Lesotho leaders criticize Sophie Chandauka’s ‘self-indulgent’ lawsuit against Prince Harry

Two Fridays ago, and just a few days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Australia, the media learned that “Sentebale” is suing Prince Harry and Mark Dyer for defamation. Harry co-founded Sentebale and stepped down as Sentebale’s patron last year due to the charity’s chief executive Sophie Chandauka and her mismanagement. Dyer was a founding trustee of Sentebale – and he’s also a father figure to Harry – and he cut ties with Sentebale, along with almost all of the Board of Trustees. Chandauka’s behavior has been asinine and childish throughout, but she’s been enabled every step of the way by a rabid, anti-Sussex British media and the short-sighted, compromised Charity Commission. Soon after the lawsuit became public, we learned that Chandauka is using “external funds” to sue Harry and Dyer, which is just bizarre. It’s telling that none of the British outlets will investigate that as well.
Last week, we learned two more things about Chandauka, the lawsuit and where things fell apart. As it turns out, when Sentebale’s Board of Trustees resigned en masse, they sent a scathing letter to Chandauka, calling out her financial impropriety and her bizarre behavior. Last week, the UK Charity Commission also piped up, questioning the wisdom of Chandauka’s lawsuit. Now the Times of London has a lengthy story about the feeling in Lesotho regarding the defamation lawsuit, and more information about how Sentebale is struggling under Chandauka’s mismanagement.
The decision by Sentebale to sue its own co-founder, Prince Harry, has been described as “self-indulgent” and a “poor use of resources” by a community leader in Lesotho. Khoabane Theko, principal chief of Thaba-Bosiu, warned the High Court action could jeopardise the charity’s work at a time when programmes had already stalled.
“Taking legal action does not help anyone … I would rather they do something to help children,” he said. “This makes it look like the charity’s leadership is focused on its own interests, rather than getting things going.”
…While resigning trustees accused Chandauka of poor governance and damaging vital relationships, she has alleged that the duke’s conduct amounted to “harassment and bullying at scale”, suggesting his public profile, once an asset, had become a liability.
The impact on the charity’s finances has been stark. According to a figure formerly close to the organisation, several longstanding international donors “cooled or fell away” during the dispute, which sources attributed to tensions over leadership. At least one major relationship was said to have been terminated abruptly after a single meeting.
This donor drift has undermined confidence at a critical time. Sentebale’s 2024 accounts show a deficit of about £1.6 million and a significant depletion of a £1.2 million donation from sales of the duke’s memoir, Spare.
Nowhere is the crisis more visible than at the Mamohato Children’s Centre in Lihaseng, Lesotho. Designed as a base for programmes supporting vulnerable children, the site is also used to host events when activities are not running. However, villagers said residential sessions have not been held for months, with one local describing it as “just a place lately to host weddings”. During a visit this week the gates were locked, the grounds appeared unkempt, and the car park sat empty.
Sentebale has said its programmes at the centre operate on a scheduled basis and are not continuously in session, and that its work extends beyond residential activities at the site. It said it continued to deliver support to young people in Lesotho through various programmes.
Theko’s concerns about Sentebale’s legal action were echoed by some former colleagues of Chandauka, who described her as a “dominating” figure who finds it difficult to brook criticism. While she insists the High Court action is privately funded, critics remain focused on her previous stewardship of charity funds — including reports that she commissioned an expensive external consultancy for a website overhaul, only to scrap the project.
Insiders described a pattern of “executive overreach” wherein Chandauka operated well beyond the traditional non-executive role of a chair. It is alleged that she micromanaged operational decisions, blurring the lines between board oversight and daily management. Former colleagues said a similar pattern was evident in Chandauka’s work outside the charity, including at Nandi Life Sciences, a biotech firm she set up with her brother.
A source close to the firm described Chandauka as “very hands-on”, involving herself in “the smallest details”, holding frequent meetings and closely monitoring work. They said she could be “harsh” in her management style and would on occasion “yell” at staff when things went wrong, adding that the environment could be emotionally damaging. “She doesn’t quite enjoy hearing contrary opinions,” the source said, describing a “dominating” approach in which decision-making had become increasingly centralised.
For those in Lesotho who once relied on the charity’s work, the dispute feels far removed from their daily lives. With programmes stalled, donors drifting away and its founders gone, questions remain over whether Sentebale can recover.
