Harry is suing them. That is, they are not unbiased. They are an actor in the story, not an objective source. He is suing them owing to the unlawful means they used to produce content and coverage of him, but not only him, of others as well, all of whom are his co-plaintiffs. None of this was in the public interest, it’s just stalking for profit, which is gross and disgusting. It’s voyeurism. It has an ulterior motive. Two: it must be galling and also heartbreaking on some level for Harry that his family have hired people from this paper to shape their own communications. I mean. Torbyn Andrae is a Mailie. What does that tell you about the insane levels of dysfunction in this family, that they weaponise not only their own men in grey, but also, their national media, in petty grudges they nurse with each other??? And why on earth would a parent resent his child for doing so well, and for doing good??? Bonkers. Just bonkers.
🎯
I must say I am getting such a giggle out of the DM Australia’s “reporting”! The tone is so prissy and it’s pathetic that they have to lie so blatantly. No wonder the BM was so shocked that H&M weren’t widely abused especially by the Aussie media.
The Guardian themselves were also rather negative & spread lies.
Also, Meghan’s PR team? Not the Sussexes?
I noticed how suddenly they changed the blame solely to Meghan as if her PR team wouldn’t also be Harry’s PR team. It was purposefully written that way to make it appear that it was just Meghan who has an issue with the reporting. To make it seem as if Meghan is the one making all of the calls in the marriage, even though Harry has made it clear multiple times that he’s the one who has taken the stand the most when it comes to the media and his family’s abuse of them.
Correct as noted here in one the articles last week. And they constantly separate Meghan from the decisions and deals. It’s Meghan’s deal with Netflix, it’s Meghan who attended a party, it’s Meghan who won’t come to this event or that event. It’s never a joint decision because at the end of the day, while they take shots at him they would welcome Harry back in a heartbeat.
So they need to make her the foil, and the wedge, and it’s why they’re constantly harping on how whatever action is going to ruin chances for reconciliation and it won’t be any way back. Because they want there to be a way back, and they want him to return.
Good for them calling out that rag. I don’t think they should respond often but def call them out when they are endangering Harry & Megan.
It’s even worse than that. Since the Sussexes do not work with the Daily Mail, there is no way that they came by the embargoed information legitimately. So the Sussexes’ security teams have no doubt figured out where the leak was. I can’t imagine them providing ANY advance details to any Murdoch organisation, because this would be a guarantee that the information would end up in the UK publications and on television. And yes, the UK papers, the Mail and Sun especially, are relying on Meghan and Harry for their bread and butter while simultaneously wilfully endangering their lives.
I’m not sure about that, because that’s not the stance the Sussex team is taking. They’re saying it was unsafe to break the embargo and print the information, not that the DM never should have had it in the first place (maybe they were willing to offer this to the DM Australia, but not the UK based DM?) The statement from the PR team said they “reported on sensitive embargoed information,” and if the DM wasn’t supposed to have it at all I think there would have been a comment along those lines.
Regardless, I think everyone who printed the information isn’t going to be getting even a bare bones itinerary going forward.
Oh I get that they absolutely meant that it should not have been published at all, I was just pointing out that there is no way that the Daily Mail (regardless of country – Harry is suing them, after all) would have been given such details to begin with, which means that they went out of their way to jeopardise the Sussexes’ security – because they would never have done this for the Waleses, for example.
And I love the fact that by printing this information, they shot all of their collaborators (all who printed the information) in the foot. I think going forward, they’ll probably revert to the system they used in Nigeria and Colombia.
Shall I tell you, that during my doomscrolling on TikTok yesterday, I came across from an anonymous account that had slowed down the video tape to claim Meghan was glaring at some woman. I thought nothing of it. There were no comments.
Lo and behold, the same story with the exact video was a major headline for the Daily Mail today.
My theory is that the Daily Mail is supporting these troll accounts or are using troll accounts directly, to systemically harass Meghan online. This is not a coincidence. In fact, Tom Bower used troll information to write his book, and Carole Malone used troll information to claim that Meghan‘s mother was in jail.
The dirtiness of the British media knows no bounds.
Meghan had never glared at anyone. I can show britshit media at least 10 episodes of Kate glaring. Plus Charles bullying and hitting staff, willy angry at people. Let’s play that game. Even useless Eddy and Ford fiesta do that
I’d love that game.
