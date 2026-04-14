Duchess Meghan wore Karen Gee for the Sussexes’ visit to a Melbourne hospital

Last night, on the American East Coast, we were able to see the footage from Australian media of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s arrival in Melbourne. It’s not just that the Australian media is treating Prince Harry and Meghan’s private visit as if it’s a royal tour, it’s that the Australian media is absolutely consumed with their visit and they’re treating Harry and Meghan like the most important and popular royal figures. King and Queen of Oz!! Australian television even had reporters embedded in the Melbourne airport, interviewing the other passengers on H&M’s commercial flight, all of whom were happy to talk about their brush with royalty. I can hear the plates smashing at Anmer Hall from here.
I’m splitting up the photos because Meghan has already changed her outfit a few times and there’s so much to cover! These photos are from their first event, a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne. There were hundreds of people, including tons of children, gathered inside the hospital’s lobby, waiting to greet the Sussexes. All of the kids were thrilled to see H&M especially, and H&M tried to make sure each kid got a special moment.
Meghan’s dark navy dress here is from an Australian designer, Karen Gee. Apparently, Meghan wore Gee in 2018, during the Sussexes’ South Pacific Tour too (for eagle-eyed fashionistas, Meghan’s 2018 Gee look was the white, sleeveless sheath dress). Gee also got quoted today in the Aussie media, saying: “She is very loyal to me, which is beautiful. When a woman like Meghan chooses to wear Karen Gee again, years after first discovering the brand, it speaks to something far deeper than a moment.”
I’m including some of the airport segments below, it’s truly insane. But what’s also nice is that the Australian media is being like 80-90% positive about Harry and Meghan’s visit, almost like the Oz media is pushing back on the weeks-long wave of negativity from the British press.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet (left to right) Chief of Staff to the CEO & Executive Director Communications, Dr Peter Steer, Chief Executive Officer, and Professor Christine Kilpatrick during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
This coverage makes me happy and light. I have a smirk thinking about the plates being smashed and cushions being thrown on lamps back at the palace.
And that’s how you wear buttons as a modern, professional, fashionable woman.
Put that on your Pinterest board, Keen.
I’m sure it’s already firmly screwed to a moodboard.
Right? I saw it and went buttons! She looks really good in it. I love that she wore the wore the same Australian designer twice.
They both look radiant, beautiful and well-cared for. Interacting with others in kind, natural ways is a hallmark of theirs. Their ease, normalcy, happiness and genuine concern for others shines through. This is true royalty and that’s one part of the “quasi-royal tour” jargon. They are not pretending to be consequential, benevolent people– they truly are that. It’s like when President Obama walks into a room. He is not pretending to be the president– he is presidential because he always suited the role and the role always suited him. Same for the Sussexes– it’s not who you pretend to be, but who you are.
They do look amazing. Will must be losing his mind to see how good Harry looks and how happy Meghan and Harry are together. To think that the loser royals could have had these two on their team.
Agreed 💯 with both comments. It’s a big old world and service is universal if you want to show up and do good please do so.A volunteer works harder than forced labour! Meg and Harry are exchanging good, positive energy with themselves and others. Curiosity and outreach and genuine interest and networking creates positive experiences for everyone.
The videos of their Aussie visit is ALL OVA YOUTUBE…and it’s generally been positive ✨️
It’s wonderful to see that an equally active infrastructure of positive H&M fact finders aka “Sussex Squad” aka “Squaddies” is out there constantly fighting the deranger BS!😉
HALLELUJAH!!!! This is the moment we were waiting for, and the Royals here on Salt Isle were dreading. And it is all it promised to be. Wheeeeee!!!!
OMG I just want to laugh and laugh. With their arrival and one visit, Harry and Meghan have already smashed Scooter and his rota minions’ obsessed narrative to smithereens 🤣🤣🤣 – positive local press (you mean the Aussies don’t hate them?!), check. Crowds of supportive fans, check. Harry and Meghan living their lives and #serviceisuniversal motto, check. Also (lol) getting bigger crowds than Chuckles and his mistress bride and Scooter and Keen on their home turf, check.
I hope the crowds continue to grow and the press continues to be fair and positive.
It’s great to see that it’s going really well. Loads of people turned up to greet them at the Children’s Hospital, which is so in their “wheelhouse” as the reporter said.
As usual, people who meet them find them to be lovely.
I think it’ll be a great little trip, they’ve got an absolutely packed agenda, and it’ll be a huge success, as were their Nigeria and Colombia visits. They are professional philanthropists, advocates and businesspeople at this point – granted very good looking and photogenic ones! – and it’s only the royal-obsessed media and haters that are throwing a massive hysterical freak out over this Australia trip and everything else they do.
Scooter is throwing a tantrum at forest lodge
Normally we would see a flurry of busywork from the Wales but I guess they’re STILL on their month long spring vacation. But yeah, William cannot be happy. Somewhere he is self-soothing himself by saying I’ll take this title and then I’ll take this title.
Meghan’s outfits are always modern looking and appropriate. As opposed to the 1940’s … cough, cough!!