There’s more information at the Times about Chandauka’s behavior when she worked at Nandi Life Sciences, like the lack of oversight over the millions of dollars “raised” and the fact that few people know where that money actually went. It certainly sounds like she’s a serial con artist running similar scams wherever she can. Can I just say? I’m reminded again of how unprofessionally this situation was handled across the board in the UK, by both the Charity Commission and the British press. They were all so eager to back anyone criticizing Harry, they empowered this repulsive woman and her lies. This will likely end with Chandauka holding the proverbial bag, but so many people screwed up here. Reading the trustees’ letter just drove that point home – Chandauka is such an obvious whackjob who was already looting and mismanaging charitable funds back in 2024, it’s absolutely crazy that the Charity Commission did nothing to stop her, and that the press is only looking into her background NOW.
Photos and screencaps courtesy of Cover Images and Sky News.
She is a proxy and a foolish woman and clearly this childish, spiteful lawsuit is meant to harass Harry. Alas, though announced before his Australia trip, it did nothing to visibly affect him or his spirits. The suit has been, by all accounts, been labeled “frivolous” and will fade away as did all of Samantha Markle’s frivolous, Monarchy/Establishment funded lawsuits The Palace/Establishment need to understand, they cant beat Harry/Meghan.
Hopefully after this destruction of Sentabele this woman is done in the charity arena, a toxic beast.
Unless William shows his gratitude by giving her a sinecure somewhere, like he did giving Knauf a knighthood then a position at Earthshot.
Except Knauf is a white man. Chandauka is a Black woman. They will use her up and throw her out with the trash once she is flattened under the bus. They appealed to her massive ego and jealousy of Meghan to try to destroy the Sussexes. Anyone with sense would have known that a charity that was primarily funded by one person (Harry) could not exist without that person. Shortsightedness.
This, exactly. 100%. The problem with all the hyperventilating around Harry & Meghan is that it all so palpably projects an agenda, it’s all just infinite nitpicking and all of the specific points these haters raise are so much pretext on which to hang a grievance that’s clearly inflamed. And what is that grievance-based agenda? That Harry and Meghan are actually good at their jobs. And the rest of them are lame, lacklustre, and utterly lacking in drive, initiative, accountablity, discipline, focus, or purpose.
Prince Harry brought in millions through the charity polo games for years, Sophie is not going to come out of this looking like the good guy at all.. she is vulnerable if this continues because her lies and crimes will come out in discovery and that very well may lead to criminal charges depending on what they find. I highly doubt she will be employed be another charity after all of this, and that’s probably a good thing.
We all knew this, but let’s repeat – Harry donated 1.2 million GBP to Sentenbale (adding to other initiatives) and HE is toxic? He is the problem? Nobody in their right mind would think that.
Harry only became toxic after he backed the board and their actions. Sophie Chanduaka never believed that he would step down as Patron.
This is litigation and financial abuse. Charity Commission UK failed in its duty to remove her from Sentebale last year. They have failed to protect the best interests of a small charity and enabled her to continue with her litigation and financial abuse. Sentebale will be ruined completely and it is their responsibility for not removing her last year.
It’s good of the Times to stay on the case with this article (rare compliment), but it’s also hugely telling that not one other media outlet has picked up on these criticisms of Chandauka.
And as Kaiser says, not one of them seems to beinvestigating who is paying for her libel lawsuit, which surely is of great public interest. I hope some private sleuths are running their own investigations and preparing to write a book about Chandauka the Con and her hostile takeover of Sentebale.
Maybe Netflix should commission a documentary? It’d be a heck of a story!
The “once respected Times” is hardly on the case. This is weak follow-up from attempted Australia distraction nonsense. It’s also an opportunity for The Times to recycle the Harry is guilty of “harassment and bullying at scale” quote that was quashed by the UK Charity Commission when they reviewed her complaint to them. As for your “rare compliment” about The Times – see my post below; also see @Amy Bee and responses. There have been plenty of people picking up on criticisms of Chanfakery – just check CB history on the Sentebale subject. Other criticisms – https://feminegra.com/nandi-life-sciences-disappears-as-scrutiny-grows-over-sentebales-financial-ties/ and https://medium.com/@sueteh999/from-nandi-life-sciences-to-theranos-parallels-how-chandauka-exploited-a-royal-charitys-halo-adc9109028a7 among others.
She’s a grifter. And sadly she came and took advantage of a time when white-run and operated charities were rightfully making the long overdue decision to transition leadership over to people that reflected the population they serve. Then she apparently pulled the rug out – didn’t she make some kind of comment that donors *wouldn’t* give to an African run organization?
I sincerely hope that she manages to scam whoever put her up to this too! They deserve it, and she’s probably already got irons in the fire.
