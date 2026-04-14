“Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi possibly hooked up at Coachella” links

Jacob Elordi & Kendall Jenner possibly hooked up at Coachella?? It actually makes sense though – she’s absolutely his type. [LaineyGossip]

In praise of Harrison Ford’s grumpy-old-man era. [Pajiba]

The Pride flag has returned to Stonewall. [Jezebel]

Donald Trump DoorDashed some Big Macs. [Buzzfeed]

Oh, Simone Ashley is repping Burberry now?? [JustJared]

Hudson Williams goes shirtless in a music video. [Socialite Life]

Scottie Scheffler is hot, right? Or is it just me? [Hollywood Life]

Popeye’s is using anime in their ads. [Seriously OMG]

Lilly Collins’ velvet drape. [RCFA]

When the machines turn on humans, it will be because of this. [OMG Blog]