It’s funny, it’s like the middling tabloid layer of England imagines this is their brand / intellectual property or something. Only WE do royalty, thank you!!! So, by that definition, the *way* they do royalty becomes the default setting. It’s a weirdly self-absorbed fixation. Like a collective fetish. First, lots of countries have monarchies. They all work slightly differently. And second — within the BRF, there are different styles and methods. LONG LIVE THIS MODEL. ;-D ….it’s so much better, the counterfactual.
Meghan and Harry look really good. I must say I was surprised by how much the Australian press is going all out for this trip. We were told Harry and Meghan were irrelevant.
I have to wonder how many Australians would have even known they were coming if not for the BM bashing and gnashing about it the whole time. It’s not like the Sussexes advertised it and the only one that did was the retreat that needed to sell tickets and be transparent about who is there.
love Meghan in navy, and that dress looks beautiful on her, and the welcome that was waiting for their arrival at the hospital was just beautiful especially with all the hate this couple gets in the media. im sure all the leftovers are having flashbacks to a time when the public showed up for them, before that hate campaign that showed the rot that they tried to hide.
What’s up with that throwaway remark, they haven’t even sold out some of their thousand dollar tickets to those private events? I strongly doubt that’s true, and where is this information really coming from?
Meghan looks wonderful and their interaction with the children is so warm and lovely.
No idea. They tried to claim last week they were all sold out and derangers were going to sneak in to now it’s not sold out.
Can I say how excited I am 😍. They’re such a gorgeous couple ❤️
HOT couple alert!!!
Meghan looks so beautiful in that dress – I absolutely love it.
I believe that one of the ladies at the kitchen event told her that she looked like a model and she had no wrinkles.
Telling a woman she doesn’t have wrinkles isn’t a compliment. Hopefully, you misheard or misread.
They both look very nice, and relaxed which is always good to see. It’ll never stop being weird to me though the way that they are covered, especially by people that say that no one’s interested in them. How can you simultaneously in a broadcast ask if the interest is still there, and then transition to your reporter that you had waiting for them in the terminal at the airport? And then to question the people that were sitting with them to find out which seats they were in, and how they were on the plane?
Looks like the trip is off to a good success though, and I anticipate they’ll probably announce donations at the tail end of the trip.
If Willy and kitty were in incandescent with rage and jealousy the first time Harry and Meghan went to Australia as a married couple, then this time they must be nuclear rageful with hatred. 😂😂😂😂😂😂. Harry and Meghan look so good and I am so happy that it’s going so well so far . After the month long hate campaign, this is amazing to see
This takes me back to 2018 and I love it.And the majority positive press. Someone mist have told the Aussie press Australia is bidding for IG in 2031 don’t mess this up.
They dressed up for these kids, right? I feel like these looks are more evening wear. But the kids see people in scrubs all day, so it’s a little glamour injection for them.
This is to @Dee, I think I can supply some rationale for why such an apparently dissociative mentality exists. It’s as if everyone skipped to the end of the story, and said, HAH!!! I KNEW IT!!! THEY’RE VILLAINS!!! But before they’d, you know, read the book. Or after they’d read a bootlegged copy that included all kind of junk rumours and hogwash, like that inane crying over tights story. Egads. It’s like an entire population was brainwashed. And they bought into it, hook, line, and sinker. So now as the yarn unravels, and the truth comes out, it’s like they need to cop to having been such dupes, and they just can’t do it. So now their self-image is on the line. Granted it’s an extreme example, but Germans who were subjected to Nazi brainwashing probably went through the same stages of withdrawal. There was a comedy sketch on the BBC in the ‘70s that showed two SS officers surveying the destroyed city they were standing in, going, “Wait a minute! Are *we* the baddies??? We can’t be!!!” It’s on that level. Harry is right to insist on security. There are *so* many reasons people were primed and pointed toward the hype and the BS and the self-serving narrative that the tabloids spewed. And they can’t face *any* of them. So they call it woke, or feminist, or American, or whatever word saves them looking in a mirror. It’s lame. Pathetic, really.
I’m sorry, please don’t kill me, but the dress gets a no from me. The lack of sleeves, faux double-breasted detail, and tying the sash in front combine to make her look rather bulky. The length is also awkward and makes her look kinda squat (as a fellow petite girl, I definitely understand the struggle). Just raising that hem a few inches would make it more flattering.
On the other hand, who cares what she’s wearing when she’s got that gorgeous face? Meghan truly does “natural/clean girl” beauty like no one else. She just has this glow about her, and it’s all the more intense when she’s with Harry. They both always look so happy and proud that they managed to land each other and it’s so sweet.
This has been so funny. The airport coverage and the crowds at the hospital. So far they don’t seem hated or irrelevant, lol.
Went to Karen Gee website and gotta say Meghan is showcasing the dress ever so fine. Meghan has beautiful arms and they both look good— energetic and happy. I don’t know how they managed jet lag but it goes to show their professionalism that they can project ease and energy as they interact with their hosts and appreciative public. It shows their respect and care for Australia and Australians. These two did their homework.
The way Meghan squats down in high heels to visit with the children tells you that woman does NOT miss leg day!