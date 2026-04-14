Duchess Meghan wore Karen Gee for the Sussexes’ visit to a Melbourne hospital

Last night, on the American East Coast, we were able to see the footage from Australian media of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s arrival in Melbourne. It’s not just that the Australian media is treating Prince Harry and Meghan’s private visit as if it’s a royal tour, it’s that the Australian media is absolutely consumed with their visit and they’re treating Harry and Meghan like the most important and popular royal figures. King and Queen of Oz!! Australian television even had reporters embedded in the Melbourne airport, interviewing the other passengers on H&M’s commercial flight, all of whom were happy to talk about their brush with royalty. I can hear the plates smashing at Anmer Hall from here.

I’m splitting up the photos because Meghan has already changed her outfit a few times and there’s so much to cover! These photos are from their first event, a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne. There were hundreds of people, including tons of children, gathered inside the hospital’s lobby, waiting to greet the Sussexes. All of the kids were thrilled to see H&M especially, and H&M tried to make sure each kid got a special moment.

Meghan’s dark navy dress here is from an Australian designer, Karen Gee. Apparently, Meghan wore Gee in 2018, during the Sussexes’ South Pacific Tour too (for eagle-eyed fashionistas, Meghan’s 2018 Gee look was the white, sleeveless sheath dress). Gee also got quoted today in the Aussie media, saying: “She is very loyal to me, which is beautiful. When a woman like Meghan chooses to wear Karen Gee again, years after first discovering the brand, it speaks to something far deeper than a moment.”

I’m including some of the airport segments below, it’s truly insane. But what’s also nice is that the Australian media is being like 80-90% positive about Harry and Meghan’s visit, almost like the Oz media is pushing back on the weeks-long wave of negativity from the British press.