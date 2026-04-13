The UK Charity Commission questions Sentebale’s lawsuit against Prince Harry

In March, Sentebale sued its co-founder Prince Harry and founding trustee Mark Dyer. The news of the defamation lawsuit came out on Friday, specifically because this is yet another attempt to derail the Sussexes’ Australia visit. The lawsuit is multipurpose though – it’s yet another attempt by nefarious royal/royalist figures to “take down” Harry and the people closest to him. Dyer was and is a father figure to Harry and one of the few people from Harry’s old life who has remained close to him despite enormous public and private pressure to cut ties. I recapped the backstory of Harry, Sophie Chandauka and Sentebale over the weekend – suffice to say, this defamation lawsuit makes zero sense, especially given that Chandauka was the one openly slandering Prince Harry and his wife last year, and Chandauka is almost definitely one of Tom Bower’s sources as well. Well, interestingly enough, the UK’s Charity Commission doesn’t think this lawsuit makes any sense either.
A charity co-founded by Prince Harry to support orphaned children in southern Africa is facing scrutiny from England’s charities watchdog over its decision to sue him for defamation. The Charity Commission said it had been engaging with trustees at Sentebale after being notified of its intention to sue the Duke of Sussex in February. It said it was seeking to understand how the legal action would “further their charity’s purposes”.
…The exact details of the defamation claim have not been made public, but Sentebale said it was seeking the court’s “intervention, protection and restitution” following what it said was a “co-ordinated adverse media campaign” that had caused “operational disruption and reputational harm to the charity, its leadership and its strategic partners”. It claimed Harry and Dyer were the “architects” of the campaign. A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex and Dyer said they categorically rejected the “offensive and damaging claims” and said it was “extraordinary” that the charity was pursuing “legal action against the very people who built and supported the organisation”.
The decision to sue appears to be a significant escalation, which a leading charity law expert said was likely to attract further regulatory scrutiny. While charities are permitted to bring legal action without formal approval, Charity Commission guidance says it should be a last resort. The regulator says “legal action can present significant risk to a charity’s beneficiaries, assets and reputation”. Trustees must ensure decisions are in “the best interests of the charity”.
Further questions have been raised about how the legal action is being funded. Sentebale said it was not using charitable funds and was instead relying on “external funds”. However, it declined to answer questions from The Times this weekend about who was financing the case; whether they were current or previous donors; whether the funders were linked to Chandauka or other trustees; and whether protections were in place to safeguard the charity if the legal action went wrong.
A source close to the Duke of Sussex said: “Whether they’re using external or internal funds for the case, that money could still be used to support the charity’s work.” A spokesperson for Sentebale said: “This matter is subject to active legal proceedings. It would therefore be inappropriate to comment on any aspect.”
In response to questions this weekend the Charity Commission said it had been informed of Sentebale’s intent to take legal action in February, but it said the charity had not applied for formal regulatory advice before launching the lawsuit.
Under section 110 of the Charities Act, charities can seek official advice or directions before proceeding with a legal case to ensure they are acting in line with their duties. This may be used in cases where there is a risk of reputational damage or potential for other harm, though it is not mandatory. Sentebale said it had acted “in accordance with its legal and regulatory duties, including proper governance and oversight”.
If it is concerned about the impact of legal action or has other governance concerns, the Charity Commission has broad powers which enable it to request details of funding and records of trustees’ decision-making. It can issue formal advice or, in cases of abuse, open a statutory inquiry.
Robert Nieri, a legal director and charity lawyer at Shoosmiths, said the potential impacts of the legal action were significant. He said there was a risk of legal action taking a “lot of time and effort” on the part of the trustees, which could detract from the charity’s main objectives, and added the charity would need to convince the watchdog that there were “no other reasonable options”.
“The charity is really going to have to answer the question: how is that going to be advancing the charity’s objects and purposes?” he said. “It looks high stakes … It seems a sort of matter where there are going to be no winners.”
