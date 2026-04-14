“Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi possibly hooked up at Coachella” links

Jacob Elordi & Kendall Jenner possibly hooked up at Coachella?? It actually makes sense though – she’s absolutely his type. [LaineyGossip]
In praise of Harrison Ford’s grumpy-old-man era. [Pajiba]
The Pride flag has returned to Stonewall. [Jezebel]
Donald Trump DoorDashed some Big Macs. [Buzzfeed]
Oh, Simone Ashley is repping Burberry now?? [JustJared]
Hudson Williams goes shirtless in a music video. [Socialite Life]
Scottie Scheffler is hot, right? Or is it just me? [Hollywood Life]
Popeye’s is using anime in their ads. [Seriously OMG]
Lilly Collins’ velvet drape. [RCFA]
When the machines turn on humans, it will be because of this. [OMG Blog]
Chicago Bears fans are breathing a sigh of a relief over the Jenner-Elordi news because quarterback Caleb Williams was seen in that orbit this weekend and they didn’t want the Kendall Jenner Curse to hit their QB.
Elordi has about 2 years until “quick dating” only models becomes pathetic. After 35, it’s a bad look. Leonardo got lucky, ’cause he’s Gen X and they were given some natural pass to be sus and weird, a privilege not afforded to this younger gen.
Kendall and Elordi making out at the Bieber party is Coachella defined, and I gotta say, I absolutely ship them. Jacob seems equally vacuous and would absolutely make a good trophy for the KarJens.
Vacuous!!! Hahaha. I was thinking wow, he really has a type, but couldn’t name it. You nailed it! Kaia gerber, Addison Rae, Olivia Jade and now Kendall and he definitely has that himbo energy.
Kendall has a type too- very, very tall.
Just turned on the TV. Wow, it’s really hitting the fan for Swalwell. On camera. Someone mentioned yesterday about drugging, yup it’s out there. One glass of wine and totally out of it.
Can’t wait to see more of her press conference. Dude is totally despicable.
There are men who I 100% don’t suspect of predatory behavior (like Obama or Pedro), but it’s more and more feeling like any high profile/powerful man who isn’t the absolute gold standard of ethical behavior might be suspect. Neither Swalwell nor Chavez were a huge shock for me at this point, but they also weren’t at all on my watch list as potential predators. Why can’t we have nice things??
I’ve known Obama nearly 30 years. I have never in that time suspected him of anything. I still believe (and want to believe) he’s a good one.
@Amy – That’s wonderful! I have never had doubts about him because I truly believe he is the persona he presents publicly, but more than that. Michelle has always been the selling point for me. She is not a “stand by your man” woman for some fool and he knows he’s never doing better.
As per usual, the Door Dash stunt was so poorly thought out by this incompetent and unserious administration. First there’s the bad optics of a grandmother having to work Door Dash when she should be retired. AND the woman who did it who was then interviewed by Faux News about how great Trump’s policies are? She has acted as a Trump policy pusher before in a GOP ways and means hearing. She is a propaganda actor. Not the millions of protesters in the streets. These idiots always project what they are doing.
The “Doordash Grandma” shirt is horrifying. Tell me again how not paying taxes on the tips she rarely receives is justifying elderly people having to work in low paid, grueling jobs?
Apparently she lives in Arkansas. What a stupid stunt all the way around.
That really happened?! Oh my God, I thought that was a bit of AI because the words “The Oval Office” were scrolled in crass gilded letters on the wall of this by-now historic building. Sweet Jesus what has become of this country? It’s like there was an election and some people voted for a president and others voted for an interior decorator and remodeler.
Aw okay, that Laufey video with Hudson and Alisa Liu was tailor-made for me. My friends and I are basically going back and forth between watching that and the peleton video while trying to get work done. It’s getting bad for the productivity levels.
Fun video & lovely song!
I’ve basically got that Laufey jazzy Bossa nova song on rotation with Bowie’s Fame from his Peloton video now. Watching boys get fish slapped into a pool and then dancing on treadmills. There’s so little joy in the world and news right now that I gotta find whimsy where I can. Something to balance out the rancid cabbage patch doll.
I know Jacob was seen with Teyana Taylor at Coachella too. There are clips on twitter.
Nah that was just 2 actor friends saying hi. He and Kendall make so much sense. They were already seen together before this and I can totally understand this coupling.
I absolutely loved JE as The Creature in Frankenstein. So sorry to hear he might be a “himbo”, lol. I guess he’s more like his character on Euphoria in real life.