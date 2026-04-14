Sentebale’s trustees sent a scathing letter to Sophie Chandauka last year

Almost one year ago exactly, Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso resigned as royal patrons of Sentebale, the Lesotho-based children’s charity they founded in honor of their late mothers. What followed after their resignations has been nonstop shenanigans and chicanery from Sophie Chandauka. Chandauka’s latest is that she’s suing Harry and… Sentebale’s former trustee Mark Dyer for defamation, claiming that Harry and Dyer organized a campaign to destabilize Sentebale. She’s apparently getting outside funding for this lawsuit. My theory is that her smear campaign against Harry last year was an attempt to force HIM to sue her or sue Sentebale. She never expected Harry to walk away completely and refuse to engage with her nonsense.

Anyway, the whole reason why Harry and Seeiso got to the crisis point where they felt the need to resign was because many within Sentebale’s Board of Trustees resigned en masse over Chandauka’s mismanagement of the charity. That directly caused Harry and Seeiso to stand with the trustees and resign in protest of Chandauka as well. That’s often ignored in British reporting about this catastrophe, but it’s come back to the forefront given Chandauka’s lawsuit against Dyer. Now the Times of London got their hands on the trustees’ resignation letter:

The former trustees of the charity founded by the Duke of Sussex accused its chair of misconduct, intimidation and risking the charity’s future, a previously unseen resignation letter shows. The letter has emerged days after Sentebale sued Harry for defamation following a long-running spat between him and the Lesotho-based charity’s chair. The letter was sent when the board of trustees and Harry resigned in protest of Chandauka’s stewardship of the charity in March 2025. It has not been made public until now. The trustees said they had “unanimously decided to resign” after raising “significant concerns” about her conduct. They wrote that they had asked Chandauka to step down after months of “significant issues”, adding that this was “not a sudden decision” but one reached after sustained difficulties. They alleged a “breakdown” in relationships with trustees, staff and major funders, and accused her of attempting to manipulate board minutes. They also claimed her tenure had an “adverse effect” on the charity. The letter also claims Chandauka responded to calls for her to step down by making “vague and deeply troubling allegations” to “threaten and intimidate the board, its patrons and a donor”. The trustees said these actions further “diminished trust” within the organisation. The dispute intensified when she sought a High Court injunction to block a board meeting at which trustees planned to vote on her position. “There can be no more damning evidence of your failure to act as a leader capable of putting the charity’s best interests first,” the trustees wrote. They warned the situation had become “untenable” and said the charity faced “irreparable damage”. They added: “This attack from within threatens to destroy Sentebale for good.” The trustees also said that Harry and Prince Seeiso, the charity’s founding patrons, were “aligned” with their position and would step down while Chandauka remained in post. The letter warned that if replacements could not be found, the trustees would consider “options for the charity’s closure and transferral of its remaining assets to another charity with similar aims”. The letter, signed by Mark Dyer and five other trustees, sheds light on the internal dispute that escalated into a High Court defamation claim against Harry and the former trustee Dyer.

[From The Times]

Once again, Sentebale has been destroyed from within because the UK’s Charity Commission refused to do their jobs as a regulatory agency. The Charity Commission thought it was worth it to cause problems for Prince Harry rather than take out the trash and actually say that Chandauka needs to go. It was abundantly clear last year that the trustees, co-founders, sponsors and royal patrons all had well-documented issues with Chandauka’s mismanagement and financial impropriety, not to mention her frankly disturbing behavior. The fact that Chandauka went on an interview spree last year, shrieking about Harry and Meghan, should have been the biggest clue that this was all a f–king scam on her part.