One, the Charity Commission deserves to eat sh-t because they pulled their punches last year and avoided calling out Chandauka for her bizarre, slanderous and likely criminal behavior. The commission’s indifference to her hostile takeover of Sentebale is what led to this unhinged escalation on behalf of Chandauka’s unnamed “benefactors.” If they had handled this situation appropriately last year, Chandauka and Prince William’s ally Iain Rawlinson wouldn’t be looting Sentebale’s coffers and destroying it from within. Two, it says something about Chandauka’s behavior that even the Charity Commission is now openly discussing the red flags here. As I’ve said, the short-term purpose of this was to derail the Sussexes’ activities in Australia and elsewhere, but in the long-term, I’m really interested in seeing what comes next, because it’s not going to be good news for Chandauka.
Photos and screencaps courtesy of Cover Images and Sky News.
The charity commission sounds like they’re trying to save face after clearly doing the stupid both sides thing last year. As for the why, I think it’s the same thing I said yesterday multiple factors. This is what happens at the end of a con when you’re trying to keep all the plates in the air and it’s clearly getting out of control.
She really doesn’t want to have to forensically explain where the millions that Harry raised during Polo matches, and from his donation from his proceeds from Spare have been spent. This in the short term works nicely for the British media to have the weekend before a major trip to be a bunch of, stories about bullying and other nonsense. In the long term if this goes to trial, they’ll dust it off right before Invictus.
That being said, I think they just bit off more than they could chew with this suit and now a spotlight that they don’t want is when a lot of things. How are you suing someone for defamation when you were the one giving multiple interviews? Why are you using money that was donated to your charity to sue rather than to reopen the offices that you closed? Who is giving you this money, and how did they ring fence it to make sure that it was used in the manner that they found appropriate? And if they support your legal maneuvers, why are they funding you for this?
All questions that I’m sure she doesn’t nor certain members of a palace want to have to answer.
Whew DEE, you hit every nail on the head. Soooo spot on with every detail. I was gonna comment, but you covered everything I wanted to say…and more!!!1👏🏽👏🏽
According to their website, Iain Rawlinson (a William ally) is one of only three Sentabale board members. Someone should ask him if he approved this action and where these “external” funds that the charity is supposedly using to sue one of their co-founders are actually from. If he didn’t approve it and Sophie Chandauka is acting without her board members, it makes her look unhinged and irresponsible. If he did approve this as the best use of funds, it raises even more questions!
I’ve thought all along that Chandauka sounds mentally unwell.
Exactly. Does Rawlinson not care about his own reputation re this obvious bs, did Sophie ignore his objections (then he should quit his trustee gig), or is he getting a big payout?
If he doesn’t step down, then it certainly looks like “big payout” is the answer. Wasn’t Sentebale paying him as a consultant for volunteer or poorly-compensated trustee work?
They helped that woman to do this, when they didn’t see anything wrong with her deeds previously, had they been fair and
not try to see the two sides then( although her side was blatantly breaking laws ) maybe she wouldn’t be emboldened to continue further
Too little, too late, and yeah, the Charity Commission can suck it because it shares the blame for allowing Chandauka and Rawlinson to continue wrecking Sentebale.
Though there may even be a good outcome if we learn who’s financing this BS. And already any plan to overshadow the Australia trip is getting swamped by questions about who’s financing this and why.
But more likely, right after the Sussexes’ Australia trip ends, Chandauka and Rawlinson (we know she’s a lunatic hothead, but it’s stunning he agreed to this bs as a trustee—why, Iain?) just withdraw the suit.
I do hope it’s gets withdrawn. It’s such a waste of time and money.
Money that could be used to help the children. Who would provide the money to sue Harry but not look after the children. What kind of bar steward would do that.