They do this all the time. They take stills from videos and assign a narrative to it. If they have to slow down a video to claim she glared at someone then the problem lies with them and not her.
The derangers prattle about Bowers books like they are masterpieces . They probably don’t buy the book. Bower echoes the deranger talk
The DM always go all out for a couple they deem irrelevant. I remember their 2022 visit to the UK. The way they were stalking Harry and Meghan’s every move was scary. If Meghan does go to the UK in July the DM is going to behave the same way.
It cracks me up how the royal fans #cough# bots insist no one was there to see them , -unlike the wails- the screaming and delusion is extra and I love it for them. They’re just sad. Thousands turned out everywhere with no prior notice. And they didn’t even have to go to an already packed market to get a crowd. Funny, that.
That Guardian write-up is trash. It’s one reason I mostly stopped reading anything about Meghan & Harry from their sites.
The Guardian used to have much more balanced coverage. Apparently something shifted.
Disappointing! They are still a great source for international news, but I’m not clicking on any anti Sussex bs.
The irony is that they are like “royalty is bad!” Which, ok, it is. They sponge off the taxpayers and do very little in return.
Then they’re all, “Sussexes are royalty and royalty is bad!”
Ok whatever. Are the Sussexes taxpayer funded? No, no they are not.
Seems like some royalist is embedded at the Guardian now. I hope they’re ok over there. Except for the royalist. I hope he steps in dog poop and that Larry the Downing St Cat scratches him.
Eventually, sooner than anyone wants, Wilbur will become King and expectations become actual daily duties red boxes and travelling abroad for work. Crisis Manager and the excuse factory will be busy explaining why Kingy has gone to ground. In his and her monarch shaped absence are they going to get away with such ineptitude and BM still obsessing about Sussex activities or is the media actually going to ask where he is and why his brother is running circles round him, purely by virtue of showing up? No show up. No respect and no justification about having the gall to bitch about others being busy in their work endeavours because you choose to stay at home!
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I honestly don’t get it. I don’t understand how DM “journalists” sleep at night. If I were them, I’d be worried sick about endangering the parents of 2 young kids … but the DM journos are utterly shameless and despicable.
Also, less importantly but still ridiculous: They criticised Meghan’s outfits as “stiff, impractical and worst of all, horribly ageing”. I think they’re talking about Kate’s Victorian coatdresses.
The lives of the Sussex children mean nothing to the royalist tabloids or the Crown. Their lives are meaningless to these people, Folk are livid that Archie and Lili are in the Line of Succession. Those children should never have been born! All because they have a Black grandmother.
History won’t be kind to these haters.
Disingenuous of Sky News to complain. They knew which info had been embargoed and the fact that another outlet broke that embargo doesn’t mean the “public domain” excuse flies. And this is how the DM flourishes. Other media should be reporting against them, not using them as cover.
Sky News was broadcasting all of the Sussexes flight information including their seat numbers. That is supposed to be private and only authorized individuals can get, which would include the government. So how did they get this info? Anything Murdoch related is wholly unethical and possibly illegal. The Sussexes should sue!
Embargoes are very common and a very established way to share information, based on trust, with journalists in advance to help with prep. It is NOT the done thing to break an embargo, that’s breaking an extremely basic standard of journalism. I’m not sure it will affect their relationship to media writ and large but any outlet not respecting an embargo would normally be completely cut off from any future communications. I’m really stating the obvious here.
I can’t remember where this came from, but floating on the internet somewhere, I either read or heard that the Sussex team hire an Australian PR firm to handle the media. The firm was quit democratic, so I don’t think trash like the Daily Mail were blackballed or excluded. I also read that the DM stalked the Sussexes to the hotel where the retreat was held. Nigeria and Columbia were visits at the invitation of Government agencies so there wasn’t this problem. Invictus is military so always includes government. This was their first “private” trip I believe so I imagine they will have learned quite a bit from this.
You can tell who reads the Daily Mail. on MAFS (Stan episode) the contestants were saying the stories about them were false and quotes were made up.
unfortunately people persist in reading it.
The Aussie ABC TV coverage was fine, balanced, overall positive imo