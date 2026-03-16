Bower: Sophie Chandauka told Prince Harry that his image was hurting Sentebale

Last Friday, the Times of London began serializing Tom Bower’s latest deranged book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson swiftly issued a statement, and Invictus’s spokesperson did as well, since Bower devoted a lot of time to blatantly lying about Invictus and the Vancouver-Whistler games last year. Given the fact that Bower’s unhinged lies are being platformed across the tabloid and “legitimate” media yet again, I feel like the Sussexes have really had enough. They might not stop with statements – I believe that Bower’s defamatory lies have now risen to the level where Harry and Meghan have grounds to sue. I know that the Bower’s deranged supporters are using that as a gotcha – “why doesn’t Harry sue then??” – but we don’t know what conversations the Sussexes are having with their lawyers. Speaking of, it looks like one of Bower’s sources was none other than Sophie Chandauka, the woman who stole Sentebale, the charity founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso. Bower’s book contains a huge amount of “Chandauka’s version of events,” which Bower presents as facts without any due diligence. God, I hope Harry sues the f–k out of Chandauka too. From the Times’ excerpt:
On their flight to Singapore, [Sophie Chandauka] introduced another unpleasant reality check [to Prince Harry]. Corporate brands hate controversy. After conducting a brand audit among 50 organisations and donors, she told Harry she had discovered that his personal brand value had crashed. “People don’t want to be associated with your Netflix shows and especially not with Meghan,” she reported. The survey also discovered that Meghan had little brand value in America. Across the globe, she actually damaged Harry’s remaining brand value.
Accustomed to being hailed as “box office”, Harry was stunned. Johnny Depp, he replied, had still attracted a lot of money despite his bitter courtroom battles with Amber Heard. Couldn’t he do the same? Times have changed, Chandauka replied. The proof was in the finances. Following critical comments about Harry and Meghan on the polo clubs’ websites and suspicions about Harry’s acceptance of a $1 million fee for addressing an investment conference in Florida, American polo sponsors had cancelled their donations and Audi had withdrawn its annual $1 million sponsorship. “They don’t want to be associated with a Page Six story,” Chandauka told Harry, referring to the New York Post’s gossip column.
Eyewitnesses at the polo match in Singapore noticed Harry’s coolness towards the new chairwoman. Before Harry left Singapore, Miyazaki revealed that Handa was considering ending his sponsorship of Sentebale.
Sentebale, Harry told Chandauka, was relying too much on his money and his polo matches. He would only commit to future polo matches if the profit was doubled to at least £700,000. Chandauka realised that Harry hadn’t listened. He did not want to register that Spare and the Netflix series had damaged his brand value.
… At the same meeting, the trustees considered Harry’s brand value. “The more you ascend, the less oxygen you have to tell the truth,” Jonathan Mildenhall, a marketing expert introduced by Chandauka, told Harry. “Spare should have been called Duty,’ Mildenhall continued. “Your image is bad,” the prince was told. Raising money in America would be difficult because “you’re not special”. “How come no one told me?” asked Harry, puzzled by the term “brand audit”.
The solution, Harry agreed, was to abandon the “poor rich prince” narrative and go back to basics. “Americans love a comeback story,” said Chandauka. “We need American corporates who want to be associated with your mission, not you personally. They don’t want your victimhood. We’ve got to pitch it right for the young philanthropists. It can’t be Africans with a begging bowl.’”
It goes on and on like that, with Chandauka claiming that Harry doesn’t know how charitable donations work, and repeatedly arguing with Harry over his brand and image. To which I say…okay, now that Sentebale is divorced from Harry, then surely Chandauka has implemented all of her brilliant fundraising plans and steadied Sentebale’s finances completely, right? Oh, wait, you’re telling me that no one wants to be associated with a lying grifter like Chandauka and that she’s looted Sentebale’s cash reserves and shuttered almost all of Sentebale’s community work, including the children’s center? You’re telling me that Chandauka, working alongside Prince William’s henchmen, destroyed a charity from within, all so they could argue that “no one wants to be associated with Harry and Meghan!” Chandauka is utterly unhinged. No wonder she found a sympathetic ear with Bower.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, screencap courtesy of Sky News.