I find it interesting that there is such a focus on who is financing this, right off the bat. I mean we were all asking that question, but i didnt expect the British press to ask the same thing, especially so quickly. I am sure Chandauka and Rawlinson did not expect it either. And now the charity commission has questions too.
i said this the other day but she really overplayed her hand here.
Although I think that the commission should have been more critical in their decision, the main reason why chandauka kept her chair is because of the charity by-laws. I would hope has been corrected according to the commission’s action plan. Harry is accused of having orchestrated a negative pr campaign against Sentebale with the help of the press and SM.
Once again, she refuses to take any responsibility to the situation by, once again, playing victim. She doesn’t seem to perceive how vicious she was with her press tour. She still calls herself a whistleblower which suggest illegal actions. She is not and never was.
In part, I hope this goes away, but also also this is fully played in court and reveal her dishonesty.
An organization’s bylaws cannot be changed by UK Charity Commission. It is up to each organization whether they want to change their bylaws and how. To the extent that any orgs’ bylaws condone unlawful activity, only those parts would be unenforceable.
“Sentebale said it was not using charitable funds and was instead relying on “external funds”. However, it declined to answer questions from The Times this weekend about who was financing the case; whether they were current or previous donors; whether the funders were linked to Chandauka or other trustees; and whether protections were in place to safeguard the charity if the legal action went wrong.”
These are great questions and I hope Sentable gets pressed the answer them. The Charity Commission looks quite foolish.
Sentebale STILL has Harry and Prince Seeiso’s pictures and words on its website. Kinda undermines the claim that Harry is terrible for their brand.
More and more I believe a certain bald demon has his fingers in this. Especially the part about going after Dyer who is “like a father to Harry”! Didn’t the bald demon not go to church because the pastor or deacon or whatever he was to the church was nice to Harry? We all know the bald demon doesn’t put up with those who like Harry.
I hope that the Charity Commission will seek an explanation from Sentebale for this action. It is the least they can do after essentially giving Chanduaka protection last year. She should not be still at Sentebale.
All this is going to do is to make potential donators steer clear of Sentebale, They won’t want to be involved with the woman who sues those who have helped to raise money for the charity. It was Chandauka who was slating Harry, not the other way round.
There has to be some sort of secret benefit for Chandauka. A grift like this, both senseless and high-profile, burns bridges. It’s not likely anyone would trust her again with anything. So, how does she profit from this? Has William (through Rowlinson) promised her something?
Outside of cold hard cash I wonder what that could be though? I hope it’s not OBE or MBE, because Jason is at the head of Earthshot and the lady from bafta is running the Royal Foundation correct? Where could she be placed in a job that they could pretend was suitable to her given her background?
If it is a media campaign against her or the charity, why is she not suing the media who printed those allegations? As if Harry has any media on his side. Which British media would team up with him to attack Sentebale or its management?
There is no media. I think she or her backers are after the Sussex Squad on social media. Because KP uses social media influencers who turn palace briefing into long ass tweets, (I’m not calling them trolls because they are actually paid employees. I am sure you know the types of accounts I am talking about. They are the ring leaders of derangers) they think Harry is doing the same. The reaction on socials against Sophie was a natural result of her hostile takeover. There was nothing co ordinated about that.
Harry would never ever utter a word against Sentebale. No-one on social media criticized the charity. Basically this is personal to her and is she is hiding behind the charity for her personal bruised ego. Why is she not suing by herself, putting her name on it?
I have a hunch that Rawlinson encouraged Chandauka to sue, knowing full well she will lose, when that happens, Sophie will step down and then Rawlinson will take over. That is how macheivalian the man is , watch him.
Oh wow, could be right. That would explain why Rawlinson hasn’t been worried about the damage to his reputation from this sh!tshow. And why he didn’t step down long ago, or step down recently if she filed this lawsuit without his go-ahead. Hasn’t he also been paid as a consultant for this Trustee gig?