I hope William or the Fail or whoever put her up to this are biting their nails now, anxious that the discovery process will reveal where the money came from. Or maybe the UK Charities Commission, if it finds a spine, will ask to know.
They’re only looking through it now because it’s not useful as a foil for the Australia trip, and because too many indications of her shadiness have come to light to ignore. That’s also why the other media organizations aren’t touching it, they’d rather pretend that she isn’t incredibly shady then to acknowledge that they ran to support and platform someone that was an actual grifter.
And the real shame is that all of this was exactly what was said over a year ago, and why the trustees and the founding patrons stepped down. It’s been fairly consistent their issues with her, and their concerns. So, I have to ask where was all of this investigation last year when she was doing interviews with Iain Rawlinson? Or a few weeks ago?
All I want to know is (1) who leaked this letter to the press as I don’t believe it’s Harry side and (2) is this act a way for chandauka to exit Sentebale and recede the suit. .
I have my suspicions about the private funding for the lawsuit. I believe that a certain jealous bald demon may have his dirty fingers involved and that’s why the private funding isn’t being investigated!!
What is the Times doing here? Two weeks ago they eagerly published an excerpt from Tom Bowers book that said that Sentebale was thriving without Harry who was deemed a liability. Now they’re reporting the opposite. The British press enabled this situation and now wants to pretend that they have no involved and they’re concerned for the children.
THANK YOU @Amy Bee because I can’t see what their end game is either. This is the Times; a Murdoch paper which is rarely positive about the Sussexes. Don’t get me wrong I think it’s great that they’re shining a light on the underhand practices of Chandauka but, I’m suspicious as to why. With Ian Rawlinson still firmly entrenched in the charity I have to wonder if this is his way of getting rid of her, and by doing so laying the groundwork for “someone-else” to come in and save the day!
Good call!
I can’t see who wrote this article, but my guess is that it’s more of a journalist and less of a royal reporter (or stenographer rather.) So the RR/gossip arm of the Times is encouraging/printing/supporting things like the Bower excerpts and the investigative arm is like “wait this lawsuit is weird.”
Don’t expect any British newspaper to make sense.
So, appreciate this comment. Truth. We could go on the list of Hall of Fame Liars regarding H&M, most of us have other things to do-all day,
Still laughing at Jobson saying he’s a royal author and not a royal commentator whilst commentating on everything Sussexes.
Harry didn’t lie. Prince Leesio didn’t lie. The founders of Sentebale did all the things good.
A friend of mine is a fundraiser, and has been for most of her career. She worked for 10ish years at a really great one that had low staff turnover, decent pay and great vibes. The non profit decided to expand to more cities, and the local boss was promoted to national office.
They hired a friend of someone on the board who was a lawyer and had no other qualifications, and the description of how this lady treats staff is exactly what she did. She insulted everyone, said she could do their job, and almost everyone quit. The place fell apart in less than a year. It was a really great place that did so much life changing work, and was blown up from the inside by a short sighted hire.
They need to find out who is funding the lawsuit.
Yes, one of the top reasons non-profits fail is through some weakness of the board. Board members who are disengaged or treat the non-profit as their own personal fiefdom. Members who are brought on just because they’re friends or can write a big check, but have no experience. And, like the case you’ve cited, members who are reluctant to admit they made a bad hiring decision or are afraid to go against the member who is a friend of the hire.
Yes the private funding aspect needs to be looked at more in depth. But I also don’t think she’s falling on her sword for anyone. I think she’s going to protect herself and if that means exposing William’s involvement in this, then she will.
@Becks – without a shadow of a doubt!
Yes, it will be interesting to see how far Devotion to the Crown and an MBE will go. I don’t know how well she can protect herself. No matter who the people and what the motives behind this failure it’s an example of monumental stupidity.
Who is the lawyer or the law firm involved? That information would be useful. Does one assume that Sentebale has a lawyer on retainer?
To Tamsin: Womble Bond Dickinson
Please tell me ‘Womble’ isn’t Mr. Bond Dickinson’s first name. 🤭
The lawsuit failed to derail the Sussex Australian visit so Sophie is being thrown under the bus.
Thanks to all the publicity this case is getting she will find it difficult to get another job, who in their right mind would want her. Love to know who the donor is and if they have all that spare money why aren’t they giving it to a charity that will actually spend it on sick children.
How did she get onboard Sentebale in the first place?