Wow, such blatant lies. They’re really pushing to get Harry out in the open, aren’t they?
I mean I can’t believe the Times published this. I can’t believe Bower found a publisher at all. This is literally just a forum for people to tell lies about Harry and Meghan.
And the proof is that Sentebale has collapsed. People don’t want to be associated with it because of SOPHIE not bc of Harry.
The lies are so stupid, though. If no one wants anything to do with H&M, then why are they being invited around the globe? And saying outright that Harry’s reputation is worse than that abuser Johnny Depp? Plus, putting the most ridiculous words in Harry’s mouth. I can imagine what Bower and Chandauka were thinking, but not the Times.
This is just so fucking disgusting, and especially appalling that it’s being peddled by an otherwise respectable outlet like the Times. I hope they can sue the hell out of all of these liars and grifters.
The Times changed when Murdoch took it over, it is now just an up market scandal rag. Bit like the Wail for posh people.
If Harry doesn’t understand how charitable donations work, how did Sentabale succeed for such a long time? Why was the Polo charity match their biggest draw? And why hasn’t she been able to replicate it, in the 18 months or so she’s been in total charge?
She is clearly the source for a lot of this nonsensical stuff. She was very obviously a source for that Vanity Fair story around this time last year. She’s bitter because the entire board backed out, and said show us better than telling us how good you are and now the organization doesn’t exist pretty much any longer.
If the issue that she was having with that people didn’t want to be associated with Harry and Meghan, how come they haven’t come back yet? If her ideas were so great, then why did they have to close offices and lay off tons of staff?
It’s really interesting to watch all these people that convince themselves that Harry and Meghan were the problem, completely fall apart once the spotlight is on them.
Bower needs a lawsuit from Harry in order to generate enough controversy to sell books. He gets more shrill with each book because he is desperate for sales. Harry needs to hold back until the book comes out and fails to sell, like the last one. Then he can strike with a lawsuit and bankrupt the guy.
Only the completely delulu would believe the pile of horsesh*t Tom Bowels and Sophie RabidNutter are trying to sell.
Does Sentebale still even exist? It’s lost all its original trustees including BOTH its founders, has lost staff, lost funding, and its reputation is trashed.
Such inspirational leadership, Sophie the royal *ss-licking Nutter!
I literally LOLed at the quip about Meghan’s not having “brand value” in America. Did Chandauka really try to gaslight Harry, this way? Unbelievable.
I just went on the Sentebale website to see which brands are sponsoring it now that Harry is gone. It would seem that they don’t have any sponsors and polo is still mentioned on the website as a source of fundraising. So it doesn’t seem like Sentebale has either moved on or is better off without Harry.
Bower is a risk to the Sussex’s, I would not rule out violence from him he is completely insane with his hate against Meghan.. I’ve seen interviews where he is so angry he is spitting saliva while ranting.. he needs to face some consequences for his fixation and the all the lies he spreads.
@Hypocrisy
And that’s the reason why the Sussex family need security, especially when the likes of Bowel and Levin whip up that hate
none of this would have been put in the Times without implicit approval from charles and william, or their staffs. they may not have been asked, but the Times would not risk william or charles being pissed, meaning they are fine with this hateful language in the paper about harry. even if they mean to have left things behind, it still must hurt to see your family not care about you at all.
This guy has been disgusting for a long while now. And yet the BM platform him.
Sophie is the poster child for “methinks the lady duth protest too much”.
She must have been happy to find Bowers to listen to her complain about Harry?
How do you argue “no one wants to be associated with your brand” to someone who wrote a bestseller and was paid a million bucks to speak at a conference?
So how did Chandauka conduct some brand study using Sentebale’s money but without Harry’s knowledge? NARRATOR: She didn’t.
And it’s clear even from this excerpt that Chandauka wasn’t bringing in new donations, and she tried blamed Harry for that: “Sentebale, Harry told Chandauka, was relying too much on his money and his polo matches. He would only commit to future polo matches if the profit was doubled to at least £700,000.”
I hope Harry sues the pants off Bowers AND Chandauka.