All though Chandauka is also stubborn as a mule, and dumb as a mule too, so she may never step down. It’s not like any employer, anywhere else in the world (*except maybe Willy, who gave Knauf that sinecure at Earthflop), would hire her or give her money for her own project after this.
My question would be – take over what? Is it Rawlinson’s ambition to manage a tiny charity of one office worker and 6 others in the field? He was Chair of Tusk Trust, but that ended 13 years ago. I suppose he could liquidate Sentebale, but the remaining assets after paying off creditors would have to be donated to a charity with a similar mission.
He’ll shut it and transfer any remaining assets to another charity under his own control. And get a big pat on the back for destroying another of Harry’s British institutions.
@Eurydice – Wasn’t there some talk at the beginning of this mess that the She-Devil was looking to move the charity into more environmental causes. If this was the aim then it could be moved under the umbrella of Earthshot.
@Asantewaa – I hadn’t even considered Rawlinson taking over but, I think you could be on to something.
There’s another possibility, which is that Chumbawumba (as I will henceforth be calling her), having been found guilty in the court of public opinion, having raided a beloved charity’s coffers — replenished by Harry to help HIV orphans — is now in a position with her back to the wall, and utterly unable to raise a penny more for Sentebale. Maybe her original sin was a blend of arrogance, greed and hubris, but the cupboards are bare, and in her frantic need to obscure the reasons for her financial wipeout, she’s lashing out at Harry & Dyer and claiming their remarks about her mismanagement are the reason Sentebale can’t raise a penny, such that it’s going bust on her watch. It’s a desperate gamble, but it’s clear that her smear campaign against Harry blew up in her face. The mud just bounced off him and now she’s covered in it.
I think Sophie is being set up to take the fall for the whole Sentebale mess. Any promises being made to her will be taken away once it’s all over.
Sophie gave a number of high profile print and Sky news interviews. Both founders and the board of trustees made a statement explaining why they were forced to resign. Sophie threatened Sentebale with legal action if the Board met and decided upon a vote of no confidence. The Board no longer had confidence in her and felt unable to risk her miring Sentebale in ruinous legal action so they resigned and both co founders also resigned in support of this stance. Now she is using legal action in Sentebale’s name to further damage the charity that she should be protecting. No wonder people are appalled because this is not a good use of funds that could be better used to support the vulnerable children that Sentebale is there to help. Charity Commission UK should be concerned about the publicity and expense as legal actions are lengthy and expensive. Sophie continues to be a liability and is definitely not acting in the best interests of the charity. She should reconsider her position and resign.
Completely agree the Charity Commission brought this upon themselves, with their complacent (complicit?) and lilly-livered “both-siding” assessment of Chandauka’s conduct the first time around.
I bet they are terrified of the royals and thought they had found a clever fine line to tread between the truth and placating the royals.
Well now Chandauka has blown this thing up tenfold there is no longer anywhere to hide. If they fail again to hold her to account it’ll be obvious to everyone that this yet another establishment stitch-up, to toe the line with the royals’ and media persecution of Harry and Meghan.
The Times, to their rare credit, seems like the only media asking questions, and good ones at that. That could mean that they are not behind this latest Chandauka stunt – either way the truth will come out as to who is funding this latest Harry-harassment crusade. It’s absolutely extra-ordinary to see a charity which is shutting down operations and letting go of personnel due to its own mismanagement of its funds (including £1.5M received from Prince Harry) chose to spend vast sums of money and months of time pursuing what is obviously a vexatious lawsuit.
Ultimately, I agree that this is not going to end well for Chandauka. Instead of taking her ‘win’ the last time the Charity Commission (and Harry) let her off the hook, despite her dubious conduct at Sentebale and despite her being obviously the one slandering Harry, she’s choosing to double-down and attract further negative attention to herself and to Sentebale, Candace Owens/Brigitte Macron style.
Both cases are different, but ultimately are a test of the independence of institutions in the face of power, from the royals and MAGA.
It’s going to be fascinating to see this play out.