Having worked with the board before (or was on the board years back?), she was asked to help out by recommending possible candidates for a new chairperson. Instead, she put HERSELF forward (kinda like Dick Cheney did with George W. Bush) and heavily intimated that she would have to “explore legal options” if she were not granted an interview. Apparently she knew all the right things to say in the interview, but I feel certain that at the back of everyone’s mind was the knowledge that if she didn’t get the position then she would also definitely sue them and claim discrimination, especially if the other candidates were white. I mean, she had worked with the charity before, so they would not have imagined that she would become this mercenary so and so who would put herself before children with HIV/Aids. So she got the job, and promptly got above herself.
She was clearly moving in exalted circles, well beyond her wildest dreams, and revelling in her newfound status, but felt that she could cling to Prince Harry (literally and figuratively) and ride a gravy train to great renown. Only she didn’t manage to become besties with H+M and in her bitterness, began to lash out at anyone who questioned her motives… and her lavish spending… and her demand for a huge salary despite taking the job knowing it was an unpaid position. THEN when they asked her to leave and she refused, she took the unprecedented step of suing to PREVENT the board from holding a board meeting at which they intended to vote her out. So the board quit, the founders quit in solidarity, funders withdrew support and anyone with an ounce of shame would have quit. But not this woman. Even when a couple of her new board replacements rapidly quit, she clung fast to the position and went on a slanderous, defamatory publicity tour among the worst of the British media, which gleefully platformed her just to stick it to Harry. She never expected him to quit, and she seems to have taken that personally, judging from her deranged attacks on him and his wife.
@Magdalena
A minor point: this is the first I’ve heard of the Foundation asking her for any recommendations. Why? After all, they hadn’t had anything to do with her for years. motivated by KP, She showed up and she wanted a position.
Chandauka at that time she was involved with KP and was being into their a Trojan horse.
She appeared at Earthshot, the palace awarded her a medal, and she was assigned an associate, William, who is now on the board and has support from British institutions overseen by the palace that control foundations, which is why she hasn’t been fired or imprisoned for fraud. The rest is as you say.
I’m so tired of these people with narcissistic/ psychopathic personality disorders’ taking over everything.
Funny how crazy Sophie is now considered sane by the W influenced…
How and I mean how did they hire her? Was she not vetted …. Did they not know her history? Or was this a case of falling up? I worked in the NPO world a that shit is real…. The worst people keep getting g moved along.
@Monc, see my reply to @Anne at #18 above. 🙂
And I complement Magda’s statement, also 18. 🙂
‘ At least one major relationship was said to have been terminated abruptly after a single meeting.’
Wow thats bad. So sad for the children of Lesotho & for Harry&Seeiso who founded Sentebale in remembrance of their mothers
The greatest tragedy is what no one talks about – the interruption of treatment and care for nearly 400 children who were stopped receiving their medication. Chandauka closed the program and center, squandered the money, and claimed that AIDS is no longer a problem.
Yes, but only if HIV-infected people regularly take medications that block the progression of the disease and its transmission to others. However, missing a single dose is enough for the blockage to “break” and the infection to reoccur.
The continued availability of medications and their long-term availability were what kept Harry awake at night and something he often spoke about.
Now there’s simply nothing. Several hundred children are left without medication; some will get sick, some will die, but the important thing is that William ruined his brother’s Foundation.
Damn it, the people involved should be behind bars for intentionally and knowingly endangering children’s lives.
I see “the once respected Times” (™️ Harry) has failed readers again, drooling spittle just like a Tabloid —
“A source close to the firm described Chandauka as “very hands-on”, involving herself in “the smallest details”, holding frequent meetings and closely monitoring work.”
Unnamed source. Unconfirmed activities. Who is she holding “frequent meetings” with? Why isn’t trustee Rawlinson mentioned in the article? And the parts about “Nandi Life Sciences” are a total hoot – AFAICT “Dr” Tinashe Chandauka is neither an MD or a DO, and I have absolutely no desire to spend £47 to check if his self-advertised DPhil (PhD) from Oxford is listed on HEDD Higher Education Degree Datacheck service (assuming, of course, that I would not get consent from “the graduate” himself to just get email confirmation from the U of Oxford Degree Conferrals Office). IMHO “Dr” Tinashe Chandauka sounds like as much of a grifter as “Dr” Sophie Chanfakery herself.
It is a serious governance issue. There should be questions about how she was hired, what firm was used for the search, and what due diligence was done on her background. A proper search firm would have turned this up and shared with a hiring committee.
Internal governance should have had checks and balances as she started her role and flagged last issues – and released her prior to end of probation period.
Once you have a poor executive non profit director, it costs so much for non profits to get rid of them, they often keep someone because they can’t afford the legal fees to fire or end up in a legal